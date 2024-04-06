Best Sugar Cookies Recipe (2024)

Simple cookie recipe. Tastes more like shortbread than sugar cookies, though, not that I minded. We decorated them for Xmas with royal icing, and they had a nice, balanced sweetness to them. If you don’t ice them though, expect shortbread, not sugar cookies. This was my first time rolling and cutting dough for cookies, and I was a little surprised at how easy it was. I used parchment paper - didn’t even flour it for 2 of 3 rounds - and it all went really well bc I kept the dough chilled.