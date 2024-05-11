Roasted Acorn Squash Recipe with Walnuts and Cranberries (2024)

(9)
Leave a review
Jump to Recipe
Pin
Save
Easy roasted acorn squash recipe topped with an utterly delicious mixture of butter, walnuts and cranberries. Jump to theRoasted Acorn Squash with Walnuts and Cranberries Recipeor read on to see our tips for making it.
We love this roasted acorn squash recipe. It’s easy. Simply cut the squash into wedges the brushwith olive oil and season with brown sugar, salt and pepper.
Bake for about 1 hour then serve the roasted squash with a mixture of melted butter, walnuts and cranberries spooned on top.
For more easy winter squash recipes, check out our Cinnamon Roasted Butternut Squash, our Parmesan Lemon Baked Spaghetti Squash with Chicken, Easy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup and ourHomemade Pumpkin Puree Recipe.
If you try this recipe, let us know! Leave a comment, review it, and don’t forget to tag a photo#inspiredtasteon Instagram. Happy cooking!
Recipe updated, originally posted November2010. Since posting this in 2010, we have tweaked the recipe to be more clear. – Adam and Joanne
(9)
Leave a review
Roasted Acorn Squash Recipe with Walnuts and Cranberries
Pin
Save
- PREP
- COOK
- TOTAL
Roast acorn squash in the oven and top with butter, crunchy walnuts and sweet cranberries. It’s stunning on the table and everyone’s loved it.
Makes 8 servings
You Will Need
2 medium acorn squash 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt and fresh ground black pepper 3 tablespoons brown sugar, maple syrup or honey 3 tablespoons butter 1/4 cup roughly chopped walnuts, lightly toasted 1/4 cup dried cranberries
2 medium acorn squash
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and fresh ground black pepper
3 tablespoons brown sugar, maple syrup or honey
3 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup roughly chopped walnuts, lightly toasted
1/4 cup dried cranberries
Directions
1Heat the oven to 400 degrees F.
2Cut squash in half and use a spoon to scoop out all the seeds from the middle. Carefully cut each half into 2 wedges.
3Place the wedges into a large baking dish then brush all sides with the olive oil. Scatter the brown sugar evenly on top then season with salt and pepper. Bake until soft and caramelized around the edges, about 1 hour.
4When the squash has roasted, add the butter, walnuts and cranberries to a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the butter begins to bubble around the nuts then spoon over the squash.
Adam and Joanne's Tips
- Nutrition facts: The nutrition facts provided below are estimates. We have used the USDA Supertracker recipe calculator to calculate approximate values.
If you make this recipe, snap a photo and hashtag it #inspiredtaste — We love to see your creations on Instagram and Facebook! Find us: @inspiredtaste
Nutrition Per Serving Serving Size 1 wedge / Calories 144 / Protein 1 g / Carbohydrate 18 g / Dietary Fiber 2 g / Total Sugars 6 g / Total Fat 9 g / Saturated Fat 3 g / Cholesterol 11 mg
AUTHOR: Adam and Joanne Gallagher
You May Also Like...
Easy Ham and Cabbage Soup
Easy Vegetable Lasagna
Sweet and Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe
Roasted Almonds with Sea Salt and Thyme
Seriously Good Homemade Ketchup
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Omelet
42 comments… Leave a Review
- KarenOctober 25, 2023, 7:02 pmReply
Wow, this was delicious! What a great flavor combination. Thank you for the recipe!
- DeeNovember 27, 2022, 7:40 amReply
Delicious,healthy and so easy! Made w pecans for Thanksgiving, and roasted squashes in halves (took 30 min). We didn’t eat the skin – just scooped out the tasty and pretty insides. Added maple syrup to the butter mixture rather than when roasting. Will definitely make again!
- EmyOctober 4, 2019, 12:49 pm
I loved this recipe! I got an acorn squash in my farm box and didn’t know where to start. I added a little syrup to the butter/nut topping to sweeten it up a bit more, and roasted the seeds, too!Reply
- EllenJuly 12, 2018, 1:39 pm
Silly question…..do I place the squash with the cut side facing up or down. Thank you as this sound delicious!Reply
- JoanneJuly 27, 2018, 1:28 pm
Both will work, but in our photos, we have cut-side facing up.Reply
- JoanneJuly 27, 2018, 1:28 pm
- RheaJuly 1, 2018, 1:58 pmReply
Greetings! I purchased acorn squash in November for Thanksgiving but, they didn’t reach the dinner table. Christmas was upon us, I made Acorn Squash Bread, and saved the seeds. In April I put the seeds in the yard for the birds. In return I got several squash plants. In June the plants began produce. This Roasted Acorn Squash w/walnuts and cranberries made it to dinner table four times in four weeks.
- VeroFebruary 23, 2018, 4:44 amReply
Delicious and so easy. We all loved it. Five Big Stars.
- Alicia OliverNovember 23, 2017, 6:35 am
I have all ingredients, except Walnuts! Would you make it with only cranberries, or roast with butter and the brown sugar only?Reply
- JoanneNovember 23, 2017, 12:03 pm
The squash will be great with the cranberries, butter and brown sugar.Reply
- JoanneNovember 23, 2017, 12:03 pm
- LynnNovember 22, 2017, 5:33 pm
Hello. This looks perfect for my vegetarian Thanksgiving. Dumb question… & I pray you can answer quickly, because it is Thanksgiving Eve!… is the “shell” of the squash edible?? I’ve always assumed it’s not! The photo appears to include the rind. Please reply! Thank you.Reply
- AdamNovember 22, 2017, 10:36 pm
Hi Lynn, the skin is definitely edible but depending on who is eating it they may prefer to leave the rind on the plate.Reply
- AdamNovember 22, 2017, 10:36 pm
- RebekahNovember 21, 2017, 12:22 am
Is there anyway to make ahead?Reply
- JoanneNovember 22, 2017, 4:16 pm
Hi Rebekah, Yes, this can be made ahead of time then reheated before serving. You might want to roast the squash ahead of time then make the butter-walnut mixture just before serving.Reply
- JoanneNovember 22, 2017, 4:16 pm
- PatNovember 18, 2017, 11:22 am
Any suggestions on a substitute for the butter on the topping for allergy/intollerence for milk?Reply
- JoanneNovember 20, 2017, 6:53 pm
Coconut oil, walnut oil or an olive oil would be nice.Reply
- Terry PeikonJanuary 7, 2018, 4:19 pm
Earth Balance vegan ‘butter’, for the butter flavor, might work also.Reply
- JoanneNovember 20, 2017, 6:53 pm
- JanetNovember 13, 2017, 9:08 pmReply
I baked the squash in my convection oven and the halves were tender in 35 mins. Added a little fresh parmesan on top which gave a nice salted contrast to the sweetness. Great recipe.
- Mary O.November 12, 2017, 8:55 amReply
It’s hard to find vegetarian dishes for one. This recipe was perfect for me and I got two meals out of it! It was more delicious than I had expected it to be. Thank you so much!
- KateOctober 9, 2015, 7:10 pmReply
Just made this for dinner! Eating is as I’m typing! SOOO good.
- kirstinNovember 11, 2012, 8:41 pm
I’ll have to double or triple this recipe for thanksgiving. what would that do to the cooking time?Reply
- AdamNovember 12, 2012, 8:38 pm
Hi there! As long as you keep the squash in one layer, the cooking time should be about the same. If you are using two baking sheets/two oven racks, you might want to rotate halfway through cooking to make sure they cook evenly.Reply
- kirstinNovember 14, 2012, 1:55 pm
Thanks!Reply
- kirstinNovember 14, 2012, 1:55 pm
- AdamNovember 12, 2012, 8:38 pm
Leave a Reply
Previous Post: Easy Zucchini Bread Recipe with AlmondsNext Post: Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe