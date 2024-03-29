5 Prolon-Inspired Soup Recipes for a Modified Fast - Empowered Beyond Weight Loss (2024)

In this post, I will share five soup recipes you can use during your modified fast. They are inspired by the Prolon kit. I took the same ingredients and tried to make the calorie and macro ratios similar, as you will see (I am going to show you the ingredients and the nutritional information on the Prolon kit for each soup recipe). If you decide to go for the convenience of the Prolon kit, you can find all the info here.

5 Prolon Soup Recipes for a Modified Fast

You can find all the nutritional information for the soups and the other Prolon products here. You will notice that some of my recipes tend to contain a bit more fat and fewer carbs. If you want to change that, you can use less olive oil and more veggies.

Moreover, you will notice that although the amount of calories and the macronutrient ratio is similar, the vitamin and mineral content is much higher. That’s one benefit of homecooked meals! Enjoy!

Also, if you make all five soups for your modified fast, it would be a good idea to prepare them in advance so that when you are doing the diet, you don’t have to worry about it.

Lastly, all the recipes are for four 100 calories or so servings. That’s what the Prolon kit includes (a soup serving is typically around 110-130 calories). However, you could always adjust your serving size according to what you are eating that day. Moreover, if you are feeding family members, I am pretty sure they would eat a bigger serving than that. Just keep it in mind when you make your soups.

1. White Bean and Spinach Soup

Prolon Version

My Homemade Version

Recipe

Serves 4

1 cup cooked cannellini or White Northern beans

1 1/2 cup cooked brown rice

1 celery rib, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cups spinach

salt and onion powder to taste

Instructions:

Saute the celery and garlic in olive oil until translucent. Add the navy beans and the brown rice. Cover with water and let simmer until warm. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Season to taste. Serve.

2. Mushroom Soup

Prolon Version

My Homemade Version

Recipe

Serves 4

1 1/2 Tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 cup onion, diced

6 cups mushrooms, sliced

4 small carrots, chopped

salt to taste

fresh or dried parsley

Instructions:

Saute the onion in olive oil until translucent. Add the carrots and mushrooms. Cook until the mushrooms are nice and golden. Cover with water and let simmer until the carrots are tender. Season to taste. Serve.

NOTE: When I made this soup, I wanted to recreate a cream of mushroom so I blended it in my high powered blender. Since there is no cream in the recipe (would add too many calories), it did not look good. I think keeping the mushroom pieces whole might be a better option.

3. Butternut Squash and Quinoa Soup

Prolon Version

My Homemade Version

Recipe

Serves 4

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

5 cups butternut squash, diced

1/3 cup quinoa, cooked

salt to taste

Instructions:

Saute the onion in olive oil until translucent. Add garlic and saute a little longer. Add the butternut squash and enough water to cover the vegetables. Simmer until the butternut squash is cooked. Add quinoa and season to taste. Serve.

4. Vegetable Soup Blend

Prolon Version

My Homemade Version

Recipe

Serves 4

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cups onion, diced

3 cups tomatoes, diced

2 1/2 cups carrots, shredded

3 cups spinach

parsley and salt to taste

Instructions:

Saute the onion in olive oil until translucent. Add the diced tomatoes and the shredded carrots. Add enough water to cover the vegetables. Simmer until the vegetables are tender. Add the spinach and simmer until wilted (less than a minute). Season to taste.

5. Minestrone Soup

Prolon Version

My Homemade Version

Recipe

Serves 4

1/2 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup onion, diced

1 white potato, diced

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 cup celeriac, diced

1 cup pinto beans, cooked

3 cups cabbage, sliced

salt to taste

Instructions:

Saute the onion in olive oil until translucent. Add all the other vegetables and cook for a few minutes. Add enough water to cover the vegetables. Simmer until the vegetables are tender. Add the pinto beans and the cabbage and simmer until the cabbage is cooked. Season to taste.

That's all for the soup recipes! Tell me what you think? My favorite way ever to do the fasting mimicking diet is to eat one large salad each day.

Prolon Soup Recipes for the Fasting Mimicking Diet Video