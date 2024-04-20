Christmas Dessert Recipes | Round Up | The Best Blog Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents 20+ EASY CHRISTMAS DESSERT RECIPES 1. CRANBERRY TRIFLE 2. CROCKPOT CANDY 3. FUNFETTI CHRISTMAS COOKIES 4. CHRISTMAS CRACK RECIPE 5. CHOCOLATE CHRISTMAS FUDGE 6. PEPPERMINT OREO BARK 7. GINGERBREAD CAKE WITH CINNAMON CREAM CHEESE FROSTING AND CARAMEL DRIZZLE 8. SNOW DAY SNACK MIX 9. CHRISTMAS LIGHTS COOKIES 10. CREAM CHEESE CRANBERRY BREAD 11. CHOCOLATE COVERED PRETZEL RODS 12. RED VELVET CUPCAKES with CREAM CHEESE FROSTING 13. CHRISTMAS GOODY BARS 14. CHRISTMAS PRETZEL HUGS 15. ORANGE CRINKLE COOKIES 16. LAYERED PEPPERMINT FUDGE 17. HOLIDAY PEPPERMINT BARK 18. INSTANT POT CHEESECAKE 19. CRANBERRY ORANGE CAKE 20.Peppermint brownie trifle 21. Oreo Cookie Balls 22. Toffee Butter Icebox Cookies 23. Turtle Twix Thumbprint Cookies 24. Harry Potter's Butterbeer Fudge 25. Pecan Pie Cheesecake Fudge 26. No Roll Sugar Cookies 27. OLD WORLD LINZER COOKIES 28. BEST CHRISTMAS CRACK

Your Christmas Tree is up, your holiday lights are hung... now the only thing left to do is get your Christmas Desserts and cookie exchange recipes ready to go. If you like easy to make sweet treats then you're in the right place.

We've rounded up 20+ Easy Christmas Dessert Recipes that are not only kid friendly, but they are also guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds.

20+ EASY CHRISTMAS DESSERT RECIPES

We love Christmas for so many different reasons. Gift giving among friends, family, and neighbors. The happy and warm feeling of both giving and receiving a delicious plate of goodies. The holidays are so much fun!

I don't know about you, but I LOVE all of the treats during the holidays.

You really can't go wrong with cute Christmas desserts when you walk into a party. Kids will go crazy for the the Christmas cookies and easy Christmas snacks.

1. CRANBERRY TRIFLE

From SPEND WITH PENNIES :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |This easyCranberry Trifle Recipehas soft cake layered with sweet-tart cranberries and a creamy homemade custard.Trifles are best made ahead of time making them the perfect desserts for potlucks or holiday meals!

2. CROCKPOT CANDY

From SUGAR AND SOUL CO :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Crockpot Candyis an easy recipe loaded with peanuts, almond bark, and lots of chocolate and super simple to make in the slow cooker!

3. FUNFETTI CHRISTMAS COOKIES

From SUGAR SPUN RUN :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Soft, chewy, packed with chocolate chips and plenty of festive sprinkles, these Funfetti Christmas Cookiesdeserve a space in your holiday baking rotation.

4. CHRISTMAS CRACK RECIPE

From DINNER AT THE ZOO :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |This Christmas crack is saltine toffee made with crackers, brown sugar, butter, chocolate and holiday sprinkles. A sweet and salty treat that’s addictively delicious and perfect for feeding a crowd!

5. CHOCOLATE CHRISTMAS FUDGE

FROM CUPCAKES AND KALE CHIPS :: Click HERE for the Full Recipe |Christmas fudgehas layers of two kinds of chocolate and is filled with your favorite holiday candies. It is the perfect candy recipe to make when you when you don’t have a lot of time to make your holiday treats.

6. PEPPERMINT OREO BARK

FROM INSIDE BRU CREW LIFE :: Click HERE for the FULL Recipe |With just a few ingredients and a few minutes you can have a batch of Peppermint Oreo Bark on your counter. It’s a great last minute holiday treat for parties or hostess gifts.

7. GINGERBREAD CAKE WITH CINNAMON CREAM CHEESE FROSTING AND CARAMEL DRIZZLE

From TORNADOUGH ALLI :: Click HERE for the RECIPE | A fun holiday cake this Gingerbread Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting and Caramel Drizzle is sure to evoke all the holiday joy!

8. SNOW DAY SNACK MIX

From MOM ON TIMEOUT :: Click HERE for the Full Recipe | This wonderfully festive Snow Day Snack Mix is the perfect easy treat all winter long! Both sweet and salty, this holiday snack mix is great for Christmas, movie nights, parties, gifts and so much more!

9. CHRISTMAS LIGHTS COOKIES

From DESSERT FOR TWO:: Click HERE for the RECIPE | Christmas Lights Cookies with a small batch of royal icing and mini M&Ms as Christmas Lights.

10. CREAM CHEESE CRANBERRY BREAD

From JULIE'S EATS AND TREATS :: Click HERE for the RECIPE | This sweet cream cheese bread compliments the tart cranberries it’s loaded with resulting in an amazing Cream Cheese Cranberry Bread! It’s so amazingly soft and tender, plus quick and easy to make.

11. CHOCOLATE COVERED PRETZEL RODS

From THE WICKED NOODLE :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods are so fun and simple to make. They’re the easiest “Christmas cookie” out there and everyone loves them!

12. RED VELVET CUPCAKES with CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

From THE RECIPE CRITIC :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |The BEST Red Velvet Cupcakesare a light cake with a beautiful red color and a slightchocolate flavor with a little tang from the buttermilk. They are perfectly moist and topped with cream cheese frosting. You will agree that these are the best!

13. CHRISTMAS GOODY BARS

From TOGETHER AS FAMILY :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Christmas goody bars have a chocolate fudge center with a sweet n’ salty oatmeal pecan crust. Made super festive with red & green m&m’s! These will steal the show on your Christmas cookie plate or at a cookie exchange.

14. CHRISTMAS PRETZEL HUGS

From SPACESHIPS AND LASER BEAMS :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |These quick and easy Christmas pretzel hugs are a fun, festive, sweet and salty holiday treat perfect for parties or gifts. Pretzels are layered with Hershey's Hugs and M&M'S candy for this simple snack.

15. ORANGE CRINKLE COOKIES

From AMANDA'S COOKIN :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Soft and chewy, these orange crinkles are perfect any time of year, but a beautiful addition to your holiday line up!

16. LAYERED PEPPERMINT FUDGE

From SPACESHIPS AND LASER BEAMS :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Festive and tasty this layered peppermint fudge is the perfect homemade candy to make for the holidays. Layers of rich chocolate and white chocolate are mixed with peppermint extract and candies for this tasty Christmas treat.

17. HOLIDAY PEPPERMINT BARK

From THE CHUNKY CHEF :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Holiday baking can be stressful, so you need a fantastic, no-bake and fuss-free holiday dessert recipe like this white chocolate peppermint bark! Great for kids to help you make, and so easy to customize to any holiday!

18. INSTANT POT CHEESECAKE

From PRINCESS PINKY GIRL :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |ThisInstant Pot Cheesecakeis a classic, delicious dessert but is simple and easy to make. This rich and creamy cheesecake filling served in a graham cracker crust with your favorite toppings is a scrumptious dessert that will be loved by all!

19. CRANBERRY ORANGE CAKE

From ALATTE FOOD :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |This easy cranberry orange cake is the perfect Christmas dessert! Loaded with cranberries and sweet orange flavor, this homemade cranberry orange cake recipe is a family favorite! Plus, this is topped with an orange cream cheese frosting that is rich, creamy, andultra-delish!

20.Peppermint brownie trifle

FromInside Bru Crew Life :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |ThisPeppermint Brownie TriflefromInside Bru Crew Lifeis an impressive and easy dessert. It has delicious layers of homemade brownies and a no bake peppermint cheesecake!This festive dessert is perfect to bring to holiday parties!

21. Oreo Cookie Balls

From The Best Blog Recipes:: Click HERE for the RECIPE |These Oreo Cookie Balls use only a few simple ingredients, are easy to make, and taste amazing!

22. Toffee Butter Icebox Cookies

From Mom on Timeout :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |You’re just six ingredients away from these melt in your mouth goodToffee Butter Icebox Cookies!

23. Turtle Twix Thumbprint Cookies

From The Chunky Chef :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Easy to make shortbread cookies filled with a decadent caramel sauce and salty pecan pieces, drizzled with creamy melted chocolate…. they taste just like a Twix bar mixed with a turtle candy!

24. Harry Potter's Butterbeer Fudge

From Cookie Dough and Oven Mitt :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Harry Potter’s butterbeer fudge is packed full of butterscotch chips and rum flavoring. It has a crumbly texture, just how I like it! Harry Potter fans will love for you making this.

25. Pecan Pie Cheesecake Fudge

From Lady Behind the Curtain :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Unlike cheesecake which needs to be refrigerated, this fudge can be stored at room temperature. Which makes this the PERFECT travel safe treat! Off to Grandmas house you go! Armed with the BEST fudge EVER!

26. No Roll Sugar Cookies

From Gonna Want Seconds :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |TheseNo Roll Sugar Cookiesfrom Kathleen atGonna Want Secondsis the perfect recipe to make when you want a big batch of cookies for the holidays but you don’t have time to wait for the dough to chill! The recipe is quick, easy, and no-fuss.

27. OLD WORLD LINZER COOKIES

From SAVING ROOM FOR DESSERT :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Old-World Linzer Cookies – a lovely little butter cookie made with toasted almonds, a hint of cinnamon and lightly sweetened with jam. The perfect holiday treat!

28. BEST CHRISTMAS CRACK

From THE RECIPE CRITIC :: Click HERE for the RECIPE |Best Christmas Crack Recipeis a saltine cracker layered with melted toffee and creamy chocolate topped with a crunchy pecan for a complete sweet and salty treat.This recipe is so delicious and addicting!