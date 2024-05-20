Slow-Cooker Chili Recipes Sure to Get You Through the Super Bowl — and the Rest of Winter (2024)

optional screen reader
Winter can be a seriously trying time. Our days are colder, shorter, darker. Our morning commutes are made more inconvenient by the addition of snow and slush. Even the occasional walk around the neighborhood is ruined — interrupted by slips and falls on covert patches of black ice. It’s only fair that winter gives us something in return for all that it’s taken from us. And it has given us something truly beautiful, truly wonderful, truly magical: slow-cooker chili — and endless excuses to eat it.
Chili is, of course, an absolute winter classic. The dish is equal parts hearty, cozy, and delicious. And even better—it’s incredibly easy to throw together. It’s the perfect lazy dish for cold winter nights, frigid winter mornings, and frosty winter afternoons. Need a little warmth? Grab a pot of chili and heat up from the inside out. (And maybe cozy up by the fireplace with a super snuggly blanket while you’re at it.)
Given chili’s myriad strengths, it’s hard to imagine how someone could make the dish even more delightful than it already is. But you can—by making it in the slow cooker. Slow-cooker chili is just as hearty, cozy, and delicious as chili made some other way. But it’s even more low-maintenance. If you thought letting your stovetop do some of the cooking was easy, try letting your slow cooker do literally all of the work for you.
With slow-cooker chili, there are almost no steps at all. Just spend a few minutes cooking your meat of choice. Then, spend a few more minutes dumping all your ingredients into your slow cooker. Then, walk away. When you return a few hours later, you’ll have a piping hot vat of chili waiting to be devoured.
Need a party dish that’ll feed a crowd without consuming a ton of your time? Slow-cooker chili. Need an efficient way to meal prep your lunches for the coming week? Slow-cooker chili. Need to throw together a family dinner that’s yummy, hearty, and not at all challenging? Slow-cooker chili. Slow-cooker chili may not be the solution to all of your problems, but it’s a damn good solution to a lot of your winter, food-based problems.
And if you’re concerned about meal monotony, don’t fret — there’s a veritable plethora of slow-cooker chili recipes out there and we have gathered them all in one place for you. So you can find a rotation that works for you and avoid the tragedy that is eating the same exact meal every day for the rest of the season.
Easy Slow-Cooker Chili
If you’re interested in trying your hand at slow-cooker chili, why not start as simply as possible? This recipe calls for classic chili ingredients—cooked in aslightly less classic way.
Crockpot White Chicken Chili
Fans of a lighter chili will surely appreciate this recipe, which combines chicken with white beans, cilantro, and avocado. Don't worry—you'll still get that signature chili spice. Diced green chiles add just enough heat to make this recipe as surprising as it is delicious.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
This slow-cooker turkey chili is justa little bit lighter than a traditional red meat recipe, but it’s just as hearty. Equal parts filling and flavorful, this chili isloaded with dynamic ingredients; The Girl on Bloor recommends adding beer, brewed espresso, turmeric, or paprika to your chili for an extra dose of flavor.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Chili
Buffalo chicken dip is a fan-favorite, but have you ever tried to combine it with chili? The result is exactly as delicious as you’d expect—and this recipe proves the combo isn’t hard to come by.
Sweet and Spicy Chili
Craving a chili that’s equal parts sweet and spicy? This recipe fully understands you. Whip up a big batch, and garnish it with add-ons like cheese, lime wedges, chives, and sour cream—and eat it for days on end.
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili Mac
Chili and macaroni are a match made in culinary heavy. Add a few noodles to your chili to make it even heartier—and don’t skimp on the cheese.
One-Pot Vegan Chili
Even meatless chili is absoutely loaded with protein. This four-bean chili is just as hearty and delicious as a more traditional recipe, and it comes with the added bonus of being vegan.
Slow-Cooker Chili
If you prefer to keep things simple, this classic chili recipe will surely do the trick. All you need is ground beef, vegetables, and a handful of spices, and you’ll have four hearty servings of chili in no time.
Slow-Cooker Venison Chili
If you like to get a little experimental, this slow-cookervenison chili recipe is a great place to start. Most of the ingredients can be found in a more traditional chili recipe, but the venison will elevate your dish to new levels of gourmet.
Slow-Cooker Beefy Bacon Chili
This hearty chili recipe is perfect for anyone who loves red meat. Packed with ground beef and a fullpound of bacon, this slow-cooker chili is loaded with all kinds of flavor (and protein, too).
Slow-Cooker Cream Cheese Chicken Chili
One of the internet’s favorite takes on chili? Chili loaded with chicken, beans, and—wait for it—cream cheese. This decadent dish is just as delicious as it sounds. And since your slow cooker will do most of the work for you, all you’ll need is a few ingredients, 15 minutes of prep time, and a little patience.
Beef Chili Recipe
This beef chili recipe is about as classic as it gets, but Kim’s Cravings has thoughtfully included a handful of variation ideas. Want to trade beef for turkey? Fill your chili with beans? Up your spice level? Kim’s Cravings walks you through the classic recipe—plus the steps you’ll need to take to nail any of these variations.
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Sweet Potato Chili
This vegetarian chili is a little lighter—and a little sweeter—than some of the more classic options out there, and that’s not at all a bad thing. Easy to throw together, packed with protein, and loaded with flavorful ingredients, this sweet potato chili is the perfect meal for busy nights and lazy afternoons, alike.
Slow-Cooker Chili Mac
This recipe combines all the hearty appeal of chili with all the decadent flavor of mac and cheese. Simply fill your slow cooker with all your favorite things—pasta, beans, meat, and cheese—and let it work its magic.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Pumpkin Chili
Everything about this chili recipe—from its surprising ingredients to its delicious flavor—is delightful. And it’s incredibly easy to throw together. Just spend 15 minutes doing a little prep work, and find something fun for the next six hours to do while your slow cooker finishes the job.
