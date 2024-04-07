50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (2024)

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (1)

Biscuit and cookie recipes are a great place to start if you’re new to baking. Even if you’re a pro, making a batch of cookies for friends and family, the kitchen filled with the heavenly smell of biscuits straight from the oven, is one of the most pleasurable things about cooking.

Where cakes can take a little more skill (from making sure the butter and egg mixture doesn’t curdle to the cake achieving a perfect rise) there are plenty of easy biscuit recipes that are very forgiving.

Our favourite easy biscuit recipe is our three-ingredient peanut butter cookies. They take just 10 minutes to prepare and then 12 minutes in the oven and need only peanut butter, eggs and sugar. It’s practically magic.

Chocolate chip cookies are also an instant crowd pleaser, chewy and gooey, there’s a reason they are so popular. Our chocolate chip cookie recipe has suggestion for how you can customise the cookies – from adding mini marshmallows or even chunks of toffee and salted peanuts.

Good Housekeeping’s cookery director loves the recipe for chocolate oat biscuits and says she has lost count of the amount of times she has made them (and passed on the recipe). Kids can even help paint on the chocolate at the end.

Or if you fancy something a little more ambitions we have a set of giant classic biscuits from a giant jammy dodger to a giant custard cream.

If you want to know how to make your very own homemade biscuits, here are our favourite biscuit and cookie recipes to try.

1

Marshmallow melts

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (2)

A vanilla biscuit with melted marshmallow in the buttercream, which firms to a glossy, decadent filling.

Recipe: Marshmallow melts

2

Iced rings

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (3)

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (4)

Just the thing to serve at a birthday or tea party.

Recipe: Iced rings

3

Clotted Cream, Pistachio and Cardamom Biscuits

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (5)

These biscuits are the perfect sweet treat and a great gift for friends.

Recipe: Clotted Cream, Pistachio and Cardamom Biscuits

4

Three-ingredient peanut butter cookies

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (6)

These quick peanut butter cookies are the perfect treat when you need something sweet in no time at all. They’re also gluten and dairy-free!

Recipe: Peanut butter cookies

6

Baci di Dama

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (8)

These Italian biscuits (the name translates to Lady’s Kisses) are typically made with hazelnuts or almonds. We’ve used pistachios here for a twist.

Recipe: Baci di Dama

7

Five-ingredient amaretti biscuits

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (9)

A classic Italian biscuit, amaretti biscuits are the perfect after dinner treat

Recipe: Five-ingredient amaretti biscuits

8

Vegan chocolate chip cookies

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (10)

These vegan chocolate chip cookies are so moreish, even non-vegans will be coming back for a second serving!

Recipe: Vegan chocolate chip cookies

9

Chocolate cornflake and mini egg cookies

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (11)

These biscuits are a twist on classic cornflake cakes. Adding the breakfast cereal gives a nice crunch to these cookies, and they're super fun to make with the kids.

Recipe: Chocolate cornflake and mini egg cookies

10

Giant Bourbon Biscuit

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (12)

What’s better than a Bourbon biscuit? A giant one! Feed a crowd with this giant biscuit recipe.

Recipe: Giant Bourbon Biscuit

11

Banoffee pie cookies

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (13)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (14)

With a moreish soft and crumbly texture, these banoffee cookies are best eaten on the day they’re made. Use the ripest bananas you can find for flavour.

Recipe: Banoffee pie cookies

12

Lucky dip cookies

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (15)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (16)

Mix and match treats to create your own personalised cookie - use anything from chocolate chunks to dried fruit and nuts.

Recipe: Lucky dip cookies

13

Marbled Viennese whirls

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (17)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (18)

These melt in the mouth morsels are just the thing to serve with a pot of tea.

Recipe: Marbled Viennese whirls

14

Chocolate oaties

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (19)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (20)

These oaty treats are set to become a tea-time favourite and are an easy biscuit recipe for beginners to baking.

Recipe: Chocolate oaties

15

Giant jammy dodger

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (21)

Delicious gooey jam, sandwiched between two giant shortbread biscuits and shaped to look like the British classic, the Jammy Dodger! It doesn't get much better than that and we know you'll love this giant biscuit recipe. Don't forget to allow chilling and cooling time!

Recipe: Giant jammy dodger

16

Jammy delights

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (22)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (23)

Try making these delicious raspberry jam biscuits, perfect for any occasion.

Recipe: Jammy delights

17

Bourbons

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (24)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (25)

These addictive biscuits are easy to master – and well worth the effort!

Recipe: Bourbons

18

Classic custard cream

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (26)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (27)

Which will you vote for?
These biscuits frequently top polls of the nation’s favourites.

Recipe: Classic custard cream

19

Gingernuts

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (28)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (29)

One taste of these home-made versions and you’ll be hooked.

Recipe: Gingernuts

20

Chocolate chip cookies

50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (30)50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (31)

The just-about perfect chocolate cookie recipe
Would you rather spend £1.50 on one cookie from a posh bakery - or pass an enjoyable half-hour making a whole batch to savour and share? Fresh from the oven, nothing beats these delicious chocolate chip treats!

Recipe: The just-about perfect chocolate chip cookie

