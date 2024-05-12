Cabbage and Spring Onion Quiche With Caraway Recipe (2024)

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Step 2 Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large, heavy skillet and add onions. Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add a generous pinch of salt and continue to cook 3 to 5 minutes, until beginning to color. Add cabbage and cook, stirring often, until cabbage wilts, about 5 minutes. Add another pinch of salt and caraway seeds and continue to cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, until cabbage is sweet, cooked down, lightly colored and very tender. Taste, adjust salt, and add freshly ground pepper. Remove from heat.

Step 3 Beat together egg yolks and eggs in a medium bowl. Set tart pan on a baking sheet to allow for easy handling. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush the bottom of the crust with some of the beaten egg and place in the oven for 5 minutes. (The egg seals the crust so that it won’t become soggy when it comes into contact with the custard.)

Step 4 Add salt (I use ½ teaspoon), pepper, and milk to remaining eggs and whisk together.