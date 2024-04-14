60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love (2024)

Want to Save This Article?
Today, I am excited to share a “round-up” of over sixty recipes. These recipes are not your average kid’s meal, rather these recipes are nutrient-dense, packed with good fats and vitamins and minerals. As a mom I desire to feed my children with food, made in our home, that will nourish their growing bodies and minds. I have witnessed the dramatic impact a nutrient-dense diet can have on a growing child. You can read more on the impact a nutrient-dense diet has had in my son’s life here. While I strive to provide the very best in nourishment for my kiddos, I’m challenged by the picky tastes children can develop. Piper, my oldest, knows what he likes and what he doesn’t. I am often looking for new ways to pack as many nutrients as possible into the food I prepare to ensure he gets the nourishment he needs.
The list below is just a starting point. A round-up to give you and I a few fresh ideas when it comes to nourishing our children. I’ll be sharing in a later post important nutrients growing bodies need (read the post here), but for now I give you food, glorious food. And lots of it! I’d love for you to share, in the comments below, nutrient-dense recipes your kids love! Let’s get started.
Breakfast
Muffins/Pancakes/Waffles:
- Carrot-Applesauce Muffinsfrom Real Food Outlaws
- Soaked Pancakes from Live Simply
- Banana Fritters from Real Food Outlaw
- Soaked Waffles from Live Simply
- Grain-Free Mickey Mouse Pancakes from Real Food RN
- Banana-Walnut French Toast Live Simply
- Soaked Biscuits from Live Simply
- Whole Wheat Chocolate Banana Muffins from Live Simply
- Homemade Whole Wheat Blueberry Muffins from Live Simply
- Cozy Banana Bread from The Elliott Homestead
Eggs:
- Breakfast Casserolefrom We Got Real
- “Owl Eye” Frittata Breakfast Muffins from Real Food RN
- Egg in the Holefrom Weelicious
- Eggie Rice Cups from Natural Family Today
- Good Morning Breakfast Burritos from The Nourishing Home
Lunch/Dinner
Meats/Seafood:
- Chicken Fajitas from Live Simply
- Sweet Chicken Kabobs with Citrus-Soy Sauce from Live Simply
- Chicken Tenders from The Organic Kitchen
- Chicken Legs from We Got Real
- Cowboy Casserolefrom We Got Real
- Real Food Meatballsfrom Scratch Mommy
- Salmon Patties from We Got Real
- Chicken and Rice from The Elliott Homestead
- Viva La Beef Taquitos from The Elliott Homestead
- Allergy-Friendly Fish Sticks from Momables
- Healthy Homemade Fish Sticks from Prairie Homestead
- Goulash from We Got Real
- Homemade Tacos: ground beef and toppings of choice
Kid-classics:
- Gluten-Free/Grain-Free Chicken Nuggets from Mama & Baby Love
- Butternut Squash Macaroni and Cheese from Live Simply
- Macaroni and Cheese with Swiss Chard and Mushrooms from Live Simply
- Nutrient-Dense Mac and Cheesefrom Naturally Mindful
- Quinoa and Cheese from Nourishing Herbalist
- Homemade Corn Dogs from Homemade Dutch Apple Pie
- Homemade Corn Dogs from Deliciously Organic
- Hamburgers (with Hidden Liver) from Hollywood Homestead
- Homemade Pizza and Sauce from Live Simply
- Kale Salad Pizza from Live Simply
Veggies/Fruits:
Veggies:
- Honey-Glazed Carrots from We Got Real
- Butternut Squash French Fries fromVeggie Staples
- Kale Chips from Live Simply
- Beet Chips from Live Simply
- Crispy Sweet Potato Chips from Hollywood Homestead
- Zucchini Noodles (Zoodles) from Living Low Carb
- Strawberry Spinach Salad from Weelicious
Fruit:
- Real Fruit Snacks from Real Food RN
- Simple Fruit Salad from Nourishing Minimalism
- Fun Fruit Kebobs from Homegrown and Healthy
- PB and Fruit Rolls from Homegrown and Healthy
Dips
Sweet Dips:
- Homemade Yogurt from Live Simply
- Easy Lemon Fruit Dip from Primarily Inspired
- Organic Fruit Dip from Whole Lifestyle Nutrition
- Choco-Avocado Fruit Dip from Real Food RN
Savory Dips:
- Babaganoush from And Here We Are
- Probiotic Ranch Dressing from Natural Family Today
- Homemade Hummus from Live Simply
- Perfect Homemade Guacamole from Live Simply
Snacks
Gelatin:
- Healthy Gummy Men from Mama Natural
- Homemade Fruit and Veggie Gummy Snacks from Live Simply
- Strawberry Lemonade Gummies from Hollywood Homestead
- Sour Gummy Stars from Mommypotamus
- Homemade Kombucha Fruit Snacks from Homemade Mommy
- Homemade Orange Jello from Hollywood Homestead
Fruit Leather:
- Homemade Yogurt Fruit Leather from Thank Your Body
- Cultured Fruit Leathers from Mama & Baby Love
- Organic Strawberry Fruit Leather from Whole Lifestyle Nutrition
- Strawberry Mango Chia Fruit Bark from Body Unburdened
Granola/Cereal/Bars
Granola/Cereal:
- Peanut Butter Coconut Granola from Live Simply
- Soaked Granola from We Got Real
- Apple Cinnamon Soaked Granola from Our Nourishing Roots
- Crunchy Banana Maple Nut-Free Granola from Meatified
- Homemade Cheerios from Turning it Home
Bars:
- Homemade Kind Bars from The Nourishing Home
- Homemade Lara Bars from The Elliott Homestead
- Cherry-Nut Lara Bars from Live Simply
- Pecan Pie Lara Bars from Ditch The Wheat
- Cherry Pie Granola Bars from Butter Believer
- No Bake Granola Bars from Live Simply
- Soaked Oats, Nuts, and Pumpkin Bars from Scratch Mommy
Drinks
Smoothies:
- On-the-Go Summer Smoothies from Live Simply
- Tropical Spirulina Smoothie from Mama Natural
- Beet-Strawberry Smoothie from Live Simply
- Nourishing Fruit Smoothie from All Things Health
- Sneaky Breakfast Smoothie from Real Food RN
- Monkey Smoothie from The Paleo Mama
Alternatives to Juices/Sodas/Flavored Milk:
- Cultured Strawberry Soda from Holistic Squid
- Homemade Soda Pop from Weed ‘Em and Reap
- Simple Healthy Green Juice from Live Simply
- Little Green Juice from Freshly Grown
- Beety Goodness from Freshly Grown
- Natural Chocolate Milk Syrup from Rethink Simple
- Berry-Lemonade Kombucha from Live Simply
Treats
Ice Cream/Popsicles/Puddings:
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream from Live Simply
- Strawberry Ice Cream from Live Simply
- Kombucha Popsicles from Hollywood Homestead
- Water Kefir Fruit Pops from Real Food Outlaws
- Sneaky Green Popsicles from Hollywood Homestead
- Watermelon-Lemonade Fruit Popsicles from Real Food Outlaws
- Chocolate Pudding from The Elliott Homestead
- Chocolate Pudding from Deliciously Organic
Cookies:
- Sprouted Peanut Butter Cookies from Live Simply
- Sprouted Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies from the Prairie Homestead
- Raw Brownie Bites from Live Simply
Kristin Marr
Kristin is the creator and editor-in-chief of Live Simply. Kristin is married to her high school sweetheart, Dustin, and is the mom to two kids and two free-roam (litterbox-trained) bunnies, Leo and Estela. Kristin started Live Simply in 2013 to share her passion for real food and natural living.
