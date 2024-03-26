51 Grilled Cheese Recipes That Are More Than Just Cheddar And Bread (2024)

What makes a great grilled cheese? Is it just two pieces of bread, filled with melty, gooey cheese? Does it count if it’s stuffed with a TON of other ingredients (you know how we do)? Does a panini count? What if there’s no bread? Can you switch up the cheese (mm, brie)? Whatever they are, we’re in LOVE. Grilled cheeses are so versatile, and we’re always making them as anytime snacks, quick dinners, or even as simple party appetizers. Don’t even get us started on the classic combination of tomato soup + grilled cheese (or Bloody Marys 😈). Check out our best grilled cheese recipes for ideas—trust us, they're SO much more than just cheese and bread.

We can’t imagine you’re unfamiliar with the concept, but just in case, we’ve made a guide for how to make the best grilled cheese. Top tips: Shred your own cheese (it melts better!) and use a good amount of butter or mayo to get your bread perfectly toasty. Once you’ve got that down, change it up. Check out our Greek grilled cheese, our antipasto grilled cheese, our bacon apple cheddar grilled cheese, or our pizza grilled cheese for ideas, but really, the sky’s the limit. We love a mashup, like our grilled cheese burgers (with grilled cheeses as the buns), our sloppy joe grilled cheese, our grilled cheese hot dogs, or our chicken Parm grilled cheese. American or cheddar are classic, but feel free to switch it up, like in our , our jalapeño popper grilled cheese (cream cheese), or our Caprese grilled cheese (mozzarella). You could even make them for breakfast with our grilled cheese pancakes or our waffle iron grilled cheese. Want all that cheesy goodness, without the carbs? Veggies to the rescue: try our cauliflower grilled cheese or our zucchini grilled cheese—they’ve got the cheese pull you desire, without the bread.

