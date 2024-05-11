Roasted Acorn Squash Recipe with Walnuts and Cranberries (2024)

Easy roasted acorn squash recipe topped with an utterly delicious mixture of butter, walnuts and cranberries. Jump to theRoasted Acorn Squash with Walnuts and Cranberries Recipeor read on to see our tips for making it.

We love this roasted acorn squash recipe. It’s easy. Simply cut the squash into wedges the brushwith olive oil and season with brown sugar, salt and pepper.

Bake for about 1 hour then serve the roasted squash with a mixture of melted butter, walnuts and cranberries spooned on top.

For more easy winter squash recipes, check out our Cinnamon Roasted Butternut Squash, our Parmesan Lemon Baked Spaghetti Squash with Chicken, Easy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup and ourHomemade Pumpkin Puree Recipe.

Recipe updated, originally posted November2010. Since posting this in 2010, we have tweaked the recipe to be more clear. – Adam and Joanne

Roasted Acorn Squash Recipe with Walnuts and Cranberries

Roast acorn squash in the oven and top with butter, crunchy walnuts and sweet cranberries. It’s stunning on the table and everyone’s loved it.

Makes 8 servings

You Will Need 2 medium acorn squash 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt and fresh ground black pepper 3 tablespoons brown sugar, maple syrup or honey 3 tablespoons butter 1/4 cup roughly chopped walnuts, lightly toasted 1/4 cup dried cranberries

Directions 1Heat the oven to 400 degrees F. 2Cut squash in half and use a spoon to scoop out all the seeds from the middle. Carefully cut each half into 2 wedges. 3Place the wedges into a large baking dish then brush all sides with the olive oil. Scatter the brown sugar evenly on top then season with salt and pepper. Bake until soft and caramelized around the edges, about 1 hour. 4When the squash has roasted, add the butter, walnuts and cranberries to a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the butter begins to bubble around the nuts then spoon over the squash.

Adam and Joanne's Tips Nutrition facts: The nutrition facts provided below are estimates. We have used the USDA Supertracker recipe calculator to calculate approximate values.

Nutrition Per Serving Serving Size 1 wedge / Calories 144 / Protein 1 g / Carbohydrate 18 g / Dietary Fiber 2 g / Total Sugars 6 g / Total Fat 9 g / Saturated Fat 3 g / Cholesterol 11 mg

AUTHOR: Adam and Joanne Gallagher