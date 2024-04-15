35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (2024)

Soup warms the soul when it’s cold and brisk outside, and in the summer months, it can be a great way to use up a lot of your garden produce.
We make a lot of soup, because it generally contains a bunch of veggies, so it’s healthful, and it’s filling. Leftovers are perfect for the kids to pack for lunch, and with these drinkable soup recipes, you can take them on the go, too!
Drinkable Soup Recipes
My kids keep us running with all of their activities, and it’s not uncommon to be grabbing a snack to eat in the car. What if you could eat dinner in the car, and not need to figure out what to eat when you got home at 8pm?
Drinkable soup to the rescue. This really is so smart. Heat your soup up in the microwave, pour it into your travel mug, and take it with you to go.
Not only is this a great solution when you’re not home for dinnertime, but I love this idea for taking something hot and comforting with you on a hike or outdoor adventure.
I’ve gathered up some of the most gorgeous and delicious drinkable soup recipes. Some of these are crockpot soups or Instant Pot soups, and many are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, Paleo, and/or Whole30 compliant.
35+ Drinkable Soup Recipes
Soup is so versatile and generally packed with nutrients. Check out some of these sippable soup recipes and add a few to your menu (especially if you’re eating on the go)!
These sippable soups are the perfect comfort food on a cold day, and great for filling your travel mug and taking with you on the go.
Creamy Leek and Potato Soup
This Creamy Leek and Potato Soup is one of my favorite winter recipes, and I make it every Christmas Eve! Very few simple ingredients come together in the perfect flavorful soup!
Zucchini Soup (Vegan + GF)
Photo Credit: www.rhiansrecipes.com
Who said soup is just for cold weather? Zucchini, mint, and peas are the summery combo you didn't know you loved.
Creamy White Bean Tomato Soup
Photo Credit: recipesworthrepeating.com
This amazing comfort food is thickened with white beans. Add this to your winter menus ASAP!
Roasted Pepper Tomato Soup
Photo Credit: www.homemadefoodjunkie.com
Add a little spice, a little smokiness, and a little kick to a traditional tomato soup recipe with this yummy twist!
Zucchini Soup Recipe
Photo Credit: www.annsentitledlife.com
If your garden is bursting with zucchini, this recipe is a tasty way to use them up. Full of veggies and so yummy!
Curried Coconut Pumpkin Soup (Vegan, Whole30, Paleo)
Photo Credit: www.everydayeasyeats.com
Made with canned pumpkin, this recipe is ready in only 20 minutes! It is naturally vegetarian, vegan, Whole30-compliant, paleo, and gluten-free.
Vegan Carrot Curry Soup - 30 Minute Recipe
Photo Credit: www.thefoodieaffair.com
Quick and easy Carrot Curry Soup made with delicious spices and coconut milk hits the spot on a fall day.
Copycat Panera Tomato Bisque Soup
Photo Credit: thriftyjinxy.com
As tasty as Panera, but made at home? Yes, please! This copycat recipe is sooo good!
Crock Pot Loaded Baked Potato Soup Recipe
Photo Credit: www.midlifehealthyliving.com
This soup recipe is so simple, and includes budget-friendly ingredients. Start it in the late morning and dinner will be ready when you are!
Golden Beet Soup Recipe
Photo Credit: livingsweetmoments.com
This Golden Beet Soup is as tasty as it is pretty! Sweet, thick and very creamy, this recipe is gluten and dairy free, vegetarian and vegan.
Gluten-free Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipe (Low Carb)
Photo Credit: www.wholesomeyum.com
This Cream of Mushroom Soup is made with only 7 ingredients, and is thick and creamy. Perfect for warming you up!
Easy Pumpkin Bean Soup - Gluten and Dairy Free
Photo Credit: lowcarbyum.com
This simple Pumpkin Bean Soup recipe is easy to make, starting with canned pumpkin. Enjoy the flavors of fall in a bowl!
Crockpot Tomato Soup from Scratch
Photo Credit: veganinthefreezer.com
Slow cooker meals make dinnertime so much easier, and this delicious Crockpot Tomato Soup recipe is simple and so good!
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Photo Credit: www.christinascucina.com
Homemade Cream of Mushroom Soup is not anything like the canned version. This delicious recipe is creamy and light.
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut Milk
Photo Credit: www.therisingspoon.com
Roasted Butternut Squash embodies the tastes of fall, and this recipe is healthful and so easy to make. This food blogger includes some great ideas for garnishes, too!
Hubbard Squash Soup
Photo Credit: recipesworthrepeating.com
Not familiar with hubbard squash? This post will explain it all, including how to cook it to use in this fantastic Hubbard Squash Soup recipe!
Vegan Pumpkin Soup (GF)
Photo Credit: www.rhiansrecipes.com
Rich, creamy, and full of flavor, this Vegan Pumpkin Soup is packed with veggies and totally delicious.
30 Min Vegan Broccoli Soup Recipe {Stove Top & Instant Pot)
Photo Credit: avocadopesto.com
This delicious Vegan Broccoli Soup is made creamy with pistachios, no cheese or heavy cream. Absolutely delicious!
Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup
Photo Credit: daisiesandpie.co.uk
A delicious warming, comforting soup made with roasted peppers and tomatoes for a fantastic smoky sweet taste.
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup (with Thai spice)
Photo Credit: www.kyleecooks.com
Creamy and smooth, this Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup has a little kick of Thai heat. So good!
Orzo Soup Recipe (Vegan)
Photo Credit: www.healingtomato.com
Vegan Orzo Soup is hearty and full of flavor. Full of healthful ingredients, this soup will warm you right up on a cold day!
Split Pea Soup (without Ham) Quick and Easy
Photo Credit: www.christinascucina.com
Split Pea Soup has always seemed like a big long process to me, but this recipe makes it SO easy! Made without the traditional ham (so it’s vegetarian), this Split Pea Soup recipes requires no soaking of peas and is therefore, quick and easy to make. Use vegetable stock to make it vegan.
Coconut Carrot Soup (Vegan, Whole30, Paleo)
Photo Credit: www.everydayeasyeats.com
ThisCoconut Carrot Souprecipeis naturally vegan, Whole30-compliant, paleo, and gluten-free. The tasty flavors of fresh carrots, coconut milk, ginger, onion, coconut oil, and broth combine for one delicious cuppa soup!
Roasted Acorn Squash Soup with Pumpkin Spice Croutons
Photo Credit: www.fearlessdining.com
This thick and creamygluten free acorn squash soupis the definition of fall comfort food. Dairy-free and vegan options are included!
Creamy Vegan Colcannon Soup
Photo Credit: www.vnutritionandwellness.com
ThisVegan Colcannon Soupis a twist on the Irish classic. Made with potatoes and kale, this soup is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day or anytime you need comfort food!
Creamy, Roasted & Vegan Cauliflower Soup
Photo Credit: themovementmenu.com
This recipe for creamy, roasted &vegan cauliflower soupis full of flavor and made with fabulous herbs & spices. So delicious and comforting, and it’s Whole30 compliant.
Chicken and Corn Soup Recipe
Photo Credit: tasteasianfood.com
A delicious Asian twist on traditional Chicken and Corn Soup! Yum!
Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup
Photo Credit: www.saltandlavender.com
Thisspicy chipotle sweet potato soupis gorgeous, and it's the perfect healthy, flavorful soup with a kick of heat, to warm up with as the weather gets colder.
Keto Low Carb Roasted Tomato Soup Recipe
Photo Credit: www.wholesomeyum.com
This easy low-carb tomato soup recipe with fresh basil is delicious, and perfect for using up the tomatoes bursting out of your garden.
Chipotle Butternut Squash Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Photo Credit: wearenotmartha.com
Chipotle Butternut Squash Soup is perfectly spicy, creamy, and satisfying. This recipe includes instructions on how to make the delicious grilled cheese crouton garnish. Yes, please!
Italian-Style Courgette & Basil Soup
Photo Credit: www.elizabethskitchendiary.co.uk
This recipe from the UK calls for courgettes, which are zucchini or summer squash. This is a great one for using up the garden produce!
5 Ingredient Curry Peanut Pumpkin Soup
Photo Credit: createmindfully.com
Flavorful and delicious, this Curry Peanut Pumpkin Soup is easy to make with only 5 ingredients.
Spiced Tomato Soup
Photo Credit: champagne-tastes.com
This spiced tomato soup is made with Indian spices, canned tomatoes, and freshly grated Parmesan. It can be made on the stove top, or in your Instant Pot. Yum!
Roasted Tomato Chickpea Soup
Photo Credit: www.vnutritionandwellness.com
ThisRoasted Tomato Chickpea Soupis the perfect soupon a chilly night! It’s filling and deliciously healthy with the addition of the beans and coconut milk.
Carrot Soup with Ginger and Turmeric
Photo Credit: www.lemonblossoms.com
This creamyCarrot Soupis made with fresh carrots, ginger, turmeric, and coconut milk. Healthful, easy to make, and vegan, dairy free, and gluten free.
Amazing Curried Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)
Photo Credit: livingsweetmoments.com
This vegan creamyCurried Butternut Squash Soupis made with ginger, coconut milk, and cooked in the Instant Pot. Delicious comfort food in just 20 minutes!
Roasted Beet Soup with Blood Orange and Mint
Photo Credit: abcsandgardenpeas.com
This soup is healthful and beautiful! Roasted beet soup sweetened with freshly squeezed blood orange, and flavored with rosemary and mint. Almond milk makes it a dairy-free, vegan option.
Easy Vegan Pumpkin Soup
Photo Credit: themovementmenu.com
The aromatic spices inside and creamy canned coconut milk are the perfect warm flavors of fall. This recipe is also paleo and Whole30 compliant.
Vegan Pumpkin Soup Recipe {Gluten-Free, Paleo}
Photo Credit: avocadopesto.com
Vegan pumpkin soup makes for the best creamy, velvetyand rich fall meal.. Ready in under 30 mins and made with only 7 ingredients.