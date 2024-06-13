Cauliflower Soup – The Best Creamy Soup Recipe! (2024)

You will want to make this super easy cauliflower soup recipe over and over again for dinner, because it is so unbelievably creamy and delicious!

The best cauliflower soup recipe

This just may become one of your new favorite recipes.

If you are looking for a simple cauliflower soup that is perfect for guests or serving as a quick and healthy weeknight family meal, it is definitely the soup recipe to try.

The thick and cheesy cauliflower soup tastes like something you would find at a fancy candle-lit restaurant. And yet, the entire recipe can be thrown together in under twenty minutes, from start to finish.

Cauliflower soup health benefits

Low carb, dairy free, and low calorie, this soup is pure healthy comfort food in a bowl.

Cauliflower is a good source of heart healthy antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, fiber, pantothenic acid, manganese, and folate. The cruciferous vegetable is cholesterol free and low sodium.

Easy to make, with just six ingredients, this homemade creamy cauliflower soup has no business being so good.

The recipe can also be vegan, keto, gluten free, high fiber, Whole30, paleo, sugar free, soy free, low fat, and oil free.

But it is so rich and savory, you will forget all of these things while eating.

It tastes like a healthier version of loaded baked potato soup!

Ingredients for cauliflower soup

This recipe calls for just a few basic ingredients: garlic, cauliflower, shallots or onion, salt, onion power, and your favorite milk of choice.

Optional garnishes include chopped chives or scallions (green onions), roasted cauliflower florets, broccoli, mushrooms, or carrots, croutons, bacon bits (some brands are actually vegetarian), cheddar, parsley, etc.

To make a dairy free and vegan cauliflower soup, I like to use cashew or almond milk. Or I will sometimes make it with canned coconut milk for an ultra rich version.

The coconut milk option is especially good if you throw in a little turmeric or curry powder, ginger, and pepper for an Indian cauliflower soup.

The optional butter or oil adds a rich flavor. Or you can omit it for a low fat or Weight Watchers friendly keto cauliflower soup that is still creamy and delicious.

With cauliflower as the base and no heavy cream or potato, the recipe is pretty low in calories even if you do want to add the optional fat.

Healthy soup recipe video

How to make cauliflower soup

Read over the recipe, and gather all of your ingredients.

Add the cauliflower, onion or shallot, garlic, salt, onion powder, and milk of choice to a medium pot, and bring this mixture to a full boil.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is soft. Stir in the cheese (if using), and pulverize with an immersion or regular blender.

Serve the soup hot. The recipe is great with cornbread, garlic toast, or English muffins.

Let the pot of soup cool before covering leftovers. Or divide into airtight meal prep containers and refrigerate for three to five days.

You can also freeze leftover soup for up to four months. Thaw and reheat on the stove top before serving.

Recipe note: Feel free to roast the cauliflower first if desired. I usually skip that step and start with raw cauliflower instead of roasted, for a fast and simple cauliflower soup.

Crock pot recipe

To make cauliflower soup in a crock pot, combine all ingredients except the optional cheese in a slow cooker. I like this Crockpot 8 Quart Slow Cooker.

Cover and cook for four to six hours, until cauliflower is soft. Stir in the cheese, if using.

Blend with an immersion or regular blender until the soup is thick and creamy.

Instant pot cauliflower soup

To make the recipe in an Instant Pot, simply combine all ingredients except the optional cheese in a 6 quart pressure cooker.

Lock the lid and pressure cook on high for six minutes. Let it natural pressure release for fifteen minutes before using quick release to let the remaining pressure out.

Stir in the cheese if desired. Use an immersion blender or a regular blender to pulverize the soup until smooth and creamy.

Keto vegan cauliflower soup

To make low carb and keto cauliflower soup, use a keto friendly milk, such as coconut milk. The low calorie soup is already naturally sugar free.

Similarly, the recipe will be nondairy and vegan as long as you use your favorite plant based milk, toppings, and optional butter alternative, such as coconut oil.

Cauliflower Soup This thick, creamy, and surprisingly healthy cauliflower soup recipe is an easy dinner the whole family will love. Leave a Review Print Recipe Cook Time 20 minutes minutes Total Time 20 minutes minutes Yield 8 cups 5 from 161 votes Ingredients 6 cups cauliflower florets (about 1 head)

2 shallots or 1/4 cup onion, chopped

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp onion powder, and optional pinch nutmeg

4 cups milk of choice

3 tbsp butter or oil – or omit for fat free

optional 1 1/2 cups cheese shreds Instructions *There's a video above in the post for everyone who finds it helpful to watch a recipe being made step-by-step. Instructions for crock pot and instant pot cauliflower soup are also listed above. To make the cauliflower soup, simply add all ingredients except optional cheese to a medium pot. Bring to a full boil. Once boiling, cook on medium—stirring occasionally—for 10 minutes or until cauliflower is soft. If using, stir in cheese until melted. Use a blender or immersion blender to pulverize the soup until creamy. Garnish if desired. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for another day. If you try the recipe, please feel free to leave a comment or rate it below! View Nutrition Facts Notes You can also turn the recipe into Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce. Have you made this recipe? Tag @chocolatecoveredkatie on Instagram

