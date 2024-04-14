60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (2024)

Want to Save This Article? Enter your email & I’ll send it straight to your inbox.And you’ll get new recipes & tips each week.

Today, I am excited to share a “round-up” of over sixty recipes. These recipes are not your average kid’s meal, rather these recipes are nutrient-dense, packed with good fats and vitamins and minerals. As a mom I desire to feed my children with food, made in our home, that will nourish their growing bodies and minds. I have witnessed the dramatic impact a nutrient-dense diet can have on a growing child. You can read more on the impact a nutrient-dense diet has had in my son’s life here. While I strive to provide the very best in nourishment for my kiddos, I’m challenged by the picky tastes children can develop. Piper, my oldest, knows what he likes and what he doesn’t. I am often looking for new ways to pack as many nutrients as possible into the food I prepare to ensure he gets the nourishment he needs.

The list below is just a starting point. A round-up to give you and I a few fresh ideas when it comes to nourishing our children. I’ll be sharing in a later post important nutrients growing bodies need (read the post here), but for now I give you food, glorious food. And lots of it! I’d love for you to share, in the comments below, nutrient-dense recipes your kids love! Let’s get started.