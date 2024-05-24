60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (2024)

Table of Contents
60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (1)

From canapés and co*cktails right the way through to your after-dinner cheeseboard, you’ll find everything you need to enjoy your best-ever vegan Christmas dinner with unique vegan Christmas recipes you won’t find anywhere else.

Christmas is a time for indulgence, a time for scoffing mince pies, Christmas cakes and puddings, and lots of chocolate too!

But eating a plant-based diet doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favourite seasonal sweet and savoury dishes so we’ve rounded the most deliciously unique vegan Christmas dinner recipes to help you enjoy a compassionate Christmas with all the trimmings.

From vegan roasts to scrumptious desserts and festive vegan starters, the only thing missing from your plate this Christmas will be cruelty!

Jump to section:

  • Vegan Christmas Starters
  • Vegan Sides
  • Vegan Christmas Desserts
  • Festive Vegan Cheeseboard
  • Vegan Christmas co*cktails

Vegan Christmas Starters

Start your vegan Christmas dinner in style with these creative and impressive starters that will wow your guests.

1. Vegan Pigs in Maple Parsnip Blankets

The UK’s most popular Christmas dinner trimming is now meat-free thanks to this ingenious recipe! Maple parsnips make the perfect replacement for bacon and you won’t be able to stop yourself from nibbling them.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (2)

GET THE RECIPE ⇨

2. Walnut Pâté

This effortless walnut pate would make for an elegant starter or a great addition to your festive vegan cheeseboard.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (3)

GET THE RECIPE ⇨

3. Vegan Buffalo Sprout Bites

If there is one recipe that is guaranteed to show sprout-haters the light, this would be it! In this wickedly tasty recipe, sprouts are deep fried in spiced breadcrumbs and served with a fiery buffalo sauce for a perfect party food nibble your guests will love.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (4)

GET THE RECIPE ⇨

4.

This cheesy broccoli soup is a wonderful way to kick off a Christmas dinner as it’s full of flavour but won’t leave you to full to enjoy your vegan roast.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (5)

5.

This vibrantly-coloured beetroot, walnut and sunflower pâté is a delicious way to start your holiday meal. We like to pair it with a sweet apple chutney so there’s a great balance of sweet and earthy flavours to dip into.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (6)

Vegan Sides

The traditional trimmings with a vegan twist make the perfect plant-based accompaniment to your main course.

6. Vegan Dauphinoise Potatoes

Few sides dishes are quite as delicious as dauphinoise potatoes. Slices of potato are cooked in a creamy dairy-free cheese sauce with a little mustard until they’re tender and irresistibly crispy on top.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (7)

7.

Take your cauliflower cheese to the next level with the addition of parsnip. The sweet flavour combined with the creamy sauce and crunchy baked cheese topping makes this side dish the star of the show.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (8)

8. Honea Roasted Vegetables

The perfect addition to a Christmas roast dinner, the Honea caramelises these roasted vegetables giving them a nice sweet glaze.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (9)

9. Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Sweet Potato Mash

If you normally push your Brussels sprouts to the edge of your plate then we urge you to given them another chance with this maple-glaze sprouts recipe. The maple glaze gives them a gorgeous caramelisation that makes them so delicious you’ll wonder why you didn’t like them before!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (10)

10. Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Chestnuts

The bitterness of these sprouts works well with the sweetness of the maple syrup and chestnuts, making them perfect for your Christmas Day roast.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (11)

Want more vegan recipes?

Vegan Christmas Roasts & Mains

These vegan Christmas dinner recipe ideas will make you wonder why anyone eats meat! From vegetarian roasts to plant-based wellingtons, there’s something for everyone.

11. Butternut Squash Wellington

This whole roasted butternut squash stuffed with spiced sausage meat, orange, nutmeg, almonds, cranberries and kale is the most popular recipe on our website for a good reason!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (12)

12. Seitan Wellington

This seitan Wellington is the perfect Christmas centrepiece to share with vegans and meat eaters as the seitan has a wonderfully meaty texture and flavour. The beetroot through the seitan gives it a nice pink colour to mimic beef while adding a deep earthy flavour to the vegan roast.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (13)

13. Vegan Stuffed Seitan Roast

This vegan stuffedseitan roast is the perfect replacement for a stuffed turkey joint this Christmas. It’s worth making for the flavoursome sage, onion and cranberry stuffing alone!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (14)

14. Festive Vegan Vegetable Pie

This rainbow-coloured vegan vegetable pie is a spectacular festive centrepiece that will take pride of place on your table this Christmas. It’s filled with rosemary-roasted potatoes, peppers, and garlic mushrooms for a tasty vegan dinner.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (15)

15.

This magnificent festive vegetarian main might sound like it’s tricky to make, but you’d be surprised! Using store-bought pastry, it’s filled with the most delicious blend of homemade mushroom sausage mix and butternut colcannon.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (16)

16. Festive Shiitake Stuffed Seitan Wellington

This impressive vegan seitan Christmas recipe is sure to wow your guests this Christmas! Bursting with an irresistible umami flavour, this pastry plait is a great recipe for vegans and meat-eaters alike.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (17)

17. Festive Vegan Gammon with Pomegranate Glaze

This gammon-style seitan roast makes an impressive festive centrepiece with its satisfying meaty texture and flavour. Its sticky, sweet and sour pomegranate glaze adds a real wow factor to the joint that’s sure to please your dinner guests.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (18)

18. Leftover Vegetable Christmas Pie

Now you can enjoy your vegan Christmas dinner the next day too! This simple Leftover Vegetable Christmas Pie makes use of any leftover vegetables from your roast dinner, making sure no food goes to waste.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (19)

19. Vegan Herb-Crumbed Whole Roasted Cauliflower

This flavour-packed whole roasted cauliflower with a herby crumb coating is a great alternative to a traditional roast and perfect for those who favour veggies over mock meats.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (20)

20. Vegan Christmas Pie

Looking for the perfect dish to take pride of place on your Christmas table this year? Well, look no further than this sumptuous vegan Christmas pie that’s stuffed with beans, cranberries, nuts and veggies! This is one of the most popular vegan Christmas recipes on our site for a good reason.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (21)

21. Lentil Roast Wreath

This lentil roast is simple to make, and is an impressive centrepiece for Christmas dinner. It is a great nut-free alternative to a nut roast and can be made gluten-free simply by using gluten-free oats and tamari instead of soy sauce.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (22)

22.

This crisp parcel is packed with very good things indeed, like veggies, nuts, seeds, wine and even vegan cheese! Fabulously festive!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (23)

23. Vegan Seitan Kleftiko

This marvellous meat-free roast will certainly get your family talking with it’s realistic appearance! The seitan-based vegan roast is marinated marinated in lemon, garlic, and oregano to ensure each bite is full of flavour.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (24)

24. Vegan Nut Roast with Chunky Lentils and Brazil Nuts

Packed with healthy ingredients to help you stave off any Christmas colds, this is a nut roast recipe for people who are tired of nut roasts and need to be shown just how tasty they really can be!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (25)

25.

Your guests will not believe their eyes when you tell them this realistic maple ‘ham’ is vegan! Made with seitan, it’s packed with smokey flavours and has a truly meaty bite.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (26)

26. Mushroom Wellington

Loaded to the brim with veggies and encased in a mushroom and spinach duxelle, this mushroom Wellington is bursting at the seams with incredible flavours. You can make the filling ahead of time and use store-bought pastry to save time cooking on the day making it a great fuss-free main for busy cooks at Christmas.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (27)

27. Lentil and Parsnip Wreath

This festive, protein-rich lentil wreath is made from green lentils, finely sliced leeks, and aromatic shallots, and finished with a delightful sprinkle of crunchy pumpkin seeds for added texture. It’s hearty, wholesome and makes a for a very vibrant vegan centrepiece on the dinner table when topped with parsnip and beetroot crisps.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (28)

28. Festive M’Hanncha

M’hanncha is a traditional Moroccan dish that gets its name from its shape – the word means ‘snake’. This festive take on the dish is a great alternative centrepiece for Christmas.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (29)

Vegan Christmas Desserts

Have you left yourself room for dessert? You’ll want to ensure you do when you feast your eyes on these delicious vegan Christmas desserts that are the perfect way to round off your spectacular vegan Christmas dinner in style.

29. Vegan Gingerbread Christmas Trifle

With layer upon layer of delicious festive flavours, this vegan trifle recipe is pure indulgence for the holiday season. This is one of our favourite vegan Christmas recipes to make because it just tastes so good!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (30)

30. Candy Cane Meringue Kisses

Pretty, minty treats the whole family will love. Why not make a batch for teachers or friends as a special festive gift?

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (31)

31. Vegan Spiced Orange Gingerbread Cake with Buttercream Frosting

With its irresistibly fluffy texture, infused with the warm, festive flavours of ginger and orange, this vegan gingerbread cake offers a delightful alternative to the classic Christmas cake, making it a must-try for your holiday gatherings.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (32)

32. No-Bake Cinnamon and Gingerbread Cheesecake

Filled with the most delicious flavours of the holiday season, this perfectly spiced vegan gingerbread cheesecake is superbly rich and decadent.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (33)

33. Spiced Orange Vegan Christmas Cookies

Indulge in the festive spirit with these delightful spiced orange vegan Christmas cookies. Bursting with warm flavours of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and zesty orange, these cookies are a holiday treat that will have Santa and kids alike craving more.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (34)

34. Spiced Orange Vegan Christmas Pudding

Christmas dinner is not complete without a large helping of Christmas pudding with rum-soaked fruit. You can make this a month before the big day to save you rushing around making everything at the last minute.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (35)

35. Vegan Gingerbread Cheesecake

The vegan cheesecake is flavoured with tempting spices such as ginger and cinnamon and is a great nut-free dessert for the whole family.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (36)

36. Chestnut, Chocolate Almond Cake With Spiced Pears

If you’re not a fan of Christmas pudding but want something sweet to finish off your festive feast then this superbly tasty festive vegan chestnut cake with chocolate, almond and spiced pears is guaranteed to delight your guests.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (37)

37. Vegan Christmas Cake

Keep it classic with this perfectly moist, rich and dense vegan Christmas cake, topped with a light and fluffy vegan meringue, and crystallised cranberries.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (38)

38. Festive Vegan Tiffin

A Christmas tiffin requires no baking and is probably one of the easiest sweet treats to make. It’s a timeless favourite that would make a lovely homemade gift too.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (39)

39. Mini Christmas Chocolate Almond Fruit Cakes

Small but perfectly formed, these super chocolatey vegan chocolate fruit cakes are a delicious festive indulgence.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (40)

40. Mince Pies

These classic vegan mince pies couldn’t be any simpler to make, and you only need 5 ingredients to make them.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (41)

41. Vegan Filo Mince Pie Parcels

Put a new twist on the classic recipe with these crisp pastry parcels filled with mince pie filling. They make fantastic vegan canapés too!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (42)

42. Traditional Vegan Fruit Cake

A slice of this moist and boozy vegan fruit cake would go down a treat with a glass of brandy in the cold winter months. It tastes just the classic recipe so even Santa will approve!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (43)

43. Vegan Poached Pears with Spiced Red Wine

Poached pears are an autumn and winter classic. They’re easy to make as they can be prepped in 10 minutes and fill your house with a wonderful spicy aroma. Plus, they’re light enough that you won’t feel too full after finishing your vegan Christmas dinner!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (44)

44. No Bake Chocolate Christmas Pudding

This simple festive dessert is perfect for people who don’t like a traditional Christmas pudding. The richness of the chocolate is cut through by the addition of nuts, fruits
and biscuits.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (45)

45. Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Christmas Tree

Christmas is a time for sharing, and this shareable chocolate-filled Christmas tree is fun centrepiece the whole family can get stuck into. It’s made with premade pastry so it’s quick and easy to make, and the kids will love decorating it with their favourite vegan sweets.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (46)

46. Vegan Cranberry Panforte

This chocolate and cranberry confection makes a delicious treat for the festive season. It’s perfect to serve with a coffee for breakfast or as a mid-afternoon snack, and it goes beautifully with a glass of dessert wine for an after dinner indulgence.
60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (47)

47. Festive Spiced Mincemeat

Get ahead for your festive mince pie baking by whipping up a batch of homemade mincemeat. This recipe combines fresh Bramley apples with sweet, dried fruits, warming spices and a punch of brandy.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (48)

48. Naked Ginger and Orange Cake

This cake has the warming flavours of gingerbread, which is perfectly complemented by the citrus of the orange in the buttercream. The naked icing and the triple layers make it a stunning finale to a Christmas dinner.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (49)

49. Traditional Vegan Christmas Cake

This rich, dense, spiced fruit cake is the perfect centrepiece for any Christmas table. Leave it plain or ice it with fondant and marzipan if you want to add some more sweetness.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (50)

Festive Vegan Cheeseboard

Looking for something to nibble on after your meal? These easy vegan cheese recipes will make the perfect addition to any dairy-free cheeseboard.

50. Cranberry Cheese

This is the perfect cheese for your Christmas cheeseboard; the sweet and sourness from the cranberries balance the savoury flavours beautifully.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (51)

51.

With its smooth consistency and flavours of onion and sage, this spreadable cashew-based cheese it makes a great addition to a festive vegan cheeseboard.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (52)

52.

Thyme, rosemary and garlic work beautifully together in this mouth-watering cheese. Almonds give a crumbly texture that’s similar to a traditional feta, while the aromatic blend of rosemary and thyme make it a wonderful way to round off any vegan Christmas dinner.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (53)

53. Apricot and Thyme Cheese

You guests will not be able to stop themselves going back for more when they get a taste of this fruity vegan cheese. Each bite of this sliceable cheese is bursting with juicy pieces of apricot and aromatic thyme, with nutritional yeast giving it a craveable cheese flavour.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (54)

Vegan Christmas co*cktails

It’s Christmas and that gives you a great excuse to enjoy something boozy like a warm glass of vegan mulled wine or a cosy mug of hot chocolate. These are our favourite vegan Christmas drinks we’ll be enjoying this festive season.

54. Vegan Eggnog

As the holiday season approaches, there’s nothing quite like a warm, creamy cup of eggnog to invoke the festive spirit. Traditionally made with eggs, we’ve swapped them for custard powder to give this festive favourite the same creamy richness as the traditional version.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (55)

55. Warm Spiced Vegan Mulled Wine

Warming spices, sweet citrus fruit, and robust red wine make this vegan mulled wine a wonderful winter treat. Serve it up for a cosy Yuletide gathering.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (56)

56. Caramel Vegan White Russian

This vegan white Russian co*cktail is infused with a sweet almond flavour and a gratifying creaminess. It’s sure to become your new favourite tipple!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (57)

57. Vegan Peppermint Martini

Shake things up at your festive party with this elf-approved vegan peppermint martini co*cktail. It’s a refreshing take on the classic martini and tastes like candy canes in drink form.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (58)

58. Vegan Cranberry Moscow Mule

Try this vegan Moscow mule with a Christmassy twist on the classic for a refreshingly fruity festive drink.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (59)

59. Vegan Sloe Royale

Toast the New Year with a flute of fruity vegan sloe royale for a refreshingly festive treat. Sparklers are optional, but add a festive flourish!

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (60)

60. Vegan Gin and Tonic with Lime, Cucumber and a Twist of Mint

Be cool as a cucumber this Christmas with this refreshing vegan gin and tonic co*cktail with a hint of mint and zesty lime.

60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (61)

Enjoyed these vegan Christmas dinner recipes?

