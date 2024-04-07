45 Best Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

These festive vegan Thanksgiving recipes are sure to impress everyone around the table! From beautiful centerpieces to easy sides and scrumptious desserts, this collection has it all.
Do you love the holiday season as much as we do? With this hand-selected list of vegan Thanksgiving recipes, you’ll get in the mood for all things Fall in no time.
Even though those who are new to a plant-based diet might feel hesitant and unsure about such festive occasions and gatherings, there is plenty of food to enjoy.
With all of these colors and flavors, everyone will be satisfied with the yummy sides, appetizers, and mains.
Find both Thanksgiving classics as well as new ideas in this list and check out our favorite vegan Thanksgiving desserts here!
Thanksgiving Appetizer
1
Hummus + Cheese Veggie Platter
Would you believe that this colorful fall-themed appetizer platter isn’t just fully vegan but can also be put together within half an hour, tops?
Choose from beautiful seasonal produce, creamy spreads and your favorite dippable bread when following along our guide to creating the ultimate hummus and nut cheese platter for the holidays.
2
Easy Pecan Stuffed Dates (Vegan)
Make these creamy pecan stuffed dates as simple vegan finger food!
The sweet and savory mixture will make everyone come back for more — plus, they are so easy to make. This healthy appetizer is perfect for any gathering!
3
Easy Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
Photo Credit:www.crowdedkitchen.com
Creamy, rich and cheesy goodness that will win everyone’s hearts! This dip shows that you don’t need any dairy for a classic artichoke dip, featuring cashews, vegan parmesan cheese and a good amount of vegetables. Very flavorful and irresistible!
4
Gingered Cranberry Chutney
Photo Credit:helloveggie.co
If you’re looking for a more fruity dip, this fresh and easy chutney will be perfect! It combines the sweetness of raisins with the slight tartness of cranberries and is infused with warming Indian spices.
This chutney works great with veggies, grains and especially cornbread (recipe below). It’s both healthy and incredibly delicious!
5
Cozy Pumpkin Hummus
Photo Credit:www.theawesomegreen.com
Getting all things pumpkin on the table is a must on Thanksgiving, right?
This flavorful and protein-packed pumpkin hummus with a hint of fennel and coriander is the perfect appetizer and a delight for more than just health-conscious folks. Very creamy and easy to make oil-free!
6
Cranberry Rosemary Nut Cheese
Photo Credit:pureella.com
Oh yes, we're going there. Nutty plant-based cheese that is insanely delicious and actually very healthy, made with really basic ingredients!
This cranberry and rosemary-covered roll of goodness looks absolutely fantastic on any platter and will definitely surprise a few of your guests.
7
Eggplant Rolls with Walnuts
Photo Credit:happykitchen.rocks
Three ingredients, some artfully chosen spices and less than an hour of time are all it takes for these walnut-stuffed eggplant rolls.
This healthy plant-based appetizer is beautiful to look at and can be served with some colorful and festive pomegranate seeds.
8
Tasty Spiced Snacking Nuts
Photo Credit:nyssaskitchen.com
Completing our list of plant-based Thanksgiving appetizers, we chose to include something basic yet underestimated: spiced snacking nuts!
This tasty staple isn’t just useful to have on hand during the stressful holiday season, it’s also a lovely addition to plant-based cheeses, crackers and dips you might serve.
Vegan Side Dishes
9
Roast Pumpkin Feta Salad
This beautiful roast pumpkin, spinach and feta salad is our favorite seasonal plant-based side dish!
It’s loaded with color, flavor and texture, easily customizable and super crowd-pleasing. Roast pumpkin, onion and pear alongside your stuffed veggies or vegan wellington for your Thanksgiving dinner!
10
Fluffy Gluten-Free Cornbread Recipe
Something that cannot be missed at Thanksgiving is cornbread! Our simple plant-based cornbread recipe can be enjoyed sweet or savory and should definitely be served almost straight out of the oven.
The moist inside and crunchy top make for a comforting holiday meal addition that you can use to dip, spread or snack.
11
Make this colorful warm lentil and kale winter salad to enjoy everything this season has to offer in one bowl!
This healthy recipe is easy to follow, nutrient-packed and really flavorful. Great both for weeknights or as part of your holiday spread!
12
Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic-Raisin Glaze
Photo Credit:myquietkitchen.com
What would a Thanksgiving spread be without roasted seasonal veggies?
These seared and roasted Brussels sprouts are drizzled with an irresistible yet simple balsamic-raisin glaze that will probably win over even the more picky eaters.
13
Festive Kale Salad with Roasted Squash
Photo Credit:evergreenkitchen.ca
This salad means business: maple glazed pecans, roasted delicate squash and seasoned croutons. Every bite is packed with flavor!
You’ve got candied pecans, homemade spicy croutons and a lemony vinaigrette on top of the roasted squash and cranberries. This must be one of the most epic plant-based Thanksgiving sides!
14
Festive Falafel with Cranberry Pear Dip
Photo Credit:veganheaven.org
Let's spice things up a little bit and get some falafel on the table! Granted, this might be a rather unusual choice but it’s pretty much always a hit.
Combined with a festive cranberry-pear dip, this plant protein-rich side dish can totally rock the holiday theme.
15
Maple Roasted Carrots & Cranberries
Photo Credit:www.lazycatkitchen.com
In case you weren’t planning on some roasted veggies as a vegan side dish for Thanksgiving, we hope this easy and vibrant recipe will make you reconsider.
A touch of sweetness from the maple syrup along with some orange zest, harissa spice and garlic makes this a fantastic combination everyone at the table will appreciate.
16
Creamy Garlic Chickpea Soup
Photo Credit:www.thefullhelping.com
Cozy, creamy, flavorful – soups are always a hit during cold days. Serve this roasted garlic and chickpea soup with greens of your choice as an easy vegan side where nobody will be missing any animal products.
It’s hearty and flavorful, great with some sourdough bread or roasted veggies. Make it ahead of time as a large batch and freeze for an upcoming quick dinner!
17
Fall Harvest Salad
Photo Credit:bestservedvegan.com
Colorful salads round out every menu and can be customized to your personal liking! This one comes with maple-roasted squash, peppery kale, sweet apples, crunchy toasted nuts, dried berries, and a bright maple cider vinaigrette. What a combination!
18
Festive Lentil Hand Pies
Photo Credit:plantedpurpose.com
Filled with a savory mix of mushrooms, carrots, and peas,, these vegan hand pies are perfect for serving on festive occasions.
The flaky layers of puff pastry make them so scrumptious, and without much effort, they are a pretty fancy addition to your roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and pumpkin dishes.
19
Tempeh Sausage Stuffing Balls
Photo Credit:theveganlarder.com
Get creative with your side dishes this year! These tempeh stuffing balls are very easy to make and offer authentic holiday flavors using fresh sage and chestnuts.
You can even add some cranberries! Just mix all ingredients in a processor, roll into balls and bake for half an hour before serving with your other sides.
20
Mashed Mushroom and Kale Cauliflower
Photo Credit:runningonrealfood.com
Not to talk down on regular mashed potatoes (which we totally love), but have you ever tried mashed cauliflower?
A simple and delicious way to offer more vegetables in the form of a comforting side dish, these flavorful mashed cauliflower crowns offer pretty much the same texture as potatoes would.
You can add in some sautéed kale, garlic, mushroom and onion mixture as suggested in this recipe or omit if you’re dealing with picky eaters.
21
Green Bean Casserole with Cashew Cream
Photo Credit:dishingouthealth.com
No Thanksgiving dinner would be complete without a green bean casserole! This incredibly delicious recipe is a true winner with vegans and non-vegans alike.
Made with fresh green beans, homemade cashew cream of mushroom soup, and crunchy sourdough croutons, it’s sure to be a star amongst your holiday spread!
22
Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Photo Credit:theliveinkitchen.com
Another classic plant-based Thanksgiving recipe is cranberry sauce! It’s oftentimes already vegan and if you want to make something easy from scratch instead of buying it canned, go for this sweet and juicy sauce.
It’s made with simple ingredients, such as dried cranberries, and is ready in only 11 minutes total.
23
Vegan Pumpkin Dinner Rolls
Photo Credit:www.rainbownourishments.com
You won’t regret adding these soft and fluffy pumpkin dinner rolls to your Thanksgiving spread! You'll need only 6 key ingredients for this simple recipe, such as flour, pumpkin puree, dairy-free milk and butter, dried yeast and some spices.
Enjoy the rolls warm and keep any leftovers for up to 3 days.
24
Vegan Beyond Sausage Stuffing
Photo Credit:veggiesociety.com
This delicious vegan stuffing recipe brimming with the most wonderful holiday flavors from vegetables, sage and rosemary, is the only stuffing recipe you need.
Featuring the popular Beyond Sausage, it’s perfect for mixed-diet families and just pure comfort food on every level.
25
Creamy Curried Pumpkin Soup
Photo Credit:theforkedspoon.com
Enjoy all the delicious seasonal flavors on Thanksgiving by making this creamy curried pumpkin soup!
Featuring carrots, onion, cauliflower, pumpkin, garlic, onion and yellow curry paste, you can garnish this plant-based soup with coconut milk and toasted pumpkin seeds for a simple yet beautiful holiday side.
26
Only a few simple ingredients are required to make this super easy vegan mashed potatoes side dish!
Let it shine on its own or top with a simple 5-minute plant-based gravy as a classic and delicious combination.
27
Spicy Roasted Carrot Salad
Photo Credit:occasionallyeggs.com
Put together in 30 minutes total, this beautiful side dish features a good amount of lentils, leafy greens of choice, roasted carrots and a creamy tahini-balsamic vinaigrette.
Sprinkled with pomegranate seeds, it’s a healthy and satisfying recipe during fall and winter.
Thanksgiving Mains
28
Hearty Vegan Lentil Loaf
We’re excited to present the perfect centerpiece for your “Thanksliving” table! Staying true to the compassionate message around this holiday, why not swap the beautiful animals for a much healthier, easier and cheaper version of a meatloaf?
Each serving of this lentil loaf offers 19 grams of plant-strong protein, 10 grams of fiber, double the omega-3 that you need for the whole day – and a whole lot of savory, chewy, flavorful goodness.
29
Rainbow Buddha Bowl
If you want to keep this year's Thanksgiving more intimate and don't cook a whole menu, why not make this colorful rainbow Buddha bowl?
It features all of the delicious fall goodness from roasted red cabbage and sweet potato to spinach, orange and a creamy tahini dressing.
30
Healthy Lentil Shepherd's Pie
Photo Credit:choosingchia.com
This classic fall dish needs a place on your Thanksgiving table! A savory and flavorful lentil shepherd’s pie loaded with legumes and veggies cooked in red wine, topped with creamy mashed potatoes and baked to perfection in just 15 minutes.
This satisfying and low-fat option can be made ahead of time and stores well in the fridge.
31
Vegan Thanksgiving Stuffing Wreath
Photo Credit:rainbowplantlife.com
This plant-based thanksgiving stuffing wreath will wow your holiday guests with its taste and presentation! Like traditional stuffing, it is tender and moist yet a little crunchy.
The main ingredients for this beautiful centerpiece include mushrooms, leeks, garlic, white wine, sage, rosemary, thyme and French bread. Only 20 minutes of prep time are needed!
32
Easy Vegan Chickpea Meatloaf
This healthy vegan chickpea meatloaf is so easy to make, protein-packed and really crowd-pleasing!
It's a great meatless main during the holidays, budget-friendly and only 10 minutes of prep time are needed to make this recipe.
33
Whole Roasted Cauliflower
Photo Credit:debraklein.com
Looking for a super healthy and easy-to-make plant-based Thanksgiving main dish? This stunning holiday centerpiece is rubbed and marinated with olive oil, mustard, lemon, garlic, salt and Italian seasonings, which makes it really flavorful.
The best part? This whole roasted cauliflower takes only 10 minutes of hands-on time.
34
Cheesy Layered Nut Roast
Photo Credit:veganpunks.com
Nut roasts are the perfect plant-based alternative to traditional Thanksgiving mains! This particular recipe is jam-packed with flavor and protein, and even features a gooey cheese layer that is out of this world.
Made with simple ingredients such as cashews, breadcrumbs, spinach and onion, it’s ready in under an hour total and sure to impress.
35
Stuffed Butternut Squash
Photo Credit:veggiedesserts.com
Add more color to your plant-based Thanksgiving spread by making this flavorful stuffed butternut squash!
Featuring a delicious stuffing made of lentils, mushrooms, kale, cranberry and lots of herbs, it allows for such a beautiful presentation during the holidays. Vegan or not, everyone will love this dish!
36
Vegan Pot Pie with Puff Pastry
Photo Credit:cleangreensimple.com
This easy vegan pot pie recipe is perfect during winter and a great recipe for any holiday gathering.
A flaky puff pastry crust sits atop mixed veggies and non-dairy gravy, resulting in a wonderfully filling meal that’s bursting with delicious herby flavor!
37
Tempeh Veggie Sheet Pan Dinner
Photo Credit:cozypeachkitchen.com
If this year’s holidays call for more convenience in the kitchen, look no further! This roasted veggie and tempeh dish requires minimal prep, one mixing bowl and a single sheet pan.
You’ve got roasted carrots, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and leeks together with savory crumbled tempeh! All the goodness you could want during fall, marinated in a maple-soy glaze.
38
Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Bowl
Make this delicious vegan Thanksgiving dinner bowl using the most delicious parts of your holiday feast!
Creamy mashed potatoes meet hearty chickpea loaf, crispy roasted Brussels sprouts and homemade gravy. Ready in 30 minutes and endlessly customizable!
39
Hearty Mushroom Wellington
Photo Credit:veggiedesserts.com
This mushroom wellington combines flaky pastry, succulent mushrooms and lots of flavors! It's surprisingly easy to make and is a real showstopper for your Thanksgiving dinner table.
Wow your guests with the delicious filling made from mushrooms, garlic, onion, sage and soy sauce — the secret to savory flavors in plant-based recipes.
40
Baked Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
Photo Credit:healthiir.com
Offering a healthy and festive twist on traditional baked Mac and Cheese dishes, this vegan pumpkin version is so rich and satisfying you won’t believe there’s not a single animal product in it!
Perfect for kids in particular, the familiar creamy base mainly consists of butternut squash, cashews and nutritional yeast – disguised veggies and whole foods even during the holidays. Oh, and you really don’t want to skip the crumble topping!
41
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Salad
Photo Credit:jessicainthekitchen.com
Looking to add some more fresh food to your festive menu? This filling winter salad can be put together in 30 minutes, offers lots of texture and comes with a sweet orange vinaigrette.
The delicious and colorful components include shaved Brussels sprouts, cooked quinoa, dried cranberries and chopped walnuts.
42
Festive Butternut Roast
Photo Credit:www.thevegspace.co.uk
This beautiful main dish is a perfect example of a meatless roast and centerpiece of the table. No worries, you can prepare it 1-2 days ahead of time, store in the fridge and simply heat it up for 15 minutes before serving the roast! Still simple enough in our books.
The lentil-cranberry-spinach filling is incredibly satisfying and offers the right balance between sweet and savory.
43
Vegan Thanksgiving Power Bowl
Photo Credit:feastingonfruit.com
Are you looking for a versatile and healthy plant-based Thanksgiving meal in just one bowl?
This recipe has got you covered. It’s the perfect mix of all the things that are so good about fall and winter – lentils, rice, carrots, sweet potatoes and some cranberry sauce. Humble last-minute dinner that’s still festive!
44
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Pasta
Photo Credit:thegreencreator.com
Who says pasta isn’t a holiday dish? This creamy goodness can make any cold day a bit brighter, and it’s a delicious addition to any Thanksgiving menu.
Enjoy this easy and flavorful roasted Brussels sprouts pasta with crushed nuts in only 30 minutes!
45
Stuffed Acorn Squash with Garlicky Beans
Photo Credit:www.thefullhelping.com
We love this stuffed squash recipe because of its minimal prep time, simplicity and room for customization!
Choose your preferred legumes and leafy greens, sauté them while the squash is roasting in the oven (try sautéing with some vegetable broth or even wine for more flavor and to make the dish oil-free), then put everything together in just 5 minutes.
46
Winter Bean and Pumpkin Chili
Photo Credit:occasionallyeggs.com
Another easy-to-make meal, this nourishing pumpkin chili isn’t just bursting with color and flavor, it’s also high in beneficial nutrients and so comforting.
You can add your favorite legumes alongside the butternut squash, mushrooms and kale to this chili! With a hint of both cinnamon and cayenne, it offers a nice mix of warming, hot and spicy flavors.
Did you like these recipes and make any of them? Let us know in the comments below, and leave a rating. You can also Pin this article here or share it on social media!