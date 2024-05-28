34 Recipes That Got Us Through the Great Depression (2024)

3/33 Taste of Home Meat and Potato Patties During World War II, when meat was rationed and had to be purchased with tokens, this recipe went a long way in feeding a family. To this day, I still reach for it whenever I want something different from regular hamburgers. By the way, children really like these (just as I did when I was a child!).— Gladys Klein, Burlington Wisconsin Go to Recipe

4/33 Hearty Navy Bean Soup My family loves navy bean soup! Beans were a commodity you did not survive without in the '30s. This excellent navy beans and ham soup is a real family favorite of ours and I make it often. —Mildred Lewis, Temple, Texas