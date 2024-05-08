These Are Our Most Popular Recipes in August (2024)

This mushroom chicken bake recipe is the perfect way to dress up a standard weeknight dinner. It's a recipe I can count on to yield tender and flavorful results every time. —Barbara McCalley, Allison Park, Pennsylvania

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Go to Recipe

We don't want to brag, but as far as vanilla ice cream recipes go, this one is the best. And with only four ingredients, it just might be the easiest, too. No ice cream maker? No problem. Just follow the directions below to learn how to make homemade ice cream by hand. It's the perfect base for our best ice cream sundae ideas, too. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen