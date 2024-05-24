38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (2024)

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (1)

Delicious Everyday

Macaroni and cheese is everything we could want: hot, melted cheese blended in creamy harmony with pasta, one of our all-time favorite comfort foods. Whether your favorite version is classic, jazzed up or lobstered, it’s hard to get enough. But who was responsible for making it popular, anyway?

Thomas Jefferson was an American founding father, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, and the third president of the United States. But one could argue his greatest achievement was helping to popularize macaroni and cheese in the U.S.

After encountering macaroni in France and northern Italy in the late 1700s, Jefferson arranged for a special macaroni extruder to be shipped to his home in Virginia, where he served macaroni to guests at presidential dinners, putting the noodle in the spotlight. There even exists a recipe for macaroni noodles written in Jefferson’s own handwriting.

In honor of this important contribution to American cuisine, let’s make some of our favorite recipes for the dish. We’ve got 38 variations, including some for vegans.

1

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (2)

Completely Delicious

Classic Baked Macaroni And Cheese

Get the Classic Baked Macaroni And Cheese recipe from Completely Delicious.

2

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (3)

Pinch Of Yum

Instant Pot Mac And Cheese

Get the Instant Pot Mac And Cheese recipe from Pinch Of Yum.

3

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (4)

Completely Delicious

Easiest Stovetop Macaroni And Cheese

Get the Easiest Stovetop Macaroni And Cheese recipe from Completely Delicious.

4

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (5)

Half Baked Harvest

4-Cheese Caprese Mac And Cheese

Get the 4-Cheese Caprese Mac And Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

5

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (6)

Delicious Everyday

Classic Vegan Mac And Cheese

Get the Classic Vegan Mac And Cheese recipe from Delicious Everyday.

6

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (7)

I Am A Food Blog

Breakfast Mac And Cheese

Get the Breakfast Mac And Cheese recipe from I Am A Food Blog.

7

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (8)

Damn Delicious

Cauliflower Mac And Cheese

Get the Cauliflower Mac and Cheese recipe from Damn Delicious.

8

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (9)

I Am A Food Blog

Truffle Mac And Cheese

Get the Truffle Mac And Cheese recipe from I Am A Food Blog.

9

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (10)

Minimalist Baker

Vegan Pumpkin Mac 'n Cheese

Get the Vegan Pumpkin Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.

10

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (11)

Half Baked Harvest

Creamy Four Cheese Brie And Buttery Ritz Cracker Mac And Cheese

11

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (12)

Adventures In Cooking

Roasted Garlic Mac And Cheese

Get the Roasted Garlic Mac and Cheese recipe from Adventures In Cooking.

12

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (13)

How Sweet Eats

Blue Cheese Mac And Cheese

Get the Blue Cheese Mac And Cheese recipe from How Sweet Eats.

13

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (14)

A Spicy Perspective

Beer Mac And Cheese

Get the Beer Mac and Cheese recipe from A Spicy Perspective.

14

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (15)

How Sweet Eats

Skillet Brussels Bacon Mac And Cheese

15

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (16)

Minimalist Baker

Vegan Green Chili Mac 'n Cheese

Get the Vegan Green Chili Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.

16

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (17)

Foodie Crush

Lobster Mac And Cheese

Get the Lobster Mac and Cheese recipe from Foodie Crush.

17

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (18)

Minimalist Baker

Best Vegan Gluten-Free Mac 'n Cheese

Get the Best Vegan Gluten-Free Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.

18

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (19)

Damn Delicious

Stovetop Mac And Cheese

Get the Stovetop Mac And Cheese recipe from Damn Delicious.

19

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (20)

Half Baked Harvest

Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts Mac 'n Cheese With Buttery Bacon Ritz Crackers

20

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (21)

Adventures in Cooking

Bacon, Pear And Blue Cheese Macaroni With Caramelized Onions

21

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (22)

A Beautiful Mess

Creamy Garlic Mac And Cheese

Get the Creamy Garlic Mac And Cheese recipe from A Beautiful Mess.

22

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (23)

Half Baked Harvest

Cheese Maker's Mac And Cheese

Get the Cheese Maker's Mac And Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

23

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (24)

Foodie Crush

Chicken Divan Macaroni and Cheese

Get the Chicken Divan Macaroni and Cheese recipe from Foodie Crush.

24

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (25)

Naturally Ella

Sweet Potato Mac And Cheese With Spinach

Get the Sweet Potato Mac And Cheese With Spinach recipe from Naturally Ella.

25

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (26)

Little Leopard Book

Roasted Red Pepper Chorizo Baked Mac And Cheese

26

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (27)

Half Baked Harvest

Sneaky Zucchini Mac And Cheese With Everything Bagel Chip Crumbs

27

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (28)

Pinch Of Yum

Steak Mac And Cheese

Get the Steak Mac And Cheese recipe from Pinch Of Yum.

28

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (29)

Half Baked Harvest

Baked Squash Mac And Cheese

Get the Baked Squash Mac And Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

29

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (30)

I Am A Food Blog

Mac And Cheese Pie

Get the Mac And Cheese Pie recipe from I Am A Food Blog.

30

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (31)

The View From The Great Island

Smokey Gouda Mac And Cheese

Get the Smokey Gouda Mac And Cheese recipe from The View From The Great Island.

31

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (32)

I Am A Food Blog

Stovetop Jalapeno Broccoli Mac And Cheese

Get the Stovetop Jalapeno Broccoli Mac And Cheese recipe from I Am A Food Blog.

32

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (33)

Steamy Kitchen

Greek-Style Mac And Cheese

Get the Greek-Style Mac and Cheese recipe from Steamy Kitchen.

33

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (34)

I Am A Food Blog

One Pot Creamy Pumpkin Mac And Cheese

Get the One Pot Creamy Pumpkin Mac And Cheese recipe from I Am A Food Blog.

34

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (35)

Half Baked Harvest

Irishman's Mac And Cheese

Get the Irishman's Mac And Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

35

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (36)

Foodie Crush

Stovetop Pesto Macaroni And Cheese With Corn And Sun-Dried Tomatoes

36

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (37)

Minimalist Baker

Vegan Caramelized Onion Mac 'n Cheese

Get the Vegan Caramelized Onion Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker

37

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (38)

Minimalist Baker

Vegan Garlic Mac 'n Cheese

Get the Vegan Garlic Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.

38

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (39)

Love Lemons

Vegan Spinach Mac And Cheese

Get the Vegan Spinach Mac And Cheese recipe from Love & Lemons.

38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (2024)
