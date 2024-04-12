Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce Recipe – Vegan Almond Dip – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: ≈ 30oz

This is my copycat of Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce. Years ago before Bitchin’ Sauce went national, I used to pick this up all the time from Vista Farmer’s Market in San Diego County. I was so surprised to see it last week at my local Costco, they’ve really gone huge now, and for good reason – their dips are amazing! This Chipotle version was always my favorite, it’s smokey, spicy and the flavors are so perfectly balanced. It’s great as a dip for veggies, chips or even spread on toast. The ingredient list in this recipe is pulled right off of the Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce container, the list is pretty long, but most of the items should be in everyone’s pantry. The only two ingredients I had to pick up was the Crushed Chipotle Peppers and Nutritional Yeast – I found both at Whole Foods.

Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce Recipe - Vegan Almond Dip

August 20, 2020Van

  • Prep time: 10 minutes
  • Serves: ≈ 30oz

www.foodisafourletterword.com

Copycat of Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup Whole Raw Almonds (5oz)
  • 1½ Cups Water
  • ¼ Cup Sunflower or Avocado Oil
  • ¼ Cup Lemon Juice
  • 3 Tablespoons Vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons Tamari or Bragg Liquid Amimos
  • 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
  • 3 Tablespoons Nutritional Yeast
  • 2 Whole Garlic Cloves
  • 2 Teaspoons Crushed Chipotle Peppers
  • 2 Teaspoons Smoked Paprika
  • 2 Teaspoons Kosher Salt or Coarse Sea Salt
  • ½ Teaspoon Onion Powder
  • ½ Teaspoon Ground Cumin
  • Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Method

  • 1)

    Add all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Blend on High Speed for at least 5 minutes or until the mixture is smooth. You can add a little more water a tablespoon at a time if you want the consistency to be thinner. I used a Vitamix blender and the dip came out perfectly smooth and creamy. Refrigerate and consume within one week – separation is normal when it sits in the fridge, just stir it up before serving. Enjoy!

19 Comments

  • Clint

    January 22, 2021 at 6:10 am

    This is pretty spot on! My only suggestion would be to soak the almonds in water for 12 hours prior. It helps achieve the creamy consistency.

    Reply

  • Chilimama

    January 30, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Great recommendation on soaking the almonds! We did and let blender go for five minutes (vitamix) and it was TOO smooth. Bitchin sauce isn’t as smooth as that. I would say if you don’t have a vitamix, soak the almonds first (I reserved the water I soaked them in for the recipe) OR run your blender for 5 minutes on high. If you do have a vitamix, skip the soak and blend until it is the consistency you like. I personally like the slightly Grainy consistency of bitchin sauce, so soaking and blending was turning into almond soup up in here! Wait…I’m waking up at midnight, making a grilled cheese, adding some milk and warming my sauce, and going back to bed. This will happen!!

    Thank you for a very spot on tasty recipe!!

    Reply

  • Joanna

    April 4, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    Thank you for the recipe! It turned out great 🙂

    Reply

  • Fiona

    June 25, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    Hi! LOVE this recipe. Do you have any suggestions on if it is possible to make this nut free? I know it is a big ask, but I would love to make this for some nut-free people in my life. Thanks so much!

    Reply

    1. Van

      June 25, 2021 at 6:02 pm

      Hi Fiona, I’m glad you love it! You could use these same flavors, but make hummus instead. Since cooked chickpeas already have a good amount of water content, just add enough water so it’s blendable.

      Reply

    2. BJ

      August 15, 2021 at 8:42 am

      Hi Fiona,
      I have made something very similar with sunflower seeds. It’s pretty good. Just make sure to really soak your sunflower seeds for at least 12 hours, so they are really soft. That’ll make end product nice and creamy. Enjoy!

      Reply

  • Michelle

    July 7, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I’ve made this on a weekly basis since finding it

    Reply

  • Kevin

    August 14, 2021 at 11:14 am

    I make this WITHOUT ANY OIL. Doesn’t need any. It is so great, on so many things. If you want a healthy smokey flavor, this is it. I dip my steamed broccoli in it. Everyone should know this recipe. Thank you. It is SEED OIL FREE. Dr. Cate Shanahan

    Reply

  • Jennifer Sibs

    August 26, 2021 at 9:44 am

    This sauce is so good and almost exactly the same as Bitchin chipotle sauce!!! Answer to my prayers! I left out all the oil and just added 2 oz more of almond and got a fantastic thick creamy sauce! Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  • JESSICA M FRANKS

    October 27, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    I recently moved from the states and bitchin dip was my nightly snack! I have missed it so much. It has taken me weeks to track down all the ingredients but I’m happy to report that this recipe is legit! I nearly teared up with my first bite. While you may not be as emotional as I was tasting this, you won’t regret making it! Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  • Eman

    May 16, 2022 at 4:00 am

    Do you think I could use..
    Soy or fish sauce instead of the tamari
    Parm cheese instead of the nutritional yeast
    Chipolte powder instead of the crushed chipolte peppers

    Reply

    1. Van

      May 16, 2022 at 10:25 am

      You can substitute Tamari with Soy Sauce, and use 1/4 Teaspoon Chipotle Powder instead of the crushed chipolte peppers (you can add more chipotle to your preference). I would stick to using nutritional yeast

      Reply

  • Victoria

    June 30, 2022 at 7:48 am

    What kind of vinegar?

    Reply

    1. Van

      June 30, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      White vinegar

      Reply

  • Amanda

    September 14, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Can you use canned chipotle peppers? If so, how much would I use?

    Reply

    1. Van

      October 9, 2022 at 3:35 pm

      Hello, I haven’t used canned chipotle peppers yet, but I would start with 2 teaspoons and you can taste and adjust to your liking

      Reply

  • Ace

    December 6, 2022 at 4:01 pm

    If we dont have crushed chipotle peppers, but have the spice powder, about how much should we use?

    Thanks

    Reply

    1. Van

      December 6, 2022 at 5:16 pm

      Hi Ace, I would start with 1/2 Teaspoon of the powder, you can add more if you want it spicier

      Reply

  • Lisa

    August 23, 2023 at 10:41 am

    This is delicious!!! I can rarely find this flavor in the store and I am so happy I can make it now! I used 1tsp of ground chipotle powder and it came out great.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Previous RecipeNext Recipe

Hi everyone! I’m Van, the creator and recipe developer for FOOD is a Four Letter Word. Follow this page for delicious & eclectic recipes. I hope you find something that you enjoy making on here. Subscribe to my YouTube & Instagram below to get updates when I post a new recipe.
-Van

