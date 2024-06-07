6 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar | Gear Patrol (2024)

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.Learn more
Including Bose’s super innovative wireless earbuds, Q Acoustic’s “micro tower” speakers, Sony’s high-end PS5 headset
By Tucker Bowe
Published
·
Editor's note: We update this article every Friday. We suggest bookmarking this page and returning often, as we'll continue updating it throughout the year with the most notable new tech and other gadgets of 2024.
For a look back on all the gadgets released last year, read our guide.
2024 is well and truly underway. The world’s biggest electronics show, CES, has already come and gone — and a lot of gadgets were announced: next-generation TVs, laptops, Qi2 charging accessories and smartphone peripherals (to name a few). Also, as of February 2nd, Apple’s Vision Pro headset is officially available.
As you probably know, new tech and gadgets get announced all the time. We’re here to make keeping track of it all easier. Below, we’ve rounded up the best new tech and gadgets that been announced thus far in 2024.
Last updated: February 16, 2024
February
Q Acoustics M40
The Q Acoustics M40 are powered “micro tower” speakers — a middle ground between bookshelf-sized and floorstanding speakers. They have a number of wired connections so you can connect them to a turntable, music streamer or even TV. They also have built-in Bluetooth for easy streaming.
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
As their name gives away, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are open-ear wireless earbuds, meant to allow you to listen to music while also hearing the world around you. Their standout feature is a unique approach to fit: Rather than going in your ears, they clip to the outside of them, sort of like earrings.
Sony Pulse Elite
The Sony Pulse Elite is the company’s most premium wireless headset specifically designed for the PS5 — it’s essentially a fancier version of the Pulse 3D. It has a new look, improved battery life and comfier earbuds. Most importantly, the Elite packs planar magnetic drivers for higher-res sound.
Nomad Magnetic Leather Back
The Nomad Magnetic Leather Back is magnetically sticks to the back of an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, adding a premium leather look and feel, while not adding much thickness.
Belkin Hybrid Wall Charger
As its name suggests, the Hybrid Wall Charger is a 2-in-1 device — it’s part 25-watt wall charger and part power bank with a 5,000mAh capacity. It also features two ports, USB-C and USB-A, so it can simultaneously charge two devices at once. And its foldable prongs make it more suitable for travel.
TP-Link Kasa Smart KS240
The Kasa Smart KS240 is an in-wall smart controller for your ceiling fan and lights. It has touch-sensitive sliders that make controlling either super easy. Additionally, it’s compatible with most major smart home ecosystems including Alexa, HomeKit and Google Home.
Dirtywave M8 Tracker Model:02
The Dirtywave M8 Model:02 is a new version of the beloved-but-constantly-sold-out Model:01. This “tracker”-style digital synthesizer can compose songs with 8 separate tracks and samples of unlimited length, sweetening the deal with a new all-metal case and built-in microphone. Both models have the same Teensy 4.1 microchip inside, and will both benefit from future firmware updates.
Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
The Ring Battery Doorbell “Pro” is the company’s flagship video doorbell — it’s essentially a higher-end and more expensive version of the Battery Doorbell Plus. It looks identical and has most of the same features, but the Pro has a new radar sensor for even more accurate motion detection. It also has a few other upgrades, like improved Wi-Fi and audio with noise-cancellation.
Cambridge Audio CXN100
The CXN100 is the successor to the British hi-fi maker’s award-winning CXN V2 music streamer. The CXN100 looks mostly identical — same big volume knob and 4.75-inch display — but has an improved DAC and more integrated streaming capabilities.
Naim Uniti Nova PE
Naim’s Unit Nova is a gorgeous streaming amplifier that’s been around for a couple years. The Power Edition (PE) version is basically the same thing, but 3x as powerful — capable of driving 150 watts per channel — and designed to drive high-end loudspeakers situated in large rooms.
Yamaha ZG02
The Yamaha ZG02 is the company’s newest audio mixer that’s designed for gamers and streamers. It’s more compact and affordable than similar soundboards. Plus its integrated USB-C port makes it easy to use with gaming consoles; it’s compatible with Mac and Windows as well.
Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro
The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is a way more than your average MagSafe charging stand. It has a motorized base that can swivel around all 360 degrees and track you during FaceTime calls or video calls. It also has a built-in battery that can last for five hours, so it doesn’t need to be connected to power.
ESR Qi2 Car Mount
This is one of the first Qi2 compatible iPhone car mounts. It has all the benefits of MagSafe, including built-in magnets and fast charging (up to 15-watts for iPhones), but it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than similar MagSafe car mounts.
Link By Eargo
The Link by Eargo are new over-the-counter hearing aids that have a more traditional (and discreet) earbud-style form factor. They also can work as traditional wireless earbuds for music and calls.
January
Sony SRS-XV500
The Sony SRS-XV500 is the company’s newest portable party speaker. It looks similar to Sony’s SRS-XV800 and flagship SRS-XV900 speakers and has many of the same features, including customizable lighting and a karaoke mode. The difference is that the SRS-XV500 is the smallest and most affordable of Sony’s portable party speakers.
OnePlus 12
The OnePlus 12 is the company’s new flagship smartphone. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a huge 6.82-inch OLED display and a super long-lasting battery. On the camera side, it has a 50-megapixel main lens (and a Sony sensor) and 64-megapixel telephoto lens. It starts at $799.
Wyze Cam Floodlight v2
Say “cheese.” The second generation of Wyze’s wired floodlight improves upon its predecessor with a camera that carries better resolution — 2K instead of HD — and a wider field of view. The integrated floodlights are also brighter.
$83.99(36% off)
Sonos 8″ In-Ceiling Speaker
Sonos introduced a new ceiling speaker to its architectural series that it collaborates with Sonance on. The new speaker, the Sonos 8″ In-Ceiling Speaker, is essentially a better and more expensive version of the existing 6″ In-Ceiling Speaker. It’ll be available in the spring.
Philips Hue Dymera
Philips Hue’s new Dymera wall lights, which can be set up either inside or outside, are neat because they can shoot beams of light both up and down the wall. You can customize the colors of these up-firing and down-firing beams and create some pretty dramatic lighting effects.
OnePlus Buds 3
The Buds 3 are the company”s newest wireless earbuds. They lack the “Pro” name of OnePlus’s higher-end wireless earbuds, but the Buds 3 do have active noise-cancellation and they cost just under $100. They’ll be available in mid-February.
Apple Vision Pro
The Vision Pro is Apple’s mixed-reality headset capable of both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). You can use it as your own personal movie theater, VR gaming headset (for Apple Arcade) or virtual monitor for your Mac.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the company’s new “best of the best” smartphone. On the surface, it’s quite similar to last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, although it does have a better camera system (thanks to a new 5x optical zoom lens) and an advanced cooling system for better mobile gaming. The real upgrade, however, is that it has a bunch of new AI-powered features enabled by Galaxy AI.
Price: $1, 300+
Samsung Galaxy S24/ S24 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S24 (shown) and S24 Plus both look similar to their predecessors, the S23 and S23 Plus, but have each been updated with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a brighter and faster (120Hz) display, and a new titanium frame. Like the Ultra, they also support Galaxy AI and have a bunch of AI-powered features.
Price: $800+ (S24); $1,000+ (S24+)
DJI Mic 2
The DJI Mic 2 is a wireless microphone system for creators. It consists of two mic transmitters, a receiver with a 1.1-inch touchscreen, and a charging case. It’s an all-around upgrade over the original DJI Mic, with improved recording capabilities, but this biggest upgrade is that you can wirelessly connect a mic to your smartphone over Bluetooth.
Price: $349 (Kit)
Yamaha Seqtrak
The Yamaha Seqtrak is an all-in-one portable music-making device — it’s a synth, drum machine and sampler that has a built-in battery, speaker and microphone. It supports both wired and wireless connections, works with a companion app (for further customization) and has fun retro design that looks straight out of the ’80s.
Price: $399
KEF LSX II LT
KEF introduced a more affordable version of its fantastic LSX II active speaker system. The new “LTs” are almost identical to the LSX IIs and have most of the same wireless and wired capabilities. The difference is that both LT speakers need to be connected to each other as only one connects to power. A welcome tradeoff considering these new speakers are $400 cheaper.
Price: $1,000
Kanto Ora 4
The Kanto Ora 4 are new powered computer speakers — they’re essentially slightly bigger versions of the company’s acclaimed Oras. They work exactly the same, connecting to your computer via USB-C and also supporting built-in Bluetooth (for streaming from your smartphone), but have a larger woofer, more power output and cost $50 more.
Price: $399 (pair)
Samsung Galaxy Ring
The surprise announcement from Samsung’s big Unpacked event was the Galaxy Ring: the company’s first smart ring. Other than its name, Samsung didn’t really reveal anything about it. All we know is that it’s going to be a health tracking device that’ll work well with Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones. There’s no price or expected release date yet.
Price: TBD
Rabbit R1
The Rabbit R1 is an adorable AI-powered device (designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering) that’s meant to help you do simple tasks while keeping your smartphone in your pocket. It has its own virtual assistant that can help you answer questions, call friends, play music and even do app-based tasks like ordering food or a rideshare.
Price: $199
LG Signature OLED T
The LG Signature OLED T is a 77-inch OLED TV with a contrast panel that can raised or lowered. When raised, the OLED T looks like a normal TV. When lowered, it creates this 3D floating effect. It’s LG’s first transparent OLED TV.
Price: wildly expensive
Victrola Stream Sapphire
The Victrola Stream Sapphire is the company’s most high-end turntable to date and, like the Stream Carbon, it works natively with Sonos. This new model is has more premium components and more wireless streaming capabilities; in addition to Sonos, it supports Roon and UPnP, and is capable of streaming lossless FLAC audio files (up to 24-bit/48kHz).
Price: $1,499
Mophie Juice Pack (2024)
Mophie is bringing back its Juice Pack battery case after several years in limbo. The new cases will fit the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — but not the (less popular) iPhone 15 Plus, unfortunately. Each case will add protection and give your iPhone hours of extra juice.
Price: $100
Clicks for iPhone
Clicks is an iPhone case that adds a physical keyboard a la Blackberry. The case connects to iPhone via Lightning or USB-C (depending on the model) and supports passthrough power.
Price:$139
Samsung Music Frame
Samsung’s Music Frame is a wireless speaker that you hang on your wall and it disguises itself as a framed piece of artwork. It supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming. If you have a Samsung TV or soundbar, you can configure it as a surround sound speaker, as well. Samsung will sell a variety of different prints for it.
Price: TBD
Withings BeamO
The BeamO is an 4-in-1 wellness device — a thermometer, digital stethoscope, oximeter and EKG — that’s loaded with sensors for monitoring the health of your heart and lungs, as well as general health with body temperature. It’s expected to be available this summer (likely June) assuming that it’s cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Price: $250
Sennheiser Momentum TW 4
The Sennheiser Momentum TW 4s it’s new flagship noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They look virtually identical to their predecessor, the 2022-released Momentum TW 3s, but have improved battery life, more powerful noise-cancellation and upgraded sound (thanks to aptX lossless support). Available in February.
Price: $300
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is a standout 2-in-1 that’s capable of switching between Android and Windows operating systems. When its detachable keyboard is connected and it’s in laptop mode, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid runs Windows. When the keyboard is detached, it switches to Android.
Price: $2,000
Asus Zenbook Duo (2024)
Asus’s new Zenbook Duo has two 14-inch OLED touchscreens that can be rearranged in a number of form factors. You can use it in tablet or laptop modes, with or without its detachable keyboard, or as a dual-screen laptop (with the two screens stacked on top of each other).
Price: $1,499+
Samsung Neo QLED 8K/4K TVs (2024)
Samsung its next generation Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs, which are its most advanced TVs with Mini LED backlighting. The big news with the 2024 models is that they are decked out with a new processor that enables some advanced AI features for upscaling, eliminating motion blur and delivering a better overall picture.
Price: TBD
Hisense 110UX ULED
Last year, Hisense announced the first mini-LED in its most high-end ULED X series. It was 100 inches. This year, the company has added 98-inch and 110-inch (shown) sizes to the series. The larger 110UX ULED is the standout because it has 40,000 dimming zones and a super 10,000 nits of brightness — it might just be the brightest TV to date.
Price: TBD
FiiO R9
The FiiO R9 is an upgraded version of last year’s GP100-winning R7. Like its predecessor, the R9 is an all-in-one desktop hi-fi solution, but it packs a new Qualcomm Bluetooth chip, improved twin DACs (now ESS Labs 9030PRO) and a twice-as-powerful amplifier. It also adds an HDMI ARC port in case you want to connect it to a TV.
Price: $1,499
TP-Link Tapo DL130
The Tapo DL130 is a smart video doorbell that is HomeKit-compatible and can be controlled with any of the major smart voice assistants: Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri. There are a number of ways to unlock it other than a voice assistant, including a keyboard, fingerprint scanner, a physical key or even your Apple Watch.
Price: TBD
HP Spectre x360 14
The HP’s new Spectre x360 features an Intel Core Ultra processor, a larger 14-inch OLED display, a new touchpad with haptic feedback, and a 9-megapixel webcam that can capture 4K video. It also has a smoother, more refined overall design.
Price: $1,650+
LG 2024 UltraGear OLED
The UltraGear OLED (model 32GS95UE) is a 32-inch 4K monitor with 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also the first UltraGear monitor to support Dual-Hz; with a click, you can quickly switch to an HD picture with an even higher refresh rate, up to 480Hz, which is ideal for fast-paced FPS games.
Price: TBD
Asus AirVision M1
The AirVision M1 is a wearable display that (sorta) looks like regular eyeglasses. They connect to your smartphone or computer (via USB) and, thanks to a 1080p Micro OLED display, create a virtual screen. Effectively, this eyewear aims to be a streamlined and budget-friendly alternative to Apple’s Vision Pro.
Price: TBD
Philips 5000 Series Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt
Philips’s upcoming smart deadbolt lock is pretty unique in that it’s integrated with palm-reading technology; when you get home, it scans the palm of your hand and unlocks your door when recognized (cool!). It comes with built-in Wi-Fi, making it easier for you to control it remotely, and it supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.
Price: $360
Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand
Satechi announced several wireless chargers that support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard; basically, Qi2 offers the same benefits as MagSafe — fast iPhone charging and a magnetic connection — but doesn’t cost quite as much. This 3-in-1 charger has a unique design that allows it to fold flat so it looks less like a stand.
Price: $130
Samsung HW-Q990D
The Samsung HW-Q990D is the company’s new flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar system and successor to the much-lauded HW-Q990C. Like before, it’s an 11.1.4-channel system (with 22 total drivers) that connects wirelessly to a compatible Samsung TV. The big upgrade is that it now has a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, making it much better for connecting next-gen consoles or 4K streamers.
Price: TBD
Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7
The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7s are the company’s new midrange noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They have the same 5.8mm drivers as the company’s flagship ATH-TWX9s ($299), but are considerably cheaper — just don’t expect their noise-canceling to be as good. One notable upgrade is that these new earbuds support LDAC streaming (up to 24-bit/96kHz).
Price: $199
Roku Pro Series TVs
The Pro Series is Roku’s most premium smart TV line to date. They feature a Mini LED display, a more premium build quality and a superior speaker system. They’ll come in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, all available this spring.
Price: Less than $1,500
Focal Aria Evo X
Focal’s Aria Evo X series of loudspeakers are the next-generation of its decade-old Aria 900 series. The new speakers has been integrated with a number of flagship technologies, including the TNF tweeter or Flax cone, and each model has an updated look and finish.
Price: $999 (center) — $5,998 (floorstanding/pair)
Audio Pro C20
Audio Pro’s C20 is a minimalist wireless speaker that can just about do it all. It supports Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect) and Bluetooth streaming. It has an HDMI ARC input so you can use it as a miniature soundbar for your TV, and it has a built-in MM phono stage for connecting a turntable.
Price: $550
TCL QD Mini LED (QM891G)
The TCL QM891G is a 115-inch mini-LED with 20,000 local dimming zones and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. At nearly 10 feet from corner to corner, it’s the company’s largest mini-LED to date and can rival the screen size created by a projector.
Price: TBD
Satechi SM1 Slim
This is Satechi’s first-ever mechanical keyboard. It has an aluminum enclosure, backlit keys, removable keycaps and is decked out with brown switches. The SM1 Slim is compatible with both Mac and Windows PCs, and it can connect to up to four devices at the same time.
Price: $100
Samsung S95D OLED TV (2024)
This is a refreshed version of Samsung’s flagship OLED TV, the S95D, and it has two big upgrades. First, it will get roughly 20 percent brighter. And second, it’ll have a new anti-glare coating to eliminate reflections when in brighter rooms.
Price: TBD
