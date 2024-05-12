55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (2024)

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.

I guess some people don’t love pecans, but none of them live in my house. If your family loves pecans as much as mine, you’re sure to find a sweet or savory pecan recipe you’ll love in this list.

We are blessed with lots of pecan trees here in the south. We often sit under their shade in the summer and many southerners will go foraging for pecans in the fall. The flavor of a fresh pecan is a little sweet, a little buttery, and it has a soft toothy feel.

See Also
The Big Tzimmes for Passover Recipe on Food52

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (1)

Harvesting pecans for recipes

Because pecan trees are giant, most nuts are gathered after they fall from the tree using thesewire nut picker upperthingies. Pecans should be harvested as soon as possible after they fall from the tree. Otherwise, they will get moldy or eaten by squirrels, birds, etc.

When they fall to the ground, they may still be in the green or brown outer husk. After the husk opens, it reveals the brown nutshellwhich must be cracked open to harvest the nut. Pecans are best when harvested from dried brown outer husks.

Use a nutcracker to open the shell and remove the nut. You may have to use a knife or pick to get them out. Dry the nuts in a single layer in a cool dark place for 2-10 days. They can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer.

Check out this easy way to crack into some pecans even if you don’t have your official nutcracker!

Harvesting pecans is kind of a tedious job, and disease, weather, and the variety of tree will affect the flavor and quality of the pecans. If you have a pecan tree but no good nuts, check out this articleon evaluating pecan tree disease issues.

Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes

Whether you harvest your own or buy your pecans, you’ll find they are surprisingly flexible in recipes. I’ve gathered the best pecan recipes I could find to showcase the many ways you can enjoy this yummy nut!

1. Savory toasted pecans recipes

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (2)

2. Sugary candied pecans recipes

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (3)

3. Bake pecans in cookies, cakes, and pies.

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (4)

4. Salads With Pecans

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (5)

5. Prepare a pecan pesto.

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (6)

6. Top with chopped pecans

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (7)

7. Pecan Crusted Recipes

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (8)

8. Make a pecan nut butter.

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (9)

9. Add pecans to savory side dishes.

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (10)

10. Try pecans rolled into delectable truffles.

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (11)

11. Pecan ice cream recipes

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (12)

12. Allergy friendly pecan pie recipes

55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (13)
See Also
Cabbage and Spring Onion Quiche With Caraway RecipePumpkin & Spinach Frittata - Divalicious RecipesChristmas stuffing recipesBasic Vegan Spaetzle Recipe & Cheesy Spaetzle Casserole – seitan is my motor
55 Sweet and Savory Pecan Recipes - You Should Grow (2024)
Top Articles
Authentic Greek Seasoning Recipe - An Easy Homemade Spice Blend!
Easy Nutrient-Dense Custard Recipe for the GAPS Intro Diet
Old Fashioned Butter Pound Cake Recipe
Easy Vegan Mac and Cheese
Latest Posts
Homemade Vanilla Pound, Loaf Cake, classic, made from scratch easy recipe.
Leftover Lamb Pita Board Recipe - Striped Spatula
Article information

Author: Errol Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 5482

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Errol Quitzon

Birthday: 1993-04-02

Address: 70604 Haley Lane, Port Weldonside, TN 99233-0942

Phone: +9665282866296

Job: Product Retail Agent

Hobby: Computer programming, Horseback riding, Hooping, Dance, Ice skating, Backpacking, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Errol Quitzon, I am a fair, cute, fancy, clean, attractive, sparkling, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.