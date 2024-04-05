Top 40 Christmas Main Dish Recipes - Christmas Celebrations (2024)

March 15, 2016ArshiChristmas Recipes0

People have a lot of expectations from Christmas meals, especially the main course. Imagine serving just a simple casserole and garlic bread for Christmas. You are sure to see a lot of unhappy faces. The main course has to be elaborate and showy.

So if you are looking for some inspiration, you have come to the right place. Impress your guests with these 40 festive and elegant main dishes.

So you thought that baking a whole ham was difficult? Well, not anymore! This easy to make baked ham is a marvelous meal to serve at Christmas. The sugar glaze adds a punch of much-needed flavor.

Prime rib is not at all difficult to make. Most of the people avoid making it, primarily because it is an expensive cut of meat and experiment with it wouldn’t be sagacious. But this recipe will remove all your apprehensions.

This gloriously stuffed squash is way more superior and flavorful that stuffed chicken or turkey. It has lentils, cranberries, wild rice and of course, squash.

Cuban Mojo Marinated Pork (Lechon Asado)

A traditional Cuban roasted pork recipe that is very simple, yet packed with tons of flavor! There is nothing to this pork except an amazing marinade, but it is honestly some of the best meat I’ve ever put in my mouth. Just look at that crust!

source :http://thefoodcharlatan.com/2015/04/09/cuban-mojo-marinated-pork-recipe/

Here’s a fantastic main dish for Christmas. It combines feta cheese; mint caramelized onions and sweet pumpkin. The result is yummy and creamy pie.

Just look at the mayonnaise dripping on the tray. I cannot wait to try this recipe this Christmas. The name may sound a bit different, but you will be surprised to see the results.

This fettuccine Alfredo pasta is made using just a handful of ingredients.

The extraordinary filling in this lasagna won’t even make the guests realize that this lasagna is made without noodles. You can even try different vegetables with this lasagna.

This standing rib roast with a pink center and crusty exterior will have the guests wanting more. It looks appetizing too!

This beef taco tastes a lot like beef enchiladas but comes together in a lot less time. Just a few minutes in the kitchen and you are done.

Here’s a recipe for the traditional and extremely popular European treat. The filling made with ricotta and feta cheese with Bechamel sauce sandwiched between puff pastry.

If you like Mexican food, then make this pork taco. Use a crock pot to cook the meat. It will be very tender and juicy. And do not forget to serve with cilantro lime salsa.

This dish looks very impressive. If you don’t like bacon in your turkey, you can stuff with cream cheese, swiss chard or anything you like.

So you want to cook a Christmas goose, but are intimidated by the process? You don’t have to fret anymore. We’ve got you a perfect recipe where you can master making a goose without smoking up the chicken.

This recipe is perfect for times when you have no idea what to make for the extra guests at home. It requires no marinating and can be made in just 45 minutes.

This beef tenderloin is cooked in a crock pot to perfection. It’s uniform in color and is so tender that you can even pull it apart.

The combination of apples, sausage, couscous, pumpkin, cranberries and onions make this dish stand out. Ensure that you select miniature pumpkins for making this casserole.

Maple Balsamic Roasted Duck:

Serve it with persimmon and spiced cranberry chutney for a punch of flavor. The juicy duck with tangy and crispy skin will have the guests wanting for more.

The cream cheese is front and center, and the crispy bacon is on top. Can it get any better? You’ll be surprised to see how tasteful it is.

There’s nothing more simple and comforting that a roast chicken for Christmas dinner. So here’s the recipe for this incredibly satisfying meal.

This seasonal classic is sure to appear on many tables after reading the recipes. These small pies are also a fresh change from the regular large pies.

This cranberry chicken will be ready is just 15 minutes. The combination of the ingredients may seem a bit weird, but once baked together, you will get a delicious flavored chicken.

This ravioli is just too good for words. Brown butter is just the best thing you can pair with a lobster. And if you cannot make pasta dough, just used wonton wrappers.

This elegant and fancy tart would make a perfect addition to newly wedded couple celebrating Christmas. You can customize the garnishing as well required.

This nicely cooked duck is served with pancakes along with a variety of condiments. You can customize the spice and vegetable as per your liking.

Want to prepare an elaborate meal for Christmas? Then try making his crown roast of pork. The apple stuffing is very different from other filling found in crown roast.

This baked salmon recipe with sweet chili sauce is unbelievably tasty. You can refrigerate the sauce for months and use it in many other dishes, including grilled chicken.

Here’s a roasted fish with tender meat and crispy surface. The accompanying veggies are cooked in savory black bean paste and Szechuan hot sauce, which gives it a spicy and pungent flavor.

The earthy flavor of this roast venison will transport you to the glens of Scotland. It will taste best with red wine gravy and Cumberland sauce.

This creamy spinach and mushroom lasagna will sure to become a family favorite. And it’s freezer friendly too! So you can make it ahead of time.

Here’s a perfect way to use up the leftover. The cornbread base has totally soaked up the enchilada sauce to give a savory pork cake-like recipe. The blogger has used shredded pork, but you can use shredded chicken too!

This dish will complement your coastal themed Christmas party. Guests cannot stop having this bowl of spicy and tomato-rich cioppino.

Are these the prettiest roasted hens in the world? And it doesn’t take much of a work to make them look beautiful. Just arrange them together in a baking pan, garnish with lemon halves and fresh herbs.

You can use the leftover ham to make salads or eat with green eggs for breakfast. But we doubt you will have any of this glazed ham left after the party.

Poussins are young and small chicken. If you cannot get hold of Poussins, you can use Cornish hens also.

This one is for the kids. This simple, main dish takes no time and tastes great. You can bake the chicken ahead of time so that you can use it when required.

Light tomato sauce, tender veggies and loads of cheese make this delicious lasagna. If you want a meaty lasagna, add slices of meat instead of veggies.

This zoodle is made with toasted sesame seeds, fresh zucchini, and sesame oil. Serve with sit-fried chicken or vegetables.

Christmas Rice:

This full of flavor Christmas rice will make a perfect match for turkey. The ingredients are also very easy to source. Several replacements can also be tried.

This one should be your vegan main dish for the Christmas. It has sage, mushroom, hazelnut, chickpea and tomato garnishing. You will get a burst of flavor in each bite.

These mince pies contain mouthwatering potato and mince filling with herbs, garlic, and chili. It’s then topped with flaky pastry.