35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (2024)

Soup warms the soul when it’s cold and brisk outside, and in the summer months, it can be a great way to use up a lot of your garden produce.

We make a lot of soup, because it generally contains a bunch of veggies, so it’s healthful, and it’s filling. Leftovers are perfect for the kids to pack for lunch, and with these drinkable soup recipes, you can take them on the go, too!

Drinkable Soup Recipes

My kids keep us running with all of their activities, and it’s not uncommon to be grabbing a snack to eat in the car. What if you could eat dinner in the car, and not need to figure out what to eat when you got home at 8pm?

Drinkable Soup

Drinkable soup to the rescue. This really is so smart. Heat your soup up in the microwave, pour it into your travel mug, and take it with you to go.

Sipping Soup Recipe

Not only is this a great solution when you’re not home for dinnertime, but I love this idea for taking something hot and comforting with you on a hike or outdoor adventure.

I’ve gathered up some of the most gorgeous and delicious drinkable soup recipes. Some of these are crockpot soups or Instant Pot soups, and many are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, Paleo, and/or Whole30 compliant.

35+ Drinkable Soup Recipes

Soup is so versatile and generally packed with nutrients. Check out some of these sippable soup recipes and add a few to your menu (especially if you’re eating on the go)!