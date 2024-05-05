Homemade Stuffing | Traditional bread stuffing recipe - Mom's Dinner (2024)

Published: Nov 12, 2020 by Susie Weinrich · This post may contain affiliate links. 41 Comments

Homemade Stuffing is a staple side dish for every Thanksgiving table! This is a traditional recipe made with dried bread cubes mixed with onions and celery sauteed in plenty of butter then mixed with herbs and broth (and more butter) and baked until golden and delicious!

Stuffing or Dressing?

The old argument – is it stuffing or dressing?

Traditionally you call this dish stuffing only if it is stuffed and cooked inside of the turkey. It is dressing if it is served on the side of the turkey.

Even though this recipe is not cooked INSIDE of the bird I am still calling it stuffing. That has more to do with people being able to find it on the internet than tradition.

Bread

Bread is the main ingredient in traditional stuffing (dressing). So you want to make sure that you buy a nice hearty bread that will stand up to the butter, eggs and broth that are added.

Look for a thicker cut, quality bread. I have used these brands and they work perfectly:

Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Bread

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White, Butter or Potato Bread

You will also want to make sure that your bread is stale. This is key to allowing the bread to absorb the butter, broth and eggs, which makes your stuffing so buttery and golden!

Making Bread Cubes Stale

You have 2 options to make your bread nice and stale for this stuffing recipe:

Overnight– Cut the bread into 1 inch cubes and let it sit on a sheet pan, on the counter overnight. Quick Method– Cut the bread into 1 inch cubes and spread on a large sheet pan. Dry in a 250 degree oven for 30 minutes, tossing every 5-10 minutes so it doesn’t brown. (You will have time for this while the onions and celery soften!)

How to Make Homemade Stuffing

Make sure that you are starting with stale bread cubes -see the section above for help with that!

Prep The Oven and Baking Dish Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and generously butter a 9×9 baking pan, if doubling use a 9×13 or 10×15 baking pan. Saute Onions and Celery In a large skillet over medium heat melt the ¾ cup butter. Add the onions and celery and sauté until they are completely softened, this will take about 20 minutes. Add Herbs and Seasonings Off the heat stir in the salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, marjoram, fresh chopped sage, and fresh chopped parsley. See Also 45 Best Vegan Thanksgiving RecipesAuthentic Canadian Poutine RecipeEasy To Follow Fermentation Recipes For Beginners - It's A Love/love ThingSourdough Pie Crust Recipe Add Liquid & Combine with Bread In a separate bowl whisk together the 2 eggs and cup of chicken broth. In a large bowl stir together the onion/herb mixture and stale bread cubes. Now pour in the egg/broth mixture and stir until the bread absorbs the liquid. Pour In Pan and Add Butter Pour into the buttered pan. Cube 2 tablespoon of butter and dot the top of the stuffing. Bake Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 15 minutes. If you like a really crispy top you can broil for the last minute or two!

Doubling The Recipe

If you are hosting a larger crowd you can absolutely double this stuffing recipe. Simply double all the ingredients, bake in a 9×13 or 10×15 dish, and the baking time will be the same.

Short Cut: Hover your cursor over the servings in the recipe card, when the slider appears, slide it +/- for the amount of people you are serving. It will change all the ingredient amounts for you!!

