Homemade Cereal Recipe: Paleo Cinnamon Toast Crunch (2024)

This homemade cereal recipe tastes just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch but is gluten, grain, dairy and refined-sugar free! It’s a healthy take on a childhood treat!

OMGOMG ↑ did you READ the TITLE?

I mean, if you did, you probably aren’t even reading the word-age here. Because, like, WHY READ when you could just scroooolllllll down to the most amazing recipe that ever existed here in FFF in 2 seconds FLAT. <— Bold statement. GOING WITH IT.

We made our own CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH GUYS. You know, those crunchety-crispy little squares that X-PLODE right up in yo’ MOUF with spicy-sweet cinnamon deliciousness. The squares that PREEE much are dessert but, WHO CARES, because they’re in a cereal box. Which means that they are 110% LEGIT to eat for breakfast.

Ya. THOSE. Crazy in love. Freaking out and totally obsessively eating non-stop. All day, every day. Can’t even breathe right now.

I don’t know what’s going to kill me first. Lack of oxygen or the sheer tastiness of these cinnamon toasty crunchy squares that pretty much equal my morning breakfast vibes for the past 400 bazillion years.

That might be an exaggeration. But, Taylor-from-the-past-before-Taylor-was-actually-even-born WISHES this cereal was her breakfast. <— That is NOT an exaggeration.

I’ve professed my love my usual breakfast suspects, which usually involve some kind of oatmeal. I mean, oatmeal breakfast bars or cookie dough overnight oats? SIGN ME UP FOR THAT EVERY MORNING ALL MORNING FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE PLEASE.

But, then I met homemade cereal and everything that I thought I knew about my oatmeal-for-breakfast-loving-self came into question.



Fill disclosure and honest moment: When I say “breakfast-eating-self” I’m sort of lying. My cereal eat-age does not just stop in the morning, it’s more of an all-day event. My inner cinnamon-sweet-texture loving self just can’t stop my snacking mouth from crunchin’ them down every moment that I walk into the kitchen, open the refrigerator, and see the little Tupperware container just CALLING OUT to me.

They need to invent Tupperware with locks. New business venture? I THINK YES.

Okay. YEW KNOW WHAT? UMM, our homemade Cinnamon Toast crunch is PALEO guys. Liiiiiike, it’s full of naturally coconut sugar sweetness, super tasty nut flours and melty, rich coconut oil, aaaand not much else. Well, except CINNAMON. I feel like you should have maybe guessed that though.

If coconut sugar isn’t your Jam, cause you’re doing the low carb thing, you could also try somehomemade keto low carb cereal!

Homemade Paleo Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Side note. Fun fact about Taylor: I obsessively ingest cinnamon. Like, when I eat my daily 4 bowls of oatmeal (no lie. I just really sort of love it a lot) I make ½ cup oatmeal with probably 1 WHOLE TBSPS of cinnamon. It actually might be more. I don’t measure. That’s more than you put in a loaf of banana bread. RIDICULOUS.

Now you’re judging me. Don’t worry, I got the Huberoni’s normal-people taste buds to test this recipe. Because I had to make sure the cinnamon wasn’t LIKE HEY WHOA, you THINK you’re eating cinnamon toast crunch except, PSCYH, you’re just doing the cinnamon challenge instead.

You get me.

Side note, the sequel. You know how the Hubs feels about cereal (it is his version of my oatmeal) and he gave these crave-able, crispety little squares, that actually stay crunchy in MILK, 2 thumbs AND 2 toes up. The REAL DEAL peeps.

Homemade cereal. I already see your brains shutting down because you ain’t got time to make your own cereal, and you think this is, like, THE ULTIMATE in hard things to make EVER. How-EV-er, there are only 6 Ingredients. SIX. S-I-X.

PLUSSSSS, you just have to mix them, roll ‘em and then cut them into adorable little squares. That is the hardest part. Which is actually not hard at all, it just takes a wee little bit of time.

But, I promise your healthy-kid-food-loving-faces that it is time WELL SPENT.

Unlike reading. SO, STAP IT and get your breakfast vibes to match mine.

Before my snacking mouth munches every. Last. Square.

Recipe Homemade Cereal Recipe: Paleo Cinnamon Toast Crunch {6 Ingredients} 4.77 from 34 votes Print Rate Serves: 6 See Also Canadian Butter Tarts: My Grandmother Maude's Famous Heritage Recipe Prep: 55 minutes minutes Cook: 5 minutes minutes Total: 1 hour hour Ingredients 1 Cup Almond Flour 105g

1/4 Cup Coconut Flour 25g

3/4 Cup + 2 tsp Coconut sugar divided

1/4 tsp Salt

1 1/2 Tbsp Cinnamon

1 Large egg white

2 Tbsp Coconut oil melted Instructions Preheat your oven to 450 degrees and line twobaking sheets[/url] with parchment paper, or a[url href=http://amzn.to/1O3NqKT target=_blank rel=nofollow]silpat. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together the almond flour, coconut flour, 3/4 cup Coconut sugar, salt and cinnamon until well mixed.

Add in the egg white and melted coconut oil. Using your hands, press the mixture together until it begins to moisten and you can pack it into a ball.

Place half the dough between two large pieces of parchment paper and roll out until VERY thin, about 1/16 inch thick.

Cut the dough into 3/4 inch squares and gently transfer to the prepared sheets. * Repeat with remaining dough **

Sprinkle the remaining 2 tsp of Coconut sugar over the squares and bake until they just turn golden brown, about 3-4 minutes. They burn very quickly so watch them closely in that last minute. Mine were perfect at 3.5 minutes. They will not be crunchy when they come out of the oven.

Let the squares cool on the pan completely and then DEVOUR. Nutrition Info: Serving: 58g Calories: 182kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 28.8g (10%) Protein: 2.3g (5%) Fat: 7.6g (12%) Saturated Fat: 4.7g (29%) Sodium: 113mg (5%) Potassium: 16mg Fiber: 2.9g (12%) Sugar: 24.6g (27%) Calcium: 30mg (3%) Iron: 0.9mg (5%) Nutrition Disclaimer Recipes written and produced on Food Faith Fitness are for informational purposes only. Author: FoodFaithFitness Course:Breakfast Cuisine:American

