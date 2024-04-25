Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (2024)

Asian-Spiced Pecans

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (1)

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Leigh Ann Ross

Choose these easy, no-mess appetizers when you need to take a dish to the party and feel confident that it will be perfect when you arrive. The trick to bringing an appetizer to a party is making sure it arrives as beautiful, and as tasty, as when you left home. Save yourself the prepping, packaging, and hauling of food prep items and instead make a dish that travels beautifully. From basic dips to candied bacon, this collection of portable appetizer recipes has something for everyone.

Start Slideshow

1 of 70

Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups

Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (2)

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Claire Spollen

Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups Recipe

These southwestern-style roll-ups require just 5 ingredients.

1 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

2 of 70

Fingerling Potatoes with Avocado and Smoked Salmon

Fingerling Potatoes with Avocado and Smoked Salmon

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (3)

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Fingerling Potatoes with Avocado and Smoked Salmon Recipe

Potato halves serve as the base of savory Fingerling Potatoes with Avocado and Smoked Salmon appetizers.

2 of 70

3 of 70

Roquefort Cheesecake with Pear Preserves and Pecans

Roquefort Cheesecake with Pear Preserves and Pecans

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (4)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Roquefort Cheesecake with Pear Preserves and Pecans Recipe

Make this savory cheesecake and let it chill overnight, or longer. It’s easy to transport to a party on a platter since there’s nothing to spill or jiggle. When you get to the party, top the cheesecake with preserves and pecans.

3 of 70

Advertisem*nt

4 of 70

Basil Aïoli with Crudités

Basil A&iuml;oli with Crudit&eacute;s

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (5)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Basil Aïoli with Crudités Recipe

Make a simple, herbed aioli for dipping crunchy veggies. We like baby carrots, endive, and asparagus, but you could use any fresh seasonal vegetables.

4 of 70

5 of 70

Chicken Salad Pitas

Chicken Salad Pitas

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (6)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Chicken Salad Pitas Recipe

Pepper jelly adds a sweet-hot note to Chicken Salad Pitas. And you'll love the extra zing from lemon zest and ground red pepper that's been added to these appetizer sandwiches.

5 of 70

6 of 70

Cheesy Masa Pancakes with Pico de Gallo

Cheesy Masa Pancakes with Pico de Gallo

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (7)

Cheesy Masa Pancakes with Pico de Gallo Recipe

Masa harina adds delicate corn flavor to these bite-size pancakes. Look for it on the baking aisle.

6 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

7 of 70

Jalapeño Cheese Straws

Jalape&ntilde;o Cheese Straws

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (8)

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Jalapeño Cheese Straws Recipe

Try this fancy-looking cheese straw recipe for a no-hassle appetizer you can take on the go. This subtly spicy recipe even impressed our Test Kitchen staff!

7 of 70

8 of 70

Pecan-Rosemary-Cheddar Buttons

Pecan-Rosemary-Cheddar Buttons

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (9)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Pecan-Rosemary-Cheddar Buttons Recipe

Pecan-Rosemary-Cheddar Buttons combine nutty pecans and earthy rosemary to create a robust riff on the average Cheddar cheese straw.

8 of 70

9 of 70

Pepper Jack Grits Poppers

Pepper Jack Grits Poppers

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (10)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Pepper Jack Grits Poppers Recipe

Prep everything before you arrive, and then pop the peppers until the broiler for a few minutes just before serving.

9 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

10 of 70

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (11)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Jan Gautro

Smoked Salmon Dip Recipe

Smoked salmon is always a special treat, and this creamy dip is a great way to feature its rich flavor. Since it’s a relatively thick dip, it’s easy to transport in a festive serving dish covered with plastic wrap. You can pre-chop some fresh veggies to serve with the dip, or just buy a package of breadsticks or crackers.

10 of 70

11 of 70

Contemporary Shrimp co*cktail

Contemporary Shrimp co*cktail

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (12)

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Contemporary Shrimp co*cktail Recipe

Revive this party staple by setting out a bountiful platter of shrimp with three bowls of zingy new sauces: Avocado Cream, Tequila-Lime co*cktail Sauce, and Ginger Rémoulade.

11 of 70

12 of 70

Olive-Blue Moons

Olive-Blue Moons

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (13)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Olive-Blue Moons Recipe

Spanish olives and blue cheese bring distinct flavor to each bite of savory Olive-Blue Moons.

12 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

13 of 70

Vanilla-Spice Nuts

Vanilla-Spice Nuts

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (14)

Credit: Sang An; Styling: Christina Wressel

Vanilla-Spice Nuts Recipe

Add festive holiday flavor to toasted mixed nuts with vanilla, cinnamon, allspice and cardamom. Spiced nuts are close to being the perfect portable appetizer: make-ahead, no liquids to spill during transport, no reheating required, and an empty, non-messy bowl guaranteed at the end of the party.

13 of 70

14 of 70

Country Chicken Pâté

Country Chicken P&acirc;t&eacute;

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (15)

Country Chicken Pâté Recipe

You can't go wrong with an appetizer that's served at room temperature. This rich-and-creamy spread is best accompanied by a French bread baguette, coarse-grained mustard, and crunchy gherkins.

14 of 70

15 of 70

Mustard-Dill Tortellini Salad Skewers

Mustard-Dill Tortellini Salad Skewers

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (16)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Mustard-Dill Tortellini Salad Skewers Recipe

Crunched for time? Nix the skewers, and toss salad with 1/2 cup of dressing just before serving. Spoon into a pretty bowl, and garnish with a dill sprig.

15 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

16 of 70

Millionaire's Candied Bacon

Millionaire's Candied Bacon

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (17)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Millionaire's Candied Bacon Recipe

Offer guests sweet-savory bites of Millionaire's Candied Bacon at your next party. You'll be amazed at how quickly they disappear!

16 of 70

17 of 70

Savory Spiced Shortbreads

Savory Spiced Shortbreads

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (18)

Credit: Annabelle Breakey

Savory Spiced Shortbreads Recipe

These savory shortbread rounds will be a welcome addition to any party and are sturdy enough to travel. In addition to the batch you're bringing for guest to enjoy, package a few extra in a decorative box and give as a hostess gift along with a bottle of wine.

17 of 70

18 of 70

Smoked Salmon-Cardamom Spread

Smoked Salmon-Cardamom Spread Recipe

Even though this make-ahead spread is super easy, the smoked salmon adds a bit of sophistication. You can't go wrong when you show up with this tasty salmon appetizer, and you an be assured that you won't be taking any back home.

18 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

19 of 70

Crostini with Cucumber, Smoked Salmon, and Dill

Crostini with Cucumber, Smoked Salmon, and Dill

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (20)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Crostini with Cucumber, Smoked Salmon, and Dill Recipe

Top baked bread slices with cream cheese, cucumber, and smoked salmon to make this tasty appetizer.

19 of 70

20 of 70

Mini Bacon and Potato Frittatas

Mini Bacon and Potato Frittatas

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (21)

Credit: Jeff Kauck

Mini Bacon and Potato Frittatas Recipe

Our savory little frittatas can be prepared up to a month in advance and frozen until ready to use, when they'll just need a quick reheat in your host's oven.

20 of 70

21 of 70

Baked Beef Empanadas

Baked Beef Empanadas

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (22)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke

Baked Beef Empanadas Recipe

You have a choice with these to-go appetizers – serve them at room temperature or reheat at your destination. Guests will devour them either way.

21 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

22 of 70

Olive and Onion Tapenade

Olive and Onion Tapenade

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (23)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell

Olive and Onion Tapenade Recipe

Transform the party olive tray into a tasty, take-along tapenade. Serve this pungent, salty spread with baguette slices and crudités.

22 of 70

23 of 70

Cranberry-Pecan Cheese Wafers

Cranberry-Pecan Cheese Wafers

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (24)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Cranberry-Pecan Cheese Wafers Recipe

These savory, buttery cheese wafers have just a touch of sweetness from the dried cranberries and are perfect for a holiday co*cktail buffet. You can transport and serve them in a festive tin or put them in a heavy-duty plastic bag and arrange on a platter when you get to the party.

23 of 70

24 of 70

Garlicky Spinach Dip with Hearts of Palm

Garlicky Spinach Dip with Hearts of Palm

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (25)

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Garlicky Spinach Dip with Hearts of Palm Recipe

This thick, hearty dip is definitely travel worthy. If your trip is under 15 minutes, go ahead and bake it before you leave the house and it'll be fine when you arrive.

24 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

25 of 70

Cheese Olivettes

Cheese Olivettes

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (26)

Credit: Brian Woodco*ck; Styling: Paige Hicks

Cheese Olivettes Recipe

Alice describes these little bites as cheese straws with an olive stuffed inside. They were a special treat reserved for holidays and for whenever her parents hosted the supper club in their Birmingham, Alabama, home.

25 of 70

26 of 70

Cranberry-Jalapeño Salsa

Cranberry-Jalapeno Salsa

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (27)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Cranberry-Jalapeño Salsa Recipe

Offer a festive alternative to tomato salsa during the holidays with this make-ahead salsa featuring fresh cranberries and jalapeño pepper. You can make the salsa up to a month ahead and freeze. When it’s time to take it to the party, just thaw, spoon into a serving bowl, and bring along a bag of tortilla chips.

26 of 70

27 of 70

Chipotle Shrimp Cups

Chipotle Shrimp Cups

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (28)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke

Chipotle Shrimp Cups Recipe

The components of this deceptively easy appetizer can be prepared the night before. Then, just assemble and heat before you hit the road or when you arrive at your destination.

27 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

28 of 70

Cranberry BBQ Meatballs

Cranberry BBQ Meatballs

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (29)

Credit: Tara Donne; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Cranberry BBQ Meatballs Recipe

Cranberry jelly is the secret to these sweet and savory BBQ meatballs.

28 of 70

29 of 70

Artichoke and Fennel Caponata

Artichoke and Fennel Caponata

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (30)

Artichoke and Fennel Caponata Recipe

Because this chunky vegetable spread can be served at room temperature or chilled, it's a great recipe to take to a party. Serve with sturdy crackers, pita chips, or toasted bread slices.

29 of 70

30 of 70

Cheese Straws

Cheese Straws

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (31)

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Cheese Straws Recipe

Make several batches of these easy cheese straws before the holiday season gets started, and freeze them in heavy-duty zip-lock plastic bags. When you need something to take to a party, just take some out of the freeze about 30 minutes before you leave. Take them to the party in the bag and arrange them on a platter or in julep cups after you arrive.

30 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

31 of 70

Green Pea Pesto Crostini with Prosciutto

Green Pea Pesto Crostini with Prosciutto

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (32)

Credit: Brie Passano; Styling: Claire Spollen

Green Pea Pesto Crostini with Prosciutto Recipe

Offering a bright pop of color and requiring next to no prep time, these tasty little toasts are equally ideal for special spring gatherings and casual afternoon snacking. You can assemble them up to 45 minutes before serving and they won't sog out.

31 of 70

32 of 70

Parmesan and Herb Cheese Puffs

Parmesan and Herb Cheese Puffs

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (33)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Karen Shinto

Parmesan and Herb Cheese Puffs Recipe

These rich pastry bites can be baked right from the freezer so your guests can eat them warm.

32 of 70

33 of 70

Roasted Carrot Platter

Roasted Carrot Platter

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (34)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Karen Shinto

Roasted Carrot Platter Recipe

Scoop up these spiced carrots and seasoned yogurt with freshly toasted pita chips.

33 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

34 of 70

Chilled Mussels with Saffron Mayo

Chilled Mussels with Saffron Mayo

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (35)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Karen Shinto

Chilled Mussels with Saffron Mayo Recipe

A spicy Provençal sauce called rouille inspired the mayo for this easy, elegant platter; you'll have enough extra for sandwiches.

34 of 70

35 of 70

Bacon Baklava

Bacon Baklava

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (36)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Karen Shinto

Bacon Baklava Recipe

Cleta Burden of Porterville, California, took traditional baklava and added everybody's favorite ingredient. The result: outrageous and addictive.

35 of 70

36 of 70

Field Pea-and-Radish Crostini

Field Pea-and-Radish Crostini

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (37)

Credit: Brian Woodco*ck; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Field Pea-and-Radish Crostini Recipe

Combine ricotta, lemon zest, and black pepper and spread the ricotta mixture over each toast; top evenly with the pea mixture and serve.

36 of 70

See Also
Strawberry Coconut Tarts Recipe

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

37 of 70

Chicken Bites with Tomato Mint Salsa

Chicken Bites with Tomato Mint Salsa

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (38)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Karen Shinto

Chicken Bites with Tomato Mint Salsa Recipe

If gluten-free guests are on your invite list, make this mellow dunking salsa with a flour-free brand of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, such as La Costeña.

37 of 70

38 of 70

Bacon-Fig Tassies

Bacon-Fig Tassies

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (39)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Bacon-Fig Tassies Recipe

Pinched for time? Swap the dough for frozen mini-phyllo pastry shells.

38 of 70

39 of 70

Benne-Maple Roasted Pecans

Benne-Maple Roasted Pecans

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (40)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Benne-Maple Roasted Pecans Recipe

Make these a few days ahead, and chill in an airtight container.

39 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

40 of 70

Crispy Potato Chips

Crispy Potato Chips

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (41)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Crispy Potato Chips Recipe

Slice potatoes as thin as possible.

40 of 70

41 of 70

Fried Hominy

Fried Hominy

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (42)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Fried Hominy Recipe

Dangerously delicious, this is the new popcorn for tree trimming--if you don't eat it all first.

41 of 70

42 of 70

Gumbo Rice Fritters

Gumbo Rice Fritters

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (43)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Gumbo Rice Fritters Recipe

You can make the rice balls two weeks ahead and freeze. Bread and fry straight from the freezer.

42 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

43 of 70

Garlic, Avocado, and Tomato Toast

Garlic, Avocado, and Tomato Toast

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (44)

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Garlic, Avocado, and Tomato Toast Recipe

Quick, simple, and pulling in at under ten ingredients makes these toasts a great appetizer option.

43 of 70

44 of 70

Marinated Olives and Almonds

Marinated Olives and Almonds

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (45)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Marinated Olives and Almonds Recipe

A big batch of these antipasti will last in the refrigerator up to a week. It's the perfect snack to serve unexpected holiday company. For extra flavor, use smoked almonds.

44 of 70

45 of 70

Mexican Shrimp co*cktail

Mexican Shrimp co*cktail

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (46)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Mexican Shrimp co*cktail Recipe

This fresh, colorful swap for creamy shrimp dip was inspired by reader Carolyn Coleman.

45 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

46 of 70

Sweet Pea Crostini with Ricotta

Sweet Pea Crostini with Ricotta

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (47)

Credit: Brain Woodco*ck; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Sweet Pea Crostini with Ricotta Recipe

Impress your company with this easy-to-prepare appetizer. Making your own ricotta is incredibly simple and doesn't require special equipment.

46 of 70

47 of 70

Orange-Basil Baked Brie

Orange-Basil Baked Brie

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (48)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Orange-Basil Baked Brie Recipe

Serve on a pretty cutting board with a cheese knife, and let guests cut their own portions.

47 of 70

48 of 70

Split Pea Mini Pancakes with Mushroom Relish

Split Pea Mini Pancakes with Mushroom Relish

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (49)

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Split Pea Mini Pancakes with Mushroom Relish Recipe

Garnish these festive bites with cilantro. They're best served hot but are also good at room temperature.

48 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

49 of 70

Sweet Potato Tartlets

Sweet Potato Tartlets

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (50)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Sweet Potato Tartlets Recipe

These festive tarts are the perfect sweet treat for grazing guests. You can make them up to a day ahead, and store, covered, in the fridge.

49 of 70

50 of 70

Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (51)

Credit: Brian Woodco*ck; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip Recipe

Use sliced veggies or bread sticks with this popular and tasty dip.

50 of 70

51 of 70

Wine-Spiked Cranberry Cheese Log

Wine-Spiked Cranberry Cheese Log

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (52)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Wine-Spiked Cranberry Cheese Log Recipe

Use this succulent, syrupy fruit as a topping for pound cake or ice cream. You can also spoon it over a softened log of goat cheese instead of cream cheese.

51 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

52 of 70

Veggie Spring Rolls with Cashew-Ginger Dipping Sauce

Veggie Spring Rolls with Cashew-Ginger Dipping Sauce

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (53)

Credit: Brian Woodco*ck; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Veggie Spring Rolls with Cashew-Ginger Dipping Sauce Recipe

Rice paper wrappers hold these slim-cut veggies together for a bright springtime treat.

52 of 70

53 of 70

Chicken Phyllo Turnovers

Chicken Phyllo Turnovers

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (54)

Credit: Christopher Testani; Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Chicken Phyllo Turnovers Recipe

This appetizer is based on bisteeya, a traditional Moroccan pastry that pairs savory, spiced meat and flaky phyllo with a dusting of cinnamon and powdered sugar. Make ahead: Freeze unbaked pastries for up to 1 month; bake frozen, unthawed pastries 5 additional minutes or until browned.

53 of 70

54 of 70

Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers

Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (55)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers Recipe

Put out half of the skewers, and keep the remaining chilled until ready to serve. Everyone loves a good melon salad, so we took that idea and "skewer-ed" it. Salty cured ham meets creamy, fresh melon for the ultimate savory/sweet combination. With the addition of smooth mozzarella cheese, these skewers are texturally satisfying and not shy on flavor. Your guests will absolutley the easiness and accessibility of these skewers, and you'd be surprised at how impressed they'll be.

54 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

55 of 70

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

bacon-bow-tie-crackers

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (56)

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers Recipe

There's nothing better than a simple appetizer. That is until you try this two-ingredient dish. Wrap crispy bacon around a buttery cracker for ultimate bite.

55 of 70

56 of 70

Spicy, Barely Sweet Supercrunch Granola

spicy-barely-sweet-supercrunch-granola

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (57)

Credit: Greg DuPree

Spicy, Barely Sweet Supercrunch Granola Recipe

Our supremely crunchy, irresistible granola almost feels more like party mix (but still contains all those great whole grains). It stores well at room temperature in an airtight container for up to a week.

56 of 70

57 of 70

Greek Crab Dip

Greek Crab Dip image

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (58)

Credit: Time Inc., Video Studio

Greek Crab Dip Recipe

With the salty richness of feta cheese and brightness from fresh lemon juice and herbs, this is an incredible twist on a classic creamy crab dip. Lump crab meat gives the dip an added touch of decadence, but it could also be made with less-expensive claw meat. Served with warm, crusty baguette slices this savory crab dip is the perfect “something different” to bring to your next potluck or party.

57 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

58 of 70

Flamin'Hot Cheetos Stuffed Jalapeños

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Stuffed Jalape&ntilde;os image

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (59)

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Flamin'Hot Cheetos Stuffed Jalapeños Recipe

What do you get when you cross the most virally popular snack on the chip aisle with one of the most beloved appetizers of all time? Obviously, the hottest snacketizer around.

58 of 70

59 of 70

Touchdown Pinwheels

Touchdown Pinwheels

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (60)

Credit: Gooseberry Patch

Touchdown Pinwheels Recipe

There is a whole lot of flavor wrapped up in these colorful little pinwheels. You can serve them cold as appetizers or a fun snack.

59 of 70

60 of 70

Tomato-Feta Bites

Tomato-Feta Bites

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (61)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Kristen Shelton Fielder

Tomato-Feta Bites Recipe

Start with frozen puff pastry to make these 6-ingredient Mediterranean-style appetizers featuring the savory goodness of tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

60 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

61 of 70

Boysenberry Wine Compote with Goat Cheese and Basil

Boysenberry Wine Compote with Goat Cheese and Basil

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (62)

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Robyn Valarik

Boysenberry Wine Compote with Goat Cheese and Basil Recipe

Here's one for your summer-party recipe stash. Wine and black pepper make the compote sophisticated, and you can put the whole thing together in minutes--for guests to serve themselves.

61 of 70

62 of 70

Sweet Pea and Avocado Dip with Baked Pita Chips

Sweet Pea and Avocado Dip with Baked Pita Chips

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (63)

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Sweet Pea and Avocado Dip with Baked Pita Chips Recipe

Incorporating green peas into this tasty summer snack not only reduces the amount of fat but also adds sweetness and further brightens the green color.

62 of 70

63 of 70

Mini Caprese Bites

Mini Caprese Bites

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (64)

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Mini Caprese Bites Recipe

Serve these mini tomato and mozzarella skewers in individual glasses as an appetizer at a seated dinner party, or arrange on a platter for your buffet. Fresh mozzarella bites, tomatoes, basil, and balsomic join forces for a summery, adorable appetizers that will have your guests swooning. Kids love the presentation, and the skewers allow for easy, mess-free eating. Caprese is always a party showstopper, and these cute mini-skewer ideas are no exception.

63 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

64 of 70

Crab Cake Hush Puppies

Crab Cake Hush Puppies

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (65)

Credit: Oxmoor House

Crab Cake Hush Puppies Recipe

Serve these Crab Cake Hush Puppies with your favorite rémoulade or co*cktail sauce for tasty appetizers. Hush puppies, a Southern classic made by deep-frying a cornmeal batter gets a seafood makeover. Served with a creamy, thick dipping sauce, these salty critters are a great option for a potluck meal or an appetizer that serves to impress. Freeze any leftovers and defrost up to 3 months later.

64 of 70

65 of 70

Cranberry-Goat Cheese Canapés

Cranberry-Goat Cheese Canap&eacute;s

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (66)

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Cranberry-Goat Cheese Canapés Recipe

Make Ahead: Stir together the cranberry mixture up to 3 days ahead of time. Assemble the canapés the day of your party.

65 of 70

66 of 70

Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (67)

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Traditional Hummus Recipe

When you take a dip to a party, it's a good idea to take a thick dip that's not likely to slosh out of the dish during transport. A creamy, garlicky bean dip like this one is ideal, especially since it's supposed to stand at room temperature about 30 minutes before serving. Just bring along a bag of pita chips for dippers.

66 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

67 of 70

Black-Eyed Pea Pâté

Black-Eyed Pea P&acirc;t&eacute;

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (68)

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Black-Eyed Pea Pâté Recipe

A touch of salty country ham and shiitake mushrooms adds deep flavor to this earthy, creamy Southern spread. Serve with crostini.

67 of 70

68 of 70

Curried Crab Spread

Curried Crab Spread

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (69)

Credit: Photography: Karry Hosford

Curried Crab Spread Recipe

This tangy seafood spread with crostini is an all-around schedule-saver–you can prepare it up to two days in advance of your party and whisk it right out the door. To save even more time, serve with crackers instead of baking the bread slices for the crostini.

68 of 70

69 of 70

Asparagus-Blue Cheese Canapés

Asparagus-Blue Cheese Canap&eacute;s

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (70)

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Asparagus-Blue Cheese Canapés Recipe

Not a blue cheese fan? Use any soft, crumbly cheese you like atop these bite-sized toast squares.

69 of 70

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

70 of 70

Asian-Spiced Pecans

Asian-Spiced Pecans

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (71)

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Leigh Ann Ross

Asian-Spiced Pecans Recipe

Freeze a batch of these at the start of the holiday season, and you'll always have finger food ready to go – they'll keep in your freezer for up to a month. For easy transport, just put them in a glass jar and take an extra one to leave as gift for your host.

70 of 70

Replay gallery

Up Next

Easy Party Appetizer Recipes - Portable Ideas (2024)
Top Articles
Breakfast Mushrooms - Healthy Recipes Blog
The Ultimate 2B Mindset Recipe Round Up
Craigslist Lawrence Ks Pets
Solution Health Mychart
Latest Posts
Saucy Thai Basil Chicken Noodle Bowl Recipe
15 Legendary Family Recipes Worth Sharing
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 6216

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.