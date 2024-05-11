5:2 Diet Fast Day Recipe: Wild Garlic and Chilli Sweetcorn Fritters (185 Calories) (2024)

5:2 Diet Fast Day Recipe: Wild Garlic and Chilli Sweetcorn Fritters (185 Calories)

It’s time to go back on the 5:2 diet, after a few weeks of unfettered eating whilst travelling and staying with my parents, I am keen to get back on my two fast days a week. And, I want, or should I say need, normal food – not the usual “diet food” that lots of people suggest you eat; 500 calories a day may not seem a lot to work with, but, I have become a master (or is that mistress?!) of making my 500 calories stretch as far as I can with comforting meals and recipes.This week is rather easy, as I have pledged to eat vegetarian all week, and that means LOTS of lovely seasonal vegetables and herbs. As well as seasonal vegetables and herbs, my chickens are laying well too, and I have eggs of varying sizes (according to chicken breed and size) available to cook with. I have also been lucky enough to forage some wild garlic, (ransoms) locally, and they certainly add a pungent punch to this delicious recipe, along with a fiery chilli kick – NOT your average diet food I think you’ll agree.

One of the easiest ways to “perk” up low-calorie and low-fat food is to add BAGS of flavour; and I try to use lots of herbs and spices when I create new recipes that are suitable for the 5:2 diet. The word “fritter” also conjures up fat-laden morsels with a heavy calorie count – but, I can assure you that these are LOW in fat as well as calories and are absolutely delectable. The recipe that I am sharing today forWild Garlic and Chilli Sweetcorn Fritters is only 185 calories per portion, and when served with lots of salad you will have a meal for just under or just over 200 calories. The total calorie count for this recipe is 740 calories, so you can divide the meal even more accurately if you make 10 fritters, with each fritter weighing in at 74 calories, although I have suggested making two large fritters (or 4 small fritters) per person. It’s up to you how you work it out, but I am sure that you will love these spicy fritters for something different on a fast day.

These fritter are part of my National Vegetarian Week meal plan, which you can see here: National Vegetarian Week, Seasonal Favourites, 5:2 Recipes and my Weekly Meal Plan, and I am definitely going to make them again, and not necessarily for a fast day either.I may try them next week with prawns added, as part of my Fish on Friday weekly post, I am sure that prawns with wild garlic and chilli will be sublime! And, I am sure that some cooked potato will also be a nice addition, sort of mini tortilla or frittata…….the possibilities are endless. Anyway, that’s enough for now, the recipe is below and don’t forget I have LOTS of other lovely “non-diet” type recipes for 5:2 here: Lavender and Lovage 5:2 Diet Recipes.Watch out for two more veggie 5:2 recipes this week, as well as some naughty baking recipes and general news…..Bye for now, Karen

Wild Garlic and Chilli Sweetcorn Fritters Print recipe Serves 4 Prep time 5 minutes Cook time 10 minutes Total time 15 minutes Allergy Egg , Wheat Dietary Vegetarian Meal type Appetizer , Lunch , Side Dish , Snack , Starter Misc Child Friendly , Pre-preparable , Serve Cold , Serve Hot Occasion Barbecue , Casual Party Region British By author Karen S Burns-Booth Delightful little vegetarian fritters with the added seasonal bonus of wild garlic (ramsons), chilli and sweetcorn; these fritters are a low 185 calories per serving (4 small or 2 large fritters per person) and can be eaten hot or cold. When wild garlic is out of season, use spring onions instead and omit the chilli if serving these to children, if they are not keen on heat in their food. Serve with lots of salad leaves for a light lunch, supper or snack. Ingredients 280g Frozen or tinned sweetcorn (in water) (drained if using tinned sweecorn)

50g SR flour

3 Medium free-range eggs

50g Ramsons (Wild Garlic) leaves & bulbs (finely diced)

1 Red chilli (finely diced)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fry Light - Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray, 4 sprays

Note
Delightful little vegetarian fritters with the added seasonal bonus of wild garlic (ramsons), chilli and sweetcorn; these fritters are a low 185 calories per serving (4 small or 2 large fritters per person) and can be eaten hot or cold. When wild garlic is out of season, use spring onions instead and omit the chilli if serving these to children, if they are not keen on heat in their food. Serve with lots of salad leaves for a light lunch, supper or snack.

Step 2 Spray the Fry Light olive oil into a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Step 3 Spoon in the sweetcorn mixture, you can make 4 small fritter per person or two large ones. (The mixture serves 4 people and 4 small fritters or 2 large fritters is 185 calories per person) Step 4 Fry for about 3 to 4 minutes on one side until the fritters start to puff up, then turn them over carefully and fry for a further 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown and set. Step 5 Serve immediately with salad. Can be made for lunch boxes and picnics too.

I am entering this into Herbs on Saturday which is being guest hosted by the lovely Anneli at Delicieux this month!

