35 Creative Recipes for Gifts in a Jar (2024)

Home Recipes Edible Gifts Katie BandurskiUpdated: Feb. 27, 2024 Homemade gifts in a jar are a nice way to show people just how much they mean to you. These pretty Mason jar gift ideas include everything from sweet cookie mixes to savory canned salsas. Our editors and experts handpick every product we feature. We may earn a commission from your purchases.

1/34 Taste of Home Winning Cranberry Chip Cookies Chock-full of cranberries, chocolate chips and nuts, these cookies are fun to eat. They offer a change of pace from traditional Christmas cookies…but don’t wait until December to make them. My family requests them all year-round. Go to Recipe Shop Now: Stock up on versatile 1-quart jars for all of your gifting needs.