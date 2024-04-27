37 Summer Pie Recipes You're Going To Want To Make Even After Labor Day (2024)

It's summer. Let's eat pie.
When it comes to summer sweets, pies are the ultimate way to highlight all the best produce of the season. Blackberries, cherries, strawberries, and peaches all get their well-deserved spotlight as the star of some of our favorite pies. But then there's also cherry pie, Key lime pie, coconut cream pie... we don't even know which pie to start with, TBH. Whether you're looking for a no-bake dessert (the best kind during summer!) or a classic pie like a lemon meringue pie, here are all 37 of the easiest summer pie (and some tart!) recipes you could ever dream of. It's finally summer, so let us eat PIE.
Looking for something a bit, well, more low-maintenance than a pie? Maybe you shake things up by going free-form with an easy peach galette. Or perhaps you keep the fuss (but add a little boozy helper) with our cherry old-fashioned pie that is laced with a bit of bourbon. The only non-negotiable part? Topping all of these freshly baked pies with a healthy scoop of vanilla ice cream.
If you're somewhat of a pie renegade (or just don't really jam with fruity pies), no sweat. We've got plenty of rich, creamy, luscious pies that you'll be more than proud to bring to all those summer parties. Maybe you're craving chocolate and only chocolate? Try this insanely light yet rich chocolate pudding pie! Craving something buttery and comforting? This chess pie is just for you. Not a pie person? This birthday cake pie just might make you join Team Pie. Craving something on the chillier side? Either our frozen Samoa pie or cookies 'n' cream ice cream pie will help cool you down.
Still hungry? Try out all our favorite easy summer desserts, icebox cakes, and all these quick, easy fruit dessert recipes next!
Blackberry Pie
Fresh fruit pies are some of our all-time favorite desserts, and highlight all our favorite seasonal fruits like blackberries. We promise our easy, buttery, flaky pie crust is worth the extra time and steps and make this pie special. You can see our pie crust recipe for a step-by-step tutorial on how to make an easy lattice top. Looking for more pie ideas? You can never go wrong with a blueberry pie.
Strawberry Cheesecake Pie
You only need six ingredients to make this no-bake stunner—a graham cracker crust, heavy cream, cream cheese, powdered sugar, strawberry preserves, and chopped strawberries!
Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Tart
This tart is my formal request to have chocolate chip cookies in all forms. The crust is more like a shortbread version of the classic cookie to make it sturdy enough to perfectly hold its shape and the caramel and chocolate layers on top. It’s a sliceable, shareable cookie and a really wonderful option for your next gathering.
Atlantic Beach Pie
Key lime pie and lemon meringue pie lovers, gather around. Perfected by Chef Bill Smith at his iconic restaurant, Crook’s Corner in North Carolina, Atlantic beach pie is a twist on a North Carolina dessert staple. What makes this cool, creamy dessert truly unique? That buttery cracker pie crust you're going to want to use for all your pies.
Key Lime Pie Mousse
Nothing says summer quite like a tart Key lime pie. This mousse is every bit as refreshing, with a fluffy texture and a crispy oat crumble we could eat on its own. Key limes are more tart than traditional limes and well worth finding for this mousse.
Chocolate Fluffernutter Pie
Add this no-bake pie to your summertime routine ASAP. You just might find yourself adding marshmallow whipped cream to... everything.
Peach Galette
We do use our pie dough for the crust, but with a galette, you can skip all of the crimping and extra chilling. When rolling out the crust, don't worry too much if the edges start getting uneven or craggily. That will only add to the final look!
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space.
Bourbon Peach Pie
Let this pie be the first thing you make to celebrate peach season. It has a flaky buttery pie crust that is so easy and makes it worth making your own! The filling is rich with spices and hint of bourbon that really makes the pie stand out. Peaches too firm? Baking them into this pie makes them perfectly jammy.
Apple Hand Pies
Hear us out: Hand pies just might be better than regular pies. They have the perfect crust-to-filling ratio. They're less work than a classic double-crust pie too. But perhaps the best part? No soggy bottoms. Plus, hand pies are delicious and can be filled with everything from blueberries to peaches.
Mississippi Mud Pie
This layered masterpiece is comprised of a graham-cracker base, brownie, and pudding, all crowned by whipped cream. You'll eat this up in one Mississippi.
Easy Key Lime Pie
Do we sometimes freeze this Key lime pie on a stick and dip in chocolate for the authentic Key West experience? Maybe.
Banana Cream Pie
Is there anything as lovely as a homemade pie? We think not. While pumpkin pie and apple pie are best in the fall, banana cream pie is just the treat for special occasions all year long. It's layered with dreamy vanilla pastry cream and slices of banana, all topped with clouds of whipped cream. This version calls for our favorite basic pie dough, but of course you can use store-bought dough if you prefer.
Peanut Butter Banana Pie
This is a nostalgic feeling pie that’s rich and creamy and easy to make. It feels like the peanut butter and banana sandwich you’d make after school, but so much better. The chocolate crust is rich and gives the perfect crunch against the smooth filling, and since it’s a press-in crust, it takes much less effort than a traditional pie crust. The filling is no-bake and unbelievably addicting; to say we are obsessed is an understatement.
Coconut Cream Pie
Packed with toasted coconut flakes and coconut milk, this pie makes us go coconuts. Add some coconut whipped cream if you're craving even more.
Blueberry Pie
Fresh blueberry pie makes us want to sit on the back porch and enjoy the warm summer breeze. Just add homemade ice cream.
Rhubarb Pie
The caramelized sanding sugar on this rhubarb pie crust makes it a springtime stunner. Though we love strawberry rhubarb pie (and our recipe is perfect), this pie lets the tart rhubarb take the center stage.
Lemon Icebox Pie
Extra buttery graham crackers meet a sweet, zesty lemon curd-esque filling in this amazing icebox pie. If you’re still looking for a truly no-bake lemon option, check out our lemon icebox cake.
Cookies 'N' Cream Ice Cream Pie
We get it; maybe you just can't choose between a chocolaty pie, cake, or ice cream? This ice cream pie is the most delicious compromise: a buttery Oreo crust is filled with a cookies 'n' cream ice cream (and plenty of hot fudge sauce).
Easy Lemon Meringue Pie
We'll take any excuse to decorate with meringue. Delicious pie and arts and craft project? Sign us up.
