Chicken Schnitzel Recipe - A Quick & Easy Weeknight Meal - Chisel & Fork (2024)

This chicken schnitzel recipe is a traditional German dish that is pounded thin with a meat tenderizer and is coated with breadcrumbs and then lightly fried. There isn't much better or easier than this when it comes to chicken.
You can't have enough chicken dishes - from chicken francese to chicken with white wine sauce to chicken paprikash.
But I thought today was about exploring my roots a little bit. My dad's side of the family is German if the last name Beck didn't give it away. No I'm not related to Beck's Beer sadly. Who knows, maybe I'll randomly start seeing some checks from them some day. And while my distant relatives hail from Germany, I have never actually been.
But I feel most cities this days have an authentic German restaurant. For me it was Hollerbach's in Sanford. My memories of Hollerbach's consist of live music, lots of dancing, beer and schnitzel. Now I was too young for the beer and didn't care for the dancing but I remember loving the schnitzel.
Schnitzel is usually either chicken, pork or veal that is pounded very thin. I either would order the pork or chicken and always loved it. In fact, I don't think I ever ordered anything else besides schnitzel from Hollerbach's. Since I don't live close by anymore, I thought I'd make my own version of a German chicken schnitzel recipe.
Thankfully, it tasted exactly how I remembered. It really is a super simple dish. So if you're like me and crave some German chicken schnitzel, this recipe is for you.
Recipe Ingredients
- Chicken - you want thin chicken so you can get chicken cutlets or take chicken breasts and pound them thin.
- Eggs - important in helping the breadcrumbs bind which creates that crispy exterior.
- Breadcrumbs - I like to take some slices of bread and make my own breadcrumb mixture.
- Lemon - just a touch of acidity makes all the difference in enhancing the flavor of this chicken schnitzel recipe.
Ingredient Swaps
Like any recipe you can mix up some of the ingredients. Some variations include:
- I like to use chicken breasts and pound them thin, but you can use chicken thighs as well. Or even another protein like veal.
- I like to take the time to make breadcrumbs but you can use store-bought, regular or panko.
- I use canola oil to cook the chicken but vegetable oil, butter or even coconut oil works.
Step-by-Step Photos
Pound the chicken to ¼" thickness and season with salt and pepper. Then pulse 3 slices of bread in a food processor to make the breadcrumb mixture.
Place the flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs in three separate bowls, adding some garlic powder to the breadcrumbs. Dip the chicken in the flour and then the eggs.
Finally dip in the breadcrumbs, pressing to adhere. Cook the chicken in a large skillet with oil over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through.
FAQs
What is Schnitzel?
Schnitzel is meat that is pounded thin and tenderized and then is coated with breadcrumbs and lightly fried. You typically squeeze some fresh lemon over it as well.
Do I Have to Use Chicken?
Traditional, you can make schnitzel with chicken, veal or pork. The recipe is the same except for the meat. While I've never made veal schnitzel, I've made pork from time-to-time and it's outstanding as well.
How Do I Know Chicken is Done?
You know the chicken schnitzel is cooked when it reaches 165°F with an instant-read thermometer or if you cut into the chicken and the juices run clear and there is no pink. Honestly, I always just cut the chicken to see when it is done. If it isn't just cook slightly longer.
How to Reheat?
Leftovers that tastes as great as the day it was made it important. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and cover with foil. Place in 400°F oven for 15 minutes and check if it's crispy. If it isn't yet, pop back in the oven for another 5 minutes.
Side Dish Options
There are plenty of options to pair with this chicken schnitzel recipe. Some include:
- Potato Latkes
- Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
- German Spaetzle
- Homemade Pierogies
- Crispy Roasted Potatoes
Pro Tips/Recipe Notes
- Do not skip pounding the chicken. It needs to be pounded to ¼ inch thickness which allows for even and fast cooking so you don't burn the breading or overcook the chicken.
- Fresh breadcrumbs take 5 seconds extra work, but lead to a quality tasting exterior of the chicken that store-bought can't replicate. However you can use regular or panko breadcrumbs if needed.
- Leftover chicken schnitzel will store well in the fridge for 1 daybut as is the case with anything pan fried, it's better fresh.
Other Chicken Recipes
- Breaded Chicken Parmesan
- Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuits
- Chicken Rollatini
- Chicken Satay Curry
Chicken Schnitzel
This schnitzel is made with chicken pounded thin and coated with fresh breadcrumbs, then lightly fried.
Prep Time10 minutes mins
Cook Time20 minutes mins
Total Time30 minutes mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: German
Servings: 4
Calories: 529kcal
Author: Ryan Beck
Ingredients
- 4 (6 oz) chicken breasts
- salt and black pepper
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs (pulse 3 slices of bread)
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- canola or vegetable oil for frying
- lemons and chopped parsley for serving
Instructions
Place the chicken between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them until they are ¼ inch thick. Lightly season both sides with salt and black pepper.
To make breadcrumbs, pulse 3 slices of bread in food processor until you get crumb mixture. You can also use plain breadcrumbs if you don't have fresh bread.
Place the flour, egg and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Add garlic powder to breadcrumbs and mix to combine.
Preheat oven to 200°F. Place wiring cooling rack on baking sheet and set aside. Heat ¼ inch oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. While skillet is heating up, dip the chicken in the flour, then the eggs, then the breadcrumbs, coating both sides and all edges at each side. Gently shake off excess breadcrumbs.
Cook 2 cutlets at a time until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to wire rack and place in oven while cooking the remaining cutlets. Squeeze fresh lemon juice and top with chopped parsley and serve immediately.
Notes
- Do not skip pounding the chicken. It needs to be pounded to ¼ inch thickness which allows for even and fast cooking so you don't burn the breading or overcook the chicken.
- Fresh breadcrumbs take 5 seconds extra work, but lead to a quality tasting exterior of the chicken that store-bought can't replicate. However you can use regular or panko breadcrumbs if needed.
- Add cold oil to a cold skillet and let heat up to proper temperature before adding the chicken. You'll know it is ready when the oil starts to shimmer.
- You know the chicken is cooked when it reaches 165°F with an instant-read thermometer or if you cut into the chicken and the juices run clear and there is no pink. Honestly, I always just cut the chicken to see when it is done. If it isn't just cook slightly longer.
- Leftovers will store well in the fridge for 1 daybut as is the case with anything pan fried, it's better fresh.
Nutrition
Serving: 1g | Calories: 529kcal | Carbohydrates: 52g | Protein: 40g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 22g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g | Monounsaturated Fat: 9g | Trans Fat: 0g | Cholesterol: 158mg | Sodium: 194mg | Potassium: 1098mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 150IU | Vitamin C: 2.5mg | Calcium: 80mg | Iron: 4.3mg
Chris says
I’ve only had pork but this looks good!
Reply
TrinaK says
I am confused as to why we preheat the oven to 350? I made this recipe, but cooked it using the stovetop. Was it suppose to cook in the oven? Thanks!
Reply
Ryan says
Good catch. That was meant to place the already cooked chicken the oven if you are cooking multiple pieces so it stays warm. I updated it so it made more sense. Hope you liked it!
Reply
Michelle says
I was looking for a schnitzel recipe and knew this was the one when I saw your reference to Hollerbach’s! Love that place!
Reply
Ryan says
Not much better than Hollerbach's!
Reply
Peggy says
I made this for dinner tonight. It was delicious! Thank you for the recipe.
Reply
Ryan says
Glad you enjoyed it.
Reply
Joan says
Just had the chicken schnitzel at Hollerbach's this past weekend. It was delicious and now I can make it at home. Thanks.
Reply
Ryan says
Glad you enjoyed it!
Reply
Beth says
Just wondered, do the bread slices need to be stale to make the crumbs? Also, my family enjoys a sauce with schnitzel, (we've had a paprika sauce at our local German restaurant). Do you have a recipe for a nice sauce rather than just lemon? Definitely going to try this!
Reply
Ryan says
Bread does not need to be stale. I've used both fresh and stale and either works. And while I don't have a sauce, something like a mustard cream sauce would work great.
Reply
Beth says
Ooh, that sounds yummy! Thank you
Reply
Ket says
Is there a certain type of bread you use for the breading?
Reply
Ryan says
Most times I use leftover sourdough, but any type will work.
Reply
Sheryn says
Tastes amazing! I used regular crumbs mixed with panko. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Reply
Ryan says
Glad you liked it.
Reply
Tim says
Great recipe— I just used pandora and added a little Italian seasoning
Reply
Lisa says
I have been to Germany many times...this recipe is as good as any I have had there (one of our dear friends is a chef in a German restaurant in London)...He tried it and was so impressed..I am making it AGAIN for dinner....all my family and friends love it!
Reply
Ryan says
Glad you enjoyed it!
Reply