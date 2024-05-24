38 Of The Best Macaroni And Cheese Recipes On Planet Earth (2024)

Macaroni and cheese is everything we could want: hot, melted cheese blended in creamy harmony with pasta, one of our all-time favorite comfort foods. Whether your favorite version is classic, jazzed up or lobstered, it’s hard to get enough. But who was responsible for making it popular, anyway?
Thomas Jefferson was an American founding father, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, and the third president of the United States. But one could argue his greatest achievement was helping to popularize macaroni and cheese in the U.S.
After encountering macaroni in France and northern Italy in the late 1700s, Jefferson arranged for a special macaroni extruder to be shipped to his home in Virginia, where he served macaroni to guests at presidential dinners, putting the noodle in the spotlight. There even exists a recipe for macaroni noodles written in Jefferson’s own handwriting.
In honor of this important contribution to American cuisine, let’s make some of our favorite recipes for the dish. We’ve got 38 variations, including some for vegans.
1
Completely Delicious
Classic Baked Macaroni And Cheese
Get the Classic Baked Macaroni And Cheese recipe from Completely Delicious.
2
Pinch Of Yum
Instant Pot Mac And Cheese
Get the Instant Pot Mac And Cheese recipe from Pinch Of Yum.
3
Completely Delicious
Easiest Stovetop Macaroni And Cheese
Get the Easiest Stovetop Macaroni And Cheese recipe from Completely Delicious.
4
Half Baked Harvest
4-Cheese Caprese Mac And Cheese
Get the 4-Cheese Caprese Mac And Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
5
Delicious Everyday
Classic Vegan Mac And Cheese
Get the Classic Vegan Mac And Cheese recipe from Delicious Everyday.
6
I Am A Food Blog
Breakfast Mac And Cheese
Get the Breakfast Mac And Cheese recipe from I Am A Food Blog.
7
Damn Delicious
Cauliflower Mac And Cheese
Get the Cauliflower Mac and Cheese recipe from Damn Delicious.
8
I Am A Food Blog
Truffle Mac And Cheese
Get the Truffle Mac And Cheese recipe from I Am A Food Blog.
9
Minimalist Baker
Vegan Pumpkin Mac 'n Cheese
Get the Vegan Pumpkin Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.
10
Half Baked Harvest
Creamy Four Cheese Brie And Buttery Ritz Cracker Mac And Cheese
Get the Creamy Four Cheese Brie and Buttery Ritz Cracker Mac and Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
11
Adventures In Cooking
Roasted Garlic Mac And Cheese
Get the Roasted Garlic Mac and Cheese recipe from Adventures In Cooking.
12
How Sweet Eats
Blue Cheese Mac And Cheese
Get the Blue Cheese Mac And Cheese recipe from How Sweet Eats.
13
A Spicy Perspective
Beer Mac And Cheese
Get the Beer Mac and Cheese recipe from A Spicy Perspective.
14
How Sweet Eats
Skillet Brussels Bacon Mac And Cheese
Get the Skillet Brussels Bacon Mac and Cheese recipe from How Sweet Eats.
15
Minimalist Baker
Vegan Green Chili Mac 'n Cheese
Get the Vegan Green Chili Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.
16
Foodie Crush
Lobster Mac And Cheese
Get the Lobster Mac and Cheese recipe from Foodie Crush.
17
Minimalist Baker
Best Vegan Gluten-Free Mac 'n Cheese
Get the Best Vegan Gluten-Free Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.
18
Damn Delicious
Stovetop Mac And Cheese
Get the Stovetop Mac And Cheese recipe from Damn Delicious.
19
Half Baked Harvest
Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts Mac 'n Cheese With Buttery Bacon Ritz Crackers
Get the Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts Mac 'n Cheese With Buttery Bacon Ritz Crackers recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
20
Adventures in Cooking
Bacon, Pear And Blue Cheese Macaroni With Caramelized Onions
Get the Bacon, Pear and Blue Cheese Macaroni with Caramelized Onions recipe from Adventures in Cooking.
21
A Beautiful Mess
Creamy Garlic Mac And Cheese
Get the Creamy Garlic Mac And Cheese recipe from A Beautiful Mess.
22
Half Baked Harvest
Cheese Maker's Mac And Cheese
Get the Cheese Maker's Mac And Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
23
Foodie Crush
Chicken Divan Macaroni and Cheese
Get the Chicken Divan Macaroni and Cheese recipe from Foodie Crush.
24
Naturally Ella
Sweet Potato Mac And Cheese With Spinach
Get the Sweet Potato Mac And Cheese With Spinach recipe from Naturally Ella.
25
Little Leopard Book
Roasted Red Pepper Chorizo Baked Mac And Cheese
Get the Roasted Red Pepper Chorizo Baked Mac And Cheese recipe from Little Leopard Book.
26
Half Baked Harvest
Sneaky Zucchini Mac And Cheese With Everything Bagel Chip Crumbs
Get the Sneaky Zucchini Mac And Cheese With Everything Bagel Chip Crumbs recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
27
Pinch Of Yum
Steak Mac And Cheese
Get the Steak Mac And Cheese recipe from Pinch Of Yum.
28
Half Baked Harvest
Baked Squash Mac And Cheese
Get the Baked Squash Mac And Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
29
I Am A Food Blog
Mac And Cheese Pie
Get the Mac And Cheese Pie recipe from I Am A Food Blog.
30
The View From The Great Island
Smokey Gouda Mac And Cheese
Get the Smokey Gouda Mac And Cheese recipe from The View From The Great Island.
31
I Am A Food Blog
Stovetop Jalapeno Broccoli Mac And Cheese
Get the Stovetop Jalapeno Broccoli Mac And Cheese recipe from I Am A Food Blog.
32
Steamy Kitchen
Greek-Style Mac And Cheese
Get the Greek-Style Mac and Cheese recipe from Steamy Kitchen.
33
I Am A Food Blog
One Pot Creamy Pumpkin Mac And Cheese
Get the One Pot Creamy Pumpkin Mac And Cheese recipe from I Am A Food Blog.
34
Half Baked Harvest
Irishman's Mac And Cheese
Get the Irishman's Mac And Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
35
Foodie Crush
Stovetop Pesto Macaroni And Cheese With Corn And Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Get the Stovetop Pesto Macaroni and Cheese with Corn and Sun-Dried Tomatoes recipe from Foodie Crush.
36
Minimalist Baker
Vegan Caramelized Onion Mac 'n Cheese
Get the Vegan Caramelized Onion Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker
37
Minimalist Baker
Vegan Garlic Mac 'n Cheese
Get the Vegan Garlic Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.
38
Love Lemons
Vegan Spinach Mac And Cheese
Get the Vegan Spinach Mac And Cheese recipe from Love & Lemons.
