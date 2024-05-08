Easy Black Bean Soup Recipe - Isabel Eats (2024)

This easy black bean soup recipe is made with canned black beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a blend of simple spices. It’s a healthy vegetarian and vegan meal that will satisfy everyone!

This easy black bean soup recipe is one of the healthiest, tastiest, and most inexpensive meals I’ve ever made!

Naturally gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan, this soup is made with 3 cans of black beans, diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a simple blend of spices that everyone has in their kitchen.

From start to finish, this recipe takes only 40 minutes to make, including prep time. It makes about 6 dinner servings or 8-10 side servings, making this an excellent option for healthy weeknight meals!

My husband and I eat beans about 3 times a week; this recipe is always at the top of our list. I know you’re going to love it!

Tips for making Black Bean Soup

Sauté the onions, garlic and tomatoes until the onions have softened and are translucent. This will really help to bring out some of the creamy, rich flavors of the onions while infusing everything with that delicious garlic taste.

Stir in the spices and seasonings and saute them with the onion mixture for about 4 minutes. This will lightly toast some of the spices, which will help intensify and deepen those flavors.

Adjust the amount of red pepper flakes to your liking. If you are sensitive to spicy foods, you can leave out the red pepper flakes completely. If you want this to be a really spicy black bean soup, I recommend doubling the amount!

Use an immersion blender for easy and safe blending. Blending hot soups can be a little tricky. If you can, I recommend using an immersion blender to blend the soup directly in the pot. But if you only have a stand blender, carefullytransfer some of the soup into a large blender using a ladle and blend until smooth. Then return the pureed soup to the pot and stir. Make sure not to fill your stand blender past the max fill line, or you may have a soup explosion.

If you only add one additional topping, I recommend squeezing in some fresh lime juice. It adds a punch of brightness and acidity that compliments the creamy and savory black beans so well!

Storing and Freezing

This soup can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days in an air-tight container.

To freeze, cool the soup completely in the fridge. Once chilled, scoop into freezer-safe zip-top bags or containers and freeze. When ready to eat, let frozen container thaw completely in the fridge or defrost in the microwave. Reheat on the stove or in the microwave until completely warm.