These Are Our Most Popular Recipes in August (2024)

Looking for a new dish to make? Turn to one of our reader favorites. These Taste of Home recipes are the most shared, liked and rated in August.
Flavorful Chicken Fajitas
This flavorful recipe is definitely on my weeknight dinner rotation. The chicken fajita marinade in these popular wraps is mouthwatering. They go together in a snap and always get raves! —Julie Sterchi, Campbellsville, Kentucky
Basic Homemade Bread
If you'd like to learn how to bake bread, here's a wonderful place to start. This easy white bread bakes up deliciously golden brown. There's nothing like the homemade aroma wafting through my kitchen as it bakes. —Sandra Anderson, New York, New York
Company Fruit Salad
We first tried a cream cheese fruit salad like this at a local deli. Since I couldn't get that recipe, I started mixing up different dressings until I hit on this one. Now I make this refreshing delightful salad for every picnic and get-to-gether. It can be a snack, side dish or dessert. —Connie Osterhout, Napoleon, Ohio
Zucchini Pizza Casserole
My husband has a hearty appetite, our two kids never tire of pizza and I grow lots of zucchini, so this tasty tomato casserole is absolutely tops with us throughout the entire year. Once you've tried the recipe, you may even decide to grow more zucchini in your own garden next summer! —Lynn Bernstetter, White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Grilled Brown Sugar-Mustard Chicken
I came up with this recipe in college and it's been a household staple ever since. It's a snap to throw together with ingredients I have on hand. —Kendra Doss, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Pressure-Cooker Risotto with Chicken and Mushrooms
Portobello mushrooms add an earthy flavor to this creamy classic, while shredded rotisserie chicken makes it a snap to prepare. You'll savor every bite. —Charlene Chambers, Ormond Beach, Florida
Funnel Cakes
These are much simpler to make than doughnuts but taste just as good. They have been a regular treat of ours ever since we came across them when we lived in the Ozarks. —Mary Faith Yoder, Unity, Wisconsin
Best-Ever Fried Chicken
Crispy, juicy and perfectly seasoned, this really is the best fried chicken recipe, ever. Summer reunions and neighborly gatherings will never be the same. When I was growing up, my parents had a farm, and every year, Dad would hire teenage boys to help by haying time. They looked forward to coming because they knew they would be treated to some of Mom's deep fryer recipes, including this delicious fried chicken. —Lola Clifton, Vinton, Virginia
Farmer's Casserole
Between family and friends, we have nearly 375 visitors a year! This casserole is handy—you can put it together the night before, let the flavors blend, then bake it in the morning. —Nancy Schmidt, Center, Colorado
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This is the best buffalo chicken dip recipe! Whenever I bring buffalo dip to a tailgate or potluck, everyone asks for the recipe. —Peggy Foster, Florence, Kentucky
Grilled Cheese, Bacon and Oven-Dried Tomato Sandwich
Take your grilled cheese sandwich to a place it's never been before with crispy bacon and tangy tomatoes and five—yes, five!—types of cheese. —Josh Rink, Taste of Home Food Stylist
Cheeseburger Soup
A local restaurant serves a similar cheeseburger soup but wouldn't share its recipe with me. I developed my own, modifying a recipe I already had for potato soup. I was really pleased with the way this all-American dish turned out. —Joanie Shawhan, Madison, Wisconsin
Zucchini Boats
After working hard all our lives and raising a family, we're now enjoying a simpler life. Getting back to the basics means enjoying old-fashioned comfort foods like these stuffed zucchini boats. —Mrs. C. Thon, Atlin, British Columbia
Mom's Meat Loaf
Mom made the best meat loaf, and now I do too. When I first met my husband, he wasn't a meat loaf guy, but this recipe won him over. —Michelle Beran, Claflin, Kansas
Sour Cream Cucumbers
It’s been a tradition at our house to serve this dish with the other Hungarian specialties my mom learned to make from the women at church. It’s especially good during the summer when the cucumbers are fresh-picked from the garden. —Pamela Eaton, Monclova, Ohio
Simple Taco Soup
We first sampled this chili-like taco soup recipe at a church dinner. What a warming dish for a cold day. And because it uses packaged seasonings with several cans of vegetables, it's a snap to prepare. —Glenda Taylor, Sand Springs, Oklahoma
Slow-Cooker Short Ribs
These slow-cooker short ribs are an easy alternative to traditionally braised short ribs—you don't need to pay any attention to them once you get them in the slow cooker. (That makes it my favorite beef short ribs recipe!) —Rebekah Beyer, Sabetha, Kansas
Chicken Enchilada Bake
Your family is going to gobble up this cheesy, southwestern and easy chicken enchilada casserole…and will ask for it again and again. It’s real comfort food! —Melanie Burns, Pueblo West, Colorado
Balsamic Green Bean Salad
Serve up those green beans in a whole new way–with a green bean salad recipe! The tangy flavors and crunch of these balsamic green beans complement any special meal or holiday potluck. —Megan Spencer, Farmington Hills, Michigan
Best Ever Beans and Sausage
When my wife asks what she should make for a gathering, she's always told to bring this—and a couple of copies of the recipe! — Robert Saulnier, Clarksburg, Massachusetts
True Belgian Waffles
It was during a visit to my husband's relatives in Europe that I was given this Belgian waffle recipe. These homemade waffles are fantastic with any kind of topping: blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, fried apples, powdered sugar or whipped topping. —Rose Delemeester, St. Charles, Michigan
Homemade Canned Spaghetti Sauce
DIY canning spaghetti sauce recipes are a tomato grower's dream come true! Use up your garden bounty and enjoy it later in the year. —Tonya Branham, Mt. Olive, Alabama
Sandy's Chocolate Cake
Years ago, I drove 4-1/2 hours to a cake contest, holding my entry on my lap the whole way. But it paid off. One bite and you'll see why this velvety beauty was named the best chocolate cake recipe and won first prize. —Sandra Johnson, Tioga, Pennsylvania
Creamy Grape Salad
Everyone raves when I bring this refreshing, creamy grape salad to potlucks. For a special finishing touch, sprinkle it with brown sugar and pecans. —Marge Elling, Jenison, Michigan
Cauliflower Soup
This cheesy recipe is way tastier than any other cauliflower soup I've tried! We like it with hot pepper sauce for a little extra kick. —Debbie Ohlhausen, Chilliwack, British Columbia
Favorite Chicken Potpie
This is the best chicken potpie recipe! Chock-full of chicken, potatoes, peas and corn, this recipe makes two golden pies, so you can serve one at supper and save the other for a busy night. —Karen Johnson, Bakersfield, California
Vanilla Cream Puff Dessert
Inspired by classic cream puffs, this recipe is a wonderful treat. I've served it at Cub Scout banquets, birthday parties and holidays. I'm a regular baker, and this dessert is one of my all-time favorites. —Denise Wahl, Homer Glen, Illinois
Amish Breakfast Casserole
We enjoyed hearty breakfast casseroles during a visit to an Amish inn. When I asked for a recipe, one of the women told me the ingredients right off the top of her head. I modified it a bit to create this version that my family loves. —Beth Notaro, Kokomo, Indiana
Crispy Fried Chicken
If you've wanted to learn how to make crispy fried chicken, this is the recipe for you. Always a picnic favorite, this deep-fried chicken recipe is delicious either hot or cold. Kids call it my Kentucky Fried Chicken! —Jeanne Schnitzler, Lima, Montana
Lemon-Parsley Baked Cod
After trying a few baked cod recipes, this was the first fish recipe that got two thumbs up from my picky meat-only eaters. The tangy lemon gives the cod fish some oomph. —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho
Apple Pie
I remember coming home sullen one day because we'd lost a softball game. Grandma, in her wisdom, suggested that maybe a slice of hot apple pie would make me feel better. She was right. —Maggie Greene, Granite Falls, Washington
Traditional Lasagna
My family first tasted this rich, homemade lasagna recipe at a friend's home on Christmas Eve. We were so impressed that it became our own holiday tradition as well. I also prepare it other times of the year. This classic lasagna recipe is requested often by my sister's Italian in-laws—I consider that the highest compliment! —Lorri Foockle, Granville, Illinois
Slow-Cooker Burgundy Beef
When my adult children are coming over for dinner, this is the request. All three of them, and their significant others, love this dish. Yum! — Urilla Cheverie, Alfred, Maine
Potluck German Apple Cake
My mother made this German apple cake for my brothers and me when we were kids. It's an excellent choice for a Christmas potluck or actually any time of year. —Edie DeSpain, Logan, Utah
Bacon Macaroni Salad
This pleasing pasta salad is like eating a BLT in a bowl. Filled with crispy bacon, chopped tomato, celery and green onion, the sensational salad is coated with a tangy mayonnaise and vinegar dressing. It’s a real crowd-pleaser! —Norene Wright, Manilla, Indiana
Sausage Quiche Squares
Having done some catering, I especially appreciate interesting, appetizing finger foods. I'm constantly asked to make these popular squares to serve at parties. They're almost like a zippy, crustless quiche.-Linda Wheeler, Middleburg, Florida
Simple au Gratin Potatoes
These homemade au gratin potatoes are always welcome at our dinner table, and they're so simple to make. A perfect complement to ham, this homey potato gratin also goes well with pork, chicken and other entrees. —Cris O'Brien, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Peanut Butter Custard Blast
"Ooey, gooey, great!" is how friends and family describe this chocolate-peanut butter dessert. I appreciate the make-ahead convenience. —Marilee Evenson, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Grandma's Honey Muffins
I can remember my Grandma Wheeler making these delicious muffins—we'd eat them nice and warm, fresh from the oven! She was a "pinch of this and handful of that" kind of cook, so getting the ingredient amounts correct for the recipe was a challenge. Now it's a family treasure! —Darlis A. Wilfer, West Bend, Wisconsin
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Because I work full time, this slow cooker pot roast is my go-to when I want a hearty, home cooked meal. It’s a comfort to walk in and smell this roast simmering. —Gina Jackson, Ogdensburg, New York
Buttermilk Cake with Caramel Icing
This fabulous cake and caramel frosting are so tender, it melts in your mouth. It's been a family favorite since the '70s and it goes over really well at church potluck meals. —Anna Jean Allen, West Liberty, Kentucky
Baked Mushroom Chicken
This mushroom chicken bake recipe is the perfect way to dress up a standard weeknight dinner. It's a recipe I can count on to yield tender and flavorful results every time. —Barbara McCalley, Allison Park, Pennsylvania
Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream
We don't want to brag, but as far as vanilla ice cream recipes go, this one is the best. And with only four ingredients, it just might be the easiest, too. No ice cream maker? No problem. Just follow the directions below to learn how to make homemade ice cream by hand. It's the perfect base for our best ice cream sundae ideas, too. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Party Shrimp
The marinade for this dish makes the shrimp so flavorful, you won't even need a dipping sauce. Even those who claim they don’t like shellfish really dig this appetizer. —Kendra Doss, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Haystack Supper
Served as the main dish at our family reunion buffet, this flavorful layered taco-style dish was a true crowd-pleaser. Folks were pleasantly surprised to find a rice layer, and everyone enjoys the creamy cheese sauce. —Jill Steiner, Hanco*ck, Minnesota
Kielbasa Hot Potato Slaw
I like the challenge of cooking lighter meals that pack big flavor. This one, which came from a dear friend, fits the bill. My son rated it a 10 out of 10! —Beverly Batty, Forest Lake, Minnesota
Blueberry Lattice Bars
Since our area has an annual blueberry festival, my daughters and I are always looking for amazing new recipes to enter in the cooking contest. These lovely bars won a blue ribbon one year. —Debbie Ayers, Baileyville, Maine
Beef Teriyaki Noodles
At our house, we love to combine fresh ingredients with a pantry product. This version starts with beef, onions, peppers and mushrooms, since we always have them on hand, but make the dish your own—bring out your inner chef! —Richard Robinson, Park Forest, Illinois
Great-Grandma's Italian Meatballs
My great-grandmother started this easy meatball recipe with our family. We use ground beef and turkey for these meatballs, and the flavor’s so good, you won’t miss the extra calories. —Audrey Colantino, Winchester, Massachusetts
Cheesy Zucchini Quiche
A few years ago, I found this zucchini quiche recipe that's quick to prepare and freezes well, too. Just put it in the refrigerator to thaw overnight and pop it into the oven when you wake up! —Karen Howard, Lakeville, Massachusetts
Tasty Burritos
My cousin is of Mexican heritage, and I’ve watched her make this crunchy beef burrito recipe for years. The very first time I made them for my own family, they instantly became a favorite meal. They’re even better warmed up the next day in the microwave. —Debi Lane, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Gran's Apple Cake
My grandmother occasionally brought over this wonderful cake warm from the oven. The spicy apple flavor combined with the sweet cream cheese frosting made this recipe one that we treasured. Even though I've lightened it up, it's still a family favorite. —Lauris Conrad, Turlock, California
BLT Dip
Fans of bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches will fall for this creamy BLT dip. It's easy to transport to different functions and always draws recipe requests. —Emalee Payne, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Tennessee Peach Pudding
This out-of-this-world dessert is one of our favorite, easy peach recipes. I was raised in Oklahoma, and we used Elberta peaches right off our trees when we made this outstanding cobbler. —Virginia Crowell, Lyons, Oregon
Crowd-Pleasing Taco Salad
While this recipe might sound involved, it can be fixed in just 30 minutes. It's a hit at the potluck table—and I don't have to bring any home after the shindig! —Ann Cahoon, Bradenton, Florida
Best Lasagna
Want to know how to make lasagna for a casual holiday meal? You can't go wrong with this deliciously rich meat lasagna recipe. My grown sons and daughter-in-law request it for their birthdays, too. —Pam Thompson, Girard, Illinois
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pot Roast
Slow-simmered and seasoned with rosemary, mustard and thyme, this tender and tasty crock pot roast and potatoes recipe is so easy to make and always a hit. Substitute burgundy or brandy plus a half-cup of water for the broth…the aroma of this English roast recipe is wonderful! —Jeannie Klugh, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Homemade Tortillas
I usually have to double this flour tortilla recipe because we go through them so quickly. The homemade tortillas are so tender and chewy, you’ll never use store-bought again after learning how to make tortillas. —Kristin Van Dyken, Kennewick, Washington
Peach Crumble Dessert
We save our forks after dinner so we can enjoy this yummy, old-fashioned peach crumble dessert. It’s delicious, so easy to make and wonderful with ice cream. —Nancy Horsburgh, Everett, Ontario
