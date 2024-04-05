38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (2024)

Don’t just discard your sourdough starter! Use it in a new, tasty recipe. Here are some of the best.

Sourdough starter. Throwing it out hurts. I get it. But you’re in luck. Sourdough discard recipes are some of the best sourdough creations out there.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (1)

Soon, you’ll wish you had even more discard… to make these.

Easy + Delicious Glazed Sourdough Lemon Cake

A sweet and delicious lemon cake made with your discarded sourdough starter. Perfect as a breakfast, snack, or dessert!

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (3)

Sourdough chocolate chip cookies

The best sourdough cookies of any I’ve tried, these chocolate chip cookies are thick and chewy, not cakey. Delicious!

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (4)

English muffins

These are, again, a perfect breakfast recipe. They have tons of air pockets and a great texture. They are great, of course, with just butter and jam, but we really love them with breakfast sandwiches. One of the most practical sourdough discard recipes out there.

Sourdough Cheddar Crackers

Salty, crisp, sourdough cheddar crackers made with your discarded sourdough starter- a quick and easy recipe!

No-Wait Chocolate Chip Sourdough Waffles

Golden and crispy, with a soft fluffy texture and plenty of chocolate chips. Every kid’s favorite breakfast!

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (7)

Soft pretzels

This sourdough pretzel recipe can use either discard or fed sourdough starter. There is some kneading and shaping involved, so they are not a quick recipe like pancakes or waffles. But they are delicious, fun to make with kids, and can be adapted to be either sweet or savory.

Sourdough Apple Cake

A moist apple cake with fall spices and shredded apple, topped with an apple cider cream cheese frosting. A delicious way to use your discard sourdough starter.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (9)

Shortbread Cookies

This recipe uses a unique technique. Sourdough Shortbread Cookies! Buttery shortbread cookies are made more delicious withpowdered sourdough discard. These cookies are perfect for the holidays!

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (10)

Sourdough Gingerbread

Sourdough gingerbread is soft and has a deep spice flavor that is not too sweet. This old-fashioned cake is perfect for any time of day, and there’s no sourdough flavor; it tastes just like the classic.

Quick & Easy Chocolate Chip Sourdough Muffins

An easy to make muffin recipe that uses your discard sourdough starter. Chocolate chips plus a sugar topping make this a crowd-pleasing snack or breakfast!

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (12)

Lemon ricotta cookies

Sourdough Lemon Ricotta Cookies are soft, tender, and melt in your mouth amazing. The ricotta and discard sourdough starter makes the cookies moist and cake-like with the perfect balance of sweet and tart.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (13)

Crescent rolls

Sourdough crescent rolls are soft and buttery. They are also a little bit sweet and have a nice sourdough flavor. These rolls are perfect with any family dinner.

Sourdough Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Streusel Topping

This moist and tender sour cream coffee cake will be a family favorite. Uses all pantry ingredients and is a great way to use your sourdough starter!

Sourdough Banana Muffins (Walnut Crumb Topping)

Moist and sweet, this recipe is a must-try for anyone looking to experiment with sourdough baking or anyone who loves a good banana nut muffin.

Sourdough Pumpkin Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Sweet pumpkin spice mixed with tangy sourdough starter combine to form this moist, easy to make sourdough pumpkin cake.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (17)

Baked doughnuts

Serve these delicious baked sourdough donuts with cinnamon and sugar topping to your family for a special treat. You can have them for breakfast, brunch, a snack or a dessert.

Classic Sourdough Banana Bread

Sourdough starter adds a mild tang to a classic banana bread recipe that’s moist, sweet, and delicious.

Moist and Fudgy Sourdough Brownies

One bowl, no mixer, and the most decadent, rich, moist brownies ever. Meet your new favorite recipe for sourdough discard.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (20)

Lavender scones

Lavender Sourdough Scones are easy to make and delicious! The floral lavender flavor and lemon glaze make them perfect for a party or an everyday treat! These scones can also be made without a sourdough starter and they are just as delicious!

Sourdough Blueberry Muffins with Crunchy Cinnamon Sugar Topping

An easy recipe for sourdough blueberry muffins, combining the tang of sourdough starter with the sweetness of fresh fruit and a cinnamon sugar topping.

Fluffy Sourdough Pancakes

Extra soft and fluffy sourdough pancakes mixed up and ready in under 30 minutes.

One Bowl Sourdough Chocolate Cake

This is a simple cake that is totally appropriate for a snack as well as a dessert. You only need one bowl and a few minutes of prep time, and it’s absolutely delicious: moist, chocolatey, and not too sweet.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (24)

Discard biscuits

These sourdough discard biscuits are flaky, buttery, and delicious. You need just five ingredients to make them. Perfect any time of day.

Sourdough Discard Waffles

These are my favorite sourdough discard waffles because there is no overnight rise or anything else complicated. You mix, you pour into the waffle maker, you eat. Don’t worry about a sour flavor, it is barely noticeable, especially when they are covered in butter and maple syrup. (As they should be!)

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (26)

Cranberry cake

This coffee cake is perfect for a weekend morning or afternoon snack. It is moist and buttery, with a layer of fresh cranberries and a double layer of rich, walnut-crumb topping.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (27)

SOURDOUGH DISCARD TORTILLAS

Crisp yet pliable, these sourdough discard tortillas blend traditional tortilla making with the tangy twist of sourdough. A perfect way to repurpose your discard, they elevate your tacos, wraps, and burritos to a whole new level of flavor

Sourdough Banana Cake

Use your discard sourdough starter to make this sweet, moist cake, topped with an easy cream cheese frosting.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (29)

Sourdough granola

Sourdough granola is a great way to use up your sourdough discard. This homemade granola is easy to make and tastes great. It is perfect for snacking on anytime.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (30)

Naan

This Sourdough Naan is a delicious flatbread that you can enjoy as a snack or with your favorite meals. It has a slightly chewy texture and a charred flavor that will delight your taste buds. You can use it to soak up your favorite stews, spreads, or toppings.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (31)

Cinnamon rolls

You can learn how to make cinnamon rolls with sourdough starter. These cinnamon rolls are made without yeast, and the frosting is easy to put together.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (32)

Dutch baby

This Sourdough Dutch Baby or German Pancake is a thick type of pancake that is typically made with yeast, but in this case uses starter. It is very delicious and melts in your mouth.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (33)

Onion rings

It is possible to make the crispiest, crunchiest, tastiest onion rings you have ever had by using sourdough starter discard. This will help give the onion rings a perfect coating.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (34)

Pie crust

You can use leftover sourdough discard to make this easy dough! This recipe for sourdough pie crust is made quickly in the food processor and has a great flavor.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (35)

Chocolate doughnuts

Imagine airy, melt-in-your-mouth donuts with a rich cocoa touch! These chocolate sourdough discard donuts might just outshine your local bakery’s best. A delightful way to use your sourdough discard while satisfying those chocolate donut cravings.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (36)

Sourdough pasta

Crafted from a few staple ingredients, including sourdough discard and wholesome whole wheat flour, this pasta offers a tangy twist and robust flavor. It pairs perfectly with a zesty sauce for an unforgettable meal

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (37)

Sourdough stuffing

Experience the familiar comfort of classic stuffing, but with a sourdough twist! This Sourdough Bread Stuffing brings a gentle tang to each mouthful, making every bite memorable.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (38)

Chocolate chip biscotti

Meet the new best friend for your coffee! Whip up these Chocolate Chip Sourdough Biscotti effortlessly, and give your sourdough discard a delicious purpose

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (39)

Lemon Rhubarb Sourdough Discard Cake

Experience a burst of rhubarb in every bite with this delightfully moist lemony cake. Sourdough discard ensures a fluffy crumb, while honey and lemon zest enhance the rhubarb’s natural charm. Rest assured, there’s no sour taste in this treat

More on managing sourdough discard

First of all, let me say that it IS important to discard a portion of your starter regularly. So if you don’t want to make one of these recipes, just give yourself permission to throw it in the trash. It’s like thinning the plants in your garden. Painful, but necessary. If you don’t do it, the whole effort will be wasted.

Here are ways to reduce waste (beyond the recipes above).

  • Reduce the Starter Size: You don’t need a massive starter to bake bread. Keep just what you’ll use in your baking, and maybe a little more for safety. For many home bakers, 50g to 100g is a manageable size.
  • Refrigerated Maintenance: If you don’t bake often, keep your starter in the refrigerator. This slows down the fermentation, so you only need to feed it once a week. When you’re ready to bake, take it out a couple of days before, and give it regular feedings to reactivate.
  • Compost It: Sourdough discard is organic and will break down naturally. It can be added to your compost bin.
  • Share with Friends: Offer your discard to friends or neighbors. They might be interested in starting their own sourdough journey or have uses for the discard you haven’t thought of.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (40)

More resources:

Here’s to many more sourdough successes and experimentations ❤️.

38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet) (41)

