Recipe! Gardetto’s Style Rye Chips (Sans Trans Fat) (2024)

Recipe! Gardetto’s Style Rye Chips (Sans TransFat)
I bought a small bag of Gardetto’s snack mix during my ten minute break from class tonight. I always feel guilty when I pick them over other snacks because just the small bag had 2g of trans fat in it. Trans fats are probably one of the worst things that you can put into your body whether you’re a health nut or not. (Please see this link for an explanation.)
Anyhoo, I know that the delicious rye chips are the main—if not, only—source of the trans fats. (I know because I’ve bought the, “Special Request: Roasted Garlic Rye Chips,”only to be horrified bythe nutritional values.) This lead me to do a search for homemade rye chips! I usually avoid Yahoo! Answers but this time, it was helpful! This recipe looks simple and delicious.I intend to make these DIY Rye Chips ASAP and figured they’d be a hit with just about every other salty snack lover! Hope they turn out great for everyone else. 🙂
You will need:
- 6, day-old Rye Bagels
- 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 tablespoon Onion Powder
- 1 tablespoon Garlic Salt or Powder
- 1 tablespoon Seasoned Salt
To Make:
Heat the oven to 200 degrees.
Line several baking sheets with tinfoil.
Slice the bagels crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick rounds.
Arrange the slices in a single layer on the baking sheets.
Using a spray mister, lightly coat the tops with theolive oil. (You also can brush on the oil with a pastry brush, but you’ll need to use a bit more oil and the chips will not be as crisp.)
Generously sprinkle the chips with equal amounts of the onion powder, garlic salt and seasoned salt.
Bake until crisp and cracker-like, about 45 minutes.
Store in a tightly covered container for up to a week.
This entry was posted on January 30, 2012 by Sawdizzle. It was filed under and was tagged with bagel chips, bagels, easy snacks, food, gardetto's, garlic, garlic chips, homemade, how to make, how to make rye chips, how-to, olive oil, onion, recipe, recipes, roasted garlic rye chips, rye, rye chips, season salt, snacks, trans fats.
→
←
17 responses
Rye Chips For President
You are MARVELOUS!!!
I never thought of just cutting up rye bagels…ingenious!!!
However, I think the Chex Mix variety uses worcestershire sauce, so I’ll have to amend your version and see what I come up with…thanks for the great post!!!
Long Live Rye Chips!!!
September 17, 2012 at 9:15 pm
Reply
Sawdizzle
Don’t forget to give the almighty internet some credit, haha. 😀 I like the idea of worcestershire sauce; let us know how that turns out!
September 17, 2012 at 11:55 pm
Reply
melissa
I loves these but I live in Britain and can’t readily get a hold of rye bagels. 😦 I had to import seasoned salt.
March 16, 2013 at 2:21 am
Reply
Mitchell nova
It’s really, really easy to make seasoning salt at home. It’s basically a glorified mix of seasonings that most people have on hand on the spice rack.
February 10, 2019 at 10:02 pm
Reply
JJ
seasoned salt recipe:
1 tablespoons salt
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon turmeric (optional)
1-1/8 teaspoon sugar (optional, to taste)
1/8 teaspoon onion powder
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
December 5, 2013 at 11:27 pm
Reply
Pingback: Receita de Chips saudáveis | esteticaopuslaser
Here’s a link to a recipe for those of you who want to make these from scratch.
December 15, 2016 at 5:28 pm
Reply
http://allrecipes.com/personal-recipe/64615053/famous-rye-chips-clone-recipe/?lnkid=ussgog
December 15, 2016 at 5:29 pm
Reply
Tina Wilkerson
Gardetto’s contains 300mg of cholesterol. Does this recipe guarantee 0%?
January 27, 2017 at 6:42 am
Reply
Aaron Bean
There is saturated fat. 0 trans fat
August 24, 2017 at 6:49 pm
Reply
Chad
I guess it’s great fun to procure and carefully slice rye bagels, but as Aaron said, the bag of actual Gardetto’s Rye Chips I got at ye olde Walmart has 0% trans fat, 0% saturated fat, and even 0% cholesterol (unsurprising as no animal fats are used, only soybean oil and a scant amount of canola oil). Now if only they could magically make them calorie-free, this would be the perfect snack!
November 6, 2017 at 9:38 am
Reply
Nancy D Woeltje
My local Walmart doesn’t carry them so I have to order online. That’s why I like to find copycat recipes online
June 5, 2021 at 9:59 am
Reply
Mitchell nova
So basically, you found a recipe on the internet, re-wrote it, took a picture of actual gardettos(or took one from google) and posted it saying “I’m going to make these soon” lol. Trans fats aren’t even bad for you if you have a balanced diet, get exercise and don’t over-do them. Also, the amount of seasoning you posted is no where near enough to use for 6 bagels. You can get between 20-30 chips per one bagel so around 100-130 chips depending on how them you slice them. (I like them thin) I tripled everything but the oil. I believe I used around 4 tablespoons oil brushing them. I also baked them for about an hour using my pizza pan that has tons of little holes in the bottom of the pan. Turned out really good. You can also put them in a sealed container inside the fridge If you want to make a huge batch. Easily can last a month like that.
These go extremely well if broke into small pieces and put on salads or baked potatoes as an alternative to bacon bits.
February 10, 2019 at 10:00 pm
Reply
Beeron
the best rye chips- ordered PINAHS RYE CHIPS from FARM & FLEET less expensive than making these AND they are really really good.
June 27, 2020 at 11:47 am
Reply
Pam
Can I use dark rye bread?
February 19, 2021 at 11:14 am
Reply
Pingback: A Recipe for Disaster (or tasty noms, at least) | Eigenblogger
Nancy D Woeltje
Great suggestions. I want to try it and add cayenne pepper as I’m looking for a recipe similar to the spicy Italian mix but just the rye chips.
June 5, 2021 at 9:56 am
Reply