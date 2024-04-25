5 Easy Recipes with Cake Mix and Canned Pumpkin - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Cake mix and canned pumpkin are two ingredients that can be combined to create a delicious and easy dessert. The combination of the two creates a moist and flavorful cake that is perfect for fall or any time of the year.

To make this dessert, simply mix one box of cake mix with one can of pumpkin puree until well combined. Pour the mixture into a greased baking dish (muffin or donut pans) and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. This dessert can be served plain or topped with whipped cream or frosting for added sweetness. Enjoy!

This recipe is so versatile it can be turned into bars, cake, muffins, or donuts.

If you have been following me on Instagram lately, I have been posting recipes you can make with a box of cake mix (15.25oz) and 1 150z can of pumpkin. People loved it! This pumpkin recipe is simple and only requires 2 ingredients. All the other ingredients listed in the recipes below are OPTIONAL which can fool a lot of people into thinking that this recipe is more than 2 ingredients. The keyword above is optional folks.

What can you make with these 2 ingredients?

So far, I've made muffins, donuts, whoopie pies, and sheet cake. Cake mix and canned pumpkin are the 2 BASE ingredients. Again, all the other ingredients mentioned in the recipes are optional and are just ideas you can add to the recipe in case you think it needs to be doctored up a little.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Pumpkin Donuts

For the cinnamon sugar mix that you use for the donuts, it is best to dip them when the donuts are warm. Feel free to use a sugar substitute to help keep the points at 3.

Baked Pumpkin Donuts

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars

Some ingredients such as egg and water help the batter consistency and type of dessert you are making.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins

This recipe for pumpkin muffins is reallystupideasy. The recipe makes 24 muffins/cupcakes and the base which is cake mix and canned pumpkin is only 3 points. If you add the chocolate chips the total will be 4 points.

Weight Watchers Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Number of Servings

Depending on how you divide the number of servings per recipe the points can vary. 24 servings are 3 points. 48 servings are2 points. You figure out cake mix points by what the box says per ounces. In the recipe builder there is an option for oz if you look for yellow or chocolate cake mix.

Recipe FAQS

Can I use sugar-free cake mix? Yes, you can but from what people are telling me on Instagram there is not a sugar-free spice cake mix flavor out there. You can, however,use yellow or chocolate sugar-free cake mix. Add a little cinnamon or pumpkin spice to the batter, but that is optional as well. So many options! Please use your recipe builder to figure out the points. I'm not a fan of sugar-free cake mix. How do you store these? Whenever I make a batch of these muffins, I will only make half of the recipe at a time so I am not wasting a whole lot of muffins before they start getting bad in the fridge. See Also 26 Easy Paleo Ground Beef Recipes - Paleo Grubs26 Easy Paleo Ground Beef Recipes - Paleo Grubs How do you figure out points for recipes? The recipe builder app from WW is what I use to figure out points for all my recipes. It comes with your WW membership. I would suggest entering my recipes into the builder once you’ve tried it and liked it. That way you can easily track your day. It is also helpful to use if you have a question about the points regarding a recipe. Why am I still getting different points from what you have listed? This could be quite a number of reasons and here are a few that I have come across.

Number of servings

Low-Fat vs Fat-Free ingredients

Zero Point foods are different for all 3 plans

Using the nutrition info calculator instead of the recipe builder

