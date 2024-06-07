6 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar | Gear Patrol (2024)

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.Learn more

For a look back on all the gadgets released last year, read our guide.

2024 is well and truly underway. The world’s biggest electronics show, CES, has already come and gone — and a lot of gadgets were announced: next-generation TVs, laptops, Qi2 charging accessories and smartphone peripherals (to name a few). Also, as of February 2nd, Apple’s Vision Pro headset is officially available.

As you probably know, new tech and gadgets get announced all the time. We’re here to make keeping track of it all easier. Below, we’ve rounded up the best new tech and gadgets that been announced thus far in 2024.

Last updated: February 16, 2024

February

Q Acoustics Q Acoustics M40 The Q Acoustics M40 are powered “micro tower” speakers — a middle ground between bookshelf-sized and floorstanding speakers. They have a number of wired connections so you can connect them to a turntable, music streamer or even TV. They also have built-in Bluetooth for easy streaming. $999 at Q Acoustics Bose Bose Ultra Open Earbuds As their name gives away, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are open-ear wireless earbuds, meant to allow you to listen to music while also hearing the world around you. Their standout feature is a unique approach to fit: Rather than going in your ears, they clip to the outside of them, sort of like earrings. $299 at Bose Sony Pulse Elite The Sony Pulse Elite is the company’s most premium wireless headset specifically designed for the PS5 — it’s essentially a fancier version of the Pulse 3D. It has a new look, improved battery life and comfier earbuds. Most importantly, the Elite packs planar magnetic drivers for higher-res sound. $150 at PlayStation Nomad Nomad Magnetic Leather Back The Nomad Magnetic Leather Back is magnetically sticks to the back of an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, adding a premium leather look and feel, while not adding much thickness. $40 at Nomad Belkin Belkin Hybrid Wall Charger As its name suggests, the Hybrid Wall Charger is a 2-in-1 device — it’s part 25-watt wall charger and part power bank with a 5,000mAh capacity. It also features two ports, USB-C and USB-A, so it can simultaneously charge two devices at once. And its foldable prongs make it more suitable for travel. $59.99 at Belkin Kasa Smart TP-Link Kasa Smart KS240 The Kasa Smart KS240 is an in-wall smart controller for your ceiling fan and lights. It has touch-sensitive sliders that make controlling either super easy. Additionally, it’s compatible with most major smart home ecosystems including Alexa, HomeKit and Google Home. $49.99 at B&H Dirtywave Dirtywave M8 Tracker Model:02 The Dirtywave M8 Model:02 is a new version of the beloved-but-constantly-sold-out Model:01. This “tracker”-style digital synthesizer can compose songs with 8 separate tracks and samples of unlimited length, sweetening the deal with a new all-metal case and built-in microphone. Both models have the same Teensy 4.1 microchip inside, and will both benefit from future firmware updates. $650 at Dirtywave Ring Ring Battery Doorbell Pro The Ring Battery Doorbell “Pro” is the company’s flagship video doorbell — it’s essentially a higher-end and more expensive version of the Battery Doorbell Plus. It looks identical and has most of the same features, but the Pro has a new radar sensor for even more accurate motion detection. It also has a few other upgrades, like improved Wi-Fi and audio with noise-cancellation. $230 at Ring Cambridge Cambridge Audio CXN100 The CXN100 is the successor to the British hi-fi maker’s award-winning CXN V2 music streamer. The CXN100 looks mostly identical — same big volume knob and 4.75-inch display — but has an improved DAC and more integrated streaming capabilities. $1,099 at Cambridge Audio Naim Naim Uniti Nova PE Naim’s Unit Nova is a gorgeous streaming amplifier that’s been around for a couple years. The Power Edition (PE) version is basically the same thing, but 3x as powerful — capable of driving 150 watts per channel — and designed to drive high-end loudspeakers situated in large rooms. $9,999 at Naim Yamaha Yamaha ZG02 The Yamaha ZG02 is the company’s newest audio mixer that’s designed for gamers and streamers. It’s more compact and affordable than similar soundboards. Plus its integrated USB-C port makes it easy to use with gaming consoles; it’s compatible with Mac and Windows as well. $200 at Yamaha Belkin Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is a way more than your average MagSafe charging stand. It has a motorized base that can swivel around all 360 degrees and track you during FaceTime calls or video calls. It also has a built-in battery that can last for five hours, so it doesn’t need to be connected to power. $180 at Belkin ESR ESR Qi2 Car Mount This is one of the first Qi2 compatible iPhone car mounts. It has all the benefits of MagSafe, including built-in magnets and fast charging (up to 15-watts for iPhones), but it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than similar MagSafe car mounts. $31 at ESR Eargo Link By Eargo The Link by Eargo are new over-the-counter hearing aids that have a more traditional (and discreet) earbud-style form factor. They also can work as traditional wireless earbuds for music and calls. $799 at Eargo

January

Sony Sony SRS-XV500 The Sony SRS-XV500 is the company’s newest portable party speaker. It looks similar to Sony’s SRS-XV800 and flagship SRS-XV900 speakers and has many of the same features, including customizable lighting and a karaoke mode. The difference is that the SRS-XV500 is the smallest and most affordable of Sony’s portable party speakers. $400 at Sony OnePlus OnePlus 12 The OnePlus 12 is the company’s new flagship smartphone. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a huge 6.82-inch OLED display and a super long-lasting battery. On the camera side, it has a 50-megapixel main lens (and a Sony sensor) and 64-megapixel telephoto lens. It starts at $799. $799 at OnePlus Wyze Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 Say “cheese.” The second generation of Wyze’s wired floodlight improves upon its predecessor with a camera that carries better resolution — 2K instead of HD — and a wider field of view. The integrated floodlights are also brighter. $53.99 at Wyze $83.99(36% off) Sonos Sonos 8″ In-Ceiling Speaker Sonos introduced a new ceiling speaker to its architectural series that it collaborates with Sonance on. The new speaker, the Sonos 8″ In-Ceiling Speaker, is essentially a better and more expensive version of the existing 6″ In-Ceiling Speaker. It’ll be available in the spring. $999 at Sonos Philips Philips Hue Dymera Philips Hue’s new Dymera wall lights, which can be set up either inside or outside, are neat because they can shoot beams of light both up and down the wall. You can customize the colors of these up-firing and down-firing beams and create some pretty dramatic lighting effects. $220 at Philips Hue OnePlus OnePlus Buds 3 The Buds 3 are the company”s newest wireless earbuds. They lack the “Pro” name of OnePlus’s higher-end wireless earbuds, but the Buds 3 do have active noise-cancellation and they cost just under $100. They’ll be available in mid-February. $99 at OnePlus

Apple Apple Vision Pro The Vision Pro is Apple’s mixed-reality headset capable of both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). You can use it as your own personal movie theater, VR gaming headset (for Apple Arcade) or virtual monitor for your Mac. Shop Now Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the company’s new “best of the best” smartphone. On the surface, it’s quite similar to last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, although it does have a better camera system (thanks to a new 5x optical zoom lens) and an advanced cooling system for better mobile gaming. The real upgrade, however, is that it has a bunch of new AI-powered features enabled by Galaxy AI. Price: $1, 300+ Shop Now Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24/ S24 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S24 (shown) and S24 Plus both look similar to their predecessors, the S23 and S23 Plus, but have each been updated with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a brighter and faster (120Hz) display, and a new titanium frame. Like the Ultra, they also support Galaxy AI and have a bunch of AI-powered features. Price: $800+ (S24); $1,000+ (S24+) Shop Now DJI DJI Mic 2 The DJI Mic 2 is a wireless microphone system for creators. It consists of two mic transmitters, a receiver with a 1.1-inch touchscreen, and a charging case. It’s an all-around upgrade over the original DJI Mic, with improved recording capabilities, but this biggest upgrade is that you can wirelessly connect a mic to your smartphone over Bluetooth. Price: $349 (Kit) Shop Now Yamaha Yamaha Seqtrak The Yamaha Seqtrak is an all-in-one portable music-making device — it’s a synth, drum machine and sampler that has a built-in battery, speaker and microphone. It supports both wired and wireless connections, works with a companion app (for further customization) and has fun retro design that looks straight out of the ’80s. Price: $399 Shop Now KEF KEF LSX II LT KEF introduced a more affordable version of its fantastic LSX II active speaker system. The new “LTs” are almost identical to the LSX IIs and have most of the same wireless and wired capabilities. The difference is that both LT speakers need to be connected to each other as only one connects to power. A welcome tradeoff considering these new speakers are $400 cheaper. Price: $1,000 Shop Now Kanto Kanto Ora 4 The Kanto Ora 4 are new powered computer speakers — they’re essentially slightly bigger versions of the company’s acclaimed Oras. They work exactly the same, connecting to your computer via USB-C and also supporting built-in Bluetooth (for streaming from your smartphone), but have a larger woofer, more power output and cost $50 more. Price: $399 (pair) Shop Now Samsung Samsung Galaxy Ring The surprise announcement from Samsung’s big Unpacked event was the Galaxy Ring: the company’s first smart ring. Other than its name, Samsung didn’t really reveal anything about it. All we know is that it’s going to be a health tracking device that’ll work well with Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones. There’s no price or expected release date yet. Price: TBD Shop Now Rabbit Rabbit R1 The Rabbit R1 is an adorable AI-powered device (designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering) that’s meant to help you do simple tasks while keeping your smartphone in your pocket. It has its own virtual assistant that can help you answer questions, call friends, play music and even do app-based tasks like ordering food or a rideshare. Price: $199 Shop Now LG LG Signature OLED T The LG Signature OLED T is a 77-inch OLED TV with a contrast panel that can raised or lowered. When raised, the OLED T looks like a normal TV. When lowered, it creates this 3D floating effect. It’s LG’s first transparent OLED TV. Price: wildly expensive Shop Now Victrola Victrola Stream Sapphire The Victrola Stream Sapphire is the company’s most high-end turntable to date and, like the Stream Carbon, it works natively with Sonos. This new model is has more premium components and more wireless streaming capabilities; in addition to Sonos, it supports Roon and UPnP, and is capable of streaming lossless FLAC audio files (up to 24-bit/48kHz). Price: $1,499 Shop Now Mophie Mophie Juice Pack (2024) Mophie is bringing back its Juice Pack battery case after several years in limbo. The new cases will fit the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — but not the (less popular) iPhone 15 Plus, unfortunately. Each case will add protection and give your iPhone hours of extra juice. Price: $100 Shop Now Clicks Clicks for iPhone Clicks is an iPhone case that adds a physical keyboard a la Blackberry. The case connects to iPhone via Lightning or USB-C (depending on the model) and supports passthrough power. Price:$139 Shop Now Samsung Samsung Music Frame Samsung’s Music Frame is a wireless speaker that you hang on your wall and it disguises itself as a framed piece of artwork. It supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming. If you have a Samsung TV or soundbar, you can configure it as a surround sound speaker, as well. Samsung will sell a variety of different prints for it. Price: TBD Shop Now Withings Withings BeamO The BeamO is an 4-in-1 wellness device — a thermometer, digital stethoscope, oximeter and EKG — that’s loaded with sensors for monitoring the health of your heart and lungs, as well as general health with body temperature. It’s expected to be available this summer (likely June) assuming that it’s cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration. Price: $250 Shop Now Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum TW 4 The Sennheiser Momentum TW 4s it’s new flagship noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They look virtually identical to their predecessor, the 2022-released Momentum TW 3s, but have improved battery life, more powerful noise-cancellation and upgraded sound (thanks to aptX lossless support). Available in February. Price: $300 Shop Now Lenovo Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is a standout 2-in-1 that’s capable of switching between Android and Windows operating systems. When its detachable keyboard is connected and it’s in laptop mode, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid runs Windows. When the keyboard is detached, it switches to Android. Price: $2,000 Shop Now ASUS Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) Asus’s new Zenbook Duo has two 14-inch OLED touchscreens that can be rearranged in a number of form factors. You can use it in tablet or laptop modes, with or without its detachable keyboard, or as a dual-screen laptop (with the two screens stacked on top of each other). Price: $1,499+ Shop Now Samsung Samsung Neo QLED 8K/4K TVs (2024) Samsung its next generation Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs, which are its most advanced TVs with Mini LED backlighting. The big news with the 2024 models is that they are decked out with a new processor that enables some advanced AI features for upscaling, eliminating motion blur and delivering a better overall picture. Price: TBD Shop Now Hisense Hisense 110UX ULED Last year, Hisense announced the first mini-LED in its most high-end ULED X series. It was 100 inches. This year, the company has added 98-inch and 110-inch (shown) sizes to the series. The larger 110UX ULED is the standout because it has 40,000 dimming zones and a super 10,000 nits of brightness — it might just be the brightest TV to date. Price: TBD Shop Now FiiO FiiO R9 The FiiO R9 is an upgraded version of last year’s GP100-winning R7. Like its predecessor, the R9 is an all-in-one desktop hi-fi solution, but it packs a new Qualcomm Bluetooth chip, improved twin DACs (now ESS Labs 9030PRO) and a twice-as-powerful amplifier. It also adds an HDMI ARC port in case you want to connect it to a TV. Price: $1,499 Shop Now TP Link TP-Link Tapo DL130 The Tapo DL130 is a smart video doorbell that is HomeKit-compatible and can be controlled with any of the major smart voice assistants: Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri. There are a number of ways to unlock it other than a voice assistant, including a keyboard, fingerprint scanner, a physical key or even your Apple Watch. Price: TBD Shop Now HP HP Spectre x360 14 The HP’s new Spectre x360 features an Intel Core Ultra processor, a larger 14-inch OLED display, a new touchpad with haptic feedback, and a 9-megapixel webcam that can capture 4K video. It also has a smoother, more refined overall design. Price: $1,650+ Shop Now LG LG 2024 UltraGear OLED The UltraGear OLED (model 32GS95UE) is a 32-inch 4K monitor with 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also the first UltraGear monitor to support Dual-Hz; with a click, you can quickly switch to an HD picture with an even higher refresh rate, up to 480Hz, which is ideal for fast-paced FPS games. Price: TBD Shop Now ASUS Asus AirVision M1 The AirVision M1 is a wearable display that (sorta) looks like regular eyeglasses. They connect to your smartphone or computer (via USB) and, thanks to a 1080p Micro OLED display, create a virtual screen. Effectively, this eyewear aims to be a streamlined and budget-friendly alternative to Apple’s Vision Pro. Price: TBD Shop Now Philips Philips 5000 Series Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt Philips’s upcoming smart deadbolt lock is pretty unique in that it’s integrated with palm-reading technology; when you get home, it scans the palm of your hand and unlocks your door when recognized (cool!). It comes with built-in Wi-Fi, making it easier for you to control it remotely, and it supports both Alexa and Google Assistant. Price: $360 Shop Now Satechi Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand Satechi announced several wireless chargers that support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard; basically, Qi2 offers the same benefits as MagSafe — fast iPhone charging and a magnetic connection — but doesn’t cost quite as much. This 3-in-1 charger has a unique design that allows it to fold flat so it looks less like a stand. Price: $130 Shop Now Samsung Samsung HW-Q990D The Samsung HW-Q990D is the company’s new flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar system and successor to the much-lauded HW-Q990C. Like before, it’s an 11.1.4-channel system (with 22 total drivers) that connects wirelessly to a compatible Samsung TV. The big upgrade is that it now has a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, making it much better for connecting next-gen consoles or 4K streamers. Price: TBD Shop Now Audio Technica Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7s are the company’s new midrange noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They have the same 5.8mm drivers as the company’s flagship ATH-TWX9s ($299), but are considerably cheaper — just don’t expect their noise-canceling to be as good. One notable upgrade is that these new earbuds support LDAC streaming (up to 24-bit/96kHz). Price: $199 Shop Now Roku Roku Pro Series TVs The Pro Series is Roku’s most premium smart TV line to date. They feature a Mini LED display, a more premium build quality and a superior speaker system. They’ll come in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, all available this spring. Price: Less than $1,500 Shop Now Focal Focal Aria Evo X Focal’s Aria Evo X series of loudspeakers are the next-generation of its decade-old Aria 900 series. The new speakers has been integrated with a number of flagship technologies, including the TNF tweeter or Flax cone, and each model has an updated look and finish. Price: $999 (center) — $5,998 (floorstanding/pair) Shop Now Audio Pro Audio Pro C20 Audio Pro’s C20 is a minimalist wireless speaker that can just about do it all. It supports Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect) and Bluetooth streaming. It has an HDMI ARC input so you can use it as a miniature soundbar for your TV, and it has a built-in MM phono stage for connecting a turntable. Price: $550 Shop Now TCL TCL ﻿﻿QD Mini LED (﻿﻿QM891G) The TCL QM891G is a 115-inch mini-LED with 20,000 local dimming zones and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. At nearly 10 feet from corner to corner, it’s the company’s largest mini-LED to date and can rival the screen size created by a projector. Price: TBD Shop Now Satechi Satechi ​​SM1 Slim This is Satechi’s first-ever mechanical keyboard. It has an aluminum enclosure, backlit keys, removable keycaps and is decked out with brown switches. The ​​SM1 Slim is compatible with both Mac and Windows PCs, and it can connect to up to four devices at the same time. Price: $100 Shop Now Samsung Samsung S95D OLED TV (2024) This is a refreshed version of Samsung’s flagship OLED TV, the S95D, and it has two big upgrades. First, it will get roughly 20 percent brighter. And second, it’ll have a new anti-glare coating to eliminate reflections when in brighter rooms. Price: TBD Shop Now

