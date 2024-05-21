An analysis of sources of risk in the consumer electronics industry (2024)

The consumer electronics industry is a $240 billion global industry with a small number of highly competitive global players. We describe many of the risks associated with any global supply chain in this industry. As illustration, we also list steps that Samsung Electronics and its subsidiary, Samsung Electronics UK, have taken to mitigate these risks. Our description of the risks and illustration of mitigation efforts provides the backdrop to identify areas of future research.

In contrast to risks requiring strategic decisions, other risks require mitigation through tactical planning decisions with a shorter decision horizon of anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. Such risks manifest themselves frequently with small per incident losses and thus have a history or manifest themselves infrequently but with large per incident losses. Either way, they can be a significant threat to the bottom line (Chopra and Sodhi, 2004).

Another way is consider the ‘level’, strategic or operational, to distinguish between the time scales and impacts of the risks in question (Table 1). Consequently, different parts of the organization—corporate, subsidiary, or divisional—manage these risks. There are risks that require strategic decisions with a long time horizon, that is anywhere from a year to several years in this fast-moving industry. The impact of these risks is potentially huge, possibly threatening even the organization's viability. It is hard to determine ‘probabilities’ in these situations and one has to deal with possibilities instead. One way to mitigate capacity-, demand-, and environmental regulation-related risks is to use scenario planning as, for instance, with a polyvinylchloride manufacturer (Sodhi, 2003).

In listing different types of risks, it is useful to characterize risks in a variety of ways. One way is to take a supply-chain viewpoint and associate risks with supply (suppliers, production and distribution within the company) and with demand (customers including end consumers) (Johnson, 2001). Associated with suppliers and in-house production and distribution are possible disruptions due to political risk and ‘acts of god’ or ‘acts of man’ in terms of war or terror. Associated with the demand side are risks pertaining to unanticipated changes in demand possibly stemming from loss of reputation for quality, from loss of technological or design competitive edge, from unpredictable changes in customer preferences, and even from a worldwide recession. There are also supply-chain-wide contextual risks that cut across the supply chain especially impacting companies with global supply chains. These include cultural differences in multinational operations, environmental risk, regulations risk, and exchange rate risk across multiple countries.

Samsung Electronics is part of the Samsung Group. In 2003, consolidated revenues for Samsung Electronics were $55 billion. Samsung Electronics UK is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics contributing $1.2 billion in revenues. Samsung Electronics has one of the highest R&D expenditure as a proportion of revenues in the industry and spent about $2.9 billion in 2003. Like its competitors, Samsung Electronics is global and employs 88 000 people in 89 offices in 46 countries. Not including facilities in Korea, it has 24 manufacturing complexes, 40 distribution bases and 15 branches spread over all continents except Antarctica. Countries with manufacturing facilities include the US, Malaysia, China, India, and Hungary.

The industry faces consumers with unpredictable tastes on the demand side, supplier-related delays or disruptions on the supply side, and production challenges in the middle. The high rate of technology evolution or revolution requires large investments without any guarantee of proportional returns. As a result, the big players require global markets to achieve economies of scale. Even these companies sometimes have to cooperate with each other, for instance on standards, to reduce the risk to their investments.

The consumer electronics industry is worth US$240 billion annually worldwide comprising visual equipment, audio equipment, and games consoles (DataMonitor, 2004) and is a quarter of the broader electronics sector (Market Watch, 2004). It is truly global with Asia Pacific having 35% market share, Europe having 31.5%, the US having 23%, and the rest of the world having the rest (DataMonitor, 2004). Major players in this industry are household names like Sony, Samsung, Philips, Sanyo, and Sharp (Figure 1).

In supply chain management, there is much discussion on risks related to such aspects of supply chains as short product lifecycles, keen competition combined with cooperation, and globalization. The consumer electronics industry is the very embodiment of these aspects of supply chain management and related risks. While some of the supply- and demand-related risks are similar to such industries as the toy industry (Johnson, 2001), the consumer electronics industry faces additional risks due to its vertically integrated supply chains. This article seeks to provide a starting point for understanding supply chain risk in this industry through examples from this industry as well as from related ones like computers and mobile phones. To illustrate the mitigation of these risks, we list steps that Samsung Electronics and its subsidiary, Samsung Electronics UK, have taken to manage these risks.

Supply-related risks

At the strategic level, supply-related risks can be associated with unpredictable and rate disruptions that can be quite damaging. At the operational level, these risks can be associated with disruptions or delays.

Political risk in home country This is a strategic risk because it is difficult to change the home country or to decrease involvement there. There is always the possibility that strikes can shut down production, crippling distribution worldwide. Also, senior management, distracted by labour action, would not be able to follow up on opportunities in the rest of the world. Political instability and volatile labour markets in Korea during the late 1980s and the early 1990s led to a wave of strikes at major electronic companies with enormous consequences. For example, the 72-day shutdown of LG Electronics’ Changwon manufacturing plant in 1989 resulted in a $750 million loss because of the disruption to their domestic and global distribution (Oh, 2004). One way to deal with this is to have plants (and suppliers) in multiple countries. An active strategy of backup suppliers from other countries/regions may also be a good idea as being pursued by Ericsson (Norman and Jansson, 2004). However, doing so needs to be balanced against higher costs. In any case, Samsung Electronics is non-union and has never had strikes. Even the suppliers do not have much history of labour strife. Samsung has profit sharing and stock-ownership schemes and consciously seeks to maintain good relations with employees.

Mergers-and-acquisitions threat Mergers-and-acquisitions (M&A) in the electronics industry have taken place but are not common among the global companies. Still, there is a threat that a competitor may acquire a supplier and potentially lock out supplies or increase prices for competitors. So this risk is strategic. To mitigate it, Samsung has long-term relationships with its suppliers. The relationship is almost as if the suppliers were part of Samsung. Core suppliers get financial and technological help and even human-resource training. There is information integration as well: Samsung's suppliers use the same intranet network and enterprise resource planning as Samsung. Besides reducing M&A threat, the deep relationship makes the supply chain more efficient by reducing both leadtime and the possibility of miscommunication regarding orders.

‘Acts of God’ and war & terrorism ‘Acts of God’ can disrupt not only production at a company's plants or those of its suppliers’ but also disrupt transportation and distribution. If ‘acts of God’ are more common in certain regions like earthquakes in California or Japan, the company needs to think strategically about these risks. Global supply chains also mean heavy use of shipping lanes. For the electronics industry, air shipping may be less likely to be disrupted except for short periods of time but even those can be quite expensive. Where shipping lanes are used, a temporary or permanent switch to air can also be quite expensive. ‘Acts of man’—war, terrorism, and economic sanctions—cause widespread intended and unintended disruption. The ‘war against terrorism’ has meant that many countries have become targets of potential terrorism. Global companies identified with these countries in turn can be targeted for terror attacks anywhere. Companies can adopt systematic ways to deal with such risks (Lee and Wolfe, 2003). War or economic sanctions result in curtailment of trade in not only the countries where war is taking place, but also in the neighbouring countries. The consumer electronics industry is not immune to the negative effects of these acts of man. Sometimes both ‘God’ and ‘man’ combine forces. In the autumn of 2001, the 9/11 attacks and a series of typhoons severely disrupted air transport in South-East Asian region. As a result, Compaq Computer Corp. failed to deliver 300 000 computers to their customers and this was blamed as one of the key reason for their $150 million loss in their 3rd quarter 2001 (Flower, 2001). The 2003–2004 outbreak of SARS was a result of the ‘acts of God’ combined with human negligence. SARS became out of control in China due to early containment of the disease being hampered by the initial cover-up. The impact of supply disruption by the outbreak was particularly difficult for the Taiwanese computer industry, as many leading Taiwanese companies had moved their assembly lines to China due to cheaper labour and production cost (Dow Jones International News, 2003). ‘Acts of God’ and ‘man’ impact demand in the affected regions as well, although the impact of demand disruption may be more limited than that of production disruption for a global company.

Capacity risks In the consumer electronics industry, capacity can easily be too much or too little. Both situations are costly due to misapplied investment in one case and lost sales in the latter case. It takes time and investment to build or to increase capacity. The breakeven time may be more than a year or several years away. Moreover, for a global supply chain, capacity risk is compounded by the question of location. Investing in manufacturing plants take much planning, managerial attention, resources, and a long-term view with its inherent demand risks (Sodhi, 2003). Thus, building or adding capacity is a strategic choice. Excess (and hence, underutilized) capacity hurts financial performance. During the technological stocks bubble period, new chip manufacturing capacity was added to factories around the world because of an optimistic view of future demand at the time. However, in the wake of the bubble's burst, many semiconductor firms had to run around 50% capacity because of soft demand in 2002–2003. Recalling the $2 billion write-off by Cisco, one only needs to think of the plants manufacturing such chips for Cisco and other companies. Managers can lower excess capacity risks by making existing capacity more flexible. Flexibility is a form of pooling that allows use of the same capacity for a variety of products. Samsung Electronics use a multi-function platform system in their factories. The system allows change from assembling one product to another at minimum cost. For example, Samsung's colour TV and the computer monitor lines share the same platform to allow quick change from one to the other depending on market demand. Lastly, a company can minimize excess capacity by serving geographically scattered customers from the same location. In Samsung's case, many core components are (mostly) single sourced from Samsung plants and from core suppliers in Korea for assembly in other parts of the world. This arrangement provides the company to take advantage of economies of scale. Although centralizing capacity increases the risk due to potential labour strife, Samsung does not have any experience of that. However, the location does have some challenges owing to some of the neighbouring countries.

Intellectual property risk This has grown rapidly, as supply chains become less vertically integrated and more global, and companies outsource to the same manufacturers used by competitors. Because long-term profitability depends on keeping a competitive edge in this industry, intellectual property risk has strategic implications. Companies can mitigate intellectual property risk by bringing, or keeping, some production in-house or, at least, under direct company control. That is a major reason why Motorola owns some of the testing equipment at its supplier locations. Another way managers can decrease risk is by limiting the flow of new intellectual property into countries with weak legal controls protecting it. Companies like Cisco, which outsources all manufacturing, lower risk by creating business processes that cannot be easily replicated by a single manufacturer. Electronics manufacturer Sharp even repairs manufacturing equipment in its plants itself, thus preventing any possibility, accidental or otherwise, that the equipment suppliers will share proprietary information with Sharp competitors. The company goes so far as to reprogram various computer-aided machines used by its vendors without sharing this information with the suppliers. Samsung Electronics invests heavily in research and development (about 8% of its annual unconsolidated revenues, ie $2.9 billion in 2003) to keep ahead of competitors and those who copy its designs and ideas. With its vertically integrated manufacturing, Samsung does not have any licensed or outsourced manufacturing for high technology products such as mobile phone, LCD television, and semiconductors. Also, the relationship with suppliers is very close and there are very few suppliers for core products.

Single-sourcing Single-sourcing is attractive in terms of achieving lower costs from a reliable supplier. However, lower costs also go hand-in-hand with higher risk in this case. For instance, on 17 March 2000, a lightning bolt hit a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This lightning bolt started a fire at a local Philips plant, damaging millions of microchips. The two major customers, Nokia and Ericsson, had different reactions. Almost immediately, Nokia began switching its chip orders to other Philips plants, as well as to other Japanese and American suppliers. In contrast, Ericsson with its single-sourcing policy, had no other source of microchips and its production was eventually disrupted for many months. Ultimately, the disaster and company dependence on a sole supplier cost Ericsson $400 million in lost sales (Eglin, 2003). Ericsson has since implemented new processes and tools for managing such risks reviewing all its sourcing (Norman and Jansson, 2004). The threat of unexpected price increases for supplies is more potent when a company uses single sourcing. Such a threat can be mitigated by signing long-term contracts or by having redundant suppliers. Holding inventory may work in some industries but not in consumer electronics due to the high rate of obsolescence. Long-term purchasing also has the disadvantage that prices for the contracted components might fall. Contracting with redundant suppliers is cost-effective only if companies can maintain near-economies of scale. Some firms use multiple, redundant suppliers, even if it means sacrificing some economies of scale. Cisco, for one, claims to have four or five more suppliers than it needs. The company keeps the resulting higher costs in check by monitoring and benchmarking suppliers against each other (Pond, 2002). Samsung Electronics seeks to avoid excessive inventory on one hand and shortage of components on the other. The company has a diversified outsourcing policy for components with 70 percent non-core components being local and multiple sourced. The remaining (core) 30% components are single sourced from the home country in terms of location for greater reliability and economies of scale; the supplier however is backed up by mostly one and sometimes two other manufacturers.

Supplier delays Delays in material flows often occur when a supplier cannot respond to changes in demand. This is not uncommon in the electronics industry as the same supplier may be supplying to competing companies who are all chasing the same surge in demand for competing products. Poor yield at a supplier plant is the flip side of the same effect. However, if delays are frequent, companies can plan mitigation strategies based on historical information. While delays are usually operational risks requiring only tactical planning to mitigate, their impact can sometimes be huge in the electronics industry. In late summer 2004, Apple Computer Inc. had to delay the launch of new iMac due to the delay of the core component G5 chips from IBM. This delay meant Apple Computer Inc. missed at least part of the coming-back-to school sales with an estimated $32 million sales loss in the US (Martell, 2004). Sony's PS3 is another example and the company has forecast that it would miss the crucial Christmas period in Europe for the year 2006 (BBC, 2006). See Also Robotic warfare: How consumer electronics are making it possible One simple solution is to have excess flexible capacity in supplier plants or in the company's own plants. As already mentioned, Samsung uses multiple platforms in its own plants to allow switching from one product to another quickly depending on demand. Another solution is to combine inventory with responsive capacity. Cisco has capacity to assemble higher-value items in the United States so it can respond quickly to orders from up-market American customers thus decreasing the possibility of delays. In contrast, the company holds an inventory of lower-value, high-demand items produced in low-cost (but not very responsive) locations overseas. Yet another solution is to have responsive supply chain. Dell uses high-cost air transportation to get high-value components from the Far East as needed. Samsung has manufacturing plants that integrate its plants with those of its suppliers in the same manufacturing industrial complex. This reduces delivery time and keeps component stocks low. Increasing visibility into the supply chain goes a long way in countering the impact of delays when these do happen. Samsung uses logistics execution system technology. It has a global tracking network system, called the In-Transit Tracking System. This system helps track delivering from factory to the ordering party just like the courier service DHL's tracking system anywhere in the globe. Every global internal ordering party can track down their order until it is received. From this system, the company cannot only monitor and reduce the risk of delays, but also the risk associated with forecasting, inventory, and procurement. Within the company, the global command centre in headquarters can monitor the delivery situation globally in real time and deal with any emergency situation.

Production quality issues As already mentioned, supplier quality issues or even a suspicion thereof can cause delays. However, when quality issues are not caught in time through internal testing, these result in costly recalls later on. For example, in June 2004, Hewlett-Packard reported ‘industry-wide’ problems with memory chips from Infineon Technologies, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and Winbond Electronicson causing its laptops to freeze after a suspend/resume operation. However, after retesting two days later, IBM rejected the idea that the problem was industry-wide and announced that it was not recalling its Thinkpad and ThinkCenter laptops. Unrelated to this, Intel also recalled an unspecified number of ‘Grantsdale’ chipsets around the same time. Apparently, a failure to etch away part of a thin film resulted in this film getting deposited on the chip during subsequent manufacturing (Ong, 2004).