5 Best VPNs That Work With Hulu in 2024: VPN Block Workaround (2024)

Using Hulu as your main streaming service comes with multiple advantages but isn’t free of frustration. For example, with Hulu’s U.S.-only content policy, you lose viewership when you travel abroad. Read on to find the best VPNs that work with Hulu that can help bypass Hulu’s geo-restrictions. Written by Sandra Pattison (Editor) & Samson Kiarie (Writer) Reviewed by Jackie Leavitt (Chief Editor) Last Updated: 20 Feb'24 2024-02-20T10:22:50+00:00 All our content is written fully by humans; we do not publish AI writing. Learn more here.

Hulu is the third most popular streaming platform in the U.S., for good reasons. It’s superfast at airing recent TV episodes and has added a great collection of original movies and shows. However, the content is available only to U.S. residents, and you’ll need the best VPNs that work with Hulu to catch up on your favorite shows when you travel abroad. Key Takeaways: ExpressVPN is the number one VPN for Hulu , unblocking Hulu and allowing you to access videos with ease even when connecting from faraway locations.

, unblocking Hulu and allowing you to access videos with ease even when connecting from faraway locations. NordVPN matches ExpressVPN’s performance in nearly all aspects, but its speeds are inconsistent over longer-distance servers.

ExpressVPN’s performance in nearly all aspects, but its speeds are inconsistent over longer-distance servers. Windscribe is the best free VPN and works seamlessly with Hulu, but the free account has a capped data limit and only 10 server locations.

Surfshark is a pocket-friendly alternative to the pricey ExpressVPN. A virtual private network (VPN) masks your actual IP address, making Hulu algorithms think you’re accessing the content from within the United States. Whether you’re on vacation in Mexico or on a business trip to London, you can still binge-watch your most-liked drama, sitcom, docuseries and thrillers. However, not all VPNs can get around Hulu’s geoblocks. In this article, we’ll reveal the best VPNs for Hulu, starting with ExpressVPN, our top pick. We’ll also discuss the strengths and weaknesses of each service to help you find your ideal VPN app. 10/23/2023 Updated the article to reflect ExpressVPN’s recent increase of 5 simultaneous connections to 8.

www.expressvpn.com : PayPal, Credit card, Bitcoin, PaymentWall

: PayPal, Credit card, Bitcoin, PaymentWall :

: :

: :

: :

$6.66 / month(save 48%)(All Plans) 30-days money-back guarantee

: PayPal, Credit card, Google Pay, AmazonPay, ACH Transfer, Cash : 6

: 6 :

: :

: :

$3.39 / month(save 73%)(All Plans) 30-days money-back guarantee

: PayPal, Credit card, Google Pay, Amazon Pay : Unlimited

: Unlimited :

: :

: :

: PayPal, Credit card : Unlimited

: Unlimited :

: :

: :

$5.75 / month(save 36%)(All Plans) 3-days money-back guarantee

: PayPal, Credit card : 30

: 30 :

: :

: :

$5 / month(All Plans) 30-days money-back guarantee

What Makes the Best VPN for Hulu? While there are many VPNs on the market, not all of them cut it when it comes to bypassing Hulu’s geoblocking. Before we discuss the factors you need to consider, here is a rundown of our top Hulu VPN services. ExpressVPN — Lighting fast with an unparalleled ability to circumvent content restrictions NordVPN — Most extensive server network in the U.S. and uses “smartplay” technology Surfshark — Budget-friendly and offers a “camouflage” mode Windscribe — Generous free plan and streaming-optimized servers VyprVPN — Secure and uses the Chameleon VPN protocol A good VPN for Hulu should have a well-distributed VPN server network in the U.S. A broader server network means you’ll have a large pool of U.S. IP addresses to choose from to spoof your location and access geo-restricted Hulu content. However, circumventing Hulu geo-restrictions will count for nothing if the VPN speeds aren’t equal to the task. For this reason, you need a fast VPN — one that doesn’t bog down your internet connection. Whether you’re streaming live sports or a TV series on Hulu, you don’t want to be cut off in the middle of the game or enthralling episodes. A good VPN should come with no data caps or bandwidth limits. This way, you can binge-watch as many TV shows and stream NBA games on the Hulu app — and bypass ISP bandwidth limits.

The 5 Best VPNs That Work With Hulu The VPNs on our list offer all the fundamental features you need to circumvent Hulu geoblocking and enjoy an unrestricted streaming experience. We’ll delve into the nitty-gritty details of each, starting with ExpressVPN — our top Hulu VPN. 1. ExpressVPN – Top VPN for Unblock Hulu More details about ExpressVPN: Pricing: $6.67 per month, plus three months free on the yearly plan

$6.67 per month, plus three months free on the yearly plan Provider website: www.expressvpn.com Pros: Lightning-fast servers

Exceptional ability to unblock streaming services

Unlimited bandwidth

8 simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Expensive ExpressVPN is the best VPN that works with Hulu, thanks to its fast speeds and extensive server network in the U.S. It has 23 server locations in the U.S. spread across 14 cities, coast to coast. With the extensive network, you can connect to a server of choice to unblock Hulu without fear of server crowding slowing down your connection. Besides that, ExpressVPN offers up to eight simultaneous connections. This, coupled with uncapped data and bandwidth limits, allows your whole family to binge-watch as much Hulu content as you want without buffering. High-Speed Servers ExpressVPN excels at high-speed activities like watching Hulu, thanks to its incredibly fast servers. The servers offer unmatched speed consistency between locations, allowing you to enjoy lag-free, high-definition (HD) streaming, whether you’re accessing Hulu from Australia or Mexico. Even better, ExpressVPN works seamlessly on all devices, including Apple TV, desktops, Android and iOS devices. Even though ExpressVPN’s monthly rate is the most expensive on this list, you can bring the cost down by a few dollars when you subscribe to the extended plans. Besides that, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you need more time to decide. Read our ExpressVPN review to learn more. ExpressVPN Plans Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 8

8 Yes 30-days money-back guarantee 1-month plan, 6-months plan 1-month plan$12.95/month 6-months plan$9.99/month$59.94 billed every 6 month Save 22% 15-months plan$6.66/month$99.95 billed first 15 months and 12 months thereafter Save 48% ExpressVPN is not the most affordable VPN on the market. Still, it’s worth every penny considering its all-round performance. It delivers unparalleled connection speeds and comes with multiple U.S. servers to help you get around Hulu geoblocking. Plus, it’s our best VPN for streaming, as it unblocks other streaming services with ease and permits eight simultaneous connections.

2. NordVPN – Fastest VPN for Streaming Hulu More details about NordVPN: Pricing: $4.13 per month on the two-year plan

$4.13 per month on the two-year plan Provider website: www.nordvpn.com Pros: “Smartplay” technology for improved streaming performance

6 simultaneous connections

Extensive server network in the U.S.

Unlimited bandwidth

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Inconsistent speeds across locations Our second pick is NordVPN, a service that gives ExpressVPN a run for its money in nearly all aspects. Though it’s fast enough to stream HD videos, its speeds can get a little inconsistent when connecting to longer-distance servers. That aside, NordVPN consistently unblocks Hulu and doesn’t impose any data caps, so you can watch as much Hulu content as you want. It offers more than 1,970 servers across 15 locations in the U.S. With the servers, you have multiple VPN IP addresses at your disposal to unblock and stream Hulu hassle-free. Beyond that, you get a dedicated U.S. IP address tied exclusively to your account. SmartPlay Technology The “smartplay” advanced technology blends “smart DNS” and other VPN features to improve streaming speed. “Smartplay” comes baked into all NordVPN apps and works entirely out of the box. It auto-selects a suitable IP from an additional pool of IP addresses, ensuring that you not only access content on Hulu but also enjoy buffering-free streaming. When it comes to price, NordVPN is cheaper than ExpressVPN. Its two-year plan only sets you back $4.13 per month and it also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. For the price, you get all the excellent features and six simultaneous connections. Read our NordVPN review to learn more. 30-days money-back guarantee Standard Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$12.99/month 1-year plan$4.49/month$53.88 billed every year Save 65% 2-year plan$3.39/month$81.36 billed every 2 years Save 73% Plus Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$13.79/month 1-year plan$5.79/month$69.48 billed every year Save 58% 2-year plan + 3 months$3.99/month$107.73 billed every 2 years Save 71% Complete Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$14.99/month 1-year plan$6.99/month$83.88 billed every year Save 53% 2-year plan + 3 months$5.19/month$140.13 billed every 2 years Save 65% NordVPN is a match for many of the tricks Hulu uses to block users streaming Hulu outside of the U.S. It has the best server spread in the U.S. and offers unique features like “smartplay” technology to improve your streaming experience. However, its speeds are a little inconsistent, which landed it in second place after ExpressVPN.

3. Surfshark – Budget-Friendly VPN for Hulu More details about Surfshark: Pricing: $2.49 per month on the two-year plan

$2.49 per month on the two-year plan Provider website: www.surfshark.com Pros: Unlimited simultaneous connections

Extended server network in the U.S.

Inexpensive extended plans

Unique camouflage mode feature

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Middling streaming speeds Another great Hulu VPN is Surfshark, an easy-to-use VPN with 500 servers across over 20 U.S. cities. With the excellent server count, it ensures you find an optimal server to cloak your IP address and unblock Hulu. Better still, the provider optimizes its most used servers — especially in the U.S. — to prevent server overloading and the resultant speed bumps. Even though Surfshark isn’t as fast as ExpressVPN, it’s fast enough to deliver lag-free streaming on Hulu. Whether you’re streaming the NBA on ESPN+ or binge-watching your favorite thriller season after season, you’ll have a buffering-free experience. Plus, there are no data caps, so you don’t have to worry about getting cut off in the middle of a captivating episode. Camouflage Mode Camouflage mode employs obfuscation techniques to make your VPN connection look like a regular internet connection. This way, you can use Surfshark to watch Hulu even in countries where VPNs are banned. Moreover, it eliminates any digital trail that would clue Hulu into knowing you’re using a VPN. Doing so allows you to access Hulu and stream videos without the worry of being blocked. A pocket-friendly VPN, Surfshark only sets you back $2.49 per month on the two-year plan. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind. Read our Surfshark review to learn more. 30-days money-back guarantee Surfshark Starter Unlimited GB bandwidth,Unlimited devices,Secure VPN,Ad blocker,Cookie pop-up blocker.

Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB Unlimited

Unlimited Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$10.99/month 1-year plan$3.49/month$41.88 billed every year Save 68% 2-year plan + 2 months$2.29/month$59.54 billed every 2 years Save 79% Surfshark One Everything in Starter, plus Antivirus protection, Identity protection, Email Breach and Credit Card Alerts, Online Alias

Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB Unlimited 1-month plan, 1-year plan + 2 months 1-month plan$17.95/month 1-year plan + 2 months$3.76/month$48.84 billed every year Save 79% 2-year plan + 2 months$2.89/month$75.14 billed every 2 years Save 83% Surfshark One+ Everything in One, plusData removal

Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB Unlimited 1-month plan, 1-year plan + 2 months 1-month plan$20.65/month 1-year plan + 2 months$5.99/month$77.88 billed every year Save 70% 2-year plan + 2 months$4.29/month$111.54 billed every 2 years Save 79% Surfshark is a bag of positives that make it one of the best VPNs for Hulu. It offers an excellent server spread in the U.S., has unlimited bandwidth and is one of the fastest VPN providers. Plus, it also allows unlimited simultaneous connections and works seamlessly on Android, iOS, desktops and Apple TV devices. Its speeds are inconsistent between locations, though.

4. Windscribe – Free VPN That Works Hulu More details about Windscribe: Pricing: Free plan, build-a-plan option

Free plan, build-a-plan option Provider website: www.windscribe.com Pros: Generous free plan

Servers work great with Hulu

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Unlimited bandwidth on the Pro plan Cons: Free plan limited to 10 server locations

Inconsistent speeds

Only a three-day money-back guarantee Windscribe is hands down the best free VPN provider, and when it comes to streaming Hulu, there’s a lot to like about it. With the free plan, you can connect to a server in the U.S. to access content on Hulu, regardless of your location. The good thing is that, despite being free, Windscribe gets you into the Hulu streaming library on the first attempt. You also get 10GB of data for free. Although that isn’t music to the ears of avid binge-watchers, the data should be enough if you’d like to watch a HD movie or two on Hulu. If you need more data to stream Hulu shows, you can unlock unlimited data and bandwidth with the Pro plan. Streaming-Optimized Servers Windscribe used to offer special streaming servers called “Windflix” servers. The streaming-optimized servers used to be exclusively available on the Pro plan but their functionality has now been extended to every server. Windscribe’s servers use a masked IP address that doesn’t look suspicious to streaming services like Hulu or Netflix. Windscribe is a free yet reliable VPN for Hulu. Besides the free plan, there’s a Pro plan, which isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen, but it’s reasonably priced. Moreover, Windscibe has a build-a-plan option, which allows you to purchase access to a server location, starting at $1 for 10GB of data per location. Read our Windscribe review to learn more. 3-days money-back guarantee Free Up to 15 GB free with email confirmation and Tweet

15GB

15GB Unlimited FREE Pro Plan Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB Unlimited

Unlimited Yes 1-month plan 1-month plan $9/month 1-year plan $5.75/month $69 billed every year Save 36% Windscribe is without a doubt the best free VPN that work with Hulu. Its free plan provides access to a U.S. server, enabling you to mask your IP address to get into the Hulu content library. However, the free plan is capped at 10GB, which is only enough to watch around two HD movies on Hulu. However, you can unlock unlimited data with the Pro plan. Compared to other free VPNs, Windscribe is your best bet to avoid any Hulu proxy error.

5. VyprVPN – Secure Hulu VPN More details about VyprVPN: Pricing: $5 per month (one-year plan)

Provider website: www.vyprvpn.com Pros: Easy to use

Superfast Chameleon VPN protocol

30 simultaneous connections

Unlimited bandwidth Cons: Inconsistent speeds across distances Lastly, there’s VyprVPN, a reliable Hulu VPN that has servers in eight locations across the U.S. You can connect to a VPN server in the U.S. to spoof your location and access Hulu from anywhere in the world. The server speeds are inconsistent, though, and you might have to switch between various VPN protocols to establish a stable connection. With VyprVPN, there are no download caps or bandwidth restrictions. Whether you’re watching a documentary like I Am Greta or MLB on ESPN+, you’ll have an unrestricted online experience. Moreover, you don’t need to worry about device limits. With 30 simultaneous connections, you can share the same VyprVPN account with your family, but only if you sign up through the website. Signing up through the mobile app bags you just five simultaneous connections. Chameleon Protocol VyprVPN has a few other tricks up its sleeves to ensure you have an excellent streaming experience. For example, the Chameleon protocol comes in handy when you travel to countries that impose internet restrictions. Besides enabling you to bypass internet censorship, it helps resolve VPN blocking and speed issues related to bandwidth throttling. Regarding pricing, VyprVPN is pretty fair. For $5 per month on the one-year plan, you get all its perks and could utilize the 30-day money-back guarantee if you need more time to decide. VyprVPN fits the profile of a reliable VPN for Hulu. It has servers in the U.S. and doesn’t impose any data or bandwidth caps. However, it delivers inconsistent speeds across distances, which is why it came in fifth on our list.