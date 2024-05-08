Authentic Irish Potato Farls Recipe - (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

WHY YOU WILL LOVE THIS RECIPE:Authentic Irish Potato Farls are so simple, quick, and tasty that you won’t evenbelieve! With ONLY 4 ingredients and 30 minutes, youcan start your day right!

IMPORTANT NOTE: This recipe was updated and improved on 2/24/2023, to includedetailedexplanation of ingredients, answers to the most frequently asked questions and related Irish recipes.

Potato Farls are something I grew up with in Ireland. My mum used to make them using leftover mashed potato and cook them off for breakfast as part of a traditional fry. I haven’t had them in donkey’s years but the moment I ate these I was transported back to our kitchen in the house where I grew up. If you are Irish, you will be familiar with these, if you are not then you just found a new recipe that will give you a little taste of Irish culture and cuisine.

If you love Irish recipes, you definitely need to try my Irish Soda Bread, Irish Apple Cake, and Best-Ever Irish Scones!

Table Of Content

What Is A Potato Farl (or Fadge)?

Tools You Need

Potato Farls Ingredients

How To Make Potato Farls

How Do I Store Potato Farls?

FAQs

Gemma’s Pro Chef Tips

Make More Irish Recipes!

What Is A Potato Farl (or Fadge)?

A potato Farl goes by many names! It’s also known as potato fadge, potato cakes, griddle cakes, and boxty. It originated out of a way to use up leftover mashed potatoes from the dinner the night before. Made with cupboard staples, it’s a humble recipe that might not seem like much but boy are they delicious.

Medium Saucepan

Steamer

Vegetable Peeler

Chopping Knife and Chopping Board

Sieve or Ricer

Medium Frying Pan

Potato Farls Ingredients

Potatoes: Fluffy, floury potatoes are essential for this recipe. Basically, the same potatoes that you use for making mashed potatoes. I recommend Maris Piper, Roosters, and Russets.

Fluffy, floury potatoes are essential for this recipe. Basically, the same potatoes that you use for making mashed potatoes. I recommend Maris Piper, Roosters, and Russets. All-purpose flour: All-purpose flour has the perfect amount of gluten to bind with potatoes, lighten the texture and extend the dough. Use gluten-free all-purpose blend flour if needed!

All-purpose flour has the perfect amount of gluten to bind with potatoes, lighten the texture and extend the dough. Use if needed! Salt and pepper: Salt and pepper are the simplest yet best seasoning for Irish Potato Farls.

Salt and pepper are the simplest yet best seasoning for Irish Potato Farls. Butter: Butter enriches Potato Farls’ taste and creates golden brown crispy skin.

How To Make Potato Cakes (Farls)

This wonderful Irish breakfast is simple, quick, and so tasty you won’t even believe it. Here’s how you make my potato cakes(and don’t forget to get the full recipe with measurements, on the page down below):

Peel, chop, and weigh the potatoes. In a medium saucepan over medium/low heat, steam or boil the cubed potatoes until tender, roughly 20-25 minutes. This makes them much, much easier to work with, too! Once tender remove the potatoes from the pot and place them in a sieve over a bowl. Allow them to hang out here for 5 minutes to cool slightly and to let some of the moisture evaporate. While still hot, pass the potatoes through the sieve. If you don’t have a sieve you can use a potato ricer or potato masher to mash the potatoes either. Into the potatoes, add in the flour, salt, pepper, and melted butter. Stir the dough together until it forms a ball. Like any dough take care not to over mix it so you get fluffy Farls. Flatten the dough into an 8 inch round disconto a lightly floured surface. Using a large knife cut the disc into 6 pieces. Melt a big knob of butter in a large frying pan or skillet over medium heat until bubbling. Carefully add the potato farls and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes or until a lovely golden brown. Flip them over and cook for another 4-5 minutes on the other side. They should be crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle. Serve immediately while hot as part of a traditional Irish breakfast or simply on their own.

How do I store Potato Farls?

Storing/Freezing/Reheating – These farls will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days. You can reheat them on the hob or in the oven. You can freeze these, I would freeze them before cooking. Lay them out on a baking tray then pop it in the freezer for an hour. Transfer them to a freezer bag or container, in layers. I would place some parchment paper between each one to stop them from sticking together. Cook from frozen on the hob or in the oven.

FAQs

What are the best potatoes for making Irish Potato Farls?

Fluffy, floury potatoes that you use for making mashed potatoes. I recommend Maris Piper, Roosters, and Russets.

Can you freeze Potato Farls?

Yes, you can! Before cooking, lay them out on a baking tray then pop it in the freezer for an hour. Transfer them to a freezer bag or container in layers with parchment paper between each one to stop them from sticking together. Cook from frozen on the hob or in the oven.

Gemma’s Prof-Chef Tips For Making Potato Cakes

Peel and chop the potatoes and then measure them.

Pass the potatoes through the sieve while hot. If they cool down too much they become very difficult to mash and can become gluey.

What potatoes do you use? A floury type of potato that is good for mashing eg/ Roosters, Maris Pipers and Russet potatoes

Can I use leftover mashed potatoes? yes BUT only if they are not already mixed with lots of butter and milk. The potato has to be firm.

Make, cut, and freeze the potato Farls uncooked. Then just cook them off whenever you want them.

Gemma’s Best-Ever Irish Scones

Mum’s Irish Apple Cake

Mum’s Traditional Irish Soda Bread

Traditional Irish Barmbrack

Aunty Rosaleen’s Irish Christmas Cake

