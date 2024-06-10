Black Sesame Rice Krispies Treats Recipe (2024)

The combination of butter-fried black sesame seeds and toasted sesame oil creates an aromatic whammy of nutty sesame flavor in otherwise classic Rice Krispies treats. To quickly and evenly distribute the cereal in the sticky melted marshmallows, it helps to use two utensils and stir the blend like you’re frying rice. Pressing the mixture into a 9-inch square baking pan turns out perfect squares, but the size and shape of your vessel is up to you. Another option is to spread out the mixture on a greased sheet pan into airy clusters. If you want to feel like a kid (or are one), you can put those clusters into a bowl and pour over milk to enjoy as cereal.

Featured in: The Secret Ingredient Your Rice Krispies Treats Are Missing