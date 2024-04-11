Compound Butter Recipes: Easy Flavor Bombs for the Busy Foodie (2024)

If you’re like us, you’re a little light on time most weeknights.
But you can make a masterful meal in minutes with these easy compound butter recipes.
Most come together in under 10 minutes. And wow, do they add on-demand flavor.
Create these easy flavor bombs ahead, freeze, and use as needed.
Stored in an air-tight bag, you’ll have go-to, fabulous flavor at your fingertips. Up to three months in the freezer and one week in the fridge.
These boutique butters create their own delectable sauce simply melted over steaks, chops, poultry, fish, and shellfish.
They’re amazing added to sauces, vegetables, rice, and pasta. And atop baked potatoes or spread over breads and baked goods in many cases.
We start with unsalted, European-style butter. The higher fat content works well for compound butter recipes.
Going unsalted gives you control over the salt content… and, the type of salt you use. (We’re salt snobs).
We typically like good quality sea salt, including Celtic Grey Salt. Or Himalayan Pink Salt is lovely as well. Both are much healthier, with many additional minerals you need.
We love a good food processor. Especially for butters that require mincing or chopping. It makes the job easier.
But you can simply use a bowl and spoon.
Either will yield a delicious butter.
If you can stir, you can make it.
You’ll want to create a log that can be cut into individual serving coins.
We highly recommend you use wax paper as shown below.
We’ve tested wax paper, parchment paper, and plastic wrap.
We found wax paper to be the easiest to work with. The butter didn’t stick to the paper as it did with the plastic wrap.
Wax paper is also more pliable than plastic wrap or parchment paper. Making it easier to twist off on the ends of the butter logs.
All compound butters begin with softened, room temperature butter.
If using fresh herbs, wash and thoroughly dry them before chopping. We like to use a salad spinner to remove moisture from herbs. Then we pat dry with a paper towel before chopping.
We like to use a food processor for butters that feature fresh herbs or aromatics.
For example, our Garlic Herb Butter.
But a bowl with the back of a spoon or spatula will combine the ingredients well.
A note about fresh garlic: When using it in a compound butter, we always mash it into a paste before adding it to the butter.
To mash the garlic into a paste – first, mince the cloves. Then sprinkle the minced garlic with sea salt.
Press the back of a chef’s knife into the garlic.
This technique releases oils and creates a better flavor ultimately.
Here’s a step-by-step process for making our Garlic Herb Butter.
Choose your favorite flavor profile from the compound butter recipes below. Simply adjust the ingredients accordingly and mix.
Step 1:
Prepare the ingredients. Butter needs to be softened to room temperature.
Step 2:
Mince the garlic. Sprinkle with sea salt and press into a paste with the back of a chef’s knife.
Step 3:
Mince parsley by processing in a food processor. Or mince by hand.
Step 4:
Add garlic, butter, and salt to the food processor.
Step 5:
Pulse the food processor until combined. Or, in a medium bowl, add room temperature butter, minced parsley, minced garlic, and sea salt. Mix thoroughly with the back of a spoon until well combined.
Step 6:
Spoon the butter onto the center of a sheet of wax paper.
Step 7:
Using a spatula or spoon, drop the butter onto wax paper. Shape into a rough rectangular size, similar in size to a stick of butter.
Step 8:
Roll the bottom half of the wax paper over the butter. Roll tightly into a log shape. Twist the ends of the wax paper. Place in the refrigerator for 2 hours to chill.
Orange Honey Compound Butter
Ingredients
1 stick unsalted butter
Zest of a medium orange
1 tablespoon juice from theorange
3 tablespoons honey
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Ways to Enjoy
Spread over:
• Biscuits
• Pancakes
• French toast
• Cornbread
Melt over:
• Fish filets, including halibut, sea bass, salmon
• Grilled, roasted or pan-searedpork chops
• Grilled chickenbreasts
• Roasted chicken
• Steamed asparagus
Ingredients
1 stick unsalted butter
1 package fresh chives minced, about 3 tablespoons
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Ways to Enjoy
Spread over:
• Hot corn on the cob
• Biscuits
• Dinner rolls
Melt over:
• Whipped or smashed potatoes
• Baked potatoes
• Steaks
Use it to cook:
• Eggs – omelets, scrambled eggs
• Fish or seafood when cooking en papillote or in foil packets. Add a dollop to the top of the other ingredients.
• Sautéed cauliflower rice
• Sautéed vegetables
• Pan sauces and gravies. Use in place of unflavored butter.
Add to recipes or cooked dishes:
• Stuffed in the center of a burger
• Stuffed in the center of a chicken breast
• Added to steamed rice
• Added to steamed vegetables
• To finish roasted or grilledvegetables
Garlic Herb Compound Butter
Ingredients
1 stick unsalted butter
1 ¼ cup loosely packed parsley leaves or 3 tablespoons minced
3 large garlic cloves, minced, sprinkled with salt and pressed into a paste with the back of a chef’s knife
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Ways to Enjoy
Spread over:
• Garlic bread before baking, grilling
• Softened and rubbed on beef roasts like prime rib, tenderloin, sirloin before roasting
• Roasted chicken, under the skin
• The inside of a hamburger bun prior to toasting
• Dinner rolls
• Toasted bagels
Melt over:
• Whipped or smashed potatoes
• Baked potatoes
• Steaks
• Grilled chicken breasts
• Hot pasta – toss to combine
• Flatbread for pizza… brush melted butter over bread before adding cheese and toppings
Use it to cook:
• Sautéed shrimp with a squeeze of lemon
• Dollop on fish or seafood when cooking en papillote or in foil packets
• Use to sauté cauliflower rice
• Sautéed vegetables
• Use in place of unflavored butter in pan sauces
• Croutons – Melt and toss with bread cubes
Add to recipes or cooked dishes:
• Put a pat in the center of a burger
• Added to steamed rice
• Roasted or grilled vegetables
• Use in place of unflavored butter in pan sauces
Lemon Provençale Compound Butter
Ingredients
1 stick unsalted butter
Zest of a large lemon
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon dried Herbs de Provence
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Ways to Enjoy
Melt over:
• Grilled chickenbreasts
• Roasted, grilled, or pan-searedpork chops
• Steamed asparagus
• Steamed green beans
Use it to cook:
• Sautéed shrimp
• Sautéed fish
• Dollop on fish or seafood when cooking en papillote or in foil packets
• Sautéed cauliflower rice
• Sautéed vegetables
• Roasted or grilled vegetables
• Use in place of unflavored butter in pan sauces
Add to recipes or cooked dishes:
• Steamed rice
• Steamed peas
• Sautéed spinach
Chipotle Lime Compound Butter
Ingredients
2 chipotlepeppers in adobosauce, seeded, veins discarded and minced
1 teaspoon adobo sauce
Zest of a lime
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
1 large garlic clove minced, sprinkled with salt and pressed into a paste with the back of a chef’s knife
1 teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon sea salt
Ways to Enjoy
Spread over:
• Warm tortillas
• Cornbread
• Hot corn on the cob
Melt over:
• Fish, shrimp, pork, beef, chicken
Use it to cook:
• Chicken, shrimp, beef, or pork fajitas – stir in just before serving
• Sautéed cauliflower rice
• Spread over hot corn on the cob or add to loose kernels
Add to recipes or cooked dishes:
• Rice
• Sweet potato puree
Ingredients
1 stick unsalted butter
1/2 tablespoon sweet paprika
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Ways to Enjoy
Melt over:
• Steaks
• Chops
Use it to cook:
• Sautéed fish and shellfish, shrimp
• Jambalayadishes
• Roasted potatoes and vegetables
Add to recipes or cooked dishes:
• Stuffed into the center of a burger
• Stuffed into the center of a chicken breast
• Steamed rice
• Steamed vegetables
• Roasted or grilledvegetables
Tomato Basil Compound Butter
Ingredients
1 stick unsalted butter
2 ½ tablespoons tomato paste
½ teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Ways to Enjoy
Use it to cook:
• Sautéed fish and shellfish, shrimp
• Jambalayadishes
• Roasted potatoes and vegetables
Add to recipes or cooked dishes:
• Hot pasta
• Sautéed cauliflower rice
• Cooked rice
• Flatbread pizza base
• Poached eggs and toast – brush the butter onto the toast and top with the egg