60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (2024)

From canapés and co*cktails right the way through to your after-dinner cheeseboard, you’ll find everything you need to enjoy your best-ever vegan Christmas dinner with unique vegan Christmas recipes you won’t find anywhere else.

Christmas is a time for indulgence, a time for scoffing mince pies, Christmas cakes and puddings, and lots of chocolate too!

But eating a plant-based diet doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favourite seasonal sweet and savoury dishes so we’ve rounded the most deliciously unique vegan Christmas dinner recipes to help you enjoy a compassionate Christmas with all the trimmings.

From vegan roasts to scrumptious desserts and festive vegan starters, the only thing missing from your plate this Christmas will be cruelty!

Jump to section:

Vegan Christmas Starters

Vegan Sides



Vegan Christmas Desserts

Festive Vegan Cheeseboard

Vegan Christmas co*cktails

Vegan Christmas Starters

Start your vegan Christmas dinner in style with these creative and impressive starters that will wow your guests.

1. Vegan Pigs in Maple Parsnip Blankets

The UK’s most popular Christmas dinner trimming is now meat-free thanks to this ingenious recipe! Maple parsnips make the perfect replacement for bacon and you won’t be able to stop yourself from nibbling them.