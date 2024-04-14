60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (2024)

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (1)

Want to Save This Article?

Enter your email & I’ll send it straight to your inbox.And you’ll get new recipes & tips each week.

Today, I am excited to share a “round-up” of over sixty recipes. These recipes are not your average kid’s meal, rather these recipes are nutrient-dense, packed with good fats and vitamins and minerals. As a mom I desire to feed my children with food, made in our home, that will nourish their growing bodies and minds. I have witnessed the dramatic impact a nutrient-dense diet can have on a growing child. You can read more on the impact a nutrient-dense diet has had in my son’s life here. While I strive to provide the very best in nourishment for my kiddos, I’m challenged by the picky tastes children can develop. Piper, my oldest, knows what he likes and what he doesn’t. I am often looking for new ways to pack as many nutrients as possible into the food I prepare to ensure he gets the nourishment he needs.

The list below is just a starting point. A round-up to give you and I a few fresh ideas when it comes to nourishing our children. I’ll be sharing in a later post important nutrients growing bodies need (read the post here), but for now I give you food, glorious food. And lots of it! I’d love for you to share, in the comments below, nutrient-dense recipes your kids love! Let’s get started.

Breakfast

Muffins/Pancakes/Waffles:

Eggs:

Lunch/Dinner

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (4)

Meats/Seafood:

  • Chicken Fajitas from Live Simply
  • Sweet Chicken Kabobs with Citrus-Soy Sauce from Live Simply
  • Chicken Tenders from The Organic Kitchen
  • Chicken Legs from We Got Real
  • Cowboy Casserolefrom We Got Real
  • Real Food Meatballsfrom Scratch Mommy
  • Salmon Patties from We Got Real
  • Chicken and Rice from The Elliott Homestead
  • Viva La Beef Taquitos from The Elliott Homestead
  • Allergy-Friendly Fish Sticks from Momables
  • Healthy Homemade Fish Sticks from Prairie Homestead
  • Goulash from We Got Real
  • Homemade Tacos: ground beef and toppings of choice
60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (5)

Kid-classics:

  • Gluten-Free/Grain-Free Chicken Nuggets from Mama & Baby Love
  • Butternut Squash Macaroni and Cheese from Live Simply
  • Macaroni and Cheese with Swiss Chard and Mushrooms from Live Simply
  • Nutrient-Dense Mac and Cheesefrom Naturally Mindful
  • Quinoa and Cheese from Nourishing Herbalist
  • Homemade Corn Dogs from Homemade Dutch Apple Pie
  • Homemade Corn Dogs from Deliciously Organic
  • Hamburgers (with Hidden Liver) from Hollywood Homestead
  • Homemade Pizza and Sauce from Live Simply
  • Kale Salad Pizza from Live Simply

Veggies/Fruits:

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (6)

Veggies:

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (7)

Fruit:

Dips

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (8)

Sweet Dips:

Savory Dips:

Snacks

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (9)
60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (10)

Fruit Leather:

Granola/Cereal/Bars

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (11)

Granola/Cereal:

Bars:

Drinks

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (13)

Smoothies:

Alternatives to Juices/Sodas/Flavored Milk:

Treats

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (14)

Ice Cream/Popsicles/Puddings:

Cookies:

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (15)

Kristin Marr

Kristin is the creator and editor-in-chief of Live Simply. Kristin is married to her high school sweetheart, Dustin, and is the mom to two kids and two free-roam (litterbox-trained) bunnies, Leo and Estela. Kristin started Live Simply in 2013 to share her passion for real food and natural living.

Facebook

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Great roundup! Mind if I link from my blog?

    Thanks!

    Reply

    1. Hey Jenn, Thank you for asking. Linking from your blog to this round-up with A-okay :).

      Reply

  2. RT @brendondesimone: Ummmm adults too!!! RT @angelokaramanis: 60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love http://t.co/CAS7OuwvIm

    Reply

  3. Ummmm adults too!!! RT @angelokaramanis: 60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love http://t.co/CAS7OuwvIm

    Reply

  4. RT @FoodHasPower: Wow!! 60 Nutrient-Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love – including ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, veggies,… http://…

    Reply

  5. Parents, you and your little ones will love this recipe site. Healthy eats for the entire family! http://t.co/2NBai8c2W0

    Reply

  7. Wow!! 60 Nutrient-Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love – including ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, veggies,… http://t.co/8ggE312h9u

    Reply

  13. What a great resource! Thanks so much for featuring my meatballs!

    Reply

    1. Thank you 🙂 and thank you for the great meatball recipe!

      Reply

  14. What a great post, Kristin! I’ve pinned this as you’ve shared so many great recipes. Thanks for sharing my KIND Fruit and Nut Bars. Blessings, Kelly

    Reply

  15. I love this collection of healthy recipes ! Never thought about making gummies before but a definite alternative to the synthetic laden treats offered in the stores. Thanks for you blog. I will be sure to share with your cousin 🙂

    Reply

  16. Wow, great roundup! Thanks for sharing my raw juices for kiddos 🙂 -Rama, Freshly Grown

    Reply

    1. Thank you 🙂 And thank you for the great juice recipes! I kids love them 🙂

      Reply

  17. Awesome ideas! I’ll definitely be incorporating some of these into our meal plan this week!

    Reply

  18. A bookmark for sure! Awesome post! (And thank you so much for including my recipe!)

    Reply

60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (2024)
Top Articles
10 Low Carb Mediterranean Diet Recipes to Try Today — Beyond the Brambleberry
Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Recipe - Julias Simply Southern - Delicious!
Bitcoin Cash a-t-il une limite ?
Jusqu’où ira Bitcoin Cash ?
Latest Posts
6 Healthy Taco Recipes That Taste Better Than The Real Thing
Easy Lime Chicken Recipe | Gimme Some Oven
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 6547

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.