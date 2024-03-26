Soundcore Motion X600 (2024)

Soundcore Motion X600 (1)

Soundcore Motion X600 (2)

Soundcore Motion X600 (3)

Soundcore Motion X600 (4)

Soundcore Motion X600 (5)

Soundcore Motion X600 (6)

The World's First Portable High-Fidelity Speaker
  • Immersive Spatial Audio: Inspired by theater acoustics, Motion X600 has 5 drivers and5 amplifiers that are positioned to deliver sound all around you. Feel like you're in the room with your favorite artist, every time you press play.
  • 50W Room-Filling Sound: Whether you're having a party or just enjoying your favorite tunes, the 50W sound will fill any space with rich, high-quality sound that brings music to life.
  • Take lmmersive Music Anywhere: Portable and lightweight, Motion X600 is easy to carry between rooms to transform any part of your home into an immersive listening space.
  • 12-Hour Playtime: Keep listening to music and podcasts for days at a time- with zero battery anxiety.
  • Fully Waterproof: Features IPX7 waterproof protection so you can simply relax and listen without worrying about the speaker getting wet.
  • Note: For peak performance, please use the soundcoreappand update to the latest firmware.
SKU: A3130011

No reviews

Soundcore Motion X600 (7)

Soundcore Motion X600

Soundcore Motion X600 (9)

Soundcore Motion X600 (10)

Sound diffuses vertically and horizontally to fill any space.

Become Immersed in Music

Soundcore Motion X600 (11)

An upward-firing driver creates a multi-dimensional soundstage that moves around you.

Sound that Surrounds You

Soundcore Motion X600 (13)

Soundcore Motion X600 (14)

Soundcore Motion X600 (15)

Find the sound that suits you with one flick of your finger.

Customizable EQ

Soundcore Motion X600 (16)

Get 12 hours of non-stop music from a single charge.

Listen for Longer

Soundcore Motion X600 (17)

Don’t let a little water stand between you and your favorite tunes.

IPX7 Waterproof

Soundcore Motion X600 (18)

The 50W output is powerful enough to suit any space.

Room-Filling Sound

Soundcore Motion X600 (19)Soundcore Motion X600 (20)

3D Grid

The distinctive metal mesh design brings a rugged, industrial feel to any space.

Aluminum Handle

The aluminum handle features a tactile grooved design for a comfortable grip.

Upward-Firing Driver

An upward-firing driver fills any space with sound to surround you with music.
What's in the box?

Motion X600 Speaker
60 cm USB-C to C Cable
Safety Card
Quick Start Guide

Note: Aux cable and wall charger are not included!

General & Bluetoooth

FAQ's

Where can I download the soundcore app?
Download the soundcore app from Google Play, the Apple App Store, or by scanning the QR code below, then you can experience the full range of Motion X600's features, including:1. Customizable EQCustomize the Pro EQ to get the sound you want for any style of music. You can also share your customized EQ with friends.2. LDAC ModeUse the app to switch to LDAC mode (only available on Android 8.0 and above).
_________

How do I turn off Motion X600's voice prompts?
1. Connect your device to Motion X600.
2. Download and open the soundcore app.
3. Press the top right corner to access more options.
4. Turn off voice prompts.
_________

How do I update Motion X600's firmware?
1. Download the soundcore app.
2. Pair Motion X600 with the soundcore app, then press Update Firmware.
3. Do not use your phone while the firmware is updating, except if you've set the soundcore app to run in the background.
4. Motion X600 will restart automatically after updating successfully.
Soundcore Motion X600 (21)Soundcore Motion X600 (22)

Soundcore Motion X600 (23)

Soundcore Motion X600 (24)
Soundcore Motion X600 (2024)
