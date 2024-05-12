Cabbage and Spring Onion Quiche With Caraway Recipe (2024)

By Martha Rose Shulman
- Total Time
- About 1 hour 15 minutes, including baking
- Rating
- 5(122)
- Notes
- Read community notes
Spring onions found their way into several of this week’s quiches. For this one, I cooked the onions with cabbage – even a half a head of cabbage that has been lingering in your refrigerator will work here – until both vegetables were soft, lightly colored and sweet. I added caraway seeds to the mix because I love the flavor of caraway with cabbage. I used ½ teaspoon, just enough so that people noticed; they couldn’t recognize what it was (“Cumin?” they asked) right away, but they liked it. I made the filling a day ahead and let it sit uncovered overnight in the refrigerator.
Featured in: Quiche Meets Whole Wheat
or to save this recipe.
Print Options
Advertisem*nt
Ingredients
Yield:Serves 6 generously
- 2tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1cup chopped spring onion
- ½medium cabbage (1 pound), cored and shredded (about 5 cups shredded cabbage)
- Salt to taste
- ½teaspoon caraway seeds
- 2egg yolks
- 2whole eggs
- 1(9-inch) whole wheat pâte brisée pie crust fully baked and cooled
- ½teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- ⅔cup milk
- 3ounces Gruyère, grated, or 1 ounce Parmesan and 2 ounces Gruyère, grated (¾ cup grated cheese)
Ingredient Substitution Guide
Nutritional analysis per serving (6 servings)
381 calories; 25 grams fat; 10 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 11 grams monounsaturated fat; 3 grams polyunsaturated fat; 26 grams carbohydrates; 3 grams dietary fiber; 4 grams sugars; 13 grams protein; 474 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
Preparation
Step
1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step
2
Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large, heavy skillet and add onions. Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add a generous pinch of salt and continue to cook 3 to 5 minutes, until beginning to color. Add cabbage and cook, stirring often, until cabbage wilts, about 5 minutes. Add another pinch of salt and caraway seeds and continue to cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, until cabbage is sweet, cooked down, lightly colored and very tender. Taste, adjust salt, and add freshly ground pepper. Remove from heat.
Step
3
Beat together egg yolks and eggs in a medium bowl. Set tart pan on a baking sheet to allow for easy handling. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush the bottom of the crust with some of the beaten egg and place in the oven for 5 minutes. (The egg seals the crust so that it won’t become soggy when it comes into contact with the custard.)
Step
4
Add salt (I use ½ teaspoon), pepper, and milk to remaining eggs and whisk together.
Step
5
Spread cabbage and onion in an even layer in the crust. Sprinkle cheese evenly on top. Very slowly pour in the egg custard over the filling. If your tart pan has low edges, you may not need all of it to fill the quiche, and you want to keep the custard from spilling over. Place quiche, on baking sheet, in oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until set and just beginning to color on top. Remove from oven and allow to sit for at least 10 minutes before serving.
Tip
- Advance preparation: You can make the cabbage and onion filling up to 3 days ahead. Keep uncovered in the refrigerator so that moisture evaporates (otherwise the liquid will dilute the custard). The quiche will keep for 3 or 4 days in the refrigerator.
Ratings
5
out of 5
122
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
KW
SO good! Never knew cabbage could be elegant. That Whole Wheat crust is worth the effort, too. Don't have a 9" tart pan, used a 9" pie plate, so used 4 whole eggs instead of removing the 2 whites, to have right proportion for pan.
san
Fabulous! Though it took a lot longer to cook the cabbage to get it to the right point. Also I made a crustless version and used the pie pan technique, but with only three whole eggs. Worked up famously.
Aphrika
This dish is a firm favourite weeknight dinner. From many iterations I now prefer it with chorizo or Hungarian salami layered on top - crisps up in the oven and pairs with the sweet cabbage surprisingly well. I don't bother with the wholemeal crust anymore - can bake as frittata or with puff pastry.
Patty
Hi, when you say the bottom of the crust, you mean inside, not underneath?
Krista Lynne
Made with smoked gouda and hen of the woods mushrooms, cooked with Sherry vinegar, this is outrageously good.
Suzanne
This was surprisingly good just like so many others have mentioned! We left it out the caraway (not a fan) and there was still plenty of yum! Will make again.
louiseelizabethable
Are we using the white part and the green part of the onion?
Michael C
I added some diced corned beef during the last few minutes of cooking the cabbage. It was delicious. Someone called it a "Rueben Quiche" which was actually a pretty good name for it.
Zoe
This is so crazy delicious - I have made it three times in as many weeks. Followed the recipe exactly the first time (but with a frozen pie crust because I am the laziest girl in the world). I made it once with regular white onion instead of spring onions, which was just as good, and once with three whole eggs instead of eggs yolks, which turned out a little more damp that I would have liked.
Patty
Hi, when you say the bottom of the crust, you mean inside, not underneath?
Krista Lynne
Having made this several times as a favorite dish, I decided to jazz it up using my husband's favorite food, mushrooms. Trust me, if you like mushrooms: sautee 8 oz of baby bellas in butter and/or olive oil for a good long time, like 20 min, adding a hefty glug of cooking sherry halfway through. Once all the liquid is gone, arrange these on top of the cabbage/onion in Step 5, then add cheese and custard as usual. Fits in a pie dish, and outrageously good!
Annette Rachlin
I used 1/2 the red potatoes with farm fresh red cabbage and a sweet onion. The vegetables were done in 30 minutes. I think the sausage could have been put in the pan 15 minutes the 30 minutes. I thought it was fair.
Nat
Delicious! Used store-bought crust, and subbed fennel seeds for caraway, as that is what I had on hand. A total hit.
Celeste
Way better and tastier than what I thought a cabbage quiche could taste like. Loved it! I added more cheese and mixed the eggs just because it was easier and worked out great!
MCW
Really good!!! But be aware: it’ll take way more than what it says there. Especially if you are making the crust from scratch at the same time.
Aphrika
This dish is a firm favourite weeknight dinner. From many iterations I now prefer it with chorizo or Hungarian salami layered on top - crisps up in the oven and pairs with the sweet cabbage surprisingly well. I don't bother with the wholemeal crust anymore - can bake as frittata or with puff pastry.
Carlos
This recipe is so incredibly good. Even when I have a lot of cabbage in the fridge, just strir fry it with the green onions and the caraway seeds and you have a super-fast, super-healthy side dish in 5 minutes.
Maggie
Used two leeks, some leftover cauliflower, cabbage, sharp cheddar, curry powder for spice, and parmesan on top. Was delicious.
NT
We loved how the cabbage became so sweet and tender. Don't skip the caraway seeds, they add an interesting flavor note. Highly recommended!
Private notes are only visible to you.