50 Christmas Eve Party Recipes (2024)

Home Holidays Christmas

50 Christmas Eve Party Recipes (1)Katie BandurskiUpdated: Feb. 07, 2024

    If you’re spending Christmas Eve with party guests, then these festive recipes are for you. You’ll find potluck-ready appetizers, seasonal beverages, crowd-pleasing desserts and much more.For more ideas, check out these Christmas Eve dinner recipes.

    1/49

    Christmas Meatballs

    Cranberry sauce and brown sugar create a tangy glaze for moist meatballs that are good Christmas appetizers or Christmas dinner ideas. We love them so much, I prepare them year-round. —Joyce Bentley, Redlands, California

    Go to Recipe

    2/49

    Pomegranate Pistachio Crostini

    Pomegranate seeds intrigue me, so I sliced French bread, smeared it with cream cheese, and added seeds, pistachios and chocolate. It makes for a festive Christmas Eve party appetizer. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    Here are some more interesting appetizer recipes that you might want to try!

    3/49

    Taste of Home

    Mini Rosemary-Roast Beef Sandwiches

    Roast beef sandwiches never last long at a Christmas Eve party, especially if you dollop them with mayo, mustard, horseradish and pickled giardiniera relish. —Susan Hein, Burlington, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    4/49

    Vanilla-Butter Sugar Cookies

    These butter sugar cookies are one of my favorite cookies to bake for Christmas. The dough recipe is versatile, so you can use it for other holidays, too. Children like to help with the cookie decorating. —Cynthia Ettel, Glencoe, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    5/49

    Taste of Home

    Herbed Leek Tarts

    This savory, nontraditional tart is a favorite among our family and friends! —Jean Ecos, Hartland, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    6/49

    Taste of Home

    Mini Corn Muffins with Spicy Cheddar Filling

    I’m an Iowa gardener and I like to feature sweet corn in my recipes. These cute, easy-to-eat bites are a fun change from the usual appetizers. —Margaret Blair, Lorimor, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    7/49

    Oysters Rockefeller

    My husband and I are oyster farmers, and this classic Oysters Rockefeller dish always delights our guests at a Christmas Eve party. It’s deliciously simple! —Beth Walton, Eastham, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    8/49

    Cheddar-Veggie Appetizer Torte

    A line forms quickly behind this quiche-like torte at holiday parties. The wedges are easy to eat as finger food, and it’s delicious hot or cold. — Barbara Estabrook, Rhinelander, Wisconsin. If you enjoyed this, then you must try these easy Christmas finger food appetizers.

    Go to Recipe

    9/49

    Holiday Almond Tassies

    I make so many of these fancy tassies, I use up a 7-pound container of almond paste every year! They’re one of my family’s holiday favorites. —Donna Westhouse, Dorr, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    10/49

    Taste of Home

    Apricot-Apple Cider

    Dried apricots give this comforting cider a marvelous twist. Add cranberries, cinnamon, allspice and cloves for the perfect hot drink to sip on cool nights. —Ginnie Busam, Pewee Valley, Kentucky

    Go to Recipe

    11/49

    Taste of Home

    Mini Muffuletta

    People love these hearty little sandwich wedges. The recipe is great for a party and can be made the day before.—Gareth Craner, Minden, Nevada

    Go to Recipe

    12/49

    Taste of Home

    White Christmas Sangria

    This Christmas party punch has a pleasant fruity flavor. It’s not too sweet so everyone will enjoy it! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    See Also
    Candied Walnuts RecipeOriginal Plum Torte RecipeClassic Shortbread - The Best Recipe! Just a Mum's KitchenOriginal and Authentic Tiramisu Recipe (from Le Beccherie in Treviso

    Go to Recipe

    13/49

    Taste of Home

    Stuffed Asiago-Basil Mushrooms

    Even if you don't like mushrooms, you will have to try them again with these pretty appetizers, which taste divine. For a main dish, double the filling and use large portobellos. —Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario

    Go to Recipe

    14/49

    Taste of Home

    Cherry Cheese Logs

    Our party guests flock to this holiday gem of an appetizer—cherry-studded cream cheese served with graham or water crackers and pears. —Libby Walp, Chicago, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    15/49

    Touch-of-Gold Christmas Trees

    You can decorate these pretty Christmas trees with other types of sprinkles if you don't have the gold dust. The filling alone makes the cookies special and so delicious! —Linda Sweet, Cornwall, New York

    Go to Recipe

    16/49

    Holiday White Fruitcake

    Years ago, when I attended Koloa Missionary Church in Hawaii, a friend gave me this recipe. Now I whip up at least 60 loaves for the holidays. —Eileen Sokolowski Flatt, Chandler, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    17/49

    Young relatives were coming for a Christmas party, so I wanted something fun for them to eat. To my surprise, it was the adults who devoured these mini mac and cheese bites. —Kate Mainiero, Elizaville, New York

    Go to Recipe

    18/49

    19/49

    Taste of Home

    One of my favorite things to whip up in the kitchen is homemade buttermilk biscuits. Simple sandwiches are a wonderful way to showcase these melt-in-your-mouth treats. —Cindy Esposito, Bloomfield, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    20/49

    Crab Crescent Triangles

    When friends who love crab were planning a party, I created this recipe just for them. These comforting baked bundles wrap up a cheesy seafood filling in convenient crescent roll dough. —Noelle Myers, Grand Forks, North Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    21/49

    My Christmas Fudge

    This Christmas fudge is virtually foolproof and so creamy you won’t believe it. I’ve searched for years for the richest fudge, and this one does it for me. You can add just about anything you like to customize it.—Barbara Miller, Oakdale, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    22/49

    Apricot-Glazed Bacon Spirals

    Here’s a real crowd-pleaser for a Christmas Eve party. A whole piece of crispy bacon is rolled into each spiral. It’s so good with the apricot preserves, which make it a sweet-and-salty treat. —Kellie Mulleavy, Lambertville, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    23/49

    Slow Cooker Candied Nuts

    I like giving spiced nuts as holiday gifts. This slow-cooker recipe with ginger and cinnamon is so good, you just might use it all year long. —Yvonne Starlin, Westmoreland, Tennessee

    Go to Recipe

    24/49

    Cranberry-Orange Vodka Slush

    Years ago, my mother made a rosy and refreshing party drink I’ve never forgotten. The sparkle comes from fruit juices, vodka and lemon-lime soda. —Melinda Strable, Ankeny, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    25/49

    Taste of Home

    Marinated Almond-Stuffed Olives

    Marinated stuffed olives go over so well with company that I try to keep a batch of them in the fridge at all times. —Larissa Delk, Columbia, Tennessee

    26/49

    Red Velvet Cake Bites

    Everyone loves red velvet, but any cake mix can work here. I've even rolled chopped macadamia nuts into pineapple cake and dipped them into white chocolate. Whatever you do, have fun! —Anne Powers, Munford, Alabama

    Go to Recipe

    27/49

    Taste of Home

    Holiday Appetizer Meatballs

    These beefy meatballs are a perennial favorite at our holiday parties. You won’t believe how easy these holiday appetizers are to make. —Pat Waymire, Yellow Springs, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    28/49

    I love, love, love to make appetizers and I especially like this recipe because I can make the rolls ahead, freeze them, and then slice and bake when needed. —Kate Dampier, Quail Valley, California

    Go to Recipe

    29/49

    Taste of Home

    Candied Bacon-Wrapped Figs

    I stuffed figs with cream cheese and wrapped them in bacon and spices for an addictive flavor combo that’s sweet, salty and delicious. You can use dates, too. —Shelly Bevington, Hermiston, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    30/49

    Taste of Home

    Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookies

    Every time I make these wonderful cookies, the spicy aroma takes me back to my childhood. I helped Mom make them and delivered them to neighbors. —Kara Cook, Elk Ridge, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    31/49

    Spinach Dip-Stuffed Mushrooms

    I use a melon baller to hollow out the mushroom caps and make them easier to stuff. The apps fit neatly into muffin tins or a deviled egg tray for traveling. —Ashley Pierce, Brantford, Ontario

    Go to Recipe

    32/49

    Taste of Home

    Miniature Almond Tarts

    My family requests these adorable little tarts each Christmas. I always enjoy making them since the almond paste in the filling reflects our Dutch heritage. They're super popular at special gatherings. —Karen Van Den Berge, Holland, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    33/49

    Blackberry Brandy Slush

    We wanted a fun twist on a slushy made with tea and fruit juice, so we used blackberry brandy. The deep red color makes it very merry—perfect for a Christmas Eve party! —Lindsey Spinler, Sobieski, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    34/49

    Brie Appetizers with Bacon-Plum Jam

    Among my friends I'm known as the pork master, because I love to cook just about every cut there is. These appetizers combine soft, mild Brie cheese with a sweet-sour bacon jam that has a touch of Sriracha sauce. —Rick Pascocello, New York, New York

    Go to Recipe

    35/49

    Taste of Home

    Dutch Apple Pie Tartlets

    These adorable mini apple pie pastries make a delightful addition to a dessert buffet or snack tray. The recipe calls for convenient frozen phyllo shells, so they're surprisingly easy to prepare. The lemon curd filling adds a unique flavor twist. —Mary Ann Lee, Clifton Park, New York

    Go to Recipe

    36/49

    Broccoli-Cheddar Tassies

    Our family adores broccoli casserole. I wanted to try it as an appetizer, so I used a pecan tassie recipe for the crust. The result? We’re talking scrumptious. —Gail Gaiser, Ewing, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    37/49

    Hot Almond N Cream Drink

    Just a few sips of this drink, with its rich almond flavor, will warm you up in a hurry. I'm the food service manager for a Christian camp and it's a favorite each year at our Christmas party. —Kaye Kirsch, Bailey, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    38/49

    Buttery Ganache Cookie Cups

    Our family wanted to share our love of ganache-filled cupcakes, so we made them into cookies. Even better: we bake the cookies in muffin cups, fill with ganache, and get the best of both worlds! —Adela Srinivasan, Parker, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    39/49

    Taste of Home

    Roasted Red Pepper Tapenade

    When entertaining, I often rely on my pepper tapenade recipe because it takes only 15 minutes to whip up and pop in the fridge. Sometimes I swap out the almonds for walnuts or pecans. —Donna Magliaro, Denville, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    40/49

    Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potato Bites

    After making little bacon-wrapped sausages for years, I needed a change! I had an extra sweet potato and half a package of bacon on hand, so I put on my thinking cap and came up with this treat. —Kelly Williams, Forked River, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    41/49

    Coconut Dream Cupcakes

    My daughter, Elizabeth, came up with this incredible recipe. The cream cheese in the middle is a fun surprise when someone takes their first bite. —Julie Flournoy, Laurelville, OH

    Go to Recipe

    42/49

    Chocolate-Covered Cherry Thumbprints

    When I dig out my best cookie recipes, I'm reminded of baking with my children when they were little. These thumbprints with cherries elicit such sweet memories. –Deborah Puette, Lilburn, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    43/49

    Angel Wings

    I knew I’d hit a winner with these crisp and simple angel wings when my sister first sampled them. After one taste, she was so impressed she asked me to bake her wedding cake! —R. Lane, Tenafly, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    44/49

    Festive Holiday Sliders

    Turkey sliders with ginger, horseradish and cranberry sauce refrigerate well, so I keep them ready for get-togethers when we bake gifts and wrap presents. —Pamela Miller, Big Rapids, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    45/49

    Chocolate-Strawberry Pretzel Cookies

    Every year I come up with a new recipe, and this is one that's been requested over and over. Who would ever guess how good pretzels are in cookies? —Isabel Minunni, Poughkeepsie, New York

    Go to Recipe

    46/49

    Taste of Home

    Easy Mini Caramel Apple Cheesecakes

    Cheesecake is the ultimate comfort food, but a big slice can be too rich. These bite-sized cheesecakes topped with apples and creamy caramel dazzle the senses. —Brandie Cranshaw, Rapid City, South Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    47/49

    Taste of Home

    Puff Pastry Christmas Palmiers

    Palmiers (pronounced palm-YAY) come from France. They're usually sweet, but to make them savory, I swirl in pesto, feta and sundried tomatoes. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    48/49

    Taste of Home

    Three-Cheese Pepperoncini Spread

    Our big family loves to celebrate with food. Here’s my take on a cheesy Greek spread known as Kopanisti. We serve it with pita crisps or crackers. —Michael Hall, Goodland, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    49/49

    Taste of Home

    Cinnamon Roll Macarons

    These macarons are a fall and winter staple for me. Inspired by the classic cinnamon roll, they are a delicious treat for a cold or snowy day. These pair well with a mug of tea, and can be eaten as a dessert or just a snack. Other fillings would work well with this—including custard, mousse, ganache or other buttercream. —Elizabeth Ding, El Cerrito, California

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: December 20, 2018

    50 Christmas Eve Party Recipes (49)

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

    50 Christmas Eve Party Recipes (2024)
    Top Articles
    Gordon Ramsay's Eggs Benedict Recipe - TheFoodXP
    20 Savory Oatmeal Recipes For a Flat Belly
    Pre and Post Workout Recipes for the 80 Day Obsession
    Egg Fast - Rules, Benefits, Risks, Meal Plan and Recipes
    Latest Posts
    Gluten Free School Dinner Sponge Cake Recipe (dairy free, low FODMAP)
    Baked Eggs With Creamy Greens, Mushrooms, and Cheese Recipe
    Article information

    Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5826

    Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

    Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM

    Birthday: 1997-10-17

    Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036

    Phone: +3571527672278

    Job: Manufacturing Agent

    Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing

    Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.