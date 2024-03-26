Soundcore Motion X600 (2024)

Method 1.

1. Speaker 1 and Speaker 2: Long press the power button to start both speakers.

2. Speaker 1: Hold the Bluetooth button until the button light flashes white.

3. Speaker 2: Hold the Bluetooth button until the button light flashes white.

4. Wait for a few seconds, and you will hear a sound when the two speakers have paired successfully.

5. The master speaker is the one with the blue light.

6. Use the master speaker to pair with your device.

Method 2.

1. Long press the power button to start both speakers

2. Connect either speaker with your Bluetooth device.

3. On both speakers, press and hold the Bluetooth button for at least 2seconds to enter TWS pairing mode.

4. Wait for a few seconds, and you will hear a sound when the two speakers have paired successfully.

Note: To exit TWS mode, hold the Bluetooth button for at least 2 seconds.