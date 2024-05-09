Best Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies Recipe (2024)

Red velvet crinkle cookies can be described in many words – deliciously soft, thick, cakey, buttery, and best for any celebration. Slightly crispy on the outside like a cookie should be, soft chewy inside making it taste just like a cake.

These gorgeous red velvet cookies is a marriage of red velvet cake and crinkle cookies! It’s a cake in cookie form. Red velvet crinkle cookies are easy to make and they taste great.

Coating cookies in powdered sugar before baking gives it crinkles on top, making it look really pretty.

These red velvet crinkle cookies are made from scratch like the old fashion way, using flour, butter, eggs, sugar and red food color. You can very well use readily available red velvet cake mix to make red velvet crinkle cookies. It sure works.

Using red velvet cake box mix is easy solution when you are looking for easy peasy cookie recipe. Just mix the cake mix with butter, eggs into cookie dough, roll cookie balls in powdered sugar and bake. This method sure makes amazing red velvet cookies in few lesser steps.

But today we are doing red velvet crinkle cookies from scratch(no cake mix boxes). You really can’t go wrong with these simple, and delicious cookies. It almost taste like fudgey brownies.

Pretty red color of these cookies makes it perfect treat for Valentine’s day too, not just Christmas.

Everyday should be cookie day!

How to Make Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies?

Start by making the cake mix, it’s a simple cake mix of flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and pinch of salt and red food color powder (if you want to add to the dry mix). I used liquid food color which got added to liquid ingredients. First in a bowl add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and mix well. Keep the dry mix aside. Now into another wide bowl add softened butter and sugar. Beat until you get fluffy mix. Break in one egg at a time and add it to the butter sugar mix and whisk until well combined. Now add in pure vanilla extract, and red food color. Whisk again. To the wet mix add dry flour mix in 3 parts, whisking it at low speed until well combined. Once all ingredients are mixed together well, you’ll get a very soft and sticky dough. Roll the dough in Clingfilm and refrigerate it for atleast 2 hours. Shape the dough into 1 inch small cookie balls and roll it in powdered sugar. Place these cookie balls at least 2 inch apart on baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake in pre heated oven at 375 F for about 9 to 11 minutes or until the center is just set. Cookies will look under baked when you remove it from oven, DO NOT get tempted to over bake the cookies. Trust me, just remove them from oven and allow it to cool. As cookies cool down, it will harden. Unless you are after hard over baked cookies, DO NOT OVER BAKE RED VELVET CRINKLE COOKIES! As soon as it’s out of oven serve it warm with a glass of milk. What you’ll be biting into is fudgey, cakey, ‘almost’ like brownie cookies. HEAVEN!

Tips to Bake Perfect Red Velvet Cookies

Use a cookies scoop or small ice cream scoop to make even sized cookie balls, each about 1” balls. Even sized cookies bake uniform. Do not over crowd baking tray with cookies. Line them atleast 2 inch apart to ensure they have enough space between each other. Cookies grow bigger as you bake them. You do not want cookies touching and over lapping each other. To get fluffy, fudgey cookies, do not flatten the cookies. Roll them into balls and place it on baking tray. But if you are after large flattened red velvet cookies, once rolled into balls, slightly press the top to flatten a bit. Red velvet crinkle cookies bake fairly quick. Tested a few batches and mine were ready by the end of 9 to 9.5 minutes. But do keep in mind, every oven is different and works differently. Start with 9-11 minutes time setting and keep an eye on the cookies. You do not want them to turn brown. As soon as you see the center almost set, remove from oven and cool on wire rack completely. Coating in powdered sugar gives red velvet crinkle cookies it’s signature crinkle look. I recommend powdered sugar and powdered sugar alone is fine. I’ve read some people use a mix of powdered or icing sugar with corn starch. Personally I did not like the crinkle effect from icing sugar and corn starch mix. It’s up to you to use what you want to use. Cocoa powder results in red velvet crinkle cookie that tastes like cake, well almost.

Be sure to check out our other favorite cookies –

Chili Chocolate Cookies

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Cashew Snow Cookies

More Valentine’s Day special treats for you guys-

Rose Petal White Chocolate Bark

White Chocolate Fudge

Boozy Microwave Chocolate Pudding

Don’t forget to Subscribe toCurryTrailRecipes below to get our newest recipes delivered straight to your inbox.

LOVE THIS RECIPE? KEEP IN TOUCH AND DON’T MISS OUT ON ANY OF CURRYTRAIL RECIPES! FOLLOW ME ONINSTAGRAM,PINTEREST,FACEBOOK,TWITTER.