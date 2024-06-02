Beer, Bacon, Cheese and Thyme Dressing Recipe - This Is How I Cook (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This untraditional, but totally worth it dressing recipe, sure isn’t Grandma’s, but it sure is good!

Dressing Recipe:

Bacon, thyme, onion and celery are a standard part of many dressing recipes, and they are in this one also.

The biggest difference is that this homemade dressing recipe is made with beer. Not much, but enough that it adds lots of flavor.

Add in your favorite cheddar to help bind this mixture together and you have a new version of stuffing. Or dressing. Well, whatever you want to call it.

And that begs the question. Is there a difference between dressing and stuffing?

Yes! There is. Dressing is cooked outside of the bird and stuffing is cooked inside.

Like I said. Call it whatever you want!

It appears we’ve never made stuffing for our turkey, but we always call it stuffing. Go figure!

This crunchy on the edges, moist on the inside dressing, has something for everyone.

Growing up we always smoked our turkey and continue that tradition each Thanksgiving.

Fun fact! I’ve never cooked a Thanksgiving turkey! This is Manservant’s specialty.

I make the stuffing! And everything else!

When it comes to stuffing, I love the crispy edges around the outside of the pan that I can eat with my fingers.

Of course, gravy is also perfect over stuffing. As are fried eggs!

Yes, we hope for leftover stuffing in our fam, just so we can make the breakfast special.

Reheating the stuffing and topping it with fried eggs and leftover gravy is a special treat on the day after!

Our group will only be 8 this year and unfortunately, Alex Odie San China Boy won’t be here, but Zoe’s future in-laws will be.

They’ve been with us the last few years, but I guess this will be the first year we can call them family.

Evan’s father is a brewer and owns the Guanella Pass brewery in Georgetown, CO. My Colorado readers should check it out!

Yes. It was the beer in this dressing recipe that caught my eye.

I thought this beer and cheese dressing with tons of bacon, might be perfect for this year’s Thanksgiving table. Perhaps we will even have some new beer varieties to try it with!

So no. You don’t need to use beer. You could certainly increase the chicken broth, OR you could use less chicken broth and more beer, which is what I’m going to do the next time I make this!

Last night I served this to Manservant and while paying compliments he asked, “Why is it that we only have stuffing for Thanksgiving?”

Well, I don’t know. Because we sure love stuffing.

I’ve made lots of versions of stuffing, but the classic Pepperidge Farm version was the family favorite.

Manservant’s fave is my tamale stuffing. Must be his Texas roots that crave this. But loaded with chorizo and raisins and cornbread, this stuffin’ is always perfect with a smoked turkey.

I don’t know what I’ll make this year, but whatever I make will be after I finish painting the basem*nt walls. Can’t wait to show you before and after’s!

In the meantime, I still have a lot of recipes to share, so hang in there with me. I can smell the no knead rolls baking from here!

Ready for a change? Try this stuffing/dressing. I know Grandma would love it!

