35 Creative Recipes for Gifts in a Jar (2024)

Home Recipes Edible Gifts
Katie BandurskiUpdated: Feb. 27, 2024
Homemade gifts in a jar are a nice way to show people just how much they mean to you. These pretty Mason jar gift ideas include everything from sweet cookie mixes to savory canned salsas.
Our editors and experts handpick every product we feature. We may earn a commission from your purchases.
1/34
Winning Cranberry Chip Cookies
Chock-full of cranberries, chocolate chips and nuts, these cookies are fun to eat. They offer a change of pace from traditional Christmas cookies…but don’t wait until December to make them. My family requests them all year-round.
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: Stock up on versatile 1-quart jars for all of your gifting needs.
2/34
Peanut Butter Brownie Mix
I discovered this recipe in our local newspaper, and when I gave it a try, my family loved it. While you can pack the dry ingredients into any kind of quart-sized container, a glass jar lets the pretty layers show. Cover an ordinary canning-jar lid with special fabric to customize the gift for an occasion or the season. —Lynn Dowdall, Perth, Ontario
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: We love these hinged jars for easy layering.
If you’re loving these mason jar gifts, try these mason jar flower arrangements.
3/34
The Best Marinara Sauce
I developed this recipe with a friend to make the most of a bumper crop of tomatoes. Now we like to make huge batches—we’re talking 220-pounds-of- tomatoes huge—and then give jars along with a pound of pasta as gifts around the holidays. Knowing this sauce is made from the heart with the best possible ingredients makes me feel good about giving it to my family and friends. —Shannon Norris, Cudahy, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
Consider these gourmet food gift ideas, too.
Shop Now: Fill your own spice jars (and label them, too).
4/34
Plum Conserve
My mouthwatering conserve is a versatile gift. It makes a lovely garnish for rolls during holiday feasts, is delicious paired with cheese as an appetizer, and makes a great dessert topping for ice cream or pound cake. —Ginny Beadle, Spokane, Washington
Go to Recipe
5/34
Spicy Oatmeal Cookie Mix
Brown sugar and spice and everything nice—like cinnamon, coconut, oats and chips—are layered together in pretty jars of yummy, ready-to-bake cookie mix. It’s a quick and easy gift idea that’s appreciated any time of year. Remember to include preparation instructions and a list of any additional ingredients needed with your gift tag. – Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Go to Recipe
6/34
Pumpkin Butter
Biting into this spiced butter on a hot biscuit or toast is absolutely heavenly. With a dash of whipped cream, you might think you were eating pumpkin pie! —June Barrus, Springville, Utah
Go to Recipe
7/34
Pickled Red Onions
Everyone should have a jar of this pickled red onion recipe in their refrigerator at all times. I put them on everything and they keep for weeks, if they last that long. —James Schend, Taste of Home Deputy Editor
Go to Recipe
Craving a regional dish? These are the best food gifts to order from each state.
8/34
A Cup of Coffee Cake
This mix is easy, delicious—and full of the flavors teachers need to get through their day! Instant coffee works fine as a substitute for the brewed, if you like. —Deborah Dubord, Fayette, Maine
Go to Recipe
9/34
Double Hot Horseradish Mustard
My family enjoys spicy food so this recipe is wonderful for us. We add it to sandwiches.—Madeline Cole, Willow, Alaska
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: These mini jars are the perfect size for mustard.
10/34
Bourbon Peach Jam
Bourbon has been popular at our house since we visited the Kentucky Bourbon Trail a few years ago. Every bite of this jam reminds me of that fun trip. —Katie Ferrier, Houston, Texas
Go to Recipe
11/34
Salted Cashew Oatmeal Cookies
My son absolutely loves cashews, so I loaded my oatmeal cookies with them at Christmas—he loved them! The mix makes a great gift for friends, co-workers and teachers; all they have to do is add butter, vanilla and eggs. —Richard Hatch, Glen Burnie, Maryland
Go to Recipe
12/34
Cranberry Dark Chocolate Trail Mix
A close friend once gave me a jar of trail mix that was absolutely delicious. My re-creation comes pretty close to the original and is truly one of my favorite snacks! —Nancy Johnson, Laverne, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
13/34
Hot Pepper Jelly
We enjoy this fiery hot pepper jelly spread on crackers with cream cheese. It also makes a terrific holiday gift. For a milder flavor and different color, substitute a green bell pepper, jalapeno peppers for the habaneros and green food coloring. —Richard Harris, Kingston, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
14/34
Cashew Brittle
I like this quick and easy recipe because it doesn’t require a candy thermometer. It also makes a wonderful gift for nut lovers on your list. —Rhonda Glenn, Prince Frederick, Maryland
Go to Recipe
15/34
Spiced Cran-Apple and Grape Conserve
Faced with an abundance of grapes from my garden, I wound up using them in various ways. This conserve was an afterthought, but I received so many great compliments from family and friends that I made sure to write down the recipe. I served it with crackers and Brie cheese, but it would be great with pork, chicken, ham and cheesecake, too. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: Elegant jam jars help take your gift to the next level.
16/34
Double-Dutch Chocolate Holiday Cookies
Rich dark chocolate and crunchy, colorful M&M’s combine to make these cookies extra special. Who wouldn’t want to receive this mix as a gift? —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
17/34
Mom’s Pickled Carrots
My mother is the only other person I’ve known to make this recipe. In fact, when I take it to a potluck or picnic, no one has ever heard of pickled carrots. But once they try them, they are hooked. —Robin Koble, Fairview, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
18/34
Homemade Pear Honey
Pear honey is an old recipe that’s been passed down through families. We especially like it with hot biscuits and butter. It’s also good on pound cake or even ice cream. Make sure the pears you use are very firm. —Charlotte McDaniel, Jacksonville, Alabama
Go to Recipe
19/34
Hearty Pasta Soup Mix
Warm up loved ones on frosty winter nights with a gift of this hearty, stick-to-the-ribs soup mix. Packed in pretty glass jars, it looks just as good as it tastes! Be sure to include preparation instructions and a list of additional ingredients needed with your gift card. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: For added convenience, layer soup ingredients in a container that doubles as a bowl!
20/34
Good-Night Santa Cappuccino Mix
What’s not to like about having a great cappuccino mix on-hand? I like to bag some up for gift-giving during the holidays. —Carol Witczak, Tinley Park, Illinois
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: Pack this mix in a simple Mason jar mug.
21/34
Christmas Cranberries
Bourbon adds bite to this holiday standby, packed in a small heavy-duty glass storage container with a tight-fitting lid. Wrap in a vintage tea towel or cloth napkin, cinch with ribbon and adorn with small ornaments. —Becky Jo Smith, Kettle Falls, Washington
Go to Recipe
22/34
Ranch Dressing and Dip Mix
This versatile ranch dressing mix converts easily into a creamy dip or smooth salad dressing. It's delicious served with fresh veggies or drizzled over greens. —Carolyn Zimmerman, Fairbury, Illinois
Go to Recipe
23/34
Berry Curd
I’ve always loved strawberries. Each time they’re in season, I think of new and interesting ways to use them. I spoon this strawberry curd over just about everything, from waffles and pancakes to cake and ice cream. —Margo Zoerner, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: We love the sleek look of these wood-topped jars.
24/34
Gingerbread Snow Globe
I make a big batch of these gingerbread cookies every Christmas to give to co-workers and family. For a festive decoration, arrange cutouts in a large clear jar to look like a snow globe. —Kelly Kirby, Mill Bay, British Columbia
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: This large candy jar is a great option for a cookie snow globe.
25/34
Giardiniera
Sweet and tangy, this Italian condiment is packed with peppers, cauliflower, carrots and other crisp-tender veggies. It’s perfect to offer alongside pickles or olives on a relish tray. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
Check out these cute ways to package food gifts.
26/34
Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies
I love these oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. I made this recipe just before we showed our house. Not only did the people buy the house, but they requested the recipe. — Nancy Fridirici, Brookfield, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
Bonus: Learn how to reuse bottles and jars.
27/34
Homemade Spicy Hot Sauce
I created this spicy recipe one day using what I had available from my garden: hot peppers, carrots, onions and garlic. The carrots make this recipe stand out. —Carolyn Wheel, Fairfax, Vermont
Go to Recipe
28/34
Sand Art Brownies
A jar of this attractive layered mix produces a yummy batch of fudgy brownies that are dressed up with chocolate chips and M&M’s. If you need a quick gift for a neighbor or teacher, this is a delicious solution. —Joan Hohwald, Lodi, New York
Go to Recipe
29/34
Mild Tomato Salsa
I got this salsa recipe from my sister, and my children and I have been making batches of it ever since. We pair pint jars with packages of tortilla chips for zesty Christmas gifts. When the kids give this present to their teachers, they can truthfully say they helped make it. —Pamela Lundstrum, Bird Island, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
Learn more with our ultimate guide to canning.
30/34
Chocolate-Dipped Pretzel Rods
Kids of all ages enjoy making and eating these fun treats. The decorated pretzels are a pretty gift in a cellophane bag or a glass jar. —Kay Waters, Benld, Illinois
Go to Recipe
31/34
Confetti Bean Soup Mix
With its colorful variety of beans and delicious flavor, this soup is tempting. I like to give it to friends each Christmas. —Rebecca Lambert, Staunton, Virginia
Go to Recipe
32/34
Gingerbread Spice Jelly
I've made batches of this simple jelly, a winner at our county fair, to give as gifts for many years. When the jars are empty, people return them for a refill. —Robin Nagel, Whitehall, Montana
Go to Recipe
33/34
Christmas Pickles
A dear family friend made these pickles for decades. I've adapted the recipe a bit over the years, but in my heart they are still “Dr. Rhodes’ pickles.” These morsels are delicious any time of year, but the green, red and white hues of the pickles, cherries and onions make them ideal for Christmas gift-giving—and it's a tasty twist on the classic Christmas pickle tradition. —Patricia Martin, Shelby
Go to Recipe
Still shopping? Find genius gift ideas for people who have everything.
34/34
Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
My soothing white hot chocolate is a great warm-up after a wintry day spent sledding or ice skating. Or include it as a festive addition to brunch or an afternoon tea party. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon
Go to Recipe
Shop Now: Get festive with red-lidded jars.
Originally Published: October 04, 2021
Katie Bandurski
As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.