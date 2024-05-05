35 Creative Recipes for Gifts in a Jar (2024)

Home Recipes Edible Gifts

35 Creative Recipes for Gifts in a Jar (1)Katie BandurskiUpdated: Feb. 27, 2024

    Homemade gifts in a jar are a nice way to show people just how much they mean to you. These pretty Mason jar gift ideas include everything from sweet cookie mixes to savory canned salsas.

    Our editors and experts handpick every product we feature. We may earn a commission from your purchases.

    1/34

    Taste of Home

    Winning Cranberry Chip Cookies

    Chock-full of cranberries, chocolate chips and nuts, these cookies are fun to eat. They offer a change of pace from traditional Christmas cookies…but don’t wait until December to make them. My family requests them all year-round.

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: Stock up on versatile 1-quart jars for all of your gifting needs.

    2/34

    Peanut Butter Brownie Mix

    I discovered this recipe in our local newspaper, and when I gave it a try, my family loved it. While you can pack the dry ingredients into any kind of quart-sized container, a glass jar lets the pretty layers show. Cover an ordinary canning-jar lid with special fabric to customize the gift for an occasion or the season. —Lynn Dowdall, Perth, Ontario

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: We love these hinged jars for easy layering.

    If you’re loving these mason jar gifts, try these mason jar flower arrangements.

    3/34

    Taste of Home

    The Best Marinara Sauce

    I developed this recipe with a friend to make the most of a bumper crop of tomatoes. Now we like to make huge batches—we’re talking 220-pounds-of- tomatoes huge—and then give jars along with a pound of pasta as gifts around the holidays. Knowing this sauce is made from the heart with the best possible ingredients makes me feel good about giving it to my family and friends. —Shannon Norris, Cudahy, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    Consider these gourmet food gift ideas, too.

    Shop Now: Fill your own spice jars (and label them, too).

    4/34

    Taste of Home

    Plum Conserve

    My mouthwatering conserve is a versatile gift. It makes a lovely garnish for rolls during holiday feasts, is delicious paired with cheese as an appetizer, and makes a great dessert topping for ice cream or pound cake. —Ginny Beadle, Spokane, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    5/34

    Spicy Oatmeal Cookie Mix

    Brown sugar and spice and everything nice—like cinnamon, coconut, oats and chips—are layered together in pretty jars of yummy, ready-to-bake cookie mix. It’s a quick and easy gift idea that’s appreciated any time of year. Remember to include preparation instructions and a list of any additional ingredients needed with your gift tag. – Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    6/34

    Pumpkin Butter

    Biting into this spiced butter on a hot biscuit or toast is absolutely heavenly. With a dash of whipped cream, you might think you were eating pumpkin pie! —June Barrus, Springville, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    7/34

    Pickled Red Onions

    Everyone should have a jar of this pickled red onion recipe in their refrigerator at all times. I put them on everything and they keep for weeks, if they last that long. —James Schend, Taste of Home Deputy Editor

    Go to Recipe

    Craving a regional dish? These are the best food gifts to order from each state.

    8/34

    See Also
    Sticky gluten free ginger cake recipe - The Gluten Free BloggerKate's Soft Sourdough Master RecipeOur Favorite Spritz Cookie RecipesBest Gluten Free Sugar Cookies | Easy Roll-Out Recipe

    Taste of Home

    A Cup of Coffee Cake

    This mix is easy, delicious—and full of the flavors teachers need to get through their day! Instant coffee works fine as a substitute for the brewed, if you like. —Deborah Dubord, Fayette, Maine

    Go to Recipe

    9/34

    Taste of Home

    Double Hot Horseradish Mustard

    My family enjoys spicy food so this recipe is wonderful for us. We add it to sandwiches.—Madeline Cole, Willow, Alaska

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: These mini jars are the perfect size for mustard.

    10/34

    Taste of Home

    Bourbon Peach Jam

    Bourbon has been popular at our house since we visited the Kentucky Bourbon Trail a few years ago. Every bite of this jam reminds me of that fun trip. —Katie Ferrier, Houston, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    11/34

    Taste of Home

    Salted Cashew Oatmeal Cookies

    My son absolutely loves cashews, so I loaded my oatmeal cookies with them at Christmas—he loved them! The mix makes a great gift for friends, co-workers and teachers; all they have to do is add butter, vanilla and eggs. —Richard Hatch, Glen Burnie, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    12/34

    Cranberry Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

    A close friend once gave me a jar of trail mix that was absolutely delicious. My re-creation comes pretty close to the original and is truly one of my favorite snacks! —Nancy Johnson, Laverne, Oklahoma

    Go to Recipe

    13/34

    Taste of Home

    Hot Pepper Jelly

    We enjoy this fiery hot pepper jelly spread on crackers with cream cheese. It also makes a terrific holiday gift. For a milder flavor and different color, substitute a green bell pepper, jalapeno peppers for the habaneros and green food coloring. —Richard Harris, Kingston, Tennessee

    Go to Recipe

    14/34

    Taste of Home

    Cashew Brittle

    I like this quick and easy recipe because it doesn’t require a candy thermometer. It also makes a wonderful gift for nut lovers on your list. —Rhonda Glenn, Prince Frederick, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    15/34

    Taste of Home

    Spiced Cran-Apple and Grape Conserve

    Faced with an abundance of grapes from my garden, I wound up using them in various ways. This conserve was an afterthought, but I received so many great compliments from family and friends that I made sure to write down the recipe. I served it with crackers and Brie cheese, but it would be great with pork, chicken, ham and cheesecake, too. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: Elegant jam jars help take your gift to the next level.

    16/34

    Double-Dutch Chocolate Holiday Cookies

    Rich dark chocolate and crunchy, colorful M&M’s combine to make these cookies extra special. Who wouldn’t want to receive this mix as a gift? —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    17/34

    Mom’s Pickled Carrots

    My mother is the only other person I’ve known to make this recipe. In fact, when I take it to a potluck or picnic, no one has ever heard of pickled carrots. But once they try them, they are hooked. —Robin Koble, Fairview, Pennsylvania

    18/34

    Taste of Home

    Homemade Pear Honey

    Pear honey is an old recipe that’s been passed down through families. We especially like it with hot biscuits and butter. It’s also good on pound cake or even ice cream. Make sure the pears you use are very firm. —Charlotte McDaniel, Jacksonville, Alabama

    Go to Recipe

    19/34

    Hearty Pasta Soup Mix

    Warm up loved ones on frosty winter nights with a gift of this hearty, stick-to-the-ribs soup mix. Packed in pretty glass jars, it looks just as good as it tastes! Be sure to include preparation instructions and a list of additional ingredients needed with your gift card. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: For added convenience, layer soup ingredients in a container that doubles as a bowl!

    20/34

    Taste of Home

    Good-Night Santa Cappuccino Mix

    What’s not to like about having a great cappuccino mix on-hand? I like to bag some up for gift-giving during the holidays. —Carol Witczak, Tinley Park, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: Pack this mix in a simple Mason jar mug.

    21/34

    Christmas Cranberries

    Bourbon adds bite to this holiday standby, packed in a small heavy-duty glass storage container with a tight-fitting lid. Wrap in a vintage tea towel or cloth napkin, cinch with ribbon and adorn with small ornaments. —Becky Jo Smith, Kettle Falls, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    22/34

    Taste of Home

    Ranch Dressing and Dip Mix

    This versatile ranch dressing mix converts easily into a creamy dip or smooth salad dressing. It's delicious served with fresh veggies or drizzled over greens. —Carolyn Zimmerman, Fairbury, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    23/34

    Taste of Home

    Berry Curd

    I’ve always loved strawberries. Each time they’re in season, I think of new and interesting ways to use them. I spoon this strawberry curd over just about everything, from waffles and pancakes to cake and ice cream. —Margo Zoerner, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: We love the sleek look of these wood-topped jars.

    24/34

    Taste of Home

    Gingerbread Snow Globe

    I make a big batch of these gingerbread cookies every Christmas to give to co-workers and family. For a festive decoration, arrange cutouts in a large clear jar to look like a snow globe. —Kelly Kirby, Mill Bay, British Columbia

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: This large candy jar is a great option for a cookie snow globe.

    25/34

    Giardiniera

    Sweet and tangy, this Italian condiment is packed with peppers, cauliflower, carrots and other crisp-tender veggies. It’s perfect to offer alongside pickles or olives on a relish tray. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    Check out these cute ways to package food gifts.

    26/34

    Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies

    I love these oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. I made this recipe just before we showed our house. Not only did the people buy the house, but they requested the recipe. — Nancy Fridirici, Brookfield, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    Bonus: Learn how to reuse bottles and jars.

    27/34

    TMB studio

    Homemade Spicy Hot Sauce

    I created this spicy recipe one day using what I had available from my garden: hot peppers, carrots, onions and garlic. The carrots make this recipe stand out. —Carolyn Wheel, Fairfax, Vermont

    Go to Recipe

    28/34

    Taste of Home

    Sand Art Brownies

    A jar of this attractive layered mix produces a yummy batch of fudgy brownies that are dressed up with chocolate chips and M&M’s. If you need a quick gift for a neighbor or teacher, this is a delicious solution. —Joan Hohwald, Lodi, New York

    Go to Recipe

    29/34

    Mild Tomato Salsa

    I got this salsa recipe from my sister, and my children and I have been making batches of it ever since. We pair pint jars with packages of tortilla chips for zesty Christmas gifts. When the kids give this present to their teachers, they can truthfully say they helped make it. —Pamela Lundstrum, Bird Island, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    Learn more with our ultimate guide to canning.

    30/34

    Chocolate-Dipped Pretzel Rods

    Kids of all ages enjoy making and eating these fun treats. The decorated pretzels are a pretty gift in a cellophane bag or a glass jar. —Kay Waters, Benld, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    31/34

    Taste of Home

    Confetti Bean Soup Mix

    With its colorful variety of beans and delicious flavor, this soup is tempting. I like to give it to friends each Christmas. —Rebecca Lambert, Staunton, Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    32/34

    Gingerbread Spice Jelly

    I've made batches of this simple jelly, a winner at our county fair, to give as gifts for many years. When the jars are empty, people return them for a refill. —Robin Nagel, Whitehall, Montana

    Go to Recipe

    33/34

    Taste of Home

    Christmas Pickles

    A dear family friend made these pickles for decades. I've adapted the recipe a bit over the years, but in my heart they are still “Dr. Rhodes’ pickles.” These morsels are delicious any time of year, but the green, red and white hues of the pickles, cherries and onions make them ideal for Christmas gift-giving—and it's a tasty twist on the classic Christmas pickle tradition. —Patricia Martin, Shelby

    Go to Recipe

    Still shopping? Find genius gift ideas for people who have everything.

    34/34

    Taste of Home

    Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

    My soothing white hot chocolate is a great warm-up after a wintry day spent sledding or ice skating. Or include it as a festive addition to brunch or an afternoon tea party. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    Shop Now: Get festive with red-lidded jars.

    Originally Published: October 04, 2021

    35 Creative Recipes for Gifts in a Jar (36)

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

    35 Creative Recipes for Gifts in a Jar (2024)
    Top Articles
    Vegan Butter Chicken (Butter Tofu Recipe) - Running on Real Food
    A vIrtual Vegan 2023 Reader Favorite Recipes
    The Song Hosanna: Story and History
    Marie Temara Height, BF, Age, Weight, Net Worth,
    Latest Posts
    The BEST Arancini Recipe
    South African Fudge Recipe — The 350 Degree Oven
    Article information

    Author: Arielle Torp

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5866

    Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

    Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Arielle Torp

    Birthday: 1997-09-20

    Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

    Phone: +97216742823598

    Job: Central Technology Officer

    Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

    Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.