50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (2024)

Biscuit and cookie recipes are a great place to start if you’re new to baking. Even if you’re a pro, making a batch of cookies for friends and family, the kitchen filled with the heavenly smell of biscuits straight from the oven, is one of the most pleasurable things about cooking.
Where cakes can take a little more skill (from making sure the butter and egg mixture doesn’t curdle to the cake achieving a perfect rise) there are plenty of easy biscuit recipes that are very forgiving.
Our favourite easy biscuit recipe is our three-ingredient peanut butter cookies. They take just 10 minutes to prepare and then 12 minutes in the oven and need only peanut butter, eggs and sugar. It’s practically magic.
Chocolate chip cookies are also an instant crowd pleaser, chewy and gooey, there’s a reason they are so popular. Our chocolate chip cookie recipe has suggestion for how you can customise the cookies – from adding mini marshmallows or even chunks of toffee and salted peanuts.
Good Housekeeping’s cookery director loves the recipe for chocolate oat biscuits and says she has lost count of the amount of times she has made them (and passed on the recipe). Kids can even help paint on the chocolate at the end.
Or if you fancy something a little more ambitions we have a set of giant classic biscuits from a giant jammy dodger to a giant custard cream.
If you want to know how to make your very own homemade biscuits, here are our favourite biscuit and cookie recipes to try.
1
Marshmallow melts
A vanilla biscuit with melted marshmallow in the buttercream, which firms to a glossy, decadent filling.
Recipe: Marshmallow melts
3
Clotted Cream, Pistachio and Cardamom Biscuits
These biscuits are the perfect sweet treat and a great gift for friends.
4
Three-ingredient peanut butter cookies
These quick peanut butter cookies are the perfect treat when you need something sweet in no time at all. They’re also gluten and dairy-free!
Recipe: Peanut butter cookies
5
Fried Egg and Bacon Biscuits
Who wouldn’t want breakfast at teatime?! Amuse your guests with these sweet egg and bacon biscuits.
Recipe: Fried Egg and Bacon Biscuits
6
Baci di Dama
These Italian biscuits (the name translates to Lady’s Kisses) are typically made with hazelnuts or almonds. We’ve used pistachios here for a twist.
Recipe: Baci di Dama
7
Five-ingredient amaretti biscuits
A classic Italian biscuit, amaretti biscuits are the perfect after dinner treat
8
Vegan chocolate chip cookies
These vegan chocolate chip cookies are so moreish, even non-vegans will be coming back for a second serving!
Recipe: Vegan chocolate chip cookies
9
Chocolate cornflake and mini egg cookies
These biscuits are a twist on classic cornflake cakes. Adding the breakfast cereal gives a nice crunch to these cookies, and they're super fun to make with the kids.
10
Giant Bourbon Biscuit
What’s better than a Bourbon biscuit? A giant one! Feed a crowd with this giant biscuit recipe.
Recipe: Giant Bourbon Biscuit
11
Banoffee pie cookies
With a moreish soft and crumbly texture, these banoffee cookies are best eaten on the day they’re made. Use the ripest bananas you can find for flavour.
Recipe: Banoffee pie cookies
12
Lucky dip cookies
Mix and match treats to create your own personalised cookie - use anything from chocolate chunks to dried fruit and nuts.
Recipe: Lucky dip cookies
13
Marbled Viennese whirls
These melt in the mouth morsels are just the thing to serve with a pot of tea.
Recipe: Marbled Viennese whirls
14
Chocolate oaties
These oaty treats are set to become a tea-time favourite and are an easy biscuit recipe for beginners to baking.
Recipe: Chocolate oaties
15
Giant jammy dodger
Delicious gooey jam, sandwiched between two giant shortbread biscuits and shaped to look like the British classic, the Jammy Dodger! It doesn't get much better than that and we know you'll love this giant biscuit recipe. Don't forget to allow chilling and cooling time!
Recipe: Giant jammy dodger
16
Jammy delights
18
Classic custard cream
Which will you vote for?
These biscuits frequently top polls of the nation’s favourites.
Recipe: Classic custard cream
20
Chocolate chip cookies
The just-about perfect chocolate cookie recipe
Would you rather spend £1.50 on one cookie from a posh bakery - or pass an enjoyable half-hour making a whole batch to savour and share? Fresh from the oven, nothing beats these delicious chocolate chip treats!