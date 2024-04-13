40+ Healthy Weight Loss Recipes That Taste Really Good - Her Highness, Hungry Me (2024)

These easy and healthy weight loss recipes taste amazing! The collection includes tasty and simple breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas that will help you lose weight, without feeling like you need to restrict.

So, if you’re looking for some easy meals that will help you lose weight sustainably, while also enjoying them – this is the list for you! No need to eat bland boring food or no food at all, because you’re striving to lose 10 pounds this month! And, yes, that’s where I’m at right now.



Healthy Meals To Lose Weight

So, I am making another blog post on losing weight. Because I have gained some pounds, miraculously over the last 2 years and I want to get back on track.

Below you’ll find delicious, nutritious, filling healthy weight loss meals that will fuel your body properly and make you feel great.

These easy recipes are nutrient-dense, filling, and satiating to help you stay on track without obsessing about food and calories. Why? Because it’s easy to achieve something when you’re enjoying the process. It’s easy to lose weight when your habits feel good and the food you eat tastes good.

Trust me, there’s no point in eating something healthy and low in calories in order to lose weight, just to follow it up with thoughts about doughnuts, burgers and Cheetos. Those thoughts will eventually turn into actions, those actions into guilt trips and the entire vicious cycle is ready to begin again. Make it your goal to eat food that you feel good about, your taste buds enjoy and your body will love as well.



Healthy Breakfast Recipes For Weight Loss

Let’s start with breakfast! These are a few of my go-to favorite recipes for weight loss to start my day right.

1. Easy Overnight Oats. I guess oatmeal and overnight oats aren’t a surprise to anyone who’s on a weight loss journey. They’re super easy to make, filling, versatile and highly nutritious.

2. Avocado Egg Sandwich. Craving something savory in the morning? This tasty avocado egg sandwich with spinach and other vegetables will not disappoint!

3. Healthy Breakfast Apple Crumble. I love making this crumble, whenever apples are in season. It’s just so good! I enjoy mine for breakfast with some homemade cashew milk, but you can also make a batch and have it for dessert with some ice cream.

4. Mediterranean Breakfast Egg Scramble. If you love Mediterranean food and are aiming to lose weight, then try these amazing scrambled eggs! They’re easy to make, low in carbs and so tasty!



Healthy Filling Lunch And Dinner Ideas For Weight Loss

I love variety for lunch and dinner! These salads, bowls and one-pan weight loss recipes are quick, healthy and taste amazing. Many are also low-carb since that’s how I try to eat later during the day, especially when I’m wanting to lose some weight.



5. Mediterranean Chickpea Tuna Salad. I love this refreshing and quick tuna salad! If you’ve got some canned food and fresh produce you can make it in like 10 minutes.



6. Spicy Shrimp and Quinoa. You’ll need cooked quinoa, frozen shrimp, vegetables and garlic to make this quick tasty dinner!



7. Ground Beef and Vegetable Skillet. One pan, vegetables, ground meat, herbs and spices are the things you need to make this amazing dinner skillet! It’s low carb and you can serve it with some avocado or other fresh vegetables of choice.



8. Anti-Inflammatory Salmon Salad. Chronic inflammation is running high these days and weight gain is linked to it, so make this tasty super healthy salmon salad in order to reduce it.



9. 15-Minute Spicy Shrimp Vegetable Stir-Fry. Some frozen shrimp, frozen green beans, extra vegetables, a large pan, 15 minutes and you’ve got yourself a nutritious flavorful dinner!



10. 20-Minute Ground Beef and Cabbage Recipe. You’ll love this ground beef and cabbage skillet! It’s few ingredients, really easy to make and you only need one pan. Plus it’s so good!



11. Clean Eating Salmon Lettuce Wraps. Flavorful amazing salmon wraps with vegetables and an easy herby garlic sauce!



12. Ground Turkey Mushroom Soup. This ground turkey recipe is super healthy, light, satisfying and ready in about 20-30 minutes.



Healthy Chicken Recipes For Weight Loss

These weight loss recipes with chicken are packed with protein, flavor and antioxidants to help you nourish your body!



13. Leftover Chicken Gyros Bowls. You have to make this gyros bowl! Even if you don’t have leftover chicken, try it with whatever type of chicken or meat you enjoy – it’s just so good and it’s low-carb.

14. Avocado Parmesan Chicken Salad. That’s the kind of salad I like – vegetables, chicken, some garlic, a good healthy dressing, some avocado and Parmesan cheese…it’s just amazing.



15. Creamy Chicken and Vegetables. Yes, it’s another chicken recipe that can help you lose weight and it’s made in one pan with lots of vegetables. It’s creamy and so good!



16. Healthy Egg Roll In A Bowl With Chicken. If you haven’t had the famous dish called “egg roll in a bowl”, you just have to! Even if you’re not attempting to lose weight! You’ll actually start craving cabbage once you give it a go!



17. Easy Avocado Chicken Salad. Super filling, super flavorful avocado chicken salad with eggs, cucumbers, spinach and tomatoes. High in protein, antioxidant-rich and low in carbs – the perfect weight loss recipe!



18. Mediterranean Chicken Lettuce Wraps. These chicken lettuce wraps are light, yet satiating and great for meal prep too!



19. Mashed Avocado Chicken Salad. If you’ve got some shredded chicken or leftover rotisserie chicken you can make this tasty salad in like 5 minutes! Wrap it in lettuce or serve on toast for lunch or even breakfast!



20. Spicy Roasted Vegetable Chicken Bowls. Chicken and lots of vegetables in different shapes and colors: fresh cabbage, lettuce, dill, garlic, spicy roasted cauliflower, bell peppers and cauliflower…all come together with a tasty yogurt garlic sauce. SO incredibly good!



Vegetarian Weight Loss Recipes To Try

If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to have at least one vegetarian main dish during the day! Here are some great vegetarian weight loss recipes that you need to have!



21. The Best Mediterranean Chickpea Salad. Roasted vegetables, chickpeas, fresh produce and feta cheese make this salad what it is: amazing!



22. Easy Chickpea Soup. This soup is so good and thanks to the magic of canning – ready in about 20 minutes!



23. 10-Minute Vegetarian Tortilla Pizza. Yes, you can have pizza too without overcomplicating and feeling guilty about it! Make it in 10 minutes by simply using a tortilla and layering it with whatever your heart desires.



24. Spicy Mediterranean Lunch Bowl. This old thing? It’s just a fabulous Mediterranean bowl with spicy chickpeas, hummus and a tasty tomato cucumber salad. In my humble opinion, you are just going to love it.



25. Cabbage Tofu Stir-Fry. Tofu, cabbage, garlic and some extra vegetables make this simple vegan stir-fry! It’s low in calories, rich in plant protein and ready in about 15 minutes.



26. Vegetable Lentil Soup. Lentil soup, but with some extra vegetables. It’s light, yet satiating and rich in fiber and plant protein – great for weight loss!



27. One-Pan Mediterranean Chickpea Dinner. All you need for this wonderful vegetarian weight loss recipe is canned chickpeas, feta cheese and some vegetables that you want to use up! The entire thing is ready in about 15 minutes.



Weight Loss Snack and Dessert Recipes

Snacking is something I’m trying to stay away from. I feel like when you overdo it or when you snack on the wrong things, you don’t feel hungry to sit down and eat an actual meal during the day. That’s one of the reasons you gain weight.

However, I do need something sweet in the afternoon or after lunch / dinner. These weight loss recipes are some of the things I make when those sweet cravings hit. These never disappoint, but you need to be prepared!



28. 3-Ingredient Healthy Ice Cream. Always have some frozen fruit in your fridge! This way you can make a healthy ice cream in no time! This one’s a winner and the perfect refreshment on a hot day.



29. Vanilla Chia Pudding. Try chia pudding if you haven’t already! I was super hesitant, but it’s actually super creamy and really good with some berries and peanut butter on top.



30. Easy Coconut Banana Cookies. These cookies are great for a quick snack when you want something sweet. They’re also a great way to use up some old bananas!



31. Healthy No-Bake Cheesecake. Cheesecake, but healthier. Higher in protein and lower in fat this recipe is a great way to enjoy something sweet when you’re striving to lose weight.



32. 10-Minute Apple Crumble. I love this easy apple crumble, it tastes fantastic and you can make it on the stove in 10 minutes.



33. Cherry Ice Cream Smoothie. Frozen pitted cherries are the secret ingredient in this delicious shake!



34. Berry Yogurt Bowls. These yogurt bowls are simple, ready in 5 minutes and taste great!



Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss

Last, but not least: meal prep! When you’re striving to lose weight you might want to have some healthy meals ready for you in the fridge. Be prepared and organized!

Most of the meals on this list are meal-prep friendly, but you might find that the weight loss recipes below hold better for longer.



35. Homemade Granola Recipe. Make a batch and keep it in a jar for 5-7 days. Serve with yogurt or milk of choice and fruit.



36. Crustless Tuna Quiche. This is a super tasty make-ahead tuna recipe that you can even turn into egg muffins as well. Great for breakfast or lunch.



37. Almond Flour Banana Cookies. Another version of banana cookies! These are so good, with a slight flavor of banana and almonds, they keep well in the fridge for many days and are such a great snack.



38. Easy Yogurt Bark will keep well in the fridge for basically forever…well at least a month and it’s such a refreshing tasty treat!



39. Sweet Potato Brussels Sprouts Salmon Bowls. Roast the Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and bake the salmon to make these easy and satisfying meal prep bowls for the week!



40. Spicy Ground Turkey Cauliflower Rice. You’ll truly be amazed at how incredible this simple cauliflower rice recipe tastes! So good I make it every week when cauliflower is in season.



41. 5-Minute Mediterranean Bowl. You might say, I saved the best for last, because these last three recipes are among my favorites. This one is super easy to make with hummus, tzatziki, tomatoes, cucumbers and it just tastes so right!



42. Mediterranean Salmon Bowls. If you love salmon, this is the bowl you need to meal prep! It’s fresh, it’s delicious and it’s so satisfying!



Eating Healthy Changes Everything Else

Healthy food and healthy eating habits are the foundation of all other habits that play into being a healthy weight and feeling great in your body. No pains, no aches, no cramps, no heaviness.

When your body is properly fueled you have the ability and energy to focus on other areas you want to be disciplined with. Walking and running outside is not torture anymore, it’s just what you do now. Going to bed early and waking up early also becomes easier, because your body gets better rest when it doesn’t have to work on digesting heavy food. Your stress levels go down because you’re not constantly debating with yourself whether or not you should be eating something or not. You have made your decision, your actions back it up and you’re proud of what you’re doing.

If you’re struggling with staying on track and want to get better organized in order to lose weight, I highly recommend this printable health and fitness planner. It’s going to help you create better habits, plan your weeks and days better, so you can be more intentional about your health and weight loss.

The fitness planner inserts include a printable goal planner, progress tracker, habit tracker, meal planner, workout planner, a daily routine planner and so much more to help you stay focused and motivated during this journey to a healthier body and mind. You can find the fitness printables here, make sure to use my code NTB20 to get 20% off.



Yield: 2 Healthy Weight Loss Recipes That Taste Amazing Easy healthy weight loss recipes! Stop eating boring food or no food at all when you're trying to lose weight - try these simple meals! Prep Time10 minutes Total Time10 minutes Ingredients 1/2 cup tuna, canned in brine, drained

1 1/2 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 cucumber, chopped

1 jalapeno

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup greens, chopped

1/2 small red onion, chopped

1/2 cup olives, pitted

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp dry basil

1/2 lemon, juice of

salt and pepper to taste Instructions Chop all vegetables. Rinse and drain tuna and chickpeas. Add everything to a bowl. Add olive oil and lemon juice and combine it all. Salt and pepper to taste and enjoy immediately or use the meal prep option. Nutrition Information: Yield: 2 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 415Total Fat: 17gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 12gCholesterol: 24mgSodium: 935mgCarbohydrates: 44gFiber: 15gSugar: 11gProtein: 27g

