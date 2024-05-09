Best Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies Recipe (2024)

45 minutes minutes
By Jyothi Rajesh
Red velvet crinkle cookies can be described in many words – deliciously soft, thick, cakey, buttery, and best for any celebration. Slightly crispy on the outside like a cookie should be, soft chewy inside making it taste just like a cake.
These gorgeous red velvet cookies is a marriage of red velvet cake and crinkle cookies! It’s a cake in cookie form. Red velvet crinkle cookies are easy to make and they taste great.
Coating cookies in powdered sugar before baking gives it crinkles on top, making it look really pretty.
These red velvet crinkle cookies are made from scratch like the old fashion way, using flour, butter, eggs, sugar and red food color. You can very well use readily available red velvet cake mix to make red velvet crinkle cookies. It sure works.
Using red velvet cake box mix is easy solution when you are looking for easy peasy cookie recipe. Just mix the cake mix with butter, eggs into cookie dough, roll cookie balls in powdered sugar and bake. This method sure makes amazing red velvet cookies in few lesser steps.
But today we are doing red velvet crinkle cookies from scratch(no cake mix boxes). You really can’t go wrong with these simple, and delicious cookies. It almost taste like fudgey brownies.
Pretty red color of these cookies makes it perfect treat for Valentine’s day too, not just Christmas.
Everyday should be cookie day!
How to Make Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies?
- Start by making the cake mix, it’s a simple cake mix of flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and pinch of salt and red food color powder (if you want to add to the dry mix). I used liquid food color which got added to liquid ingredients.
- First in a bowl add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and mix well. Keep the dry mix aside.
- Now into another wide bowl add softened butter and sugar. Beat until you get fluffy mix. Break in one egg at a time and add it to the butter sugar mix and whisk until well combined.
- Now add in pure vanilla extract, and red food color. Whisk again.
- To the wet mix add dry flour mix in 3 parts, whisking it at low speed until well combined.
- Once all ingredients are mixed together well, you’ll get a very soft and sticky dough.
- Roll the dough in Clingfilm and refrigerate it for atleast 2 hours.
- Shape the dough into 1 inch small cookie balls and roll it in powdered sugar.
- Place these cookie balls at least 2 inch apart on baking tray lined with parchment paper.
- Bake in pre heated oven at 375 F for about 9 to 11 minutes or until the center is just set.
- Cookies will look under baked when you remove it from oven, DO NOT get tempted to over bake the cookies. Trust me, just remove them from oven and allow it to cool. As cookies cool down, it will harden.
- Unless you are after hard over baked cookies, DO NOT OVER BAKE RED VELVET CRINKLE COOKIES!
- As soon as it’s out of oven serve it warm with a glass of milk. What you’ll be biting into is fudgey, cakey, ‘almost’ like brownie cookies. HEAVEN!
Tips to Bake Perfect Red Velvet Cookies
- Use a cookies scoop or small ice cream scoop to make even sized cookie balls, each about 1” balls. Even sized cookies bake uniform.
- Do not over crowd baking tray with cookies. Line them atleast 2 inch apart to ensure they have enough space between each other. Cookies grow bigger as you bake them. You do not want cookies touching and over lapping each other.
- To get fluffy, fudgey cookies, do not flatten the cookies. Roll them into balls and place it on baking tray. But if you are after large flattened red velvet cookies, once rolled into balls, slightly press the top to flatten a bit.
- Red velvet crinkle cookies bake fairly quick. Tested a few batches and mine were ready by the end of 9 to 9.5 minutes. But do keep in mind, every oven is different and works differently. Start with 9-11 minutes time setting and keep an eye on the cookies. You do not want them to turn brown. As soon as you see the center almost set, remove from oven and cool on wire rack completely.
- Coating in powdered sugar gives red velvet crinkle cookies it’s signature crinkle look. I recommend powdered sugar and powdered sugar alone is fine. I’ve read some people use a mix of powdered or icing sugar with corn starch. Personally I did not like the crinkle effect from icing sugar and corn starch mix. It’s up to you to use what you want to use.
- Cocoa powder results in red velvet crinkle cookie that tastes like cake, well almost.
5 from 4 votes
Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
Jyothi Rajesh
Red velvet crinkle cookies can be described in many words – deliciously soft, thick, cakey, buttery, and best for any celebration. Slightly crispy on the outside like a cookie should be, soft chewy inside making it taste just like a cake.
Prep Time 25 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 45 minutes mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 25 cookies
Calories 88
Ingredients
- 1 ¾ cup plain all purpose flour
- 3 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- Generous pinch salt
- 1 stick unsalted butter softened at room temperature
- 1 cup granulated white sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 5 teaspoon red food color
- 1 cup powdered sugar
Instructions
First in a bowl add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and mix well. Keep the dry mix aside.
Now into another wide bowl add softened butter and sugar. Beat until you get fluffy mix. Break in one egg at a time and add it to the butter sugar mix and whisk until well combined.
Now add in pure vanilla extract, and red food color. Whisk again.
To the wet mix add dry flour mix in 3 parts, whisking it at low speed until well combined.
Once all ingredients are mixed together well, you’ll get a very soft and sticky dough.
Roll the dough in Clingfilm and refrigerate it for atleast 2 hours.
Shape the dough into 1 inch small cookie balls and roll it in powdered sugar.
Place these cookie balls at least 2 inch apart on baking tray lined with parchment paper.
Bake in pre heated oven at 375 F for about 9 to 11 minutes or until the center is just set.
Cookies will look under baked when you remove it from oven, DO NOT get tempted to over bake the cookies. Trust me, just remove them from oven and allow it to cool. As cookies cool down, it will harden.
Let red velvet crinkle cookies sit on baking tray for 5 minutes. Carefully remove it from baking tray and place on wired rack to cool completely.
Serve cookies warm with milk.
Store in air tight containers.
Video
Nutrition
Calories: 88kcalCarbohydrates: 19gProtein: 1gFat: 0gSaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 13mgSodium: 27mgPotassium: 39mgFiber: 0gSugar: 12gVitamin A: 20IUCalcium: 11mgIron: 0.6mg
Did you make this recipe?Follow @CurryTrail and tag #CurryTrail to share your creation!
Reader Interactions
Shan says
The recipe is very easy to make they come out looking beautiful soft and moist .Well definitely make them again .
Reply
Alissa says
I think the flour measurements are off. Mine completely melted and did not form. 😔
Reply
Jyothi Rajesh says
Alissa, did you refrigerate the dough?
You need to refrigerate the dough at-least 2 hours before you roll it in powdered sugar and bake. Please read the steps 5 and 6 carefully, I have mentioned it all in details. You won’t be able to form balls of cookie dough without chilling it, as dough will be very sticky.
I have also shared the video which can help you see how dough looks when it’s made and after it’s chilled.
Reply
Melissa says
So simple and delicious looking!!! Who doesn’t love a good chewy crinkle cookie?? The fact that you’ve turned it into a beautiful red velvet version is even better <3
Reply
jyothirajesh says
Thank you Melissa
Reply
Mahy Elamin says
I made these cookies today and my husband said they were the best he ever had!
Reply
jyothirajesh says
Thank you, glad you liked it
Reply
Uma Srinivas says
Red velvet cookies look delicious. Perfect as a Valentine treat. Loved your tips and tricks for the perfect baking.
Reply
jyothirajesh says
Thank you Uma
Reply
April says
Delicious, fantastic and sooo goood! I love when cookies are crispy on the outside, and it looks like yours are just like that. So delicious!
Reply
jyothirajesh says
Thank you April
Reply
Pavani says
These are the perfect little treats for Valentine’s day, Love that pretty red color – makes them look so pretty.
Reply
jyothirajesh says
Thank you
Reply
Leave A Reply!
Comments & Reviews
Trackbacks
