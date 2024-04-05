40+ Best Christmas Candy Recipes l Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons (2024)

By: Jill Mills Posted: Dec 17, 2020 Updated: Oct 24, 2022

Whether you’re hunting for an edible gift to give or just something to make for a holiday party, you’re going to LOVE these 40+ Best Christmas Candy Recipes. Ranging from fudges and truffles to classics like turtles and Divinity candy, each recipe is easy to make and perfect for both gift-giving and the dessert table!

The Best Christmas Candy Recipes

I love making Christmas candy, both to eat myself and to give to others. I’ve perfected my Divinity Candy and have made more chocolate truffle variations than I can count, right up there with the number of different fudge recipes I’ve tried. Trying out new Christmas candy recipes is simply one of my favorite parts of the season.

In preparation for the upcoming holidays, I’ve gone ahead and rounded up my favorite 40 Christmas candy recipes. I’m positive you’ll find something to enjoy on this list!

Packaging Edible Gifts

I love giving edible gifts during the holidays, almost as much as I love receiving them. There’s just something about a gift that you know someone put their own time, energy, and thoughtfulness into making that’s quite special.

Many of the recipes on this list are perfect for gift-giving. Fudge and truffles in particular both make ideal gifts, as do classics like divinity candy and chocolate turtles.

When it comes to packaging edible gifts, there are so many cute ways to do so. A cellophane bag and ribbon may be the easiest if it’s what you have on hand but here are a few other fun ideas using things you likely already have in the house:

Parchment paper and twine (great for bark and Christmas crack!)

Cookie tin lined with cute tissue paper

Cute “takeout box” lined with tissue paper (you can find these at craft stores)

Cupcake boxes (not just for cupcakes!)

Be sure to keep in mind that many of these Christmas candies need to be refrigerated and that there is melt potential for some, so you want to choose something that will make the candy look cute without making a mess.

However you package it, it’s a sure thing that you’ll be putting a smile on the face of the receiver!

Fantasy Fudge Made with just a few ingredients, Fantasy Fudge is rich, creamy, and smooth. It's a great beginner fudge recipe and loved by everyone. Get The Recipe

White Chocolate Gingerbread Balls If you love gingerbread, you'll love these White Chocolate Gingerbread Balls. Ginger snap cookie crumbs are mixed with a handful of spices, cookie butter, and powdered sugar to create an addicting gingerbread filling that's then dipped into melted white chocolate. Get The Recipe

Rolo Turtle Pretzels Made with just 3 ingredients, these Rolo Turtle Pretzels are an edible gift that everyone loves to receive. This twist on the popular candy is ready in just minutes. Get The Recipe

Peppermint Oreo Balls These Peppermint Oreo Balls are an addicting Christmas dessert that's super easy to make, with crushed Oreos dipped into melted chocolate. Add sprinkles for a bit of extra holiday flare. Get The Recipe

Cookies and Cream Fudge If you love cookies and cream fudge or chocolate, you're going to love this Cookies and Cream Fudge! All the classic flavor in smooth, creamy fudge form. Get The Recipe

4-ingredient Peanut Butter Balls These Peanut Butter Balls are like Reese's cups but better. Made with just 4 ingredients! Get The Recipe

Rolo Pretzel Bites These Rolo Pretzel Bites feature a Rolo stuffed between two pretzels, dipped into white chocolate. Cute, festive, and addicting to eat. Not to mention easy to make! Get The Recipe

White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Fudge If you're looking for a Christmas candy both unique and festive, look no further than this White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Fudge! It's filled with all the flavors of the season in one bite-sized piece. Get The Recipe

White Chocolate Haystack Cookies Looking for a Christmas candy you can whip up with no baking or cooking? These White Chocolate Hay Stack Cookies are it, with crunchy chow mein noodles coated in white chocolate for a sweet, crunchy treat. Get The Recipe

Peppermint Bark Popcorn Get ready for a Christmas movie marathon with this fun Peppermint Bark Popcorn! Your favorite popcorn is tossed with chocolate, sprinkles, and more for a fun, festive treat. Get The Recipe

Easy Oreo Bark Recipe If you love Oreos, this Easy Oreo Bark may become your favorite Christmas candy. With two types of chocolate and crushed Oreos, it's downright addicting. Get The Recipe

Slow Cooker Peanut Butter Pretzel Chocolate Clusters Equal parts sweet and salty, these Peanut Butter Pretzel Chocolate Clusters are made right in the slow cooker for an easy Christmas treat anytime. Get The Recipe

Maple Walnut Fudge This Maple Walnut Fudge will literally melt in your mouth! It's sweet, rich, and perfect for gift-giving. Get The Recipe

Divinity Candy Recipe When it comes to Christmas candy, you can't find one more classic than Divinity Candy. Feather light and topped with a pecan, this candy is perfect for the holidays. Get The Recipe

Christmas Peanut Butter M&M Balls The best of both worlds, these Christmas Peanut Butter M&M Balls feature peanut butter dipped in chocolate and topped with red and green M&Ms for an easy, festive dessert. Get The Recipe

Two Ingredient Chocolate Fudge Whether you prefer chocolate or peanut butter, you can have it your way with this easy 2 Ingredient Fudge recipe. No fudge-making skills required! Get The Recipe

Graham Cracker Toffee With crunchy graham crackers topped with pecan toffee and mini chocolate chips, it doesn't get much better than this Graham Cracker Toffee. Super easy to package for gift giving! Get The Recipe

Bailey’s Chocolate Truffles Rich and decadent, these Bailey's Chocolate Truffles make a great treat for adults. Made with graham cracker crumbs, pecans, and pecans, for a robust flavor and creamy-crunchy texture. Get The Recipe

Cookie Dough Fudge If you love sneaking bites of cookie dough from the mixing bowl, you'll love this Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge. All of the sweet flavor with no risk of getting sick! Super easy to make. Get The Recipe

Easy German Chocolate Fudge Recipe A twist on the classic cake, this German Chocolate Fudge features a rich, creamy chocolate fudge base and a coconut pecan topping. Always loved by guests! Get The Recipe

Nutter Butter Truffles Made with Nutter Butters, peanut butter, chocolate, cream cheese and powdered sugar, these Nutter Butter Truffles are perfect for fans of the candy or those who love the chocolate-peanut butter combo. Get The Recipe

Andes Mint Chocolate Fudge Made with just 4 ingredients, this Andes Mint Chocolate Fudge is for all the fans of the classic mint. It's smooth, creamy, and so easy to make. Get The Recipe

Peppermint Brownie Truffles If you love rich, fudgy brownies and the peppermint flavor, these Peppermint Brownie Truffles are for you. Made with just a few ingredients and perfect for gift giving. Get The Recipe

Oreo Balls Recipe Crushed Oreos dipped into milk chocolate, these Oreo Balls are made with just 3 ingredients. Such a hit that they tend to disappear in seconds! Get The Recipe

Rocky Road Fudge If you're a fan of Rocky Road ice cream, you'll likely love this Rocky Road Fudge made with chocolate, marshmallows, and chopped nuts. Easy to make and perfect for gift giving! Get The Recipe

Chocolate Coconut Balls A no bake treat with a sweet coconut center, these Chocolate Coconut Balls are easily made with just 5 ingredients. Ideal for gift giving! Get The Recipe

Peppermint Bark Fudge If there was every a fudge recipe made for the holidays, it would be this Peppermint Bark Fudge. It's made with just a few ingredients and packs well for gift giving. Get The Recipe

Easy Buckeye Recipe A quick, easy no-bake dessert, Buckeyes are always a requested favorite about the holidays. The perfect combination of chocolate and peanut butter! Get The Recipe

Crockpot Candy Christmas candy recipes don't get easier than this Christmas Crockpot Candy, made with peanuts, almonds, chocolate, and sprinkles. A holiday chocolate favorite! Get The Recipe

Easy Candied Pecans Recipe This Candied Pecans recipe is a great way to welcome in the holiday season. Enjoy as-is, add to desserts or salads, or give them as a gift. The possibilities are endless. Get The Recipe

Bourbon Balls Looking for a boozy Christmas candy option? Give this Bourbon Balls a try! Made with just 6 ingredients, these are perfect for your next holiday party. Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Truffles With a creamy gingerbread filling dipped in white chocolate, these Gingerbread Truffles taste just like Christmas. Super easy to make! Get The Recipe

Rum Balls Recipe A no-bake treat made with just a few ingredients, these Rum Balls have a creamy texture and rich, chocolatey flavor. Perfect for the adult's table at the party. Get The Recipe

Eggnog Fudge Rich and creamy, this Eggnog Fudge is perfect for the holidays. Quick & easy to make with tons of flavor. Get The Recipe

Christmas Peppermint Patties Made with just 4 ingredients, these Christmas Peppermint Patties are dyed red, green,and white for a festive holiday appearance. Perfect for the party dessert table as well as gift giving. Get The Recipe

Christmas Crack Recipe This Christmas Crack recipe is just as addicting as the name implies. Made with crackers topped with toffee, chocolate, and M&Ms, it's a hard treat to resist! Get The Recipe

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars These Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars are like a Reese's Cup in bar form but even better, because they're made with just 4 ingredients! Get The Recipe

Chocolate Pecan Turtle Clusters These Chocolate Pecan Turtle Clusters are a traditional Christmas candy recipe, made with pecans topped with caramel and chocolate. Easy to make and addicting to eat! Get The Recipe

Candy Cane Oreo Fudge Your favorite Oreo fudge is enhanced with a minty flavor to fit the season in this Candy Cane Oreo Fudge recipe. Each piece of fudge contains both Oreos and bits of candy cane. Get The Recipe

Boozy Christmas Chocolate Truffles How fun are these Boozy Christmas Chocolate Truffles! Made with spiced rum and semi-sweet chocolate rolled in Christmas sprinkles, these are perfect for your next Christmas party. Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Fudge This decadent Gingerbread Fudge is made with two layers – a thick layer of homemade gingerbread fudge topped with vanilla fudge. Perfect for the holidays! Get The Recipe

