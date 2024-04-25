26 Easy Paleo Ground Beef Recipes - Paleo Grubs (2024)

Ground beef is one food that you’ll want to make sure you have on hand. Always opt for grass-fed organic beef to insure the best quality. This means they won’t have been pumped full of antibiotics and hormones, and will have been fed grass instead of corn. Grass is the natural feed for cattle, so it only makes sense that that’s what we should be feeding them. As long as you have ground beef handy you’re halfway there to being ready to take on any of these recipes.





Paleo Ground Beef Bolognese Sauce

There are many interpretations for Bolognese sauce and this is just one Paleo-friendly version. The ground beef pasta sauce is simmered for hours and therefore requires a long time commitment, but the effort definitely shines through in the final result. Since it does take so long, this recipe makes a large batch, good for leftovers or freezing.

Ingredients

1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped

1 large carrot, coarsely chopped

2 celery stalks, coarsely chopped

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 lbs. ground beef

1 cup tomato paste

2 cups red wine (optional)

2 bay leaves

4 sprigs thyme

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Place the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic in a food processor and pulse to finely chop. Heat the olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the vegetables and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 12-15 minutes until beginning to brown, stirring frequently.

2. Add the beef to the pot and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 15 minutes until browned. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the red wine to the pan and cook 5 more minutes.

3. Add enough water to the pan until it covers the meat mixture by an inch. Add the bay leaves and thyme and stir. Bring to a low simmer, and cook, uncovered, for 3 hours. Stir the sauce occasionally and check to see if it needs more water. Adjust seasonings to taste. Discard the bay leaves and thyme before serving.

Easy Paleo Burgers with Caramelized Onions

This easy paleo ground beef recipe is for a simple and delicious beef burger that you can add any of your favorite toppings to. Use high quality ingredients to make this dish shine. Serve with some Paleo ketchup and mustard, or alongside tomato and spinach.

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 small onion, sliced

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cups fresh spinach

1 Roma tomato, sliced thin

Instructions

1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onion to the pan, sprinkling with salt and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes until golden brown, stirring regularly.

2. Meanwhile, preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Let the ground beef sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking. Mix the beef, salt, pepper, and lemon juice together in a bowl and form into patties. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side until cooked to desired doneness. Serve with spinach and tomato.

Chipotle Paleo Meatballs

These smoky ground beef meatballs are very simple to make and bursting with tanginess, thanks to chipotle chilies that add depth of flavor. Many of the ingredients are mixed into the meatballs as well as being featured in the sauce. Serve alongside some green vegetables, topped with avocado or cilantro.

Ingredients

1 large onion, diced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 lbs. ground beef

2 chipotle chilies, seeded and finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp sweet paprika

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tbsp ghee

For the sauce:

3 chipotle chilies, seeded and finely diced

1 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp sweet paprika

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

1. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion for 4-5 minutes until soft. Place half of the onion in a large bowl and set aside the rest. In the large bowl with the onion, add the ground beef, chilies, garlic, cumin, paprika, salt, coriander, and remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Stir well to combine. Use your hands to form the meat mixture into small balls.

2. Melt the ghee in the skillet over medium heat. Add the meatballs and cook for 2-3 minutes per side to brown. Once browned, add the remaining cooked onion and ingredients for the sauce. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Adjust salt to taste. Serve hot.

Paleo Ground Beef Sloppy Joes

No need to worry about how to enjoy Sloppy Joes without a bun. The saucy meat goes well served on top of baked sweet potatoes. The fun but messy meat mixture is made on the stove while the potatoes are baking in the oven. Ketchup or tomato sauce can be used for the saucy base, to which a little bit of honey is added for sweetness.

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 small carrots, finely chopped

1 lb. ground beef

1-2 cups Paleo ketchup

2 tbsp Palo spicy mustard

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Poke the sweet potatoes with a fork and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 50 minutes or until soft. Remove from the oven and let cool. Cut in half.

2. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions with a pinch of salt and sauté for 4-5 minutes, until soft. Stir in the carrots and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook until browned, stirring regularly.

3. Add the ketchup, mustard, honey, vinegar, and water to the pan. Bring to a low simmer, then cover and cook for 12-15 minutes until the liquid is mostly absorbed. Adjust salt and pepper to taste, and add more ketchup or mustard as necessary. Spoon over the sweet potato halves to serve.

Pineapple Bacon BBQ Burgers

Also called Hawaiian burgers or Aloha burgers, plain ground beef burgers are elevated to the next level with a bit of pineapple and barbeque sauce. Slices of bacon add their own saltiness to the sweet combo. The barbeque sauce is mixed in to the burgers for extra juiciness and is also smothered on top of the burgers for a dinner that is finger-licking good.

Ingredients

1.5 lbs. ground beef

2/3 cup Paleo barbeque sauce, divided

2 tbsp almond meal

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

1 8-oz. can pineapple slices

5 slices cooked bacon

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, mix together 1/3 cup barbeque sauce, almond meal, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of pineapple juice from the can. Add the ground beef and stir. Use your hands to form 5 burger patties.

2. Heat the grill to medium-high heat and cook the burgers for 4-5 minutes on each side until cooked through. To serve, top the burger patties with remaining barbeque sauce, bacon slices, and diced pineapple.

Eggplant Rolls with Ground Beef in Tomato Sauce

This is easy ground beef recipe uses thinly sliced eggplant to wrap around perfectly seasoned ground beef, all in a savory tomato sauce. So good!

Ingredients

1 large eggplant, sliced lengthwise into 8 slices

1 pound ground beef

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 large tomatoes, chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the eggplant slices on the prepared baking sheet. Brush them with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 10 minutes, then remove from the oven and set aside.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 minced garlic clove and cook for 30 seconds. Add the ground beef and cook, stirring, until meat is browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and season to taste. Set aside.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the remaining minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside.

4. Place about 2 tablespoons of beef filling in the center of each slice of eggplant. Fold the ends over to enclose. Place in an oven-proof dish. Repeat with the remaining filling and eggplant slices.

5. Pour the tomato sauce over eggplant rolls and bake in preheated oven at 400°F for 15-20 minutes. Serve warm with your favorite salad.

Old Favorites

Paleo Taco Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Rebecca has cooked up a wonderful taco salad for us, and has created a creamy avocado dressing to go over the entire thing. It uses plenty of ground beef, and has distinct flavors you find in Mexican cooking like black olives, chili powder, and paprika. The avocado dressing will give you the health benefits of avocado, including healthy fat and potassium, while giving it the creaminess so you don’t have to use any dairy. This can make a great lunch or dinner on the Paleo diet, and the recipe shown makes two servings so it’s good for a couple.

Salisbury Steak

Bite into this juicy Salisbury Steak recipe and you’ll love being on the Paleo diet. It’s made with plenty of ground beef, and almond flour is used instead of general purpose flour that you’ll find in the traditional recipes. The result is a moist and juicy steak that’s smothered in a creamy sauce. Use coconut milk instead of whipping cream, don’t worry they say it’s OK in the recipe, and you’ll be getting a dairy free Salisbury Steak that can roll with the best of them. Even though it’s served with some mushrooms you’ll want to eat a full portion of vegetables along with your steak.

Paleo Cajun Burgers with Caramelized Onions

These burgers are served with caramelized onions on top, and no bun so you don’t have to worry about any grain issues. She leads you to her recipe for making a Cajun seasoning mix from scratch, and we recommend making a big batch of it so you can use it for other times when you need to add a little Cajun spice to a meat. She has this resting on a bed of creamed spinach, and you’ll want to serve it with a vegetable no matter which way you go. We might recommend putting it on a bed of baby spinach for a simple way to serve it up.

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Put your acorn squash to good use with this beef-stuffed recipe. By following their directions you’ll end up with a squash that is fully cooked and has an awesome texture, while still being firm enough to hold together all of the ground beef inside. The nice part about this recipe is that it fulfills both your meat and vegetable requirement for a balanced Paleo meal, so you don’t have to cook any supplemental dishes with it. Many onlookers think Paleo is just a meat diet, but that’s far from the truth since vegetables play such a big role in it.

Thai Beef with Basil

Get a taste of Thailand with this amazing Thai beef and basil recipe. It’s using grass-fed ground beef, carrots, lime juice, chiles, and garlic to bring you a nice assortment of flavors all in one bowl. You may have noticed that it’s served over a bed of rice, but this is actually cauliflower rice, keeping it within the realm of a Paleo meal. When you use cauliflower rice you are getting your vegetables along with your meat so it’s a more balanced meal and will keep you satisfied longer.

Finger Lickin’ Chipotle Meatballs

These meatballs have been dubbed finger lickin’, and for good reason, they have chipotle flavoring, and lots of it. There are plenty of ingredients just to make the meatballs, and plenty more to make the sauce that they go in. It’s fine because even though there are a lot of ingredients they’re all Paleo friendly so you can eat this without worrying that you’re doing anything wrong. The beauty is that it’s 20 minutes to prepare this and another 20 minutes to let it cook, so it’s a relatively quick meal you can make any day of the week.

Habanero Chili

This is the chili for those that like to live life on the hot side. They have added up to two habanero peppers to it, which will provide all of the heat needed. There is also plenty of ground beef, so you won’t be short on meaty yumminess. There’s onion, carrots, and celery so you’re pretty much covered as far as your vegetables go. They’ve even put bacon in this to give it a savory flavor. If you don’t like things really hot, just go with one habanero and add more the next time you make it if you didn’t think it was hot enough.

Pizza Pie Casserole

Nothing goes over better than this pizza pie casserole for a family that is begrudgingly going along with your Paleo plan. It’s made in layers and one of those layers is ground beef. The top of the casserole gets cheese if you want, but it’s optional so Paleo purists can make this dairy free by just opting out of the cheese. It will still taste really good, and taste like a pizza. There’s a veggie crust and plenty of pepperoni so you don’t have to worry if you’ll be getting that classic pizza taste, or if you’ll be missing out on your veggie serving.

Shepherd’s Pie

Traditional shepherd’s pie is off limits for Paleo followers because it uses white potatoes as the base, and those aren’t allowed on Paleo. To get around it they are using sweet potatoes, which has a similar consistency, but of course adds a different flavor to the dish. So while it might not taste exactly like the real thing, it also won’t do your body in harm by eating it. These are the types of trade offs you’ll need to make while on Paleo, and most people feel like it’s worth it because of the way their body responds.

Thai Meatball Curry

Most Thai curries will be in the form of a bowl of soup with a mixture of meats and vegetables swimming in a spicy and creamy broth. This Thai curry variation uses meatballs and a serving of sauce to do the trick. They have the recipe broken down into two lists of ingredients. One list is for the meatballs, and the other is for the curry. You then combine the two and delight in some delicious meatballs from ground beef, and an awesome curry that combines well with the meat. Serve this with a veggie and you’re all set.

Turkish Stuffed Eggplant

These stuffed eggplants are the way to go if you want to have a meal that you don’t have to serve a side with. They’re totally fit for a meal all by themselves, as you’ll be getting plenty of vegetables and a good portion of meat with each serving. We’re not quite sure what makes this dish Turkish, as there’s only a bit of salt and pepper and parsley used for flavoring, so maybe it’s dish that is often served in Turkey. Whatever the case, Paleo is great because you can borrow from all types of cuisine, as long as it keeps you in line.

Beef Jerky

Did you ever think you’d be able to make beef jerky with ground beef? It’s possible, as long as you follow the steps in this recipe. They’re using coconut aminos, which is a bit like soy sauce but is wheat free, so you’ll find it used a lot in recipes that would normally call for soy sauce. You set your oven at its lowest setting to dry out the beef and make it into jerky you can have on the go, or any time you need a snack and want to stay on the Paleo side of things. Conventional beef jerky is not Paleo thanks to all of the things they add to it during the process.

Indian Ground Beef Coconut Curry

With so many versions of curry across the globe, it’s always good to hop around and try different ones to see which you like best. Most people are torn between Indian style and Thai style, and this Indian coconut curry is something you just have to sample. It’s made with ground beef, and some select spices that give it a classic taste while keeping it within the Paleo realm of ingredients. They have the potato listed as optional, and that’s a good thing because you’ll want to leave it out to keep it purely Paleo.

Pumpkin Sliders with Honey Drizzle

A slider is another name for a mini sized burger that just plain looks cute on your plate. These pumpkin sliders are basically burgers that have pumpkin incorporated right into them, and come in smaller sizes. They’ve concocted a nice honey drizzle for the top which is just honey that you pour on top. Instead of a bun they serve this up on a slice of raw tomato. That works to get the wheat out of it and also add some more nutrition to the entire meal. You may need more than one of these to feel full if it’s a meal, and they also make great appetizers.

Meatball Sandwich with Zucchini “Bread”

This meatball sandwich uses i zucchinas the bread, so you don’t have to worry about wheat and grain issues and can just focus on how good the meatballs taste. There’s even a coconut sauce that is on this to make it taste even better, and Jodi has done a good job of making sure that all of the ingredients are Paleo friendly. It’s good to have a backup sandwich recipe like this one in case you ever crave a sandwich which will likely happen at some point if you used to eat them a lot before going Paleo.