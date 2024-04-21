60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (2024)

Published: Sep 1, 2023 by Vicky · This post contains affiliate links.

118K Shares

These 60 AmazingToddler Recipes To Make Together are easy for kids to help with and they taste delicious! These recipes are designed to be easy and foolproof so kids can experience success in the kitchen.

Jump to: ⭐Why Recipes To Make With Toddlers Are Awesome

📚Resources to cook with your toddler:

📋60 AmazingToddler Recipes To Make Together

👩🏻‍🍳Expert Tips

🤷🏻‍♀️FAQs

🍩 Related Recipes

⭐Why Recipes To Make With Toddlers Are Awesome

Even if a toddler can't make an entire recipe on their own, they can do plenty to help prepare meals and snacks.

Cooking with toddlers is a great way to bond, and learn simple concepts like measuring and counting.

You can also incorporate language skills into these toddler recipes as kids talk about what they are doing.

Be sure to supervise children while they are helping in the kitchen.

📚Resources to cook with your toddler:

If you are inspired to do more cooking with toddlers and are looking for more toddler recipes, check out these cookbooks:

The Tickle Fingers Cookbook

The Toddler Cookbook

For more easy ways to cook with kids check out the Raddish monthly subscription box.

📋60 AmazingToddler Recipes To Make Together

Homemade Mini Baked Donuts What could be cuter than mini donuts? It is such fun for kids to make and decorate the donuts themselves. Click for recipe

Princess Toast This Princess Toast would be wonderful to serve at a play date, and if you are having a princess party, this would perfect for the guests to make and eat! Click for recipe

Pepperoni Pizza Crescents Pizza is a toddler favorite and these kid size pizza crescents are great for toddlers to make. Click for recipe

Pão de queijo Brazilian Cheese Bread This yummy bread is simple to make and kids love rolling the dough into balls. Click for recipe

Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods These fun pretzels can be personalized by kids in so many ways! Click for recipe

Best Apple Muffins Recipe This Apple Muffins Recipe is a great way to use apples. The muffins are tasty and filling and this the perfect recipe to make with kids. Click for recipe

2 Ingredient Strawberry Soda Cake from In the Kids’ Kitchen To create this fluffy and tasty Strawberry Soda Cake, all you need is a box of cake mix and a can of Sprite! It's simple and tasty! Click for recipe

Easy Muddy Buddies Recipe This is not only a fun snack to make with a toddler, it is just fun to say. Click for recipe

Making Butter With Kids Toddlers are amazed as cream turns to butter. Click for recipe

Birthday Cake Popcorn It's not only for birthdays! This is one of our favorite recipes for toddlers. Click for recipe

Fruit Filled Crescent Cups A yummy snack that kids can help make that uses crescent dough. Click for recipe

Cheese Cracker Recipe If your toddler is a big fan of those store bought cheese crackers, make them yourself. Click for recipe

Haystacks Snack for Kids from Views from a Step Stool This charming haystacks snack is a great farm-themedtreat for children! Ideal for a farm-themed activity. Click for recipe

Soft Pretzels Recipe Kids will enjoy playing with the dough as they make these soft pretzels. Click for recipe

Gluten-Free Boysenberry Thumbprint Cookies from 5 Minutes for Mom Do you enjoy cooking with your children? Make these Gluten-Free Boysenberry Thumbprint Cookies and have fun! Click for recipe

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Recipe from 5 Minutes for Mom Get your kids involved in the kitchen with this No-Fail Creamy Macaroni and Cheese dish that will please everyone in the family. Click for recipe

Homemade Uncrustables Sandwiches from Devour Dinner Use bread, peanut butter, and jelly to make your own Uncrustables Sandwiches. All you need is asimple sandwich press to remove the crust off your sandwich. Click for recipe

Easy Garlic Bread Pizza I love recipes that my kids can help make. Are your kids always clamoring to work in the kitchen? This Easy Garlic Bread Pizza is the perfect recipe for little hands help create, with adult supervision of course. Click for recipe

No Mixer Banana Bread Recipe from Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom A tasty and simple banana bread recipe that should be on your cooking list! You'll enjoy how simple it is to create this Banana Bread Recipe because no mixer is required. Click for recipe

Easy Blueberry Muffins A great way to get kids to eat fruit! Click for recipe

Easy Rainbow Sugar Cookies from Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom If you don't have hours to spend in the kitchen, this is an ideal (and yummy) cookie recipe for kids to make.

Click for recipe

Baked mini cinnamon donut holes from Kidgredients Recipe for baked little cinnamon donut holes that will leave you wanting more! Bring the kids into the kitchen and prepare this delicious dessert! Click for recipe

Gluten-Free Sweet Spinach Muffins from Living Montessori Now Gluten-free, refined-sugar-free, dairy-free, egg-free, and protein-rich spinach muffins! They're also tasty and sweet! Click for recipe

Peanut Butter and Jelly Crescents Great recipe to make with kids. If you love PB&J sandwiches you will flip for these! Click for recipe

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie from Living Montessori Now This strawberry pineapple smoothie is both nutritious and delicious. It's high in protein, vegan, and sugar-free. Click for recipe

Apple Crescents From beginning to end, toddlers can make this whole recipe! Click for recipe

Alphabet Cookie Fun from Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom A fun way for kids to learn letters and bake at the same time! Click for recipe

Apple Sorbet from Kid Minds Do you have any extra apples? Ask your children to assist you in making a wonderful apple sorbet. The ingredients include apples, maple syrup, and lemon juice. Click for recipe

How to Make Fresh Mint Tea from Living Montessori Now A fantastic Montessori practical life project for toddlers and above, this tutorial includes a video and tools for brewing fresh mint tea with children. Click for recipe

Apple Pie Rollups from Crafty Mama in ME Do your children enjoy assisting you in the kitchen? Make these Adorable Apple Pie Rollups, which are both fun and easy to make. Excellent with freshly harvested apples in the fall! Click for recipe

Fluffy Biscuit Recipe from Extremely Good Parenting From start to finish, this fluffy biscuit recipe takes only 15 minutes. They are delicious, healthy biscuits that are sure to please your family. Click for recipe See Also Old Fashioned Sloppy Joes Recipe

Peanut Butter Oreo Owl Cupcakes from Mum in the Madhouse These delicious Oreo Owl Cupcakes are ideal for preparing with kids. They're incredibly lovely and so easy and fun to create. Click for recipe

Chicken Pot Pies Recipe from Childhood 101 Kids will love making and eating this savory recipe! Click for recipe

Kit Kat Cookies from My Bored Toddler This Kit Kat treat recipe is an easy treat to prepare with your children. Forget the chocolate chip cookies; this one is far superior! Click for recipe

Shark Tooth Snack from Extremely Good Parenting Need a perfect shark week snack that kids can help to make? Check these out! Click for recipe

Apple Bread made with Apple Sauce This recipe is easy to make and packed with great tasting apple flavor! Check out this recipe

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins from Living Montessori Now These gluten-free pumpkin chocolate chip muffins please chocolate lovers while remaining nutritious. They're high in protein and dairy-free. Click for recipe

Owl Pizza Recipe from The Educators’ Spin On It Make your own owl-shaped pizza with this simple pizza dough recipe. While the pizza bakes, try out these owl-themed activities with your kids. Click for recipe

Jam Tart Recipe from Childhood 101 This simple jam tart recipe is simple enough for children of all ages to make, allowing them to learn valuable life skills. Click for recipe

Omelets in a Muffin Tin from Toddler Approved Kids may pick what they want in their omelets, and you can even incorporate a talk about liquids and solids while you assemble and bake them. Click for recipe

Banana Bread Recipe from My Bored Toddler Kids can help make this healthy snack that doesn't require a mixer. Click for recipe

Carrot Muffin Recipe for Kids Try these on a picky eater who won't eat vegetables. You'll feel good giving them to kids who will love them. Click for recipes

Easy Berry Muffins from My Bored Toddler A simple berry muffin recipe that involves the kids in the cooking process. Click for recipe

Turkey and Cheese Crescent Roll Recipe These are perfect for lunch or a snack. Best of all, they only need three ingredients and take 15 minutes from start to finish! Check out this recipe

Easy Fruit Salsa Recipe from True Aim A great way to get little ones to eat more fruit! Click for recipe

Monkey Rice Cake Curious George Snack If kids like Curious George or just monkeys, you must try this cute snack. This Monkey Rice Cake Curious George Snack is easy to make and enjoyable for children to construct. Click for recipe

Mini Ice Cream Cakes from Crafty Mama in ME Do you enjoy ice cream cake? When you make little ice cream cakes, everyone in your family may build an ice cream cake that they will enjoy! Click for recipe

Simple Cheese Puff Recipe from Childhood 101 These easy-to-make cheese puffs are perfect for snacking or lunchbox goodies. Simple enough for a child to make! Click for recipe

Kid Made English Muffin Pizzas These Kid Made English Muffin Pizzas from Mess for Less are super easy for kids to make themselves. Such an easy kids recipe! Check out this recipe

Puppy Chow Recipe Have you ever had Puppy Chow before? It might sound like the name of a dog food, but it is actually a tasty snack for humans. This Puppy Chow Recipeis super simple and perfect to make with kids. Check out this recipe

Classic Zucchini Bread from True Aim This sweet treat is perfect for when you grow your own zucchini or when it is in season. A kid favorite! Click for recipe

2 Ingredient Pinwheels from My Bored Toddler It doesn't get much easier than 2 ingredients! This is the perfect recipe for introducing little ones to cooking. Click for recipe

Rainbow Pudding Popsicles Rainbow Pudding Popsicles are the ideal summer treat. They're bright, creamy, and quite simple to create. Kids like making and eating them! Check out this recipe

Healthy Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake from True Aim You'd never tell from the taste that it's made without flour. You can serve this for breakfast due to the reduced sugar level. Click for recipe

Easy Bread Recipe Baking bread with children is a great activity to do together. Measuring, scooping, and kneading offer a wealth of sensory and fine motor experiences. After all, who can resist a place that smells like freshly baked bread? Check out this recipe

Zucchini Tots Have you ever eaten Zucchini Tots? If you haven't already, you're in for a treat. If you've ever eaten a tater tot, you'll recognize the concept, only instead of grated potatoes, you'll find shredded zucchini. Check out this recipe

Viking Bread Recipe from Raising Lifelong Learners This is great for kids to make in conjunction with a study on Norway or vikings. Check out this recipe

Monster Cookie Energy Balls These no cook Monster Cookie Energy Balls make a great breakfast, snack or pick-me-up. Check out this recipe

Apple Pie Pockets Recipe from The Educators’ Spin On It These delightful apple pie pockets are wrapped in a pie crust and filled with luscious apples, cinnamon, and sugar. A delightful apple-based fall snack for kids. Check out this recipe

If you loved these recipes, check out these Kid Friendly Meals that are Easy to Make.

🌟Be sure to sign up for my newsletter to get my latest recipes! When you sign up you get The 5 Essential Recipes All Busy Moms Need.

👩🏻‍🍳Expert Tips

Tip 1: If you have multiple kids, then they can practice taking turns.

Tip 2: Anytime you are cooking,invite your toddler to help out in some small way.



🤷🏻‍♀️FAQs

At what age can toddlers help in the kitchen? Depending on their motor skills and maturity, toddlers can begin assisting in the kitchen as early as 2-3 years old. It is critical to provide age-appropriate assignments and to closely oversee them. What are some easy ways to start cooking with toddlers? You can have toddlers start helping to wash fruits and vegetables, stirring ingredients, putting toppings on pizza, and using cookie cutters with supervision. How can I minimize the mess when cooking with toddlers? Accept the mess as a necessary part of the learning process. To teach responsibility, use aprons, cover surfaces, and have your child help clean up afterward.

20 Kid Friendly Recipes

Easy Cookie Recipes for Kids

Pumpkin Recipes Kids Can Make

Peanut Butter Recipes to Make with Kids