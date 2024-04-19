Crawfish Etouffee Recipe (2024)

This Cajun crawfish etouffee recipe is loaded with meaty crawfish tails smothered in a rich gravy with spices and fresh herbs, served over rice. It's huge on flavor and easy to make. One of our very favorites!

Crawfish Etouffee Recipe

We're cooking up a big pot of warm, comforting Crawfish Etouffee in the Chili Pepper Madness kitchen, my friends. Would you care for a bowl? Come on and join us!

Crawfish étouffée is a simple dish of sweet and meaty crawfish served up in a rich and flavorful gravy that is made from a quick roux. The dish includes the Cajun holy trinity of onions, bell peppers and celery, along with lots of garlic, spicy Cajun seasonings, and fresh chopped herbs.

The name itself, étouffée, is a French term meaning "to smother" which refers to the rich gravy that smothers and surrounds the crawfish.

This is food from the heart, a staple of Louisiana, and with one bite, you'll be hooked for life.

Crawfish Season

Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from November through July, depending on the weather. Cooking crawfish is typically done in a boil, like a crawfish boil, with lots of corn and seasonings.

Crawfish today is hugely popular in etouffee, which I know you're going to love.

Let's talk about how to make crawfish etouffee, shall we?

Crawfish Etouffee Ingredients

Butter.

All Purpose Flour.

Vegetables. Onion, Celery and Bell Pepper (the Cajun Holy Trinity) + Garlic. I like to use jalapeno peppers in place of the bell pepper for some extra heat in my etouffee.

Cajun Seasonings. Try my homemade Cajun seasoning blend. Or you can use Creole seasonings or seafood boil seasoning.

Cayenne Pepper. Optional, for additional spice factor.

Salt and Black Pepper. To taste.

Stock. Use either chicken stock, seafood stock, or vegetable stock. Homemade crawfish stock is awesome!

Louisiana Crawfish Tails.

Fresh Chopped Parsley.

For Garnish. Extra chopped parsley, green onions, spicy chili flakes, hot sauce.

Cooked Rice. For serving, if desired.

How to Make Crawfish Etouffee - the Recipe Method

Make the Roux. Heat a large pan or pot to medium heat and melt the butter. Add the flour and stir to make a roux. Stir constantly for 5 minutes, or until the roux turns a copper color. Do not let the roux burn. A Dutch oven is great for making etouffee.

See my post on How to Make a Roux.

Cook the Vegetables. Add the onion, bell peppers, celery and garlic. Stir and cook for 5 minutes to soften.

Stock, Seasonings, Simmer. Stir in the Cajun seasonings, cayenne, salt and pepper to taste, and stock or broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, to let the flavors develop. I like to simmer 30 minutes.

Crawfish and Parsley. Add the crawfish tails and warm them through.Remove from heat and stir in the parsley.

Serve the Etouffee. Serve over white rice (if desired) and garnish with extra parsley and spicy chili flakes.

Boom! Done! Your crawfish etouffee is ready to serve. Looks so good, doesn't it? Man, we love this recipe. Who doesn't love a tasty etouffee?

That's it, my friends. I hope you enjoy my crawfish etouffee recipe. Let me know if you make it. I'd love to hear how it turned out for you. Keep it spicy!

Cookbook Recommendation

If you enjoy Louisiana cooking, including Cajun and Creole cuisine, I have found this book very informative with lots of great recipes and techniques.

Louisiana Real and Rustic, by Emeril Lagasse

Print Crawfish Etouffee Recipe This Cajun crawfish etouffee recipe is loaded with meaty crawfish tails smothered in a rich gravy with Cajun spices and fresh herbs, served over rice. It's huge on flavor and easy to make. Save Recipe Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Keyword: bell peppers, cajun, crawfish, roux, spicy Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes See Also 22 Recipes That Prove Ramen Noodles Are The Best Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Calories: 214kcal Author: Mike Hultquist Servings: 4 Tap or hover to scale 5 from 38 votes Leave a Review Ingredients 4 tablespoons butter or use peanut oil

4 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 medium onion chopped

1 medium bell pepper chopped (I use jalapeno for spicier)

1 stalk celery chopped

4 cloves garlic chopped

2 teaspoons Cajun seasonings or to taste

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper optional, for spicier

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups chicken stock or use seafood stock

1 pound crawfish tail meat par-cooked

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

FOR GARNISH: Extra chopped parsley, spicy chili flakes, hot sauce

Cooked rice for serving if desired Instructions Heat a large pan or pot to medium heat and melt the butter.

Add the flour and stir to make a roux. Stir continuously for 5 minutes, or until the roux turns a copper color. Do not let the roux burn.

Add the onion, peppers, celery and garlic. Stir and cook for 5 minutes to soften.

Stir in the Cajun seasonings, cayenne, salt and pepper to taste, and stock or broth. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes to let the flavors develop, stirring occasionally.

Add the crawfish tails and warm them through.

Remove from heat and stir in the parsley.

Serve over white rice (if desired) and garnish with extra parsley and spicy chili flakes. Don't forget the hot sauce! Video Notes Nutrition facts estimated without rice. Raw Crawfish. If using raw crawfish, cook the peeled tails with with the onion, peppers and celery, then continue with the recipe. The tails will cook through during simmering. Nutrition Information Calories: 214kcalCarbohydrates: 17gProtein: 7gFat: 13gSaturated Fat: 8gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 52mgSodium: 297mgPotassium: 349mgFiber: 2gSugar: 5gVitamin A: 2122IUVitamin C: 43mgCalcium: 37mgIron: 1mg Did You Enjoy This Recipe?I love hearing how you like it and how you made it your own. Leave a comment below and tag @ChiliPepperMadness on social media.

NOTE: This recipe was updated on 2/4/22 to include new information and video. It was originally published on 8/2/21.