50 Christmas Eve Party Recipes (2024)

If you’re spending Christmas Eve with party guests, then these festive recipes are for you. You’ll find potluck-ready appetizers, seasonal beverages, crowd-pleasing desserts and much more.For more ideas, check out these Christmas Eve dinner recipes.
1/49
Christmas Meatballs
Cranberry sauce and brown sugar create a tangy glaze for moist meatballs that are good Christmas appetizers or Christmas dinner ideas. We love them so much, I prepare them year-round. —Joyce Bentley, Redlands, California
Go to Recipe
2/49
Pomegranate Pistachio Crostini
Pomegranate seeds intrigue me, so I sliced French bread, smeared it with cream cheese, and added seeds, pistachios and chocolate. It makes for a festive Christmas Eve party appetizer. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah
Go to Recipe
Here are some more interesting appetizer recipes that you might want to try!
3/49
Mini Rosemary-Roast Beef Sandwiches
Roast beef sandwiches never last long at a Christmas Eve party, especially if you dollop them with mayo, mustard, horseradish and pickled giardiniera relish. —Susan Hein, Burlington, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
4/49
Vanilla-Butter Sugar Cookies
These butter sugar cookies are one of my favorite cookies to bake for Christmas. The dough recipe is versatile, so you can use it for other holidays, too. Children like to help with the cookie decorating. —Cynthia Ettel, Glencoe, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
5/49
Herbed Leek Tarts
This savory, nontraditional tart is a favorite among our family and friends! —Jean Ecos, Hartland, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
6/49
Mini Corn Muffins with Spicy Cheddar Filling
I’m an Iowa gardener and I like to feature sweet corn in my recipes. These cute, easy-to-eat bites are a fun change from the usual appetizers. —Margaret Blair, Lorimor, Iowa
Go to Recipe
7/49
Oysters Rockefeller
My husband and I are oyster farmers, and this classic Oysters Rockefeller dish always delights our guests at a Christmas Eve party. It’s deliciously simple! —Beth Walton, Eastham, Massachusetts
Go to Recipe
8/49
Cheddar-Veggie Appetizer Torte
A line forms quickly behind this quiche-like torte at holiday parties. The wedges are easy to eat as finger food, and it’s delicious hot or cold. — Barbara Estabrook, Rhinelander, Wisconsin. If you enjoyed this, then you must try these easy Christmas finger food appetizers.
Go to Recipe
9/49
Holiday Almond Tassies
I make so many of these fancy tassies, I use up a 7-pound container of almond paste every year! They’re one of my family’s holiday favorites. —Donna Westhouse, Dorr, Michigan
Go to Recipe
10/49
Apricot-Apple Cider
Dried apricots give this comforting cider a marvelous twist. Add cranberries, cinnamon, allspice and cloves for the perfect hot drink to sip on cool nights. —Ginnie Busam, Pewee Valley, Kentucky
Go to Recipe
11/49
Mini Muffuletta
People love these hearty little sandwich wedges. The recipe is great for a party and can be made the day before.—Gareth Craner, Minden, Nevada
Go to Recipe
12/49
White Christmas Sangria
This Christmas party punch has a pleasant fruity flavor. It’s not too sweet so everyone will enjoy it! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Go to Recipe
13/49
Stuffed Asiago-Basil Mushrooms
Even if you don't like mushrooms, you will have to try them again with these pretty appetizers, which taste divine. For a main dish, double the filling and use large portobellos. —Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario
Go to Recipe
14/49
Cherry Cheese Logs
Our party guests flock to this holiday gem of an appetizer—cherry-studded cream cheese served with graham or water crackers and pears. —Libby Walp, Chicago, Illinois
Go to Recipe
15/49
Touch-of-Gold Christmas Trees
You can decorate these pretty Christmas trees with other types of sprinkles if you don't have the gold dust. The filling alone makes the cookies special and so delicious! —Linda Sweet, Cornwall, New York
Go to Recipe
16/49
Holiday White Fruitcake
Years ago, when I attended Koloa Missionary Church in Hawaii, a friend gave me this recipe. Now I whip up at least 60 loaves for the holidays. —Eileen Sokolowski Flatt, Chandler, Arizona
Go to Recipe
17/49
Young relatives were coming for a Christmas party, so I wanted something fun for them to eat. To my surprise, it was the adults who devoured these mini mac and cheese bites. —Kate Mainiero, Elizaville, New York
Go to Recipe
18/49
19/49
One of my favorite things to whip up in the kitchen is homemade buttermilk biscuits. Simple sandwiches are a wonderful way to showcase these melt-in-your-mouth treats. —Cindy Esposito, Bloomfield, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
20/49
Crab Crescent Triangles
When friends who love crab were planning a party, I created this recipe just for them. These comforting baked bundles wrap up a cheesy seafood filling in convenient crescent roll dough. —Noelle Myers, Grand Forks, North Dakota
Go to Recipe
21/49
My Christmas Fudge
This Christmas fudge is virtually foolproof and so creamy you won’t believe it. I’ve searched for years for the richest fudge, and this one does it for me. You can add just about anything you like to customize it.—Barbara Miller, Oakdale, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
22/49
Apricot-Glazed Bacon Spirals
Here’s a real crowd-pleaser for a Christmas Eve party. A whole piece of crispy bacon is rolled into each spiral. It’s so good with the apricot preserves, which make it a sweet-and-salty treat. —Kellie Mulleavy, Lambertville, Michigan
Go to Recipe
23/49
Slow Cooker Candied Nuts
I like giving spiced nuts as holiday gifts. This slow-cooker recipe with ginger and cinnamon is so good, you just might use it all year long. —Yvonne Starlin, Westmoreland, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
24/49
Cranberry-Orange Vodka Slush
Years ago, my mother made a rosy and refreshing party drink I’ve never forgotten. The sparkle comes from fruit juices, vodka and lemon-lime soda. —Melinda Strable, Ankeny, Iowa
Go to Recipe
25/49
Marinated Almond-Stuffed Olives
Marinated stuffed olives go over so well with company that I try to keep a batch of them in the fridge at all times. —Larissa Delk, Columbia, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
26/49
Red Velvet Cake Bites
Everyone loves red velvet, but any cake mix can work here. I've even rolled chopped macadamia nuts into pineapple cake and dipped them into white chocolate. Whatever you do, have fun! —Anne Powers, Munford, Alabama
Go to Recipe
27/49
Holiday Appetizer Meatballs
These beefy meatballs are a perennial favorite at our holiday parties. You won’t believe how easy these holiday appetizers are to make. —Pat Waymire, Yellow Springs, Ohio
Go to Recipe
28/49
I love, love, love to make appetizers and I especially like this recipe because I can make the rolls ahead, freeze them, and then slice and bake when needed. —Kate Dampier, Quail Valley, California
Go to Recipe
29/49
Candied Bacon-Wrapped Figs
I stuffed figs with cream cheese and wrapped them in bacon and spices for an addictive flavor combo that’s sweet, salty and delicious. You can use dates, too. —Shelly Bevington, Hermiston, Oregon
Go to Recipe
30/49
Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies
Every time I make these wonderful cookies, the spicy aroma takes me back to my childhood. I helped Mom make them and delivered them to neighbors. —Kara Cook, Elk Ridge, Utah
Go to Recipe
31/49
Spinach Dip-Stuffed Mushrooms
I use a melon baller to hollow out the mushroom caps and make them easier to stuff. The apps fit neatly into muffin tins or a deviled egg tray for traveling. —Ashley Pierce, Brantford, Ontario
Go to Recipe
32/49
Miniature Almond Tarts
My family requests these adorable little tarts each Christmas. I always enjoy making them since the almond paste in the filling reflects our Dutch heritage. They're super popular at special gatherings. —Karen Van Den Berge, Holland, Michigan
Go to Recipe
33/49
Blackberry Brandy Slush
We wanted a fun twist on a slushy made with tea and fruit juice, so we used blackberry brandy. The deep red color makes it very merry—perfect for a Christmas Eve party! —Lindsey Spinler, Sobieski, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
34/49
Brie Appetizers with Bacon-Plum Jam
Among my friends I'm known as the pork master, because I love to cook just about every cut there is. These appetizers combine soft, mild Brie cheese with a sweet-sour bacon jam that has a touch of Sriracha sauce. —Rick Pascocello, New York, New York
Go to Recipe
35/49
Dutch Apple Pie Tartlets
These adorable mini apple pie pastries make a delightful addition to a dessert buffet or snack tray. The recipe calls for convenient frozen phyllo shells, so they're surprisingly easy to prepare. The lemon curd filling adds a unique flavor twist. —Mary Ann Lee, Clifton Park, New York
Go to Recipe
36/49
Broccoli-Cheddar Tassies
Our family adores broccoli casserole. I wanted to try it as an appetizer, so I used a pecan tassie recipe for the crust. The result? We’re talking scrumptious. —Gail Gaiser, Ewing, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
37/49
Hot Almond N Cream Drink
Just a few sips of this drink, with its rich almond flavor, will warm you up in a hurry. I'm the food service manager for a Christian camp and it's a favorite each year at our Christmas party. —Kaye Kirsch, Bailey, Colorado
Go to Recipe
38/49
Buttery Ganache Cookie Cups
Our family wanted to share our love of ganache-filled cupcakes, so we made them into cookies. Even better: we bake the cookies in muffin cups, fill with ganache, and get the best of both worlds! —Adela Srinivasan, Parker, Colorado
Go to Recipe
39/49
Roasted Red Pepper Tapenade
When entertaining, I often rely on my pepper tapenade recipe because it takes only 15 minutes to whip up and pop in the fridge. Sometimes I swap out the almonds for walnuts or pecans. —Donna Magliaro, Denville, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
40/49
Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potato Bites
After making little bacon-wrapped sausages for years, I needed a change! I had an extra sweet potato and half a package of bacon on hand, so I put on my thinking cap and came up with this treat. —Kelly Williams, Forked River, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
41/49
Coconut Dream Cupcakes
My daughter, Elizabeth, came up with this incredible recipe. The cream cheese in the middle is a fun surprise when someone takes their first bite. —Julie Flournoy, Laurelville, OH
Go to Recipe
42/49
Chocolate-Covered Cherry Thumbprints
When I dig out my best cookie recipes, I'm reminded of baking with my children when they were little. These thumbprints with cherries elicit such sweet memories. –Deborah Puette, Lilburn, Georgia
Go to Recipe
43/49
Angel Wings
I knew I’d hit a winner with these crisp and simple angel wings when my sister first sampled them. After one taste, she was so impressed she asked me to bake her wedding cake! —R. Lane, Tenafly, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
44/49
Festive Holiday Sliders
Turkey sliders with ginger, horseradish and cranberry sauce refrigerate well, so I keep them ready for get-togethers when we bake gifts and wrap presents. —Pamela Miller, Big Rapids, Michigan
Go to Recipe
45/49
Chocolate-Strawberry Pretzel Cookies
Every year I come up with a new recipe, and this is one that's been requested over and over. Who would ever guess how good pretzels are in cookies? —Isabel Minunni, Poughkeepsie, New York
Go to Recipe
46/49
Easy Mini Caramel Apple Cheesecakes
Cheesecake is the ultimate comfort food, but a big slice can be too rich. These bite-sized cheesecakes topped with apples and creamy caramel dazzle the senses. —Brandie Cranshaw, Rapid City, South Dakota
Go to Recipe
47/49
Puff Pastry Christmas Palmiers
Palmiers (pronounced palm-YAY) come from France. They're usually sweet, but to make them savory, I swirl in pesto, feta and sundried tomatoes. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon
Go to Recipe
48/49
Three-Cheese Pepperoncini Spread
Our big family loves to celebrate with food. Here’s my take on a cheesy Greek spread known as Kopanisti. We serve it with pita crisps or crackers. —Michael Hall, Goodland, Indiana
Go to Recipe
49/49
Cinnamon Roll Macarons
These macarons are a fall and winter staple for me. Inspired by the classic cinnamon roll, they are a delicious treat for a cold or snowy day. These pair well with a mug of tea, and can be eaten as a dessert or just a snack. Other fillings would work well with this—including custard, mousse, ganache or other buttercream. —Elizabeth Ding, El Cerrito, California
Go to Recipe
