Recipe! Gardetto’s Style Rye Chips (Sans Trans Fat) (2024)

Recipe! Gardetto’s Style Rye Chips (Sans TransFat)

I bought a small bag of Gardetto’s snack mix during my ten minute break from class tonight. I always feel guilty when I pick them over other snacks because just the small bag had 2g of trans fat in it. Trans fats are probably one of the worst things that you can put into your body whether you’re a health nut or not. (Please see this link for an explanation.)

Anyhoo, I know that the delicious rye chips are the main—if not, only—source of the trans fats. (I know because I’ve bought the, “Special Request: Roasted Garlic Rye Chips,”only to be horrified bythe nutritional values.) This lead me to do a search for homemade rye chips! I usually avoid Yahoo! Answers but this time, it was helpful! This recipe looks simple and delicious.I intend to make these DIY Rye Chips ASAP and figured they’d be a hit with just about every other salty snack lover! Hope they turn out great for everyone else. 🙂

You will need:

6, day-old Rye Bagels

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 tablespoon Onion Powder

1 tablespoon Garlic Salt or Powder

1 tablespoon Seasoned Salt

To Make:

Heat the oven to 200 degrees.

Line several baking sheets with tinfoil.

Slice the bagels crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick rounds.

Arrange the slices in a single layer on the baking sheets.

Using a spray mister, lightly coat the tops with theolive oil. (You also can brush on the oil with a pastry brush, but you’ll need to use a bit more oil and the chips will not be as crisp.)

Generously sprinkle the chips with equal amounts of the onion powder, garlic salt and seasoned salt.

Bake until crisp and cracker-like, about 45 minutes.

Store in a tightly covered container for up to a week.