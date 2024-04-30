Candied Walnuts Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Get stadium-quality candied walnuts in minutes in the comfort of your own home with just a few everyday ingredients. My Candied Walnuts Recipe will be one of your new favorite recipes to snack on.

My husband and I love hot freshly made candied walnuts when we attend a sporting event. Heck, even when we go to the theater to watch an off-Broadway show. The minute we smell the brown sugar glazed walnuts we have to buy a pouch.

I recently needed candied walnuts for a salad recipe. As I scoured the supermarket I couldn’t find any. Then it hit me… duh these are probably so easy to make. I heated up a sauté pan, melted butter, mixed in brown sugar, and then added the walnuts to the pan. I continued to mix the walnuts until all the brown sugar had coated the nuts.

My home smelled like a sports arena in minutes (minus the smelly players and people). These are the ideal snack for watching a game, a movie, or even a television show. If your kids don’t have a nut allergy and like to snack on nuts. These would be perfect to send in their lunch box. Give them a few of the sweet sugary easy-to-make candied walnuts in their lunch box, and I’m sure they will eat them all. Who wouldn’t eat brown sugar glazed nuts? My kids love these!

How long are candied walnuts good for? Once you cool the walnuts. Transfer the glazed walnuts to an airtight container and store for up to a week. Can you freeze candied walnuts? You can definitely freeze candied walnuts. To freeze, allow the walnuts to cool completely on the parchment paper. Then transfer them to an airtight container or Ziploc freezer bag. If using a bag, burp the air out of the bag, label and store for up to 3 months.

If you make my easy candied walnuts, I would be honored and love for you to take the time to leave a star rating and comment!

Candied Walnuts Recipe Get stadium-quality candied walnuts in minutes in the comfort of your own home with just a few everyday ingredients. My Candied Walnuts Recipe will be one of your new favorite recipes to snack on. Course: Snack Cuisine: American Diet: Gluten Free Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 16 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Calories: 279kcal Ingredients ▢ 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

▢ 2 cups walnuts

▢ ¼ cup white granulated sugar

▢ ¼ cup brown sugar Instructions In a large saute pan, melt the butter on medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium. Then, add the walnuts, white granulated sugar, and brown sugar. Mix until all the sugar has coated the walnuts. Continue cooking and stirring for 2 minutes on medium heat until all sugar has dissolved on walnuts.

Remove the candied walnuts off the heat and pour the candied walnuts on a sheet of parchment paper.

Spread the candied walnuts out and allow to cool and harden for at least 10 minutes. Store candied walnuts in a sealed container for up to one week. Video Notes Recipe Yields – This recipe yields 2 cups candied walnuts. That’s enough for 4-8 people to snack on.

– This recipe yields 2 cups candied walnuts. That’s enough for 4-8 people to snack on. Quick Cooking – These walnuts cook in just a few minutes. Stir constantly and watch to make sure they don’t burn.

– These walnuts cook in just a few minutes. Stir constantly and watch to make sure they don’t burn. Storing – If you don’t eat all the glazed walnuts you can store in an airtight container for up to a week. Just reheat on a baking sheet for 1 minute in a 350 degree oven.

– If you don’t eat all the glazed walnuts you can store in an airtight container for up to a week. Just reheat on a baking sheet for 1 minute in a 350 degree oven. What to do with walnuts – candied nuts for salad , for snacking, on oatmeal , and even on cakes! The sugared walnuts are super versatile. Nutrition Serving: 0.25c | Calories: 279kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 11mg | Sodium: 3mg | Potassium: 138mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 131IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 36mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this Recipe? Tag me Today!Mention @KatieJasiewicz or tag #katiescucina!