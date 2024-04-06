Best Sugar Cookies Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Jane Curran
Are these cookies crisp or soft. I prefer the traditional crisp ones.
Susanne
How many days ahead can you make the dough to store in the fridge?
Cookie
The amount of salt in sugar cookies affects their taste. I have read that the measure of kosher salt depends on the brand used because of the difference in density. For example, Diamond Chrystal Kosher is 3/4 as dense as Morton Kosher. So, if this recipe is referring to Morton’s density, but you have Diamond, you’d up the measure to 2/3 tsp., or a rounded 1/2 tsp. Does anyone think this matters?
Bea
@Jane The cookies are crisp!
Susan Spungen
@janecurran- it depends how thin you roll them and how long you bake them. Roll thinner and bake until golden for a crisp cookie, and roll thicker for a softer cookie
Meg
I would assume so. Freezing cookies after cutting out shapes make them more likely to keep the shape once they are baked. Without a square cookie cutter, I plan to form the dough into a square log, chill, then slice and chilling again once the individual square cookies are on the baking sheet; in the past I’ve found they lose their crisp angles if baked without chilling.
Linda
Fantastic dough. Great for small hands rolling and eye-rolling did not seem to make the cookie tough. Found it a tad salty therefore would 1/2 the amount of salt.
Rachel Horoschak
Made these with King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure flour. Measured by weight - not volume. Taste delicious and do not crumble!
catherine
I substitute Crisco for the butter to make them for my dairy-allergic daughter
ColomboCook
you will probably get the same shortbread-like result - that's a pretty high proportion of butter for sugar cookies.
allison
You can adjust crispness by rolling the dough thinner or thicker. One-quarter inch (as instructed in the recipe) will result in a *slightly* soft texture in the middle. If rolled to 1/8-inch, they will be crisper and edges will brown a bit more. At 3/16, the texture will fall right in between those two textures.
Susan Spungen
up to 3- any longer, freeze it
D
I've not tried it in this recipe, but Earth Balance is probably your best bet for taste and texture.
LK
Not a huge fan of sugar cookies, but made these with my preschooler to decorate for Halloween and they are pretty good! As we are relatively novice cookie makers, would have appreciated more details (like, how thick should this disc be?), but we used the NYT Alison Roman Basic Sugar Cookies recipe with its overview, and that was pretty helpful. Agree with other commenters that these lean a little salty (in a good way, though-- we used Morton's Kosher) and a little shortbread-y.
judofthebrood
use confectioners sugar for more crispy outcome
margbrant
Perfect for cookie cutter cookies. I make them for every holiday. I prefer sprinkles to frosting though.
grandma carol
Best cookie this Grandma has ever made!!!
Jen
Fantastic recipe. Made this with my preschooler. Easy to assemble and super tasty.
chrishpl
Good, but not sure we liked them as much as my usual recipe (wanted to try a new one out). My husband likes his sugar cookies crisp, and these didn't seem to crisp up as much as we are used to--I may try one more time just to make sure it wasn't something I did.
DJ Lo Mack
Simple cookie recipe. Tastes more like shortbread than sugar cookies, though, not that I minded. We decorated them for Xmas with royal icing, and they had a nice, balanced sweetness to them. If you don’t ice them though, expect shortbread, not sugar cookies. This was my first time rolling and cutting dough for cookies, and I was a little surprised at how easy it was. I used parchment paper - didn’t even flour it for 2 of 3 rounds - and it all went really well bc I kept the dough chilled.
Calx
This does not work with any other flour, so if you have no substitutes I do NOT recommend for an easy experience. Side note, it takes two hours, so if short on time not a good recipe. Very yummy and enjoyable, and fun to decorate! Merry Christmas!
JulieW
Too floury. I weighed everything, and dough was crumbly and cookie tasted very floury. Not for me.
Nicole
Can I freeze the dough to roll out later?
patsy
EAsy as -made as directed- First time making Christmas cookies in 40 years! Worked out very well!
kate
Perfect!
Sugar girl
The best chewy sugar cookies I’ve made are from an old James Beard recipe: 1/2 c butter, 1.5 c sugar, 2 eggs, 1 t vanilla, 2.5 c sifted all purpose flour, 1.5 t salt, 2 t baking powder. Cream butter and sugar, add eggs and vanilla. Mix in sifted flour, baking powder and salt. Chill. Roll 1/2 portion at a time— not too thin if you want chewy — and bake at 325 degrees for 10 minutes until slightly browned at the edges. Then decorate. Simple and delicious!
Julia
A lovely rolled sugar cookie. Very easy and not too much time chilling.
Butter
Any changes if Euro style butter used?
Cass
Add 1 tsp of almond extract and 1 tsp of lemon extract to the vanilla extract. They add an extra very pleasant note to the taste of the cookies.
Susan Kaiser
I chilled the dough for one hour and then rolled it out and made my cut out. They went right into the oven and kept their shape. I lost an old recipe I have been using since 1988 and had to substitute this one instead. It is nearly as good as the one I lost. The dough came together perfectly with some hand mixing.
