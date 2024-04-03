50 Christmas Eve Party Recipes (2024)

If you’re spending Christmas Eve with party guests, then these festive recipes are for you. You’ll find potluck-ready appetizers, seasonal beverages, crowd-pleasing desserts and much more.For more ideas, check out these Christmas Eve dinner recipes.

Cranberry sauce and brown sugar create a tangy glaze for moist meatballs that are good Christmas appetizers or Christmas dinner ideas. We love them so much, I prepare them year-round. —Joyce Bentley, Redlands, California

Pomegranate Pistachio Crostini

Pomegranate seeds intrigue me, so I sliced French bread, smeared it with cream cheese, and added seeds, pistachios and chocolate. It makes for a festive Christmas Eve party appetizer. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah

