49 Gluten Free Christmas Cookie Recipes With Eight Ingredients or Less (2024)

Gluten free baking often has the reputation of being overly complicated or time-consuming...but this gluten free Christmas cookie round-up is proof of how quick, easy and delicious it can be! Since I know that the holiday season is often a very busy time and that gluten free baking can be intimidating (especially if this is your first holiday season eating gluten free or having celiac disease), I'm sharing 49 gluten free Christmas cookie recipes that use eight ingredients or less! This round-up also features plenty of vegan, keto, paleo, low carb and sugar free options, and many recipes use ingredients most people already have in their own pantry.

To make your Christmas baking even easier, I've organized this round-up by number of ingredients, so you can pick which cookie recipe sounds best...or which simplicity level fits your kitchen's cupboards right now. But whether the gluten free cookie recipe you choose calls for only three or the full eight ingredients, I can say that it will be delicious!

Gluten Free Cookie Recipes with Four Ingredients Or Less:

1. Butter Cookies (Keto) - Oh So Foodie

You can whip up these low carb cookies in just 25 minutes.

2. Fruit Swirled Meringue Cookies -Sheri Silver

Fruit takes the edge off the overwhelming sweetness of typical meringue cookies.

3. No Bake Peanut Butter (Jelly) Cookies (Vegan) - A Baking Journey

Your favorite sandwich combo just got a delicious cookie makeover.

4. Shortbread Cookies -Eating On a Dime

If you're looking for a simple gluten free shortbread cookie recipe, it really doesn't get more simple (or delicious) than this one!

5.3-Ingredient Coconut Banana Cookies (Paleo, Vegan, Sugar Free) - Melanie Cooks

These paleo cookies have no sugar, but they're still sweet enough to satisfy a sweet tooth.

6. Hemp Seed Breakfast Cookies (Vegan, Paleo) -Any Reason Vegans

This gluten free cookie is healthy enough to eat for breakfast or a snack, but still sweet thanks to dried dates.

7. Super Easy Chocolate Cookies -Think About Such Things

Did you know you can turn a gluten free cake mix into gluten free cookies?!? The easiest cookies to make if you already have a favorite gluten free cake mix sitting in your pantry!

8. 3-Ingredient Almond Cookies (Dairy Free) -A Baking Journey

You can just combine brown sugar, almond flour and eggs for a super simple Christmas cookie or dress it up with optional additional ingredients like chocolate and vanilla extract!

9.Chocolate Dipped Snickerdoodle Cookie Truffles (Vegan) - Bad to the Bowl

Have some gluten free snickerdoodle cookies already on hand (Enjoy Life Foods' is one of my fave brands!)? Upgrade them into delicious vegan truffles!

10. No Bake Chocolate Cookies (Vegan) -Vegan on Board

If you love tahini, these gluten free and vegan Christmas cookies will be one heck of a tasty holiday gift.

Gluten Free Cookie Recipes With Five or Six Ingredients:

11. Almond Flour Shortbread Cookies (Keto, Sugar Free, Dairy Free Option) - Wholesome Yum

14. Cinnamon Stars, or Zimtsterne -Mi Gluten Free Gal

These cinnamon cookies are as cute as they are tasty, and Margaret is careful to walk you through the entire baking process, so you won't have any issues.

15. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies (Vegan) - Rhian's Recipes These gluten free and vegan chocolate cookies could make ANY eater swoon... 16. Chocolate Crinkles Crack Cookies -Melanie Cooks Nothing beats a soft, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate cookie!

17. Simple Shortbread Cookies (Vegan) -Veggie Lexi

These vegan cookies are simple but that doesn't make them any less scrumptious.

18. Soft Amaretti Cookies -She Loves Biscotti

Make a gluten free, simple version of this classic Italian cookie that everyone can enjoy.

19. Chocolate Ginger Cookies (Vegan, Healthy) -Baked By Clo

Warm Christmas spices plus dark bitter chocolate is a match made in holiday heaven.

20. Tahini Molasses Cookie (Grain Free, Nut Free) -And Here We Are

These grain free cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

21.Swiss Brunsli Cookies - Fearless Dining

You may never have heard of these Swiss cookies before, but you'll fall in love with their nutty flavor and chewy, soft texture.

22. Oat Flour Cookies, AKA Crack Cookies (Vegan) -Key to My Lime

Only six simple ingredients for cookies that are so good, you can't stop eating them? Sold!

23. Flourless S’mores Peanut Butter Cookies (Vegetarian Option) -The Monday Box

One word: droooooool.

24. Sunflower Seed Butter Cookies (Nut Free) -Savor and Savvy

No nuts needed to make this gluten free treat, which has crunchy edges and a chewy center.

See Also 11 Best Low Carb Carbquik Recipes

16. Haselnussmakronen, or German Hazelnut Macaroons (Dairy Free) -The Toasty Kitchen

These gluten free cookies are light and chewy, and use ground nuts instead of any flour.

26. Peanut Butter Cookies (Vegan, Grain Free, Refined Sugar Free) - Rhian's Recipes

If you love making desserts salty and sweet, you can't go wrong with these vegan peanut butter cookies.

27. Chocolate Meringue Cookies With Just 5 Ingredients -Earth, Food and Fire

I was sold as soon as I saw these chocolate meringue cookies were also dipped in chocolate...

28. Easy Buckeye Recipe - Spend With Pennies

This no-bake gluten free cookie only needs six ingredients, and I'm willing to bet most people already have them all within reach of whatever device they're reading this on ;)

29.Intensely Chocolate Cookie Recipe - Tikkido

Plenty of chocolate chips and cocoa powder make this gluten free Christmas cookie a chocoholic's dream.

30. Peanut Butter Blossoms -Sweet T Makes Three

Since these gluten free cookies are flourless, no fancy flours are needed to whip up a delicious gluten free treat.

31. Low-Sugar Shortbread Cookies -Randa Derkson

Red and green sprinkles make this gluten free shortbread recipe even more festive!

Gluten Free Cookie Recipes with Seven or Eight Ingredients:

32.Homemade Meringue Cookies Wedding Favors (Low Carb) - A Bride on a Budget

These pretty pink cookies sound fancy but only use ingredients found in most common pantries.

33. Gingerbread Cookies (Keto, Low Carb) - Have Butter Will Travel

If you're craving a traditional gingerbread cookie but following a low carb diet, consider these keto cookies an early Christmas gift. ;)

34. Vanilla Crescent Cookies (Vegan, Soy Free) -Spabettie

This cookie is sweet, buttery and rich without any gluten, dairy, egg or soy!

35.Chocolate Dipped Brown Sugar Shortbread - Texanerin

Follow the 1-to-1 gluten free baking flour option to whip up some gluten free shortbread cookies that almost look too pretty to eat.

36. Low Carb Chocolate Chip Cookies (Keto) - Two Sleevers

This recipe technically has nine ingredients, but one of them is salt, so I thought it deserved to join the gluten free Christmas cookie party! And this keto cookie recipe changes up the usual chocolate chip flavor by also including mixed nuts.

37. Chocolate Cinnamon Stars (Dairy Free) - Eat Little Bird

This gluten free cookie recipe updates the traditional Zimtsterne recipe by adding cocoa powder to the mix.

38. Pumpkin Sweet Patties (Vegan) -Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing

Pumpkin puree, orange zest, cashews and a few other ingredients combine for a vegan cookie that anyone would enjoy.

39. Preniki, or Russian Christmas Cookies -Enjoying Life Everyday

An icing made of heavy cream and sugar puts these Russian Christmas cookies over the top, and the cookie bases are actually made partly from Greek yogurt!

40.No Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies (Dairy Free Option) - Hot Pan Kitchen

These no-bake cookies are the ideal healthier treat when you're short on time and don't even want to bother turning on an oven.

41. Flourless Almond Thumbprint Cookies - Foodal

Pair this gluten free cookie with afternoon tea for the perfect cozy snack.

42. "Sugar" Cookies (Paleo, Egg Free, Grain Free, Dairy Free) - Titus 2 Homemaker

Sugar cookies have never been so allergy-friendly!

43. Chocolate-Dipped Orange Macaroons -Twists and Zests

Orange zest and chocolate shake up the traditional macaroon recipe.

44. Chocolate Avocado Cookies (Paleo & Keto Friendly) -The Soccer Mom Blog

No one will ever guess that avocado is the secret ingredient to these paleo Christmas cookies.

45. Superfood Coconut Banana Cookies (Vegan) - Casey the College Celiac

If you're looking for cookies that also taste like banana bread and are healthy enough to eat for Christmas breakfast, this is my favorite recipe! The maca powder and cacao nibs up the superfood power, but neither are required for some yummy cookies.

46. Low Carb Cream Cheese Cookies (Keto, Sugar Free) -Low Carb Yum

Christmas cookies made with cream cheese?!? Keto baking has never been simpler.

47. Choco Crisps (Dairy Free Option) - Kitchen Frau

These gluten free cookies are like rice crispy treats, but even better. ;)

48. Bananadoodles (Snickerdoodles) -Hello Spoonful

This gluten free snickerdoodle recipe uses healthier ingredients likebananas, oat flour and apple sauce to deliver that same festive flavor. As always, make sure you use gluten free, non-cross-containated oats when grinding your own flour.

49. Chocolate Dipped Macaroons (Dairy Free, Low Fodmap) - Flavor the Moments

Who knew that coconut flakes, almond flour and a few other ingredients could combine into a super yummy Christmas cookie?

Merry Christmas, all!

I know that I'll be enjoying plenty of extra baked goods this December and I hope that your holiday season is just as delicious. Just remember that regardless of your dietary restrictions, you can still have a happy and food-filled Christmas - you just may need to get a little creative!

Ad if you need even more inspiration for the holidays, check out some of my previous gluten free holiday recipe round-ups:41 Gluten Free Party Food Recipes for the Holidays,33 Gluten Free Christmas Cookie Recipes For the Holidaysand 55 Healthy Gluten Free Dessert Recipes for the Holidays.

What Christmas cookies do you enjoy making every year? Tell me in the comments!