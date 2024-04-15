35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (2024)

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (1)

Soup warms the soul when it’s cold and brisk outside, and in the summer months, it can be a great way to use up a lot of your garden produce.

We make a lot of soup, because it generally contains a bunch of veggies, so it’s healthful, and it’s filling. Leftovers are perfect for the kids to pack for lunch, and with these drinkable soup recipes, you can take them on the go, too!

Drinkable Soup Recipes

My kids keep us running with all of their activities, and it’s not uncommon to be grabbing a snack to eat in the car. What if you could eat dinner in the car, and not need to figure out what to eat when you got home at 8pm?

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (2)

Drinkable Soup

Drinkable soup to the rescue. This really is so smart. Heat your soup up in the microwave, pour it into your travel mug, and take it with you to go.

Sipping Soup Recipe

Not only is this a great solution when you’re not home for dinnertime, but I love this idea for taking something hot and comforting with you on a hike or outdoor adventure.

I’ve gathered up some of the most gorgeous and delicious drinkable soup recipes. Some of these are crockpot soups or Instant Pot soups, and many are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, Paleo, and/or Whole30 compliant.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (3)

35+ Drinkable Soup Recipes

Soup is so versatile and generally packed with nutrients. Check out some of these sippable soup recipes and add a few to your menu (especially if you’re eating on the go)!

These sippable soups are the perfect comfort food on a cold day, and great for filling your travel mug and taking with you on the go.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (4)

Creamy Leek and Potato Soup

This Creamy Leek and Potato Soup is one of my favorite winter recipes, and I make it every Christmas Eve! Very few simple ingredients come together in the perfect flavorful soup!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (5)

Zucchini Soup (Vegan + GF)

Photo Credit: www.rhiansrecipes.com

Who said soup is just for cold weather? Zucchini, mint, and peas are the summery combo you didn't know you loved.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (6)

Creamy White Bean Tomato Soup

Photo Credit: recipesworthrepeating.com

This amazing comfort food is thickened with white beans. Add this to your winter menus ASAP!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (7)

Roasted Pepper Tomato Soup

Photo Credit: www.homemadefoodjunkie.com

Add a little spice, a little smokiness, and a little kick to a traditional tomato soup recipe with this yummy twist!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (8)

Zucchini Soup Recipe

Photo Credit: www.annsentitledlife.com

If your garden is bursting with zucchini, this recipe is a tasty way to use them up. Full of veggies and so yummy!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (9)

Curried Coconut Pumpkin Soup (Vegan, Whole30, Paleo)

Photo Credit: www.everydayeasyeats.com

Made with canned pumpkin, this recipe is ready in only 20 minutes! It is naturally vegetarian, vegan, Whole30-compliant, paleo, and gluten-free.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (10)

Vegan Carrot Curry Soup - 30 Minute Recipe

Photo Credit: www.thefoodieaffair.com

Quick and easy Carrot Curry Soup made with delicious spices and coconut milk hits the spot on a fall day.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (11)

Copycat Panera Tomato Bisque Soup

Photo Credit: thriftyjinxy.com

As tasty as Panera, but made at home? Yes, please! This copycat recipe is sooo good!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (12)

Crock Pot Loaded Baked Potato Soup Recipe

Photo Credit: www.midlifehealthyliving.com

This soup recipe is so simple, and includes budget-friendly ingredients. Start it in the late morning and dinner will be ready when you are!

See Also
The Best Recipe for Italian Anise Cookies27 Best Authentic Austria Food & Austrian Recipes In 2024Best Authentic Pfeffernusse Cookie RecipeSouth Dakota Kuchen Recipe- A Volga German Legacy

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (13)

Golden Beet Soup Recipe

Photo Credit: livingsweetmoments.com

This Golden Beet Soup is as tasty as it is pretty! Sweet, thick and very creamy, this recipe is gluten and dairy free, vegetarian and vegan.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (14)

Gluten-free Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipe (Low Carb)

Photo Credit: www.wholesomeyum.com

This Cream of Mushroom Soup is made with only 7 ingredients, and is thick and creamy. Perfect for warming you up!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (15)

Easy Pumpkin Bean Soup - Gluten and Dairy Free

Photo Credit: lowcarbyum.com

This simple Pumpkin Bean Soup recipe is easy to make, starting with canned pumpkin. Enjoy the flavors of fall in a bowl!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (16)

Crockpot Tomato Soup from Scratch

Photo Credit: veganinthefreezer.com

Slow cooker meals make dinnertime so much easier, and this delicious Crockpot Tomato Soup recipe is simple and so good!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (17)

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Photo Credit: www.christinascucina.com

Homemade Cream of Mushroom Soup is not anything like the canned version. This delicious recipe is creamy and light.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (18)

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut Milk

Photo Credit: www.therisingspoon.com

Roasted Butternut Squash embodies the tastes of fall, and this recipe is healthful and so easy to make. This food blogger includes some great ideas for garnishes, too!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (19)

Hubbard Squash Soup

Photo Credit: recipesworthrepeating.com

Not familiar with hubbard squash? This post will explain it all, including how to cook it to use in this fantastic Hubbard Squash Soup recipe!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (20)

Vegan Pumpkin Soup (GF)

Photo Credit: www.rhiansrecipes.com

Rich, creamy, and full of flavor, this Vegan Pumpkin Soup is packed with veggies and totally delicious.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (21)

30 Min Vegan Broccoli Soup Recipe {Stove Top & Instant Pot)

Photo Credit: avocadopesto.com

This delicious Vegan Broccoli Soup is made creamy with pistachios, no cheese or heavy cream. Absolutely delicious!

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

Photo Credit: daisiesandpie.co.uk

A delicious warming, comforting soup made with roasted peppers and tomatoes for a fantastic smoky sweet taste.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (23)

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup (with Thai spice)

Photo Credit: www.kyleecooks.com

Creamy and smooth, this Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup has a little kick of Thai heat. So good!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (24)

Orzo Soup Recipe (Vegan)

Photo Credit: www.healingtomato.com

Vegan Orzo Soup is hearty and full of flavor. Full of healthful ingredients, this soup will warm you right up on a cold day!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (25)

Split Pea Soup (without Ham) Quick and Easy

Photo Credit: www.christinascucina.com

Split Pea Soup has always seemed like a big long process to me, but this recipe makes it SO easy! Made without the traditional ham (so it’s vegetarian), this Split Pea Soup recipes requires no soaking of peas and is therefore, quick and easy to make. Use vegetable stock to make it vegan.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (26)

Coconut Carrot Soup (Vegan, Whole30, Paleo)

Photo Credit: www.everydayeasyeats.com

ThisCoconut Carrot Souprecipeis naturally vegan, Whole30-compliant, paleo, and gluten-free. The tasty flavors of fresh carrots, coconut milk, ginger, onion, coconut oil, and broth combine for one delicious cuppa soup!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (27)

Roasted Acorn Squash Soup with Pumpkin Spice Croutons

Photo Credit: www.fearlessdining.com

This thick and creamygluten free acorn squash soupis the definition of fall comfort food. Dairy-free and vegan options are included!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (28)

Creamy Vegan Colcannon Soup

Photo Credit: www.vnutritionandwellness.com

ThisVegan Colcannon Soupis a twist on the Irish classic. Made with potatoes and kale, this soup is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day or anytime you need comfort food!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (29)

Creamy, Roasted & Vegan Cauliflower Soup

Photo Credit: themovementmenu.com

This recipe for creamy, roasted &vegan cauliflower soupis full of flavor and made with fabulous herbs & spices. So delicious and comforting, and it’s Whole30 compliant.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (30)

Chicken and Corn Soup Recipe

Photo Credit: tasteasianfood.com

A delicious Asian twist on traditional Chicken and Corn Soup! Yum!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (31)

Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup

Photo Credit: www.saltandlavender.com

Thisspicy chipotle sweet potato soupis gorgeous, and it's the perfect healthy, flavorful soup with a kick of heat, to warm up with as the weather gets colder.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (32)

Keto Low Carb Roasted Tomato Soup Recipe

Photo Credit: www.wholesomeyum.com

This easy low-carb tomato soup recipe with fresh basil is delicious, and perfect for using up the tomatoes bursting out of your garden.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (33)

Chipotle Butternut Squash Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons

Photo Credit: wearenotmartha.com

Chipotle Butternut Squash Soup is perfectly spicy, creamy, and satisfying. This recipe includes instructions on how to make the delicious grilled cheese crouton garnish. Yes, please!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (34)

Italian-Style Courgette & Basil Soup

Photo Credit: www.elizabethskitchendiary.co.uk

This recipe from the UK calls for courgettes, which are zucchini or summer squash. This is a great one for using up the garden produce!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (35)

5 Ingredient Curry Peanut Pumpkin Soup

Photo Credit: createmindfully.com

Flavorful and delicious, this Curry Peanut Pumpkin Soup is easy to make with only 5 ingredients.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (36)

Spiced Tomato Soup

Photo Credit: champagne-tastes.com

This spiced tomato soup is made with Indian spices, canned tomatoes, and freshly grated Parmesan. It can be made on the stove top, or in your Instant Pot. Yum!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (37)

Roasted Tomato Chickpea Soup

Photo Credit: www.vnutritionandwellness.com

ThisRoasted Tomato Chickpea Soupis the perfect soupon a chilly night! It’s filling and deliciously healthy with the addition of the beans and coconut milk.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (38)

Carrot Soup with Ginger and Turmeric

Photo Credit: www.lemonblossoms.com

This creamyCarrot Soupis made with fresh carrots, ginger, turmeric, and coconut milk. Healthful, easy to make, and vegan, dairy free, and gluten free.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (39)

Amazing Curried Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)

Photo Credit: livingsweetmoments.com

This vegan creamyCurried Butternut Squash Soupis made with ginger, coconut milk, and cooked in the Instant Pot. Delicious comfort food in just 20 minutes!

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (40)

Roasted Beet Soup with Blood Orange and Mint

Photo Credit: abcsandgardenpeas.com

This soup is healthful and beautiful! Roasted beet soup sweetened with freshly squeezed blood orange, and flavored with rosemary and mint. Almond milk makes it a dairy-free, vegan option.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (41)

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Soup

Photo Credit: themovementmenu.com

The aromatic spices inside and creamy canned coconut milk are the perfect warm flavors of fall. This recipe is also paleo and Whole30 compliant.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (42)

Vegan Pumpkin Soup Recipe {Gluten-Free, Paleo}

Photo Credit: avocadopesto.com

Vegan pumpkin soup makes for the best creamy, velvetyand rich fall meal.. Ready in under 30 mins and made with only 7 ingredients.

35+ Delicious Drinkable Soup Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
lemon souffle recipe – use real butter
Filipino Chicken Adobo Recipe
What happens to dividends in Vanguard ETF?
Does ETF have withholding tax?
Latest Posts
30 Minute Beef Lo Mein Recipe (Video Inside) - MunchkinTime
Soundcore Motion Boom Plus im Test: Outdoor-Speaker mit kräftigem Sound
Article information

Author: Jeremiah Abshire

Last Updated:

Views: 5662

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jeremiah Abshire

Birthday: 1993-09-14

Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

Phone: +8096210939894

Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.