6 Best Gravity Forms WordPress Themes are Essential to Making Website (2024)

If you are planning to set up an eCommerce store, then you’ll know that you would need to set up a website for starters and apart from that, make sure that it comes with the requisite forms so that people can opt in for your news, as well as updates.

Table of Contents Best Gravity Forms WordPress Themes 1. Minimal Blog 2. Business consulting 3. Logistics 4. Event Planners 5. Pest Control 6. Caregiving



The later is more important from a marketing point of view and given the fact that the internet is populated by hundreds of thousands of online stores, you would often need something else that can help automate the process and get you the information you need.

That’s why, when you set up your online store on WordPress, you make a point to check and see if the framework you have chosen is robust enough to support gravity forms WordPress themes.

Granted, you may require these forms for a variety of reasons, from getting customers to opt-in for updates which you can then utilize to streamline your marketing campaigns to getting them to enroll for a specific product/service.

This is why it is a good idea to install gravity forms WordPress themes as it is dynamic and is a ‘one size fits all’ sort of solution as far as your online forms are concerned.

Just check out some of the gravity forms WordPress themes posted below, they all support external plugins and are some of the top performing frameworks, of the lot.

1. Minimal Blog

This theme is compatible with third party plugins and to that end is definitely compatible with gravity forms WordPress themes. If you wanted your website to offer your users advanced functionality, then this is the one you need.

The theme comes with a minimalist design along with drop down menus, a white background which can be strategically reused to direct the user’s attention to CTA as well as enabling easy navigation.

Granted, you can go in for a different color for the background but as the theme is customizable, you can change, tweak and alter any page element with ease.

Moreover, the built in short codes should help you do just that. And the theme also comes with a default slider as well as galleries that you can use to showcase your work, high resolution images and even videos.

And you can always install plugins and utilize more advanced sliders such as carousel and even feature the same on the home page itself, to good effect.

It comes with various header, footer, sidebar, and layout options but it also comes with a blog that you can utilize for press releases and more of the same.

You can also install social media plugins and thereby enable your users to login with their social media credentials and so much more. But the good news is that despite all this advanced functionality, this theme comes with a price tag of $39 only.

2. Business consulting

This theme is perfect when it comes to responsiveness and for being compatible with external plugins such as gravity forms WordPress plugin.

It is also scalable, not to mention the fact that it is cross device, cross platform and cross browser compatible, as the design is gradient free and made with a material design.

Essentially, your users should be able to visit your website without having to suffer any loss of functionality or bad resolution because of the screen/ display size.

Apart from the obvious, the theme is minimalist with a dark Gravity forms WordPress themes but as it is a dynamic theme, it is also customizable and you can change the colors of all the page elements as well as most of the features with the help of the built in short codes.

The overall effect is obvious, it makes the content of your front page stand out; it also comes with header, footer, sidebar and layout options where the header can be customized to display a CTA message.

Moreover, you can also use sticky headers to display the same on additional pages as that should result in better conversion as well.

On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, this theme would rank at 8 on account of its ease of navigation, ease of use and advanced functionality.

You can use external plugins to add dynamic form builder tools like gravity forms to your website along with analytics, Google maps, cache plugins, social media plugins for social media integration and so much more.

Your users should be able to enjoy better user experience as a result of the same and this should help increase your SEO and SERPS as well.

What’s more, you can also optimize your website with the right SEO plugins like Yoast and others. The theme is available for $39 only and comes with free installation as well as support for a year.

3. Logistics

If you ever wanted a theme that was simplistic enough but loaded with advanced functionality, then this would be it.

The simple theme is easy on the eye and comes with a neat layout and a design that’s robust, and responsive, not to mention the fact that it supports external plugins.

And if that was not enough, the theme is also a multi-purpose one, which means that it can be easily repurposed for other niches with ease.

It is completely customizable, and you can change and alter any page element as well as customize it as you see fit.

Moreover, it comes with several built in short codes with which you can do the same and what’s more, you can install short code plugin and add more short codes and extend the functionality of your website.

You can also use dynamic form building tools like gravity forms WordPress plugin on your website along with social media plugins to enable your users to share your content across various social media platforms in real time.

From a marketing prespective, that makes a lot of sense as this would enable you to leverage the various social media platforms and get more publicity and traffic for your website. The theme comes with a price tag of $39 only, which a real bargain is considering all the advanced features.

4. Event Planners

If you own an event agency, then this is the theme that you would need for it comes with all the requisite bells and whistles and if that was not enough, it also supports external plugins as well.

The theme itself is simplistic enough, and even a novice should not have much difficulty in setting it up from scratch.

It comes with a responsive design and one that’s completely scalable so your users should be able to access your website without any loss of functionality from any website.

Apart from this, you can also use dynamic form building tools such as gravity forms WordPress plugin on your website along with several page builder plugins like Gutenberg, Elementor, Beaver, Divi, Visual composer,Live composer to custom build any additional pages that you would require for your website.

As a result, with this theme, you are able to offer your customers so much more which is why the price tag of $39 is a real bargain, all things considered.

5. Pest Control

This Gravity forms WordPress themes would be perfect for a pest control website but it is also a multi-purpose theme which can be repurposed easily for other niches.

The theme itself comes with a nice design along with a classic layout which also comes with dropdown menus and allows for easy navigation.

It is a responsive design, one that’s completely scalable and is also compatible with external plugins such as gravity forms WordPress plugins, cache plugins, page builder plugins, sliders and much more.

With this theme, you should be able to provide your users with social media integration as well as make it possible for them to share posts across various social media platforms in real time.

The theme comes loaded with home page, as well as templates that you can use as other sections and much more. Despite its advanced functionality, it comes with a price tag of $39 only.

6. Caregiving

The senior care WordPress theme is 100% responsive and has been tested for various resolutions; it comes with a dark theme but one that can be easily changed as it comes with 100+ short codes and more to the point, it also supports external plugins.

So you can always add more short codes by installing short code plugin and enhance the experience of your visitors.

You can, for example, set up an integrated shopping cart, enable users to track their orders online as well as integrate Google maps onto the website which should help facilitate tracking.

It also comes with drop down menus, and an intuitive design which should help facilitate easy navigation. On the whole, with this theme, your website should stand out for all the right reasons and it comes with a price tag of only $39.