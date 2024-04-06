Pecan Squares Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This is a must try recipe if you’re a pecan lover. Pecan Pie Bars offer you all of the goodness of a pecan pie without all the mess. They are quick to make and you can eat them with your hands!

I love this dessert for the holidays but don’t let that limit you. Pecan pie bars can be made year round. It features a shortbread crust with a delicious filling and then it is topped with pecans. Yum!

Pecan Pie Bars

The pecan squares are a delightful mix of pecan pie and cookie. The pecans are baked in a luscious caramel filling atop a crisp brown sugar crust. These pie bars are the easy, less complicated version of the pecan pie. They are a great addition to your holiday meal or a cookie plate to gift to neighbors.

The shortbread crust is the real MVP of this recipe. It is buttery and will melt in your mouth. Picture it like eating a shortbread cookie with pecan deliciousness on top.

These lovely bars are great to make ahead of time. I like to prepare them the day before and then refrigerate them until I am ready to cut and serve. Easy Peasy.

Ingredients

Unsalted butter

Brown sugar

Flour

Honey

Granulated sugar

Heavy cream

Pecan halves

Vanilla

Recipe Instructions

To make the crust: Mix butter and brown sugar. Add salt, and mix to combine. Add flour 1 cup at a time.

Press dough into baking pan. Chill until firm, about 20 minutes. Bake until golden brown.

To make the filling: Place butter, brown sugar, honey, granulated sugar, heavy cream, and salt in a medium saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil. Remove pan from heat; stir in nuts and vanilla.

Pour filling onto the cooled crust and then Bake. Cut into 1×3 inch bars. Enjoy!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you know when pecan pie bars are done? Pecan pie bars are cooked when the center of the bars is set and not jiggly. You also want to watch for the edges to crisp up a bit. Should I refrigerate pecan pie bars? I tend to like them refrigerated because it makes them so much easier to cut into nice, uniform squares. You can either serve them chilled or at room temperature with vanilla ice cream. Can you freeze pecan pie bars? How do you know when pecan pie bars are done? Pecan pie bars are cooked when the center of the bars is set and not jiggly. You also want to watch for the edges to crisp up a bit. Where do the majority of pecans come from? Pecan trees are native only to North America. 75% of the world’s pecan crop is grown in the sunbelt region of the U.S. (Southern/Southwest States).

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract Instructions Place rack in center of oven. Heat oven to 375 degrees.

To make the crust: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix butter and brown sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add salt, and mix to combine. Add flour 1 cup at a time, on medium speed, mixing until fully incorporated after each addition. Continue mixing until the dough begins to come together in large clumps.

Press dough about ¼-inch thick into a 9-by-13-by-1-inch baking pan.

Prick the pastry with the tines of a fork. Chill until firm, about 20 minutes.

Bake until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

Reduce oven to 325 degrees.

To make the filling: Place butter, brown sugar, honey, granulated sugar, heavy cream, and salt in a medium saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly until mixture coats the back of a spoon, about 1 minute. Remove pan from heat; stir in nuts and vanilla.

Pour filling onto the cooled crust. Bake until filling bubbles, 15 to 20 minutes. Carefully transfer pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

Run a paring knife around edges of the pan, and invert onto cooling rack, leaving the pastry on the rack. Invert rack with pastry onto a cutting board, leaving the pastry on the board, filling side up.

After making these simple yet delicious Pecan Pie Bars you might not make the traditional pie version ever again. These bars taste so delicious and are way less work. Enjoy!