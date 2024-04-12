Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce Recipe – Vegan Almond Dip – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

Chilimama

January 30, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Great recommendation on soaking the almonds! We did and let blender go for five minutes (vitamix) and it was TOO smooth. Bitchin sauce isn’t as smooth as that. I would say if you don’t have a vitamix, soak the almonds first (I reserved the water I soaked them in for the recipe) OR run your blender for 5 minutes on high. If you do have a vitamix, skip the soak and blend until it is the consistency you like. I personally like the slightly Grainy consistency of bitchin sauce, so soaking and blending was turning into almond soup up in here! Wait…I’m waking up at midnight, making a grilled cheese, adding some milk and warming my sauce, and going back to bed. This will happen!!

Thank you for a very spot on tasty recipe!!