50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipes (2024)

Biscuit and cookie recipes are a great place to start if you’re new to baking. Even if you’re a pro, making a batch of cookies for friends and family, the kitchen filled with the heavenly smell of biscuits straight from the oven, is one of the most pleasurable things about cooking.

Where cakes can take a little more skill (from making sure the butter and egg mixture doesn’t curdle to the cake achieving a perfect rise) there are plenty of easy biscuit recipes that are very forgiving.

Our favourite easy biscuit recipe is our three-ingredient peanut butter cookies. They take just 10 minutes to prepare and then 12 minutes in the oven and need only peanut butter, eggs and sugar. It’s practically magic.

Chocolate chip cookies are also an instant crowd pleaser, chewy and gooey, there’s a reason they are so popular. Our chocolate chip cookie recipe has suggestion for how you can customise the cookies – from adding mini marshmallows or even chunks of toffee and salted peanuts.

Good Housekeeping’s cookery director loves the recipe for chocolate oat biscuits and says she has lost count of the amount of times she has made them (and passed on the recipe). Kids can even help paint on the chocolate at the end.

Or if you fancy something a little more ambitions we have a set of giant classic biscuits from a giant jammy dodger to a giant custard cream.

If you want to know how to make your very own homemade biscuits, here are our favourite biscuit and cookie recipes to try.