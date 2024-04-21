60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (2024)

These 60 AmazingToddler Recipes To Make Together are easy for kids to help with and they taste delicious! These recipes are designed to be easy and foolproof so kids can experience success in the kitchen.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (1)
⭐Why Recipes To Make With Toddlers Are Awesome

  • Even if a toddler can't make an entire recipe on their own, they can do plenty to help prepare meals and snacks.
  • Cooking with toddlers is a great way to bond, and learn simple concepts like measuring and counting.
  • You can also incorporate language skills into these toddler recipes as kids talk about what they are doing.

Be sure to supervise children while they are helping in the kitchen.

📚Resources to cook with your toddler:

If you are inspired to do more cooking with toddlers and are looking for more toddler recipes, check out these cookbooks:

The Tickle Fingers Cookbook

The Toddler Cookbook

For more easy ways to cook with kids check out the Raddish monthly subscription box.

📋60 AmazingToddler Recipes To Make Together

Homemade Mini Baked Donuts

What could be cuter than mini donuts? It is such fun for kids to make and decorate the donuts themselves.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (4)

Princess Toast

This Princess Toast would be wonderful to serve at a play date, and if you are having a princess party, this would perfect for the guests to make and eat!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (5)

Pepperoni Pizza Crescents

Pizza is a toddler favorite and these kid size pizza crescents are great for toddlers to make.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (6)

Pão de queijo Brazilian Cheese Bread

This yummy bread is simple to make and kids love rolling the dough into balls.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (7)

Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods

These fun pretzels can be personalized by kids in so many ways!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (8)

Best Apple Muffins Recipe

This Apple Muffins Recipe is a great way to use apples. The muffins are tasty and filling and this the perfect recipe to make with kids.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (9)

2 Ingredient Strawberry Soda Cake from In the Kids’ Kitchen

To create this fluffy and tasty Strawberry Soda Cake, all you need is a box of cake mix and a can of Sprite! It's simple and tasty!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (10)

Easy Muddy Buddies Recipe

This is not only a fun snack to make with a toddler, it is just fun to say.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (11)

Making Butter With Kids

Toddlers are amazed as cream turns to butter.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (12)

Birthday Cake Popcorn

It's not only for birthdays! This is one of our favorite recipes for toddlers.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (13)

Fruit Filled Crescent Cups

A yummy snack that kids can help make that uses crescent dough.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (14)

Cheese Cracker Recipe

If your toddler is a big fan of those store bought cheese crackers, make them yourself.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (15)

Haystacks Snack for Kids from Views from a Step Stool

This charming haystacks snack is a great farm-themedtreat for children! Ideal for a farm-themed activity.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (16)

Soft Pretzels Recipe

Kids will enjoy playing with the dough as they make these soft pretzels.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (17)

Gluten-Free Boysenberry Thumbprint Cookies from 5 Minutes for Mom

Do you enjoy cooking with your children? Make these Gluten-Free Boysenberry Thumbprint Cookies and have fun!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (18)

Baked Apples with an Oatmeal Cookie Crust from Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom

The Oatmeal Cookie Crust elevates this baked apple dish to new heights! The ideal recipe for children in the kitchen.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (19)

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Recipe from 5 Minutes for Mom

Get your kids involved in the kitchen with this No-Fail Creamy Macaroni and Cheese dish that will please everyone in the family.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (20)

Homemade Uncrustables Sandwiches from Devour Dinner

Use bread, peanut butter, and jelly to make your own Uncrustables Sandwiches. All you need is asimple sandwich press to remove the crust off your sandwich.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (21)

Easy Garlic Bread Pizza

I love recipes that my kids can help make. Are your kids always clamoring to work in the kitchen? This Easy Garlic Bread Pizza is the perfect recipe for little hands help create, with adult supervision of course.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (22)

No Mixer Banana Bread Recipe from Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom

A tasty and simple banana bread recipe that should be on your cooking list! You'll enjoy how simple it is to create this Banana Bread Recipe because no mixer is required.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (23)

Easy Blueberry Muffins

A great way to get kids to eat fruit!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (24)

Easy Rainbow Sugar Cookies from Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom

If you don't have hours to spend in the kitchen, this is an ideal (and yummy) cookie recipe for kids to make.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (25)

Baked mini cinnamon donut holes from Kidgredients

Recipe for baked little cinnamon donut holes that will leave you wanting more! Bring the kids into the kitchen and prepare this delicious dessert!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (26)

Gluten-Free Sweet Spinach Muffins from Living Montessori Now

Gluten-free, refined-sugar-free, dairy-free, egg-free, and protein-rich spinach muffins! They're also tasty and sweet!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (27)

Peanut Butter and Jelly Crescents

Great recipe to make with kids. If you love PB&J sandwiches you will flip for these!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (28)

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie from Living Montessori Now

This strawberry pineapple smoothie is both nutritious and delicious. It's high in protein, vegan, and sugar-free.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (29)

Apple Crescents

From beginning to end, toddlers can make this whole recipe!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (30)

Alphabet Cookie Fun from Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom

A fun way for kids to learn letters and bake at the same time!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (31)

Apple Sorbet from Kid Minds

Do you have any extra apples? Ask your children to assist you in making a wonderful apple sorbet. The ingredients include apples, maple syrup, and lemon juice.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (32)

How to Make Fresh Mint Tea from Living Montessori Now

A fantastic Montessori practical life project for toddlers and above, this tutorial includes a video and tools for brewing fresh mint tea with children.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (33)

Apple Pie Rollups from Crafty Mama in ME

Do your children enjoy assisting you in the kitchen? Make these Adorable Apple Pie Rollups, which are both fun and easy to make. Excellent with freshly harvested apples in the fall!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (34)

Fluffy Biscuit Recipe from Extremely Good Parenting

From start to finish, this fluffy biscuit recipe takes only 15 minutes. They are delicious, healthy biscuits that are sure to please your family.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (35)

Peanut Butter Oreo Owl Cupcakes from Mum in the Madhouse

These delicious Oreo Owl Cupcakes are ideal for preparing with kids. They're incredibly lovely and so easy and fun to create.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (36)

Chicken Pot Pies Recipe from Childhood 101

Kids will love making and eating this savory recipe!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (37)

Kit Kat Cookies from My Bored Toddler

This Kit Kat treat recipe is an easy treat to prepare with your children. Forget the chocolate chip cookies; this one is far superior!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (38)

Shark Tooth Snack from Extremely Good Parenting

Need a perfect shark week snack that kids can help to make? Check these out!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (39)

Apple Bread made with Apple Sauce

This recipe is easy to make and packed with great tasting apple flavor!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (40)

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins from Living Montessori Now

These gluten-free pumpkin chocolate chip muffins please chocolate lovers while remaining nutritious. They're high in protein and dairy-free.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (41)

Owl Pizza Recipe from The Educators’ Spin On It

Make your own owl-shaped pizza with this simple pizza dough recipe. While the pizza bakes, try out these owl-themed activities with your kids.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (42)

Jam Tart Recipe from Childhood 101

This simple jam tart recipe is simple enough for children of all ages to make, allowing them to learn valuable life skills.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (43)

Omelets in a Muffin Tin from Toddler Approved

Kids may pick what they want in their omelets, and you can even incorporate a talk about liquids and solids while you assemble and bake them.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (44)

Banana Bread Recipe from My Bored Toddler

Kids can help make this healthy snack that doesn't require a mixer.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (45)

Carrot Muffin Recipe for Kids

Try these on a picky eater who won't eat vegetables. You'll feel good giving them to kids who will love them.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (46)

Easy Berry Muffins from My Bored Toddler

A simple berry muffin recipe that involves the kids in the cooking process.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (47)

Turkey and Cheese Crescent Roll Recipe

These are perfect for lunch or a snack. Best of all, they only need three ingredients and take 15 minutes from start to finish!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (48)

Easy Fruit Salsa Recipe from True Aim

A great way to get little ones to eat more fruit!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (49)

Monkey Rice Cake Curious George Snack

If kids like Curious George or just monkeys, you must try this cute snack. This Monkey Rice Cake Curious George Snack is easy to make and enjoyable for children to construct.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (50)

Mini Ice Cream Cakes from Crafty Mama in ME

Do you enjoy ice cream cake? When you make little ice cream cakes, everyone in your family may build an ice cream cake that they will enjoy!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (51)

Simple Cheese Puff Recipe from Childhood 101

These easy-to-make cheese puffs are perfect for snacking or lunchbox goodies. Simple enough for a child to make!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (52)

Kid Made English Muffin Pizzas

These Kid Made English Muffin Pizzas from Mess for Less are super easy for kids to make themselves. Such an easy kids recipe!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (53)

Puppy Chow Recipe

Have you ever had Puppy Chow before? It might sound like the name of a dog food, but it is actually a tasty snack for humans. This Puppy Chow Recipeis super simple and perfect to make with kids.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (54)

Classic Zucchini Bread from True Aim

This sweet treat is perfect for when you grow your own zucchini or when it is in season. A kid favorite!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (55)

2 Ingredient Pinwheels from My Bored Toddler

It doesn't get much easier than 2 ingredients! This is the perfect recipe for introducing little ones to cooking.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (56)

Rainbow Pudding Popsicles

Rainbow Pudding Popsicles are the ideal summer treat. They're bright, creamy, and quite simple to create. Kids like making and eating them!

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (57)

Healthy Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake from True Aim

You'd never tell from the taste that it's made without flour. You can serve this for breakfast due to the reduced sugar level.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (58)

Easy Bread Recipe

Baking bread with children is a great activity to do together. Measuring, scooping, and kneading offer a wealth of sensory and fine motor experiences. After all, who can resist a place that smells like freshly baked bread?

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (59)

Zucchini Tots

Have you ever eaten Zucchini Tots? If you haven't already, you're in for a treat. If you've ever eaten a tater tot, you'll recognize the concept, only instead of grated potatoes, you'll find shredded zucchini.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (60)

Viking Bread Recipe from Raising Lifelong Learners

This is great for kids to make in conjunction with a study on Norway or vikings.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (61)

Monster Cookie Energy Balls

These no cook Monster Cookie Energy Balls make a great breakfast, snack or pick-me-up.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (62)

Apple Pie Pockets Recipe from The Educators’ Spin On It

These delightful apple pie pockets are wrapped in a pie crust and filled with luscious apples, cinnamon, and sugar. A delightful apple-based fall snack for kids.

60 Amazing Toddler Recipes To Make Together - Mess for Less (63)

If you loved these recipes, check out these Kid Friendly Meals that are Easy to Make.

👩🏻‍🍳Expert Tips

Tip 1: If you have multiple kids, then they can practice taking turns.

Tip 2: Anytime you are cooking,invite your toddler to help out in some small way.


🤷🏻‍♀️FAQs

At what age can toddlers help in the kitchen?

Depending on their motor skills and maturity, toddlers can begin assisting in the kitchen as early as 2-3 years old. It is critical to provide age-appropriate assignments and to closely oversee them.

What are some easy ways to start cooking with toddlers?

You can have toddlers start helping to wash fruits and vegetables, stirring ingredients, putting toppings on pizza, and using cookie cutters with supervision.

How can I minimize the mess when cooking with toddlers?

Accept the mess as a necessary part of the learning process. To teach responsibility, use aprons, cover surfaces, and have your child help clean up afterward.

