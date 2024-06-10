Black Sesame Rice Krispies Treats Recipe (2024)

By Eric Kim
Published Jan. 12, 2024
Total Time
30 minutes
Prep Time
5 minutes
Cook Time
15 minutes, plus 10 minutes cooling
- Rating
- 5(642)
- Notes
- Read community notes
The combination of butter-fried black sesame seeds and toasted sesame oil creates an aromatic whammy of nutty sesame flavor in otherwise classic Rice Krispies treats. To quickly and evenly distribute the cereal in the sticky melted marshmallows, it helps to use two utensils and stir the blend like you’re frying rice. Pressing the mixture into a 9-inch square baking pan turns out perfect squares, but the size and shape of your vessel is up to you. Another option is to spread out the mixture on a greased sheet pan into airy clusters. If you want to feel like a kid (or are one), you can put those clusters into a bowl and pour over milk to enjoy as cereal.
Featured in: The Secret Ingredient Your Rice Krispies Treats Are Missing
Ingredients
Yield:16 servings
- 2teaspoons toasted sesame oil, plus more for greasing
- 6tablespoons/85 grams unsalted butter
- ¼cup/38 grams black sesame seeds (see Tip)
- 1(12-ounce/340-gram) bag marshmallows
- ¾teaspoon coarse kosher salt or 1 teaspoon flaky kosher salt
- 6cups/160 grams Rice Krispies cereal
Preparation
Step
1
Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with sesame oil.
Step
2
In a large pot, melt the butter over medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until the milk solids at the bottom of the pan start to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the sesame seeds. Cook, stirring constantly, until the seeds smell toasty, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step
3
Add the marshmallows and salt and stir until melted, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the 2 teaspoons sesame oil.
Step
4
Add the cereal and quickly stir until evenly coated. Immediately press into the greased pan.
Step
5
Let cool for at least 10 minutes before flipping out onto a cutting board and slicing into squares. The treats can be stored in an airtight container for up to 4 days at room temperature.
Tip
- Black sesame seeds are sold raw or roasted. Both work here, but roasted ones will toast more quickly. The seeds taste bitter if they’re rancid, so be sure to check the expiration date and taste a few seeds before using.
Cooking Notes
kitchenista
I'm here with another means to the same end! The best, easiest, vegan krispie treats are -so much more easily- made with the following ratio: one-third cup each of maple syrup and tahini; 3 cups of the cereal. A fantastic, exotic taste without fuss or nasty cleanup.
Todd
". . . stir the blend like you’re frying rice."As someone who rarely fries rice, I have to ask . . . what does this mean?
Sharon
@Veronica: So you made significant changes to the recipe, then dissed it? Play fair.
mellie1234
I just made them with Sprouts vegan vanilla marshmallows, and it worked perfectly. They take a little longer to melt, but otherwise taste delicious.
R. Ellis
An old stylist trick: line the pan with foil first. Even better use non-stick foil (made our lives and work easier.)
mtmartini
My partner makes black sesame rice crispy squares with black sesame paste, which takes them to a new level. Finding the paste and paying for it is another thing. To this recipe, I would add one to two heaping tablespoons of the paste at the same time you add the marshmallows, depending on your taste.
Lynne
These are delicious. Not too sweet! Made exactly as recipe says.
Veronica
They are good but nothing to rave about. I might look for higher quality toasted sesame oil if I make these again. I did NOT add the oil to the mix, just greased the glass pan and toasted seeds. My standard receipe uses vanilla extract but not this one, so i used 16 oz of large marshmellows instead of the 12 oz this mix calls for. Also, the plastic bag the cereal comes in makes a great nonstick surface to press down the warm mix into a pan. Just cut it into a large square
JRG
Yes, I'm replying to my own review with an update: I thought about these all day today. Couldn't wait to come home and eat one. These are SO good.
JLW
Maybe you should try following the recipe.
Julia
Absolutely delicious, especially served with milk. I used white sesame seeds because that's all that my local grocery store had; I dry toasted them first.
Joyce
Made as written, easy and delicious. I doubled the batch knowing they would be a winner. The seaseme seeds cut the sweetness and make this a nice adult treat.
jodyG
Any idea how well these work using vegan marshmallows?
Nic
marshmallows from Trader Joe's are vegan.
Keith Alverson
Mine look browner. I think because my sesame oil is good japanese toasted sesame oil, and very dark. Otherwise I made by the recipe. They are delicious. Like black sesame ice cream, but crunchy and sticky.
cindy
so yummy!
audrey
Does anyone know why the heck mine turned to stone once cooled? Flavor was A-1. The only thing I can surmise was the vegan marshmellows I used as they were all that was left at the market. Also, might over stirring the melted mess cause problems?
Meli
A really amazing way to elevate a very nostalgic children's treat. This really is a winning flavor combination!
MK
No substitutions. No notes. 10/10 delicious.
dana
Agree with others who’ve said that finishing with a flaky salt amps up the flavor. Definitely use the weight measures- my 38 grams of sesame seeds wound up being 1/3 cup not 1/4!
MB
Made as directed, very good!
Marcelline
These are incredibly delicious as the recipe is published. I decided to trust Eric Kim's expertise instead of going by comments, and I have to say, if you like black sesame bao, you will love these krispie treats. They are also certainly a lot less time-consuming to make. Thanks for this super easy and super tasty recipe!
Jenny
Cannot say enough good things about this recipe. Enough with the suggested changes and editions - This is another Eric Kim home run. Making again and again.
Julia
After pressing into the pan, I put it under the broiler on high for about 2 minutes to get a toasty brown top. Unreal how good these are.
Emily
WOW. Followed mtmartini’s recommendation and added 2 tablespoons of black sesame paste to the butter. Also added some miso paste just before adding the marshmallows. Incredible! Savoury, sweet, crispy, chewy. Won’t make normal Rice Krispie treats ever again!
Carley
These are simple to make and taste incredible--complex, toasty, a little nutty. I couldn't stop eating them and can't wait to make them again! Thanks, Eric!!!!
delish
These were amazing! Only thing I added, is one to 2 cups of small marshmallows, after stirring in the Rice Krispies, It makes it, so there are a few gooey marshmallow centers throughout these amazing rice crispy treats :)
Mike
These are fine. Definitely not as good as the traditional ones but if you think those are too sweet, then you might like these instead. I really miss the vanilla flavor so I will add some extract if I make these again.
Jihyun Meltzer
I finally made this black sesame rice crispy treats and it was divine! I followed recipe and made double portions because my husband likes black sesame and I love sweet dessert.
David
I was underwhelmed by the results. I was looking to be wowed with the browned butter and sesame flavors, but the flavor was just meh. I think it's just really hard to improve a classic.
Private notes are only visible to you.