60 delicious vegan Christmas recipes with all the trimmings (2024)

From canapés and co*cktails right the way through to your after-dinner cheeseboard, you’ll find everything you need to enjoy your best-ever vegan Christmas dinner with unique vegan Christmas recipes you won’t find anywhere else.
Christmas is a time for indulgence, a time for scoffing mince pies, Christmas cakes and puddings, and lots of chocolate too!
But eating a plant-based diet doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favourite seasonal sweet and savoury dishes so we’ve rounded the most deliciously unique vegan Christmas dinner recipes to help you enjoy a compassionate Christmas with all the trimmings.
From vegan roasts to scrumptious desserts and festive vegan starters, the only thing missing from your plate this Christmas will be cruelty!
Vegan Christmas Starters
Start your vegan Christmas dinner in style with these creative and impressive starters that will wow your guests.
1. Vegan Pigs in Maple Parsnip Blankets
The UK’s most popular Christmas dinner trimming is now meat-free thanks to this ingenious recipe! Maple parsnips make the perfect replacement for bacon and you won’t be able to stop yourself from nibbling them.
2. Walnut Pâté
This effortless walnut pate would make for an elegant starter or a great addition to your festive vegan cheeseboard.
3. Vegan Buffalo Sprout Bites
If there is one recipe that is guaranteed to show sprout-haters the light, this would be it! In this wickedly tasty recipe, sprouts are deep fried in spiced breadcrumbs and served with a fiery buffalo sauce for a perfect party food nibble your guests will love.
4.
This cheesy broccoli soup is a wonderful way to kick off a Christmas dinner as it’s full of flavour but won’t leave you to full to enjoy your vegan roast.
5.
This vibrantly-coloured beetroot, walnut and sunflower pâté is a delicious way to start your holiday meal. We like to pair it with a sweet apple chutney so there’s a great balance of sweet and earthy flavours to dip into.
Vegan Sides
The traditional trimmings with a vegan twist make the perfect plant-based accompaniment to your main course.
6. Vegan Dauphinoise Potatoes
Few sides dishes are quite as delicious as dauphinoise potatoes. Slices of potato are cooked in a creamy dairy-free cheese sauce with a little mustard until they’re tender and irresistibly crispy on top.
7.
Take your cauliflower cheese to the next level with the addition of parsnip. The sweet flavour combined with the creamy sauce and crunchy baked cheese topping makes this side dish the star of the show.
8. Honea Roasted Vegetables
The perfect addition to a Christmas roast dinner, the Honea caramelises these roasted vegetables giving them a nice sweet glaze.
9. Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Sweet Potato Mash
If you normally push your Brussels sprouts to the edge of your plate then we urge you to given them another chance with this maple-glaze sprouts recipe. The maple glaze gives them a gorgeous caramelisation that makes them so delicious you’ll wonder why you didn’t like them before!
10. Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Chestnuts
The bitterness of these sprouts works well with the sweetness of the maple syrup and chestnuts, making them perfect for your Christmas Day roast.
Vegan Christmas Roasts & Mains
These vegan Christmas dinner recipe ideas will make you wonder why anyone eats meat! From vegetarian roasts to plant-based wellingtons, there’s something for everyone.
11. Butternut Squash Wellington
This whole roasted butternut squash stuffed with spiced sausage meat, orange, nutmeg, almonds, cranberries and kale is the most popular recipe on our website for a good reason!
12. Seitan Wellington
This seitan Wellington is the perfect Christmas centrepiece to share with vegans and meat eaters as the seitan has a wonderfully meaty texture and flavour. The beetroot through the seitan gives it a nice pink colour to mimic beef while adding a deep earthy flavour to the vegan roast.
13. Vegan Stuffed Seitan Roast
This vegan stuffedseitan roast is the perfect replacement for a stuffed turkey joint this Christmas. It’s worth making for the flavoursome sage, onion and cranberry stuffing alone!
14. Festive Vegan Vegetable Pie
This rainbow-coloured vegan vegetable pie is a spectacular festive centrepiece that will take pride of place on your table this Christmas. It’s filled with rosemary-roasted potatoes, peppers, and garlic mushrooms for a tasty vegan dinner.
15.
This magnificent festive vegetarian main might sound like it’s tricky to make, but you’d be surprised! Using store-bought pastry, it’s filled with the most delicious blend of homemade mushroom sausage mix and butternut colcannon.
16. Festive Shiitake Stuffed Seitan Wellington
This impressive vegan seitan Christmas recipe is sure to wow your guests this Christmas! Bursting with an irresistible umami flavour, this pastry plait is a great recipe for vegans and meat-eaters alike.
17. Festive Vegan Gammon with Pomegranate Glaze
This gammon-style seitan roast makes an impressive festive centrepiece with its satisfying meaty texture and flavour. Its sticky, sweet and sour pomegranate glaze adds a real wow factor to the joint that’s sure to please your dinner guests.
18. Leftover Vegetable Christmas Pie
Now you can enjoy your vegan Christmas dinner the next day too! This simple Leftover Vegetable Christmas Pie makes use of any leftover vegetables from your roast dinner, making sure no food goes to waste.
19. Vegan Herb-Crumbed Whole Roasted Cauliflower
This flavour-packed whole roasted cauliflower with a herby crumb coating is a great alternative to a traditional roast and perfect for those who favour veggies over mock meats.
20. Vegan Christmas Pie
Looking for the perfect dish to take pride of place on your Christmas table this year? Well, look no further than this sumptuous vegan Christmas pie that’s stuffed with beans, cranberries, nuts and veggies! This is one of the most popular vegan Christmas recipes on our site for a good reason.
21. Lentil Roast Wreath
This lentil roast is simple to make, and is an impressive centrepiece for Christmas dinner. It is a great nut-free alternative to a nut roast and can be made gluten-free simply by using gluten-free oats and tamari instead of soy sauce.
22.
This crisp parcel is packed with very good things indeed, like veggies, nuts, seeds, wine and even vegan cheese! Fabulously festive!
23. Vegan Seitan Kleftiko
This marvellous meat-free roast will certainly get your family talking with it’s realistic appearance! The seitan-based vegan roast is marinated marinated in lemon, garlic, and oregano to ensure each bite is full of flavour.
24. Vegan Nut Roast with Chunky Lentils and Brazil Nuts
Packed with healthy ingredients to help you stave off any Christmas colds, this is a nut roast recipe for people who are tired of nut roasts and need to be shown just how tasty they really can be!
25.
Your guests will not believe their eyes when you tell them this realistic maple ‘ham’ is vegan! Made with seitan, it’s packed with smokey flavours and has a truly meaty bite.
26. Mushroom Wellington
Loaded to the brim with veggies and encased in a mushroom and spinach duxelle, this mushroom Wellington is bursting at the seams with incredible flavours. You can make the filling ahead of time and use store-bought pastry to save time cooking on the day making it a great fuss-free main for busy cooks at Christmas.
27. Lentil and Parsnip Wreath
This festive, protein-rich lentil wreath is made from green lentils, finely sliced leeks, and aromatic shallots, and finished with a delightful sprinkle of crunchy pumpkin seeds for added texture. It’s hearty, wholesome and makes a for a very vibrant vegan centrepiece on the dinner table when topped with parsnip and beetroot crisps.
28. Festive M’Hanncha
M’hanncha is a traditional Moroccan dish that gets its name from its shape – the word means ‘snake’. This festive take on the dish is a great alternative centrepiece for Christmas.
Vegan Christmas Desserts
Have you left yourself room for dessert? You’ll want to ensure you do when you feast your eyes on these delicious vegan Christmas desserts that are the perfect way to round off your spectacular vegan Christmas dinner in style.
29. Vegan Gingerbread Christmas Trifle
With layer upon layer of delicious festive flavours, this vegan trifle recipe is pure indulgence for the holiday season. This is one of our favourite vegan Christmas recipes to make because it just tastes so good!
30. Candy Cane Meringue Kisses
Pretty, minty treats the whole family will love. Why not make a batch for teachers or friends as a special festive gift?
31. Vegan Spiced Orange Gingerbread Cake with Buttercream Frosting
With its irresistibly fluffy texture, infused with the warm, festive flavours of ginger and orange, this vegan gingerbread cake offers a delightful alternative to the classic Christmas cake, making it a must-try for your holiday gatherings.
32. No-Bake Cinnamon and Gingerbread Cheesecake
Filled with the most delicious flavours of the holiday season, this perfectly spiced vegan gingerbread cheesecake is superbly rich and decadent.
33. Spiced Orange Vegan Christmas Cookies
Indulge in the festive spirit with these delightful spiced orange vegan Christmas cookies. Bursting with warm flavours of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and zesty orange, these cookies are a holiday treat that will have Santa and kids alike craving more.
34. Spiced Orange Vegan Christmas Pudding
Christmas dinner is not complete without a large helping of Christmas pudding with rum-soaked fruit. You can make this a month before the big day to save you rushing around making everything at the last minute.
35. Vegan Gingerbread Cheesecake
The vegan cheesecake is flavoured with tempting spices such as ginger and cinnamon and is a great nut-free dessert for the whole family.
36. Chestnut, Chocolate Almond Cake With Spiced Pears
If you’re not a fan of Christmas pudding but want something sweet to finish off your festive feast then this superbly tasty festive vegan chestnut cake with chocolate, almond and spiced pears is guaranteed to delight your guests.
37. Vegan Christmas Cake
Keep it classic with this perfectly moist, rich and dense vegan Christmas cake, topped with a light and fluffy vegan meringue, and crystallised cranberries.
38. Festive Vegan Tiffin
A Christmas tiffin requires no baking and is probably one of the easiest sweet treats to make. It’s a timeless favourite that would make a lovely homemade gift too.
39. Mini Christmas Chocolate Almond Fruit Cakes
Small but perfectly formed, these super chocolatey vegan chocolate fruit cakes are a delicious festive indulgence.
40. Mince Pies
These classic vegan mince pies couldn’t be any simpler to make, and you only need 5 ingredients to make them.
41. Vegan Filo Mince Pie Parcels
Put a new twist on the classic recipe with these crisp pastry parcels filled with mince pie filling. They make fantastic vegan canapés too!
42. Traditional Vegan Fruit Cake
A slice of this moist and boozy vegan fruit cake would go down a treat with a glass of brandy in the cold winter months. It tastes just the classic recipe so even Santa will approve!
43. Vegan Poached Pears with Spiced Red Wine
Poached pears are an autumn and winter classic. They’re easy to make as they can be prepped in 10 minutes and fill your house with a wonderful spicy aroma. Plus, they’re light enough that you won’t feel too full after finishing your vegan Christmas dinner!
44. No Bake Chocolate Christmas Pudding
This simple festive dessert is perfect for people who don’t like a traditional Christmas pudding. The richness of the chocolate is cut through by the addition of nuts, fruits
and biscuits.
45. Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Christmas Tree
Christmas is a time for sharing, and this shareable chocolate-filled Christmas tree is fun centrepiece the whole family can get stuck into. It’s made with premade pastry so it’s quick and easy to make, and the kids will love decorating it with their favourite vegan sweets.
46. Vegan Cranberry Panforte
This chocolate and cranberry confection makes a delicious treat for the festive season. It’s perfect to serve with a coffee for breakfast or as a mid-afternoon snack, and it goes beautifully with a glass of dessert wine for an after dinner indulgence.
47. Festive Spiced Mincemeat
Get ahead for your festive mince pie baking by whipping up a batch of homemade mincemeat. This recipe combines fresh Bramley apples with sweet, dried fruits, warming spices and a punch of brandy.
48. Naked Ginger and Orange Cake
This cake has the warming flavours of gingerbread, which is perfectly complemented by the citrus of the orange in the buttercream. The naked icing and the triple layers make it a stunning finale to a Christmas dinner.
49. Traditional Vegan Christmas Cake
This rich, dense, spiced fruit cake is the perfect centrepiece for any Christmas table. Leave it plain or ice it with fondant and marzipan if you want to add some more sweetness.
Festive Vegan Cheeseboard
Looking for something to nibble on after your meal? These easy vegan cheese recipes will make the perfect addition to any dairy-free cheeseboard.
50. Cranberry Cheese
This is the perfect cheese for your Christmas cheeseboard; the sweet and sourness from the cranberries balance the savoury flavours beautifully.
51.
With its smooth consistency and flavours of onion and sage, this spreadable cashew-based cheese it makes a great addition to a festive vegan cheeseboard.
52.
Thyme, rosemary and garlic work beautifully together in this mouth-watering cheese. Almonds give a crumbly texture that’s similar to a traditional feta, while the aromatic blend of rosemary and thyme make it a wonderful way to round off any vegan Christmas dinner.
53. Apricot and Thyme Cheese
You guests will not be able to stop themselves going back for more when they get a taste of this fruity vegan cheese. Each bite of this sliceable cheese is bursting with juicy pieces of apricot and aromatic thyme, with nutritional yeast giving it a craveable cheese flavour.
Vegan Christmas co*cktails
It’s Christmas and that gives you a great excuse to enjoy something boozy like a warm glass of vegan mulled wine or a cosy mug of hot chocolate. These are our favourite vegan Christmas drinks we’ll be enjoying this festive season.
54. Vegan Eggnog
As the holiday season approaches, there’s nothing quite like a warm, creamy cup of eggnog to invoke the festive spirit. Traditionally made with eggs, we’ve swapped them for custard powder to give this festive favourite the same creamy richness as the traditional version.
55. Warm Spiced Vegan Mulled Wine
Warming spices, sweet citrus fruit, and robust red wine make this vegan mulled wine a wonderful winter treat. Serve it up for a cosy Yuletide gathering.
56. Caramel Vegan White Russian
This vegan white Russian co*cktail is infused with a sweet almond flavour and a gratifying creaminess. It’s sure to become your new favourite tipple!
57. Vegan Peppermint Martini
Shake things up at your festive party with this elf-approved vegan peppermint martini co*cktail. It’s a refreshing take on the classic martini and tastes like candy canes in drink form.
58. Vegan Cranberry Moscow Mule
Try this vegan Moscow mule with a Christmassy twist on the classic for a refreshingly fruity festive drink.
59. Vegan Sloe Royale
Toast the New Year with a flute of fruity vegan sloe royale for a refreshingly festive treat. Sparklers are optional, but add a festive flourish!
60. Vegan Gin and Tonic with Lime, Cucumber and a Twist of Mint
Be cool as a cucumber this Christmas with this refreshing vegan gin and tonic co*cktail with a hint of mint and zesty lime.
