10-Minute Garlic Chili Oil Noodles Recipe (2024)

Introduction

When you’re in the mood for a quick and satisfying meal, look no further than this 10-Minute Garlic Chili Oil Noodles recipe. These noodles are packed with bold flavors and a spicy kick that will tantalize your taste buds in no time. Let’s dive into this easy and delicious dish.

The Allure of Garlic Chili Oil Noodles

Garlic Chili Oil Noodles are a popular street food and restaurant favorite in many Asian cuisines. The simplicity of this dish, combined with the explosive flavors of garlic and chili oil, makes it a go-to option for those seeking a quick and flavorful meal.

Ingredients You’ll Need

To whip up this mouthwatering dish, gather the following ingredients:

For the Noodles

Egg Noodles: 8 ounces of egg noodles or any noodles of your choice. Sesame Oil: 1 tablespoon of toasted sesame oil. Soy Sauce: 2 tablespoons of light soy sauce. Rice Vinegar: 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar. Sugar: 1 teaspoon of sugar. Salt: A pinch of salt.

For the Garlic Chili Oil

Garlic: 4 cloves of garlic, minced. Red Chili Flakes: 1-2 teaspoons of red chili flakes (adjust to your spice preference). Sesame Seeds: 1 teaspoon of toasted sesame seeds (optional). Green Onions: Sliced green onions for garnish. Vegetable Oil: 2-3 tablespoons of vegetable oil.

The Cooking Process

Now, let’s get cooking! Here’s how to make 10-Minute Garlic Chili Oil Noodles:

Prepare the Noodles

Step 1: Cook the Noodles

Boil the egg noodles (or your preferred noodles) according to the package instructions until they’re al dente. Drain and set them aside.

Step 2: Create the Sauce

In a small bowl, whisk together the toasted sesame oil, light soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, and a pinch of salt. This will be the flavorful sauce for your noodles.

Make the Garlic Chili Oil

Step 3: Infuse the Oil

In a small saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over medium-low heat. Add the minced garlic and red chili flakes. Cook them gently, stirring occasionally, until the garlic turns golden and fragrant, which should take about 3-4 minutes. Be careful not to burn the garlic, as it can become bitter.

Step 4: Combine the Flavors

Remove the saucepan from heat and let it cool slightly. Carefully pour the hot garlic chili oil over the cooked and drained noodles. Toss the noodles to coat them evenly with the aromatic oil.

Serve and Garnish

Step 5: Garnish and Enjoy

Transfer your Garlic Chili Oil Noodles to serving plates. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onions for added flavor and a pop of color.

Conclusion

In just 10 minutes, you’ve created a delightful dish of Garlic Chili Oil Noodles that’s sure to satisfy your craving for something quick and spicy. The harmony of garlic, chili oil, and savory sauces makes this recipe a standout choice for busy weeknight dinners or a spicy treat anytime.

FAQs

1. Can I use other types of noodles for this recipe?

Absolutely! You can use udon noodles, ramen noodles, or even spaghetti if that’s what you have on hand.

2. Is there a milder version of this dish for those who can’t handle too much spice?

You can reduce the amount of red chili flakes to make it less spicy while still enjoying the flavors of the dish.

3. Can I add vegetables or protein to these noodles?

Yes, you can customize the dish by adding sautéed vegetables, tofu, or cooked chicken for extra texture and flavor.

4. How do I store leftover Garlic Chili Oil Noodles?

Store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 days. Reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop.

5. Can I make a larger batch of the garlic chili oil for future use?

Certainly! You can double or triple the garlic chili oil recipe and store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to a month.

Source: cookerru.com

10-Minute Garlic Chili Oil Noodles Recipe Yield: 1 Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes When you're in the mood for a quick and satisfying meal, look no further than this 10-Minute Garlic Chili Oil Noodles recipe. These noodles are packed with bold flavors and a spicy kick that will tantalize your taste buds in no time. Let's dive into this easy and delicious dish. Ingredients 4 oz thick wheat noodles taiwanese sliced noodles, udon, or ramen noodles

3 tbsp neutral oil

3 cloves garlic minced

1 tbsp sichuan chili flakes or korean or regular chili flakes to taste

1 green onion chopped, divided

1/2 tbsp light soy sauce

1/2 tsp dark soy sauce

1/2 tsp chinese black vinegar or rice vinegar, to taste

1/4 tsp each sugar, salt or chicken bouillon powder (see notes below)

cilantro, green onion, and/or toasted sesame seeds for garnish, optional Instructions Cook noodles according to package instructions. Drain and place in a bowl. To serve the noodles cold, rinse under cold water for a few seconds then drain. Add garlic, chili flakes, white parts of green onion, light & dark soy sauce, chinese black vinegar, salt, and sugar over the noodles. Heat oil in a saucepan until sizzling hot. Pour the hot oil over the chili flakes and garlic, and mix until the noodles are evenly coated. Garnish, add more soy sauce if needed, and enjoy! Notes You can use any kind of neutral oil such as vegetable oil, avocado oil, peanut oil, canola oil, grapeseed oil, sunflower oil, or corn oil for this recipe. To add extra umami to the dish, you can substitute salt for 1/2 tsp chicken bouillonpowder. The oil is hot enough when bubbles form around a wooden chopstick, or when it swirls rapidly around the saucepan when rotated. If your noodles are too spicy, you can add more sugar to help neutralize the heat. This dish can be served hot or cold depending on preference. Please feel free to add some minced meat, vegetables, or an egg as well to make a heartier meal! Nutrition Information Yield 1Serving Size 1

Amount Per ServingCalories 1552Total Fat 76gSaturated Fat 12gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 58gCholesterol 0mgSodium 3414mgCarbohydrates 185gFiber 19gSugar 7gProtein 39g The information contained herein is subject to change. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

