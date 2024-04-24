Chicken Schnitzel Recipe - A Quick & Easy Weeknight Meal - Chisel & Fork (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

This chicken schnitzel recipe is a traditional German dish that is pounded thin with a meat tenderizer and is coated with breadcrumbs and then lightly fried. There isn't much better or easier than this when it comes to chicken.

But I thought today was about exploring my roots a little bit. My dad's side of the family is German if the last name Beck didn't give it away. No I'm not related to Beck's Beer sadly. Who knows, maybe I'll randomly start seeing some checks from them some day. And while my distant relatives hail from Germany, I have never actually been.

But I feel most cities this days have an authentic German restaurant. For me it was Hollerbach's in Sanford. My memories of Hollerbach's consist of live music, lots of dancing, beer and schnitzel. Now I was too young for the beer and didn't care for the dancing but I remember loving the schnitzel.

Schnitzel is usually either chicken, pork or veal that is pounded very thin. I either would order the pork or chicken and always loved it. In fact, I don't think I ever ordered anything else besides schnitzel from Hollerbach's. Since I don't live close by anymore, I thought I'd make my own version of a German chicken schnitzel recipe.

Thankfully, it tasted exactly how I remembered. It really is a super simple dish. So if you're like me and crave some German chicken schnitzel, this recipe is for you.

Chicken - you want thin chicken so you can get chicken cutlets or take chicken breasts and pound them thin.

you want thin chicken so you can get chicken cutlets or take chicken breasts and pound them thin. Eggs - important in helping the breadcrumbs bind which creates that crispy exterior.

important in helping the breadcrumbs bind which creates that crispy exterior. Breadcrumbs - I like to take some slices of bread and make my own breadcrumb mixture.

I like to take some slices of bread and make my own breadcrumb mixture. Lemon - just a touch of acidity makes all the difference in enhancing the flavor of this chicken schnitzel recipe.

Like any recipe you can mix up some of the ingredients. Some variations include:

I like to use chicken breasts and pound them thin, but you can use chicken thighs as well. Or even another protein like veal.

and pound them thin, but you can use chicken thighs as well. Or even another protein like veal. I like to take the time to make breadcrumbs but you can use store-bought, regular or panko.

but you can use store-bought, regular or panko. I use canola oil to cook the chicken but vegetable oil, butter or even coconut oil works.

Pound the chicken to ¼" thickness and season with salt and pepper. Then pulse 3 slices of bread in a food processor to make the breadcrumb mixture.

Place the flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs in three separate bowls, adding some garlic powder to the breadcrumbs. Dip the chicken in the flour and then the eggs.

Finally dip in the breadcrumbs, pressing to adhere. Cook the chicken in a large skillet with oil over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through.

What is Schnitzel? Schnitzel is meat that is pounded thin and tenderized and then is coated with breadcrumbs and lightly fried. You typically squeeze some fresh lemon over it as well. Do I Have to Use Chicken? Traditional, you can make schnitzel with chicken, veal or pork. The recipe is the same except for the meat. While I've never made veal schnitzel, I've made pork from time-to-time and it's outstanding as well. How Do I Know Chicken is Done? You know the chicken schnitzel is cooked when it reaches 165°F with an instant-read thermometer or if you cut into the chicken and the juices run clear and there is no pink. Honestly, I always just cut the chicken to see when it is done. If it isn't just cook slightly longer. How to Reheat? Leftovers that tastes as great as the day it was made it important. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and cover with foil. Place in 400°F oven for 15 minutes and check if it's crispy. If it isn't yet, pop back in the oven for another 5 minutes.

There are plenty of options to pair with this chicken schnitzel recipe.

Do not skip pounding the chicken. It needs to be pounded to ¼ inch thickness which allows for even and fast cooking so you don't burn the breading or overcook the chicken.

the chicken. It needs to be pounded to thickness which allows for even and fast cooking so you don't burn the breading or overcook the chicken. Fresh breadcrumbs take 5 seconds extra work, but lead to a quality tasting exterior of the chicken that store-bought can't replicate. However you can use regular or panko breadcrumbs if needed.

take 5 seconds extra work, but lead to a quality tasting exterior of the chicken that store-bought can't replicate. However you can use regular or panko breadcrumbs if needed. Leftover chicken schnitzel will store well in the fridge for 1 daybut as is the case with anything pan fried, it's better fresh.

