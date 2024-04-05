38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (2024)

15K Shares
Don’t just discard your sourdough starter! Use it in a new, tasty recipe. Here are some of the best.
Sourdough starter. Throwing it out hurts. I get it. But you’re in luck. Sourdough discard recipes are some of the best sourdough creations out there.
Soon, you’ll wish you had even more discard… to make these.
Easy + Delicious Glazed Sourdough Lemon Cake
A sweet and delicious lemon cake made with your discarded sourdough starter. Perfect as a breakfast, snack, or dessert!
Get the Recipe
Sourdough chocolate chip cookies
The best sourdough cookies of any I’ve tried, these chocolate chip cookies are thick and chewy, not cakey. Delicious!
English muffins
These are, again, a perfect breakfast recipe. They have tons of air pockets and a great texture. They are great, of course, with just butter and jam, but we really love them with breakfast sandwiches. One of the most practical sourdough discard recipes out there.
Sourdough Cheddar Crackers
Salty, crisp, sourdough cheddar crackers made with your discarded sourdough starter- a quick and easy recipe!
Get the Recipe
No-Wait Chocolate Chip Sourdough Waffles
Golden and crispy, with a soft fluffy texture and plenty of chocolate chips. Every kid’s favorite breakfast!
Get the Recipe
Soft pretzels
This sourdough pretzel recipe can use either discard or fed sourdough starter. There is some kneading and shaping involved, so they are not a quick recipe like pancakes or waffles. But they are delicious, fun to make with kids, and can be adapted to be either sweet or savory.
Sourdough Apple Cake
A moist apple cake with fall spices and shredded apple, topped with an apple cider cream cheese frosting. A delicious way to use your discard sourdough starter.
Get the Recipe
Shortbread Cookies
This recipe uses a unique technique. Sourdough Shortbread Cookies! Buttery shortbread cookies are made more delicious withpowdered sourdough discard. These cookies are perfect for the holidays!
Sourdough Gingerbread
Sourdough gingerbread is soft and has a deep spice flavor that is not too sweet. This old-fashioned cake is perfect for any time of day, and there’s no sourdough flavor; it tastes just like the classic.
Quick & Easy Chocolate Chip Sourdough Muffins
An easy to make muffin recipe that uses your discard sourdough starter. Chocolate chips plus a sugar topping make this a crowd-pleasing snack or breakfast!
Get the Recipe
Lemon ricotta cookies
Sourdough Lemon Ricotta Cookies are soft, tender, and melt in your mouth amazing. The ricotta and discard sourdough starter makes the cookies moist and cake-like with the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
Crescent rolls
Sourdough crescent rolls are soft and buttery. They are also a little bit sweet and have a nice sourdough flavor. These rolls are perfect with any family dinner.
Sourdough Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Streusel Topping
This moist and tender sour cream coffee cake will be a family favorite. Uses all pantry ingredients and is a great way to use your sourdough starter!
Get the Recipe
Sourdough Banana Muffins (Walnut Crumb Topping)
Moist and sweet, this recipe is a must-try for anyone looking to experiment with sourdough baking or anyone who loves a good banana nut muffin.
Get the Recipe
Sourdough Pumpkin Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Sweet pumpkin spice mixed with tangy sourdough starter combine to form this moist, easy to make sourdough pumpkin cake.
Get the Recipe
Baked doughnuts
Serve these delicious baked sourdough donuts with cinnamon and sugar topping to your family for a special treat. You can have them for breakfast, brunch, a snack or a dessert.
Classic Sourdough Banana Bread
Sourdough starter adds a mild tang to a classic banana bread recipe that’s moist, sweet, and delicious.
Get the Recipe
Moist and Fudgy Sourdough Brownies
One bowl, no mixer, and the most decadent, rich, moist brownies ever. Meet your new favorite recipe for sourdough discard.
Get the Recipe
Lavender scones
Lavender Sourdough Scones are easy to make and delicious! The floral lavender flavor and lemon glaze make them perfect for a party or an everyday treat! These scones can also be made without a sourdough starter and they are just as delicious!
Sourdough Blueberry Muffins with Crunchy Cinnamon Sugar Topping
An easy recipe for sourdough blueberry muffins, combining the tang of sourdough starter with the sweetness of fresh fruit and a cinnamon sugar topping.
Get the Recipe
Fluffy Sourdough Pancakes
Extra soft and fluffy sourdough pancakes mixed up and ready in under 30 minutes.
Get the Recipe
One Bowl Sourdough Chocolate Cake
This is a simple cake that is totally appropriate for a snack as well as a dessert. You only need one bowl and a few minutes of prep time, and it’s absolutely delicious: moist, chocolatey, and not too sweet.
Get the Recipe
Discard biscuits
These sourdough discard biscuits are flaky, buttery, and delicious. You need just five ingredients to make them. Perfect any time of day.
Sourdough Discard Waffles
These are my favorite sourdough discard waffles because there is no overnight rise or anything else complicated. You mix, you pour into the waffle maker, you eat. Don’t worry about a sour flavor, it is barely noticeable, especially when they are covered in butter and maple syrup. (As they should be!)
Get the Recipe
Cranberry cake
This coffee cake is perfect for a weekend morning or afternoon snack. It is moist and buttery, with a layer of fresh cranberries and a double layer of rich, walnut-crumb topping.
SOURDOUGH DISCARD TORTILLAS
Crisp yet pliable, these sourdough discard tortillas blend traditional tortilla making with the tangy twist of sourdough. A perfect way to repurpose your discard, they elevate your tacos, wraps, and burritos to a whole new level of flavor
Sourdough Banana Cake
Use your discard sourdough starter to make this sweet, moist cake, topped with an easy cream cheese frosting.
Get the Recipe
Sourdough granola
Sourdough granola is a great way to use up your sourdough discard. This homemade granola is easy to make and tastes great. It is perfect for snacking on anytime.
Naan
This Sourdough Naan is a delicious flatbread that you can enjoy as a snack or with your favorite meals. It has a slightly chewy texture and a charred flavor that will delight your taste buds. You can use it to soak up your favorite stews, spreads, or toppings.
Cinnamon rolls
You can learn how to make cinnamon rolls with sourdough starter. These cinnamon rolls are made without yeast, and the frosting is easy to put together.
Dutch baby
This Sourdough Dutch Baby or German Pancake is a thick type of pancake that is typically made with yeast, but in this case uses starter. It is very delicious and melts in your mouth.
Onion rings
It is possible to make the crispiest, crunchiest, tastiest onion rings you have ever had by using sourdough starter discard. This will help give the onion rings a perfect coating.
Pie crust
You can use leftover sourdough discard to make this easy dough! This recipe for sourdough pie crust is made quickly in the food processor and has a great flavor.
Chocolate doughnuts
Imagine airy, melt-in-your-mouth donuts with a rich cocoa touch! These chocolate sourdough discard donuts might just outshine your local bakery’s best. A delightful way to use your sourdough discard while satisfying those chocolate donut cravings.
Sourdough pasta
Crafted from a few staple ingredients, including sourdough discard and wholesome whole wheat flour, this pasta offers a tangy twist and robust flavor. It pairs perfectly with a zesty sauce for an unforgettable meal
Sourdough stuffing
Experience the familiar comfort of classic stuffing, but with a sourdough twist! This Sourdough Bread Stuffing brings a gentle tang to each mouthful, making every bite memorable.
Chocolate chip biscotti
Meet the new best friend for your coffee! Whip up these Chocolate Chip Sourdough Biscotti effortlessly, and give your sourdough discard a delicious purpose
Lemon Rhubarb Sourdough Discard Cake
Experience a burst of rhubarb in every bite with this delightfully moist lemony cake. Sourdough discard ensures a fluffy crumb, while honey and lemon zest enhance the rhubarb’s natural charm. Rest assured, there’s no sour taste in this treat
More on managing sourdough discard
First of all, let me say that it IS important to discard a portion of your starter regularly. So if you don’t want to make one of these recipes, just give yourself permission to throw it in the trash. It’s like thinning the plants in your garden. Painful, but necessary. If you don’t do it, the whole effort will be wasted.
Here are ways to reduce waste (beyond the recipes above).
- Reduce the Starter Size: You don’t need a massive starter to bake bread. Keep just what you’ll use in your baking, and maybe a little more for safety. For many home bakers, 50g to 100g is a manageable size.
- Refrigerated Maintenance: If you don’t bake often, keep your starter in the refrigerator. This slows down the fermentation, so you only need to feed it once a week. When you’re ready to bake, take it out a couple of days before, and give it regular feedings to reactivate.
- Compost It: Sourdough discard is organic and will break down naturally. It can be added to your compost bin.
- Share with Friends: Offer your discard to friends or neighbors. They might be interested in starting their own sourdough journey or have uses for the discard you haven’t thought of.
More resources:
- Deep Dive into Sourdough Basics: Many experts in the field of sourdough baking offer comprehensive guides. My guide focuses on the basics and uses simple language.
- The Science Behind Sourdough: The magic of sourdough is as much about science as it is about art. If this interests, you, learn more here about how wild yeasts and beneficial bacteria interact, and why it results in that unique sourdough taste and texture.
Here’s to many more sourdough successes and experimentations ❤️.
15K Shares